Fans give millions to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive for kids
Damar Hamlin’s goal was simple: He wanted to raise $2,500 online to buy toys for needy kids.
It took about two years.
Then came Monday, when the Buffalo Bills safety was critically injuredand needed his heart restarted on the field in a chilling scene that unfolded during a nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He instantly became one of the biggest stories in sports, and thousands of people found his GoFundMe page.
The result: roughly $5.5 million donated in the first 24 hours after his injury. And the number is climbing.
A fundraiser that as of last month had raised $2,921 was up to $5,495,550 by 9 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday — with about 183,000 people going online in that span to donate, on average, about $30. Some of the donations were smaller. Some were more than $5,000. A number of NFL players donated as well, including members of the New England Patriots, who are scheduled to play at Buffalo on Sunday for the regular-season finale.
On average, about 2.2 donations were made through his GoFundMe page every second in the first 24 hours after Hamlin got hurt. And many came with messages of hope for a 24-year-old player in his second season, sedated in a Cincinnati hospital, listed in critical condition and with some teammates unwilling to return to Buffalo just so they could remain close to him.
“There are moments in life that stop the world,” wrote Michael Lynch, who donated. “We all pray for two things. Your speedy recovery and that your impact to the world is enhanced by your go fund me.”
Hamlin started the GoFundMe in December 2020. He was just wrapping up his college career and getting ready for the NFL draft process. And he wanted to have a toy drive at Kelly and Nina’s Daycare Center — a facility co-owned by his mother — in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, a place with about 6,000 residents along the south bank of the Ohio River.
US, Canada set to face off in junior hockey semifinals
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — The United States and Canada face off Wednesday night in another instalment of their world junior hockey rivalry, with a trip to the title game on the line.
They advanced to the semifinals after polar-opposite quarterfinals Monday, with Canada beating Slovakia 4-3 on overtime and the U.S. routing Germany 11-1.
“Every kid’s dream,” said U.S. forward Rutger McGroarty, a Winnipeg prospect. “Playing in a barn like this against your rival, it’ll be a fun one. It just gets us juiced up to see that atmosphere, see how crazy it’s going to be.”
The Czech Republic will face Sweden in the other semifinal.
Connor Bedard scored his second goal of the game in overtime to lift Canada past Slovakia. Expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL draft, the 17-year-old Regina Pats star has set multiple records in the tournament.
Bedard holds Canadian records for goals (16) and points (34) in his tournament career and points (21) and assists (13) in a single event. He also has the most points by a player under 18 from any country.
The Americans are led by the high-scoring top line of University of Minnesota teammates Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud and Boston College’s Cutter Gauthier.
The U.S. beat Canada in the final of the 2021 tournament in the COVID-19 bubble in Edmonton, Alberta, in their last meeting at the world juniors.
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson.
The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games.
Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western Conference behind Denver and Memphis. Williamson has a team-best scoring average of 26.0 points this season, plus averages 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 61% shooting.
He’s led the Pelicans in scoring in 17 of his 29 games.
Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season and was limited to 85 games in his first two seasons because of injuries. But this season, he’s been relatively healthy, until now.
Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery taking leave to address his anxiety
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery will take an indefinite leave of absence to address a mental health issue, the athletic department announced Tuesday.
McCaffery, son of head coach Fran McCaffery, said in a statement he has been battling anxiety and that it has reached the point where it inhibits his preparation and performance.
“It’s not fair to myself or teammates to be on the court when I am not myself,” he said. “The anxiety has affected my sleep, appetite, and stamina, which has resulted in not having the energy level necessary to compete at my full capabilities.”
Patrick McCaffery has started all 14 games and is the Hawkeyes’ third-leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points per game. He struggled the past two games, shooting 2 for 15 from the field and scoring a combined eight points in losses to Nebraska and Penn State.
“It might be two games, it may be four games, it may be more, but I will return when I feel like myself,” the fourth-year forward said.
