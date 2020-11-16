HOF Dodgers manager Lasorda hospitalized in ICU
FULLERTON — Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been hospitalized in Southern California.
The Los Angeles Dodgers said Sunday that their 93-year-old former manager was in intensive care and resting comfortably at a hospital in Orange County. Lasorda lives in Fullerton.
He attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.
Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and ‘88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers following month.
In 2000, Lasorda managed the U.S. Olympic baseball team to a gold medal at the Sydney Games.
In 2012, Lasorda was hospitalized in New York after having a heart attack.
Game between Arizona State and Colorado shelved due to virus
Arizona State’s game against Colorado next Saturday has been canceled, the second straight game the Sun Devils will miss due to positive COVID-19 tests.
The Pac-12 announced cancelation of the game Sunday due to Arizona State not having enough scholarship players available to meet the conference’s 53-player minimum.
Arizona State’s game against California on Saturday was canceled after numerous Sun Devils players and coaches, including head coach Herm Edwards, tested positive for COVID-19.
“The cancellation of another game is very difficult to accept for all of us, but it continues to be the right decision under the circumstances,” Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson said in a statement. “The health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes is our number one priority and will continue to be at the forefront of every decision.”
The Mid-American Conference also had its first cancellation Sunday. Ohio’s game at Miami on Tuesday night was called off because of roster issues related to COVID-19 with the Bobcats.
The MAC started its season the day after Election Day and has no room in its six-week regular-season for makeup dates.
Last week 15 major college football games were postponed, the most of any week during the season. The total number of games involving FBS teams postponed of canceled by Coronavirus issues since schedules were set in late August is 65.
A game between Utah and UCLA scheduled for Saturday also was called off on Friday due to the Coronavirus, capping the most tumultuous week of COVID-19 disruptions of the college football season. Of 59 games scheduled for Week 11, 15 were called off.
UCLA and Cal quickly worked to play a game against each other, which the Bruins won 34-10 on Sunday in Pasadena.
Hamilton clinches record 7th F1 title
ISTANBUL — Lewis Hamilton clinched a record-equaling seventh Formula One title after winning a wet and gloomy Turkish Grand Prix for a record-extending 94th victory on Sunday.
Hamilton now stands alongside F1 great Michael Schumacher on seven titles, having replaced the German great at Mercedes in 2013.
Hamilton only needed to finish ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas to seal his sixth title for Mercedes, and Bottas placed a lowly 14th after making a poor start.
Hamilton’s other title was with McLaren in 2008.
He sounded in tears when he spoke on the team radio moments after crossing the line in Istanbul.
“That’s for all the kids out there who dream the impossible,” Hamilton said. “You can do it.”
The British driver started from sixth place but took advantage of errors and poor tire strategies from other teams to win a fourth straight race and 10th of another hugely dominant season.
He placed about 30 seconds ahead of Racing Point’s Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who overtook teammate Charles Leclerc for his first podium of a difficult season.
Tennis hub to be centered in Melbourne for Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — The Australian Open and all the regular interstate leadup tournaments for the season’s first tennis major will be staged in Melbourne in January in a bid to minimize risks for players traveling and quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tennis Australia will transfer the tournaments from Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Hobart to Melbourne, where a quarantine and practice hub will be set up for the sport’s elite players.
Australia’s international borders are restricted, and there is still differing domestic traveling restrictions between states.
Tennis Australia said logistics, including draw sizes and scheduling, were being worked through for the weeks ahead of the Australian Open, which is due to start Jan. 18.
Some professional sports competitions in Australia, including the National Rugby League, the Australian Football League and Super Rugby, went ahead with some players living and playing in bio-secure hubs during the season.
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley told the Herald-Sun newspaper that organizing the tennis was different “because we are bringing in a lot of international people and their entourage so we’ve got to ensure they stay on a very rigid, tough lockdown.”
Tiley said moving all tournaments and players to Victoria state would mean that late changes to interstate travel restrictions would have no impact on the tournament.
It will be a similar buildup to that of the U.S. Open, the first of the tennis majors held after the global sports shutdown for the Coronavirus, when the Cincinnati tournament was moved to New York ahead of the Grand Slam event.
Australian Open organizers are hoping the Victoria state government will allow spectators at Melbourne Park for the Australian Open. At this stage, the state government is allowing a crowd of up to 25% capacity at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the Australia vs. India test match starting Dec. 26.
South Carolina fires football coach Will Muschamp
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has fired football coach Will Muschamp, the second time he’s been let go from a Southeastern Conference program in midseason.
The school said in a release Sunday that Muschamp has been “relieved” of his duties with the football program. Athletic director Ray Tanner said first-year offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, a former head coach at Colorado State, will take over as interim coach.
The 49-year-old Muschamp had four years remaining on his contract. His buyout from the school is $13.2 million.
The Gamecocks are 2-5 and lost their third straight game, 59-42, at Ole Miss on Saturday night. South Carolina’s defense has given up 1,779 yards and 159 points in those three defeats.
Tanner said he did a thorough assessment of the football program and decided it was time for a change.
“I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward,” Tanner said in a statement. “I believe our program will be well served by Coach Bobo as the interim head coach as we search for a new leader for Gamecock Football.”
Muschamp was head coach at Florida from 2011-14 and was fired in November of his final season after an overtime loss to Florida.
US women’s soccer to play Netherlands at Breda on Nov 27
CHICAGO — The world champion U.S. women’s soccer team will resume play following its pandemic break with an exhibition against the fourth-ranked Netherlands at Breda on Nov. 27, a rematch of last year’s World Cup final.
The Americans have not played since beating Japan 3-1 on March 11 to win the SheBelieves Cup. The 261-day gap between games will be the longest since the Americans beat Norway in the World Cup final on Nov. 30, 1991, and had a friendly win over Norway on Aug. 14, 1992.
The U.S. beat the Netherlands 2-0 at Lyon, France, on July 7 last year for the Americans’ fourth World Cup title and second in a row. Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick and Rose Lavelle scored following a solo run.
The U.S. will will play nine games in 2020, its fewest since 2009.
San Jose St. beats UNLV, 4-0 for first time since 1955
SAN JOSE — Nick Starkel threw two touchdown passes to Bailey Gaither and San Jose State beat UNLV 34-17 on Saturday night.
SJSU (4-0, 4-0 Mountain West Conference) is off to its best start since opening the 1955 season with four consecutive wins.
Starkel was 17-of-28 passing for 274 yards and Gaither finished with six receptions for 94 yards. Nick Nash had 94 yards rushing on eight carries for the Spartans. Nash is listed as the backup quarterback and led San Jose State to a win over San Diego State last week after Starkel left the game due to an undisclosed injury suffered on the first drive.
Gaither took a pop pass and raced past three defenders for a 41-yard touchdown to make it 7-3 with 6:11 left in the first quarter and the Spartans led the rest of the way.
Gaither’s diving 2-yard touchdown with 1:28 left in the first half gave San Jose State a 24-10 lead. Isaiah Hamilton made a diving catch for a 27-yard gain on a third-and-11 play and a pair of pass interference penalties against the Runnin’ Rebels defense kept the drive alive for the Spartans.
Charles Williams scored on a 4-yard run to trim UNLV’s deficit to 24-17 with about four minutes left in the third quarter, but San Jose State responded with a five-play, 71-yard drive capped by Kairee Robinson’s 12-yard touchdown run.
The Spartans, who went into the game with six sacks this season, had seven on Saturday, — including three by Cade Hall and two by Viliami Fehoko.
The Runnin’ Rebels (0-4, 0-4) went three-and-out five times.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tests positive for virus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, and the Orange have paused all team activities.
The 75-year-old Boeheim said in a statement posted on both Twitter and the university website Sunday that he was informed after the team’s most recent testing and is in isolation at home.
“I am not experiencing any symptoms at this time, and will continue to monitor my health closely as advised by the medical staff,” Boeheim said. “Thank you for the well wishes. I look forward to getting back on the court with my team.”
Athletic director John Wildhack said all members of the program underwent another round of testing and will be tested again multiple times over the next week.
