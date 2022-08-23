Dodgers, Muncy agree to $13.5M deal for 2023
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers and two-time All-Star Max Muncy agreed Monday on a $13.5 million, one-year contract for 2023
The deal includes a $10 million club option for 2024 with no buyout.
His option price can increase by $4 million based on plate appearances next year: $250,000 each for 50, 250, 300 and 350, $500,000 apiece for 400 and 450, and $1 million each for 500 and 550. He would get a one-time assignment bonus of $1 million if traded.
“This place means everything to me. There’s not anywhere else that I’d rather play,” Muncy said. “Hopefully, there’s more after that.”
The outfielder, who turns 32 next week, has struggled this season. He’s hitting .190 with 16 homers and 47 RBIs while playing in 99 games for the team with the best record in baseball.
Muncy has shown signs of coming around this month when he’s batted .328 with seven homers and 15 RBI and a 1.185 OPS.
Manager Dave Roberts said Muncy’s improved numbers are encouraging.
“But this was already in the works when he wasn’t swinging well,” he said.
Last season, Muncy hit .249 with a career-high 36 homers and 94 RBIs and career-bests in total bases (262) and extra-base hits (64). He earned his second All-Star selection, but his year ended early when he injured the UCL on his glove hand on a play at first base in the last game of the regular season.
“I feel pretty close. I’m not going to say 100%,” he said of his physical status. “If I can get right for October, that’s what I care about.”
He’s in his fifth season with the Dodgers.
Loyola’s Sister Jean turns 103, has train stop named for her
CHICAGO — Loyola University’s Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt got some Chicago hardware with her name on it for her 103rd birthday.
School, city and state leaders celebrated Sunday with the Catholic nun who became something of a folk hero as chaplain for the Loyola men’s basketball team that reached the NCAA Final Four in 2018.
A highlight was the renaming in her honor of the Chicago train station plaza at the Loyola campus. Students and visitors will pass by a large sign marking it as “Home of the World Famous Sister Jean!”
Loyola officials praised Sister Jean, who was dressed in school colors of maroon and gold, as a mentor to generations of students.
When asked what she’s looking forward to in the upcoming school year, Sister Jean’s answer was simple: “Just being with the students. I just love being at Loyola.”
She called the plaza dedication “very special” and gave her secrets to longevity: “I eat well. I pray well — I hope I pray well — and I sleep well.”
QB Mayfield starting for Panthers in Week 1 against Browns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Baker Mayfield will start the Carolina Panthers’ Sept. 11 regular-season opener against his former team, the Cleveland Browns.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule made the announcement on the team’s website Monday.
Mayfield, acquired in a trade with the Browns earlier this offseason, beat out incumbent starter Sam Darnold for the job. The news was expected as Mayfield had outperformed Darnold during most of training camp.
“When we started this process, we were looking at three things,” Rhule said. “Number one, mastery of the offense, number two, situational football excellence, and number three, moving the ball and getting guys involved. That’s been our focus all along. Baker has made a lot of improvement, a lot of growth in all three areas in a short amount of time.”
Both Mayfield and Darnold are expected to play in the team’s preseason finale on Friday night against the Buffalo Bills. Neither Mayfield nor Darnold has seen much action in the preseason and both were held out of last week’s game against the New England Patriots.
Rhule originally said the Panthers would keep three quarterbacks on the roster, but that was before rookie third-round draft pick Matt Corral suffered a Lisfranc ligament tear in his foot.
“All along, we’ve felt like we need to have a really strong quarterback room, and have every quarterback ready to play,” Rhule said. “The reality of this league is most teams will play multiple quarterbacks. Sam has worked incredibly hard, played really well for us during training camp, and will be ready to go if and when it’s needed.”
Brady ends 11-day break, rejoins Bucs for practice
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, ending what has been described as an 11-day, prearranged break from training camp for personal reasons.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion didn’t address the media after practicing. Teammates and coach Todd Bowles said the 45-year-old quarterback was sharp throwing the ball and essentially took up where he left off when he left the team on Aug. 11.
“If anybody can get away with the 11-day break during training camp, it’s Tom,” tight end Cameron Brate said. “He came back, kind of firing on all cylinders again. We’re all excited he’s back and ready to move on.”
While he was away, Brady missed two preseason games that Bowles said the quarterback would not have played in even if he were with the team.
The coach said the break had been planned since well before the start of training camp last month.
“His presence is different, just the leader he is, the type of guy he is,” linebacker Lavonte David said. “It’s great to have a guy like that back. He came back ready to take off where he left off.”
Cubs’ Hendricks to miss rest of season with shoulder issue
CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks will not return this season after he was hampered by shoulder trouble for much of the year.
Hendricks finishes with a 4-6 record and a career-high 4.80 ERA in 16 starts.
“Very unfortunate obviously. You just want to pitch,” Hendricks said Monday. “That’s it. I just want to pitch all year and be there for my guys every fifth day. ... But, you know, things get in the way, things happen.”
Hendricks got 12 days off between starts in early June because of shoulder fatigue. He returned June 14 against San Diego, but he left a July 5 start at Milwaukee after just three innings.
The 32-year-old Hendricks said he was first diagnosed with tendinitis. But another MRI after the start against the Brewers showed a capsular tear.
“It looked like we were running out of time to do a throwing schedule and to come back and make some starts, so we just all decided it’d be best,” he said. “There’s really not the time to get back, so take advantage, fully getting healthy, not trying to push through it at all.”
Hendricks said the injury is from years of usage, and he doesn’t think he is going to need surgery to fix the issue.
Hendricks was acquired in a 2012 trade with Texas and made his major league debut with Chicago in 2014. He is 87-61 with a 3.46 ERA in nine seasons, helping the Cubs win the World Series in 2016.