McCaffery said the leave of absence is not related to his past battle with cancer. He was 13 when he was treated for thyroid cancer. He had two surgeries and was declared cancer-free three months after his diagnosis.
McCaffery said in an interview last month that the removal of his thyroid caused metabolic changes requiring him to pay close attention to his nutrition and sleep habits.
AP source: Panthers owner, Jim Harbaugh discuss coaching job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has talked to University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person characterized the meeting as a conversation, not an interview. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the team does not typically release details of its coaching search.
Charlotte Sports Live was first to report the conversation.
The Panthers’ head coaching search is expected to begin in earnest in the coming weeks.
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY. — A football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year’s Day, police said.
Daniel Howard, 22, died and four other people were injured in the shooting at Sunset Patio Lounge early Sunday, Oklahoma City police said.
Several people were kicked out of the bar after a fight broke out. The shooting occurred when the argument continued in a nearby parking lot, police said.
Some of the injured were bystanders, according to the police news release. Their conditions were not available.
Howard played two years at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M before transferring to Fort Hays State in Kansas in spring of 2022. Howard, a defensive back, played in all 11 games last season, recording 53 tackles.
Hornets’ Kelly Oubre to undergo surgery on his left hand
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his left hand.
The team said in a statement Tuesday that “updates on the procedure and his rehabilitation status will be provided when appropriate.” It isn’t clear how long he’ll be out; Oubre missed three of the team’s last four games with the injury.
The 27-year-old is averaging a career-high 20.2 points per game this season, while shooting 42.1% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range. He is averaging 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.
Detroit Red Wings put veteran forward Jakub Vrana on waivers
DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday, two-plus weeks after he returned from the player assistance program set up by the NHL and NHL Players’ Association.
It also comes a week after he was assigned to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins on a conditioning loan. The 26-year-old from the Czech Republic has 98 goals and 91 assists in 323 career regular-season games.
The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters.
Vrana had a goal and an assist in a win at New Jersey in October — one of two games he’s played in this season — and wasn’t in uniform for the next game against the Los Angeles Kings due to personal reasons.
Clemson defensive lineman Bresee declares for NFL draft
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee is heading to the NFL.
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound third-year starter said Monday on social mediahe was entering the draft, saying it was a lifelong dream of his to play in the NFL.
It had been a difficult season for Bresee and his family. His 15-year-old sister, Ella, died of brain cancer in September, her fight leading many of his coaches, teammates and Tiger fans to wear “Ella Strong” T-shirts.
Later in the season, Bresee was treated for a kidney infection. In all, he missed four games and finished the season with 15 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks.
Bresee was ranked the No. 1 college prospect three years ago and was named the Atlantic Coast Conference defensive rookie of the year after 2020.
Benintendi, White Sox finalize $75 million, 5-year contract
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox were looking for a left-handed hitter to balance their lineup and a strong defender to add to their outfield.
They see Andrew Benintendi filling those needs.
“His profile both offensively and defensively we thought were great complements to what we already had and what we projected to break the season come opening day,” general manager Rick Hahn said. “A guy who obviously is not just left-handed, but gives you a tough AB, can grind it out, put up solid on-base numbers toward the top of the lineup and as well improve ourselves from an outfield defense standpoint. He really fit in a lot of different ways that we were looking to improve ourselves.”
Hahn spoke hours after the All-Star outfielder passed a physical in Chicago and finalized a $75 million, five-year deal reached more than two weeks ago. He is due a $3 million signing bonus, plus $8 million in 2023, $16.5 million each season from 2024-26 and $14.5 million in 2027.
The 28-year-old Benintendi helped Boston win a World Series championship in 2018. He won a Gold Glove with Kansas City in 2021 and was chosen to his first All-Star team last season before the Royals traded him to the New York Yankees on July 27. He hit a career-high .304 in 126 games, though his home run total dropped to five from 17 in 2021.
Benintendi batted .254 in 33 games with the Yankees and missed the playoffs because of a broken right wrist. Hahn said Benintendi has begun swinging and “projects no restrictions going forward.”
AP source: Devers avoids arbitration via 1-year, $17.5M deal
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a one-year contract with two-time All-Star Rafael Devers, avoiding salary arbitration.
The deal is for $17.5 million, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not disclose the terms of the contract.
The 26-year-old third baseman, who made $11.2 million last season, will be on Boston’s roster for at least one season in his final year of arbitration eligibility before he can hit the open free-agent market.
Boston will keep one of its key contributors from last season in house after All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, slugger J.D. Martinez and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi all departed in free agency.
The Red Sox’s biggest splash this offseason has been signing Japanese star Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million deal.
There are six remaining unsigned Red Sox players eligible for arbitration: Christian Arroyo, Ryan Brasier, Reese McGuire, Nick Pivetta, Josh Taylor, and Alex Verdugo.
Djokovic beats Lestienne for winning start to 2023
Novak Djokovic maintained his winning streak in singles matches in Australia, beating Constant Lestienne of France 6-3, 6-2 Tuesday in the first round of the Adelaide International.
It was the top-seeded Djokovic’s 30th straight singles victory on Australian soil in a streak that goes back to 2018.
It was Djokovic’s first singles match of the season after losing in doubles the previous day, and the win keeps him on course for a possible semifinal matchup in Adelaide against seventh-ranked Daniil Medvedev, who earlier beat Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego was forced to retire with a right arm injury.
Djokovic, whose last loss in Australia was in the fourth round of the 2018 Australian Open, will face either Jordan Thompson of Australia or Quentin Halys of France for a place in the quarterfinals.
He was again warmly received by the crowd in Adelaide, where he won this tournament at the age of 19.
Djokovic is playing in Australia for the first time since 2021, having missed last year’s Australian Open when he was deported because his unvaccinated status breached the country’s vaccination requirement for in-bound travelers. His ranking has dropped to No. 5 after also being forced to miss other tournaments, including the U.S. Open, last year.
Rampant Man United wins again, not missing departed Ronaldo
On the day Cristiano Ronaldo was presented at his new Saudi Arabian club, his former team Manchester United again showed it is not missing the Portugal superstar.
United has won four straight matches since agreeing to terminate Ronaldo’s contract during the World Cup, the latest coming Tuesday in a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League.
And without Ronaldo, who hours earlier was presented to thousands of fans at Al Nassr against a backdrop of fireworks and smoke machines, United is firmly ensconced in the top four and looking good to qualify for the Champions League on current form.
Winning the title might be a stretch, though.
Arsenal is still in the driver’s seat after a 0-0 draw at home to third-place Newcastle that pushed Mikel Arteta’s team eight points clear of Manchester City, whose game in hand is against Chelsea on Thursday.
Newcastle is tied on points with Man United — one behind City — but is ahead courtesy of a superior goal difference. Newcastle and United are five points clear of fifth-place Tottenham.
In other games Tuesday, Brighton routed Everton 4-1 away as Argentina’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister made a successful return to league play and Fulham won 1-0 at Leicester to consolidate seventh place.
NCAA recommendations call for bigger championship events
Bigger brackets. Less bureaucracy. More benefits for athletes.
The NCAA Division I transformation committee wrapped up months of work with a 22-page report released Tuesday that recommends a variety of changes at the top level of college sports, but only one likely to catch the attention of the average fan.
The committee is recommending allowing 25% of teams in sports sponsored by at least 200 schools to compete in annual championship events. That opens the door to possible expansion of the popular March Madness basketball tournaments from 68 to as many as 90 teams each.
Expanding the tournaments is not imminent and might not even be likely in the near future even if the recommendation is adopted.
“Each sport will have the opportunity to take a look, comprehensively, at what the impact of expanded brackets might be and whether or not it’s something they should pursue for their particular championship,” said Ohio University athletic director Julie Cromer, who is the co-chairperson of the committee.
The final report will be presented to the Division I Board of Directors for consideration ahead of next week’s NCAA convention in San Antonio.
The report calls for more sport-by-sport governance in Division I and enhanced expectations for DI schools with a goal of creating a more uniform experience for athletes.
Brian Sabean rejoins Yankees after 30 years with Giants
NEW YORK — Brian Sabean is returning to the Yankees, three decades after leaving for San Francisco and watching from afar as his former prospects led New York to four World Series titles in a five-year span.
“Somewhat of a strange twist of fate after 30 years to rejoin the organization that I started in,” Sabean said Tuesday after the Yankees hired him as executive adviser to GM Brian Cashman.
Now 66, Sabean helped lead the Giants to World Series titles in 2010, ‘12 and ’14. He was San Francisco’s general manager from 1996 until 2014, then was promoted to executive vice president of baseball operations from 2015-18.
Shifted to an executive vice president role when Farhan Zaidi was hired as president of baseball operations after the 2018 season, Sabean worked under a contract that expired Oct. 31.
Badgers announce Longo, Tressel have joined Fickell’s staff
MADISON, Wis. — After spending the last two seasons as defensive coordinator on Luke Fickell’s Cincinnati staff, Mike Tressel is following him to Wisconsin.
Wisconsin announced on Tuesday the hiring of Tressel as defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach and Phil Longo as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Longo, who had been North Carolina’s offensive coordinator the last four seasons, had said last month he was joining Wisconsin’s staff in the same role.
“I’m extremely excited for our players and our program to add Phil and Mike,” Fickell said Tuesday in a statement released by the university. “I’ve built a relationship with Phil over the past six years and am happy to finally be able to work side-by-side with him. He’s a very innovative and well-rounded football coach. He’s a tremendous person and family man and truly cares about his players.
“I’ve known Mike for 20 years and he is a great coach and person. He has incredible experience, including a terrific background in the Big Ten. Over the last two years coaching together I was impressed with his ability to adapt both as a coach on the field and to the culture of a program. We are very fortunate to have both Phil and Mike on staff.”
In Tressel’s first year as Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator, the Bearcats reached the College Football Playoff and ranked fifth nationally in scoring defense. Cincinnati allowed 4.5 yards per play, the fourth-lowest average of any Football Bowl Subdivision team.
This season, Cincinnati ranks 20th in scoring defense. The Bearcats gave up 4.61 yards per play, the sixth-lowest average of any FBS team.
Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous
SANTOS, Brazil — Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country.
Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.
Pelé died last week at age 82 and was laid to rest in Santos, the city where he became famous after moving there at age 15 to play for Santos FC. The funeral Mass was held at the team’s Vila Belmiro stadium before his black casket was driven through the streets of the of Santos in a firetruck.
It was taken into the cemetery as bands played the team’s official song and a Roman Catholic hymn. Before the golden-wrapped casket arrived, attendees sang samba songs that Pelé liked.
Some Brazilian soccer legends weren’t there.
Ronaldo rejected offers elsewhere for top salary Saudi deal
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Cristiano Ronaldo was presented as the superstar new signing of Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Tuesday, with the team’s president saying the Portugal great deserves to be the highest paid player on the planet.
Ronaldo said he turned down “many clubs” around the world to complete one of the most surprising transfers in the sport’s history, which could reportedly earn him up to $200 million a year.
Al Nassr president Musalli Almuammar would not confirm the exact figures in the two-and-a-half-year contract.
UFC president Dana White seen on video slapping his wife
LAS VEGAS — UFC president Dana White was seen on video released by TMZ slapping his wife, Anne, while the two were on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month.
White told TMZ in an interview Tuesday he was “embarrassed” and concerned for how his three children were affected.
“You’ve heard me say for years, ‘There’s never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,’ and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” White told the website.
UFC spokesman Chris Costello said neither the organization nor White would issue a statement to The Associated Press. Costello referred to White’s comments to TMZ.
The video shows the couple arguing before Anne White slaps her husband, who slaps back before others intervene.
“Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years,” Anne White said in a statement to TMZ. “To say this is out of character for him is an understatement — nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control on both sides. We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.