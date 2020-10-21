Editor’s Note
Due to an earlier deadline of 8 p.m. throughout the pandemic, some games might not make it into the print edition of your Valley Press. Please find the following full stories on our website at www.avpress.com: MLB World Series: Dodgers vs. Rays.
Mojave Elks Lodge hosting free-throw contest
The Mojave Elks Lodge will be hosting the Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest on Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.
The scholarship program is for youth ages 8 to 13 and will be held at the new patio at the Mojave Elks Lodge.
Participants should bring their own basketball, although one will be provided if they don’t have one, and will be required to wear a mask when not shooting.
E-mail kpw.elks@gmail.com or call the lodge office at (661) 824-2240 to pre-register.
Time will be provided to help ensure safer distances.
The child’s name, age, parent or guardian name and a phone number, to coordinate schedule, will be required for preregistration.
Email questions to kpw.elks@gmail.com or visit their website, Mojaveelks.com, to learn more information.
The program has been held for almost 50 years and is dedicated to providing contestants an opportunity to build character and develop skills that aid them in achieving school and life success.
Learn more about the program at www.elks.org/hoopshoot/.
Clippers confirm hiring of Tyronn Lue as coach
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday confirmed their hiring of Tyronn Lue to replace Doc Rivers as coach.
Lue spent last season as an assistant on Rivers’ staff. Rivers coached the Clippers for the last seven seasons and is now guiding the Philadelphia 76ers.
The team will introduce Lue virtually on Wednesday.
Lawrence Frank, the team’s president of basketball operations, said the Clippers conducted a “thorough” search.
“We found that the best choice for our team was already in our building,” Frank said. “He’s one of the great minds in our league, and he’s able to impart his vision to others, because he connects with everybody he meets.”
Lue was on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ staff when he replaced the fired David Blatt during the 2015-16 season. Under Lue’s guidance, the Cavs and LeBron James went on to win their first-ever NBA championship that season, making Lue one of the few rookie coaches in the league to ever lead his team to a title.
Lue, who won two NBA championships as a player with the Los Angeles Lakers, went 128-83 in parts of four seasons as Cavs coach. He coached the team to the NBA Finals in 2017 and 2018, but both times they lost to Golden State. He was fired after an 0-6 start to the 2018-19 season.
“The pieces we need are in place — committed ownership, smart management, and elite talent, on and off the court, in the NBA’s best market,” Lue said. “My familiarity with the organization, particularly Mr. (Steve) Ballmer and Lawrence, confirmed this is where I want to be.”
Football rules nationally, Dodgers in Los Angeles
NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Dodgers played for their season Sunday night on Fox, the seventh game of the National League Championship Series. Win and go to the World Series, lose and go home.
At the same time, the Los Angeles Rams played a regular season game on NBC against the San Francisco 49ers, a loss that dropped the Rams to a 4-2 record.
There’s no question which game meant more. But for a national audience, the football game was watched by 12.6 million people, while 9.7 million tuned in to see the Dodgers complete a memorable comeback against the Atlanta Braves.
There’s no clearer illustration of how football is the more popular sport, and why networks line up with open checkbooks whenever television rights come due.
Baseball, despite its reputation as the National Pastime, is more of a local attraction. People have a limited interest if their favorite team is not involved.
Case in point: the Los Angeles market. The Nielsen company said that in that city, 7.6 percent of the homes with televisions watched the Rams on Sunday night. But 18.5 percent of L.A. TV homes were tuned in to the Dodgers.
Indiana Pacers tab Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren as coach
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers hired Nate Bjorkgren as their new coach Tuesday.
Bjorkgren’s hiring ends a two-month search that began when the Pacers fired Nate McMillan on Aug. 26, just weeks after giving McMillan a contract extension. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.
Bjorkgren joins the Pacers after spending the last two seasons on Nick Nurse’s staff in Toronto, where he helped the Raptors capture their first NBA championship in 2018-19. Bjorkgren was an assistant with the Phoenix Suns from 2015-17 and spent four seasons as a G-League head coach.
Murray has happy homecoming, Cards cruise past Cowboys 38-10
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyler Murray accounted for three touchdowns in his first game back home as a pro, Ezekiel Elliott set up the first two Arizona TDs with fumbles and the Cardinals beat the Dallas Cowboys 38-10 on Monday night.
The speedy quarterback who won three high school championships and a Big 12 title at the home of the Cowboys improved to 7-0 as a starter at AT&T Stadium, throwing for two scores despite a rough start through the air and rushing for 74 yards and a TD.
It was the “Monday Night Football” debut for Murray, a star in high school football-obsessed Texas while playing in the Dallas suburbs, and Kliff Kingsbury, who also had a happy first trip to his native Texas as an NFL coach.
Fired after six seasons at Texas Tech in 2018 without any winning records in Big 12 games, Kingsbury was hired by Arizona soon after and has the Cardinals (4-2) tied for second place in the tough NFC West. Arizona is above .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2015, its most recent playoff year.