He is heading into the final guaranteed year of his contract. There is a $16 million team option for 2024 with a $1.5 million buyout.
“I need to produce and perform to be a part of this winning culture and this winning that’s going to be coming,” Hendricks said. “I want to be a part of that, so I’m focusing on myself to do as much as I can to put myself in that position.”
RB Kenyan Drake says Raiders plan to release him
HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake said Monday he was told by the team that it plans to release him.
The 28-year-old Drake had his best season in 2020 with Arizona, rushing for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns. He signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Raiders last year, and rushed for 254 yards with 291 yards receiving. His 2021 campaign ended with a season-ending ankle injury in December.
Drake said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that general manager Dave Ziegler called him personally to let him know the team was moving on.
“He let me know how they were planning on moving forward, how really uncustomary it was for him to tell me himself, and that was just a testament to the respect he has for me as a player, and as a man,” Drake said.
In six seasons with three teams, Drake has rushed for 3,384 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Zverev, 2020 US Open runner-up, to miss event with injury
NEW YORK — Alexander Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up, will miss the tournament this year while recovering from surgery on his right ankle.
Zverev tore ligaments in the ankle during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June, and the No. 2-ranked player withdrew from the U.S. Open on Monday.
The 25-year-old German was on the verge of his first Grand Slam title two years ago in Flushing Meadows before Dominic Thiem rallied to beat him in a fifth-set tiebreaker. It was the first time a man overcame a 2-0 deficit in the final of the event since Pancho Gonzalez did it against Ted Schroeder in 1949.
Zverev won the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last year and then returned to the U.S. Open semifinals, losing to Novak Djokovic in five sets.
American Stefan Kozlov moved into the main draw for the tournament. Main draw play begins next Monday.
Reilly Opelka, who won two titles earlier this year, also withdrew Monday because of injury. He reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open last year. Fellow American Jack Sock took his place in the main draw.
England’s top scorer Ellen White retires after Euro 2022 win
LONDON — England’s record scorer Ellen White announced her retirement from soccer Monday after saying her “dreams came true” when the Lionesses won the Women’s European Championship last month.
White scored 52 goals in 113 appearances for England’s national team.
The 33-year-old Manchester City striker said England’s Euro 2022 triumph made it the ideal time to retire.
“This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life but one that I know is the right decision for me,” White said. “This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine.
“It has been my greatest honor and privilege to play this game. In particular playing for England has and always will be the greatest gift.
“My dreams came true on July 31, winning the Euros and becoming a European Champion.”
Mets’ banker-turned-pitcher Fisher cut day after sweet debut
NEW YORK — Banker-turned-reliever Nate Fisher found out the hard way Monday that baseball really is a numbers game.
A day after a sparkling major league debut that brightened the sports world, Fisher was cut by the New York Mets.
The NL East leaders made the move heading into the two-game Subway Series against the New York Yankees. In fact, Fisher actually was in the Mets’ clubhouse at Yankee Stadium two hours before game time, then was designated for assignment.
Now completely off the 40-man roster, Fisher could be traded or placed on waivers during a seven-day period. If unclaimed, he could be assigned outright back to the minors with the Mets.
The move came while many were still reveling in the sheer improbability of Fisher’s path.
On Sunday, the 26-year-old lefty who had once given up his hopes of a baseball career for a job in the financial world dazzled in his debut.
Fisher threw three scoreless innings of one-hit relief to give the Mets a chance in a game they eventually won 10-9 over the Phillies.
Stanton anticipates rejoining Yankees lineup on Thursday
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton anticipates returning to the Yankees’ lineup on Thursday when New York starts a trip at Oakland.
Stanton, batting .228 with 24 homers and 61 RBIs for the AL East leaders, has not played since July 23 because of left Achilles tendinitis. The 32-year-old All-Star went 0 for 7 with three strikeouts in two minor league injury rehabilitation games with Double-A Somerset last weekend and is to face injured Yankees pitcher Luis Severino in a simulated game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.
“The mornings are my best gauge,” Stanton said. “Some days are more sore than others, but it’s a work in progress. I expect that to diminish.”
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Stanton likely will be limited to designated hitter when he first returns and could play the outfield later in the season.
New York lost another reliever when Scott Effross was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday, with a strained right shoulder. Right-hander Clarke Schmidt was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Schmidt was given a new locker position in the Yankees clubhouse, between Gerrit Cole and Aroldis Chapman on the end near the entrance to the showers. When he previously was with the Yankees, Schmidt was near the clubhouse entrance at the other end.
“I’m here next to all the rich guys,” Schmidt said, adding “I belong ... over there.”
Effross was obtained from the Chicago Cubs last month and had one save and a 3.24 ERA in eight appearances with the Yankees.
“He’s got a small strain,” Boone said. “Hopefully get him back in a few weeks here.”
Texas Tech’s Shough starting QB for opener vs. Murray State
LUBBOCK, Texas — Tyler Shough has been named Texas Tech’s starting quarterback by new coach Joey McGuire.
The announcement Sunday came just less than two weeks before the Red Raiders play their season opener Sept. 3 against Murray State. Shough, a senior in his second year with the Red Raiders after transferring from Oregon, was picked as the starter over sophomore Donovan Smith and redshirt freshman Behren Morton.
“I first want to praise all three of our quarterbacks as this was an unbelievable competition,” McGuire said. “Tyler has played well and put our offense in position to be effective consistently throughout camp, which has earned him the right to be our starting quarterback. Tyler has a great football IQ and has really captured what we want this offense to look like with the type of responsibility we put on the quarterback.”
Shough completed 64 of 92 passes (69.6%) for 872 yards and six touchdowns in Texas Tech’s four games last season before breaking a collarbone. He had started 11 games at Oregon before joining the Red Raiders.