New Mexico/Colorado State game canceled
The Mountain West football game between New Mexico and Colorado State has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The Lobos were scheduled to play the Rams on Saturday in Fort Collins, Colorado, but there’s a prevalence of the virus in the New Mexico county of Bernalillo. The league said in a statement released Tuesday that “in accordance with state guidelines, the University of New Mexico is unable to participate in the scheduled football game.”
There is no plan to reschedule the game.
Man United wins again at PSG; Messi scores in Barca rout
Marcus Rashford sprinted toward the corner flag inside an empty Parc des Princes and slid on his knees in celebration, just like two seasons ago.
Another trip to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Another late winner for the Manchester United striker.
In a heavyweight contest on the opening night of the group stage, United reproduced its stunning exploits from the 2018-19 competition by beating PSG away thanks to Rashford’s 87th-minute strike in a 2-1 win on Tuesday.
It was an eerily similar scenario to 18 months ago, when United arrived in the French capital heavily depleted and 2-0 down from the first leg of the teams’ last-16 match. It was Rashford who clinched an unlikely 3-1 win — and progress to the quarterfinals — with a stoppage-time penalty.
PSG, last season’s beaten finalist, already has work to do if the Qatar-owned team is to realize its long-held ambition of being European champion for the first time.
Lionel Messi’s Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus are up and running already, though.
Messi scored a penalty to set Barca on its way to a 5-1 win over Hungarian outsider Ferencváros as the Spanish team began the rebuild of its reputation in Europe’s elite competition, two months after an embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals last season.
Ronaldo was missing for Juventus after testing positive for the coronavirus last week, but the Italian champion had a worthy replacement in Alvaro Morata as the striker scored twice in a 2-0 win at Dynamo Kyiv.
There were wins for Lazio, Leipzig and Club Brugge, while Chelsea and Sevilla drew 0-0 and two group-stage newcomers — Rennes and Krasnodar — drew 1-1.
Mayor agrees to start allowing fans at Saints’ home games
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints will start having fans in the stands for home games after the mayor agreed with the team on a phased plan starting Sunday against Carolina.
The plan announced Tuesday will start with 3,000 tickets for Sunday’s game, increasing to 6,000 fans for November games with San Francisco and Atlanta and up to 15,000 in December for games against Kansas City and Minnesota barring any changes in local health and safety guidelines.
A limited number of tickets for players, the team and other required NFL obligations also were approved. Both the Saints and the mayor’s office reminded everyone to keep wearing masks and practicing physical distancing and hand washing.
Pro Fighters League sets 2021 return after canceled season
LAS VEGAS — The Professional Fighters League will stage its entire 2021 regular season over six events in Las Vegas beginning April 23.
The PFL announced its plans Tuesday for the coming season after canceling its entire 2020 season in April due to the coronavirus pandemic. The promotion’s fights are all carried on ESPN’s networks.
The PFL is unique among major mixed martial arts promotions with a competition format featuring a regular season and a postseason. It plans to stage its regular-season events without fans from late April to late June, and the fighters will be protected inside a bubble at a property owned by Caesars Entertainment, most likely Caesars Palace or the Rio.
The playoffs will begin in late summer, with the PFL Championship finals on New Year’s Eve.
Rookie LB Crowder placed on IR days after scoring winning TD
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Two days after scoring a game-winning touchdown in the final minutes, rookie linebacker Tae Crowder was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury by the New York Giants.
The last player taken in the NFL draft and the current Mr. Irrelevant, Crowder scored on a 43-yard fumble return with 3 1/2 minutes to play to give the Giants a 20-19 win over Washington on Sunday.
Crowder did not mention an injury in a virtual conference call after the game. He did not participate in walk-through practices on Monday and Tuesday and was placed on IR late in the afternoon.
Penn State RB Journey Brown could miss season
Penn State says running back Journey Brown could miss the season due to a “medical condition.”
247 Sports first reported Monday that the eighth-ranked Nittany Lions might be without their leading rusher from 2019.
“Journey Brown is being treated for a medical condition discovered during the offseason and will potentially miss the 2020 football season,” the school said in a statement.
Penn State opens its season Saturday at Indiana. The Nittany Lions already took a significant loss this offseason when All-America linebacker Micah Parsons opted out in August.
Brown, a fourth-year junior, had a breakout season last year and emerged from a crowded backfield to become Penn State’s top ballcarrier. He ran for 890 yards, 12 touchdowns and 6.8 yards per carry.
Florida virus outbreak said to be contained
Florida’s COVID-19 outbreak seems to be contained.
The 10th-ranked Gators reported four new positives since the middle of last week, when they postponed two games because of the novel coronavirus.
Florida reported 25 new cases Tuesday from the past week of daily testing, but athletic director Scott Stricklin said last Wednesday that 21 football players had tested positive. Coach Dan Mullen and at least two assistants also tested positive.
The Gators (2-1) were scheduled to host defending national champion LSU last week and Missouri this Saturday in the Swamp. The Southeastern Conference rescheduled both games because Florida would not have had at least 53 scholarship players available since so many guys were quarantined because of positive tests or because of contact tracing involving the highly transmissible virus.
Chase Briscoe lands childhood hero Tony Stewart’s No. 14
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chase Briscoe earned job security for the first time in his career with a well-deserved promotion to the Cup Series to cap a season that has so far been storybook.
Briscoe on Tuesday was named the replacement for Clint Bowyer in the No. 14 Ford at Stewart-Haas Racing, the team co-owned by Briscoe’s childhood hero. Briscoe idolized fellow Indiana native Tony Stewart and dreamed of one day driving Stewart’s car.
Kyle Larson reinstated to compete in NASCAR in 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Larson can return to NASCAR competition next season following a long suspension for using a racial slur while playing a video game.
He was suspended in April after he used the n-word while playing an online racing game in which viewers could follow along. He was dropped by his sponsors and fired by Chip Ganassi Racing.
Larson, who is half-Japanese, spent the last six months immersed in diversity programs that helped him gain an understanding of racial injustice. He did not apply for reinstatement until last week and the clearance came Monday.
“The work I’ve done over the last six months has had a major impact on me. I will make the most of this opportunity and look forward to the future,” Larson said.
Tratnik earns 1st Giro stage win; Almeida stays in pink
SAN DANIELE DEL FRIULI, Italy — Jan Tratnik earned his first stage victory in a Grand Tour by winning the 16th leg of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday, and João Almeida held onto the pink jersey.
Tratnik, a Slovenian rider with the Bahrain–McLaren team, beat Ben O’Connor by seven seconds at the end of the hilly 229-kilometer (142-mile) route from Udine to San Daniele del Friuli.
Neither of them had ever won a stage in a Grand Tour and both entered the final stretch together. However, it was Tratnik who crossed the line first, with his arms outstretched and tears streaming down his face. O’Connor thumped the handlebars in frustration.
Defending champ Roglic wins Vuelta’s opening stage
EIBAR, Spain — Defending champion Primoz Roglic attacked in the final kilometer after a difficult climb to win the opening stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday.
Roglic, the Jumbo-Visma rider who a few weeks ago lost the Tour de France on the final competitive stage, was never challenged at the line after breaking away from a small group of riders who were at the front in the final kilometers.
Richard Carapaz of team Ineos was second and Dan Martin of team Israel Start-Up Nation was third.
Two-time champion Chris Froome, in his final Grand Tour for Ineos before joining Israel Start-Up Nation next season, had a tough time keeping up with the pace of his teammates toward the end and finished more than 11 minutes behind Roglic.
Hall of Fame Health launched to help former NFL players
Hall of Fame Health, a nationwide effort to offer services to any former NFL player or team employee and their families, announced its partnership Tuesday with 12 medical care providers.
The program will attempt to make everything from treatment to insurance plans to advice available to thousands of people who have spent time in the league.
“What guys are just asking for is can’t we do something comprehensive in health care and and insurance for them and their spouses and kids,” said Jeremy Hogue, the CEO of Hall of Fame Health.
Hogue estimates 80% of the league’s nearly 20,000 former players are not covered under employer-sponsored medical plans and must shop for insurance coverage each year during the national open-enrollment period, which this year begins Nov. 1.
“For a lot of those guys, doctors and health care came to them when they were playing, and all of a sudden when they were done — and most of them are done in their late 20s and early 30s — they don’t have that resource anymore. Especially if they move back home from the city where they were playing.
“We’re trying to put some things together with our great partners on a national scale to help get insurance, help get care, and help get them information. Whether someone played 20 years or 20 minutes on a practice squad in training camp, if you touched the game we want to help those guys and their spouses and kids.”
Labor Dept: Women basketball coaches at UConn were underpaid
STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut has agreed to pay a total of just under $250,000 to seven women, including four members of Geno Auriemma’s 2014 women’s basketball coaching staff, after the U.S. Labor Department found they had been underpaid when compared with men in similar positions.
A total of $249,539 will go to the women, who were identified by the Labor Department as two law professors and five women who hold the title of Specialist IA and Specialist IIA in the school’s athletic department.
UConn, responding to an email request from The Associated Press, identified those employees by title as its women’s associate head basketball coach (Chris Dailey), the team’s two assistant coaches in 2014 (Shea Ralph and Marisa Moseley), the director of women’s basketball operations (Sarah Darras) and the director of football operations (Sarah Lawless).
The agreement follows a review by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs.
World champion runner Naser wins doping case on technicality
GENEVA — The women’s 400-meter world champion has avoided being banned for a doping rule violation on a technicality, according to a ruling published Tuesday.
The Athletics Integrity Unit said the charges against Bahraini runner Salwa Eid Naser for missed tests and filing failures were dismissed by an independent tribunal.
Naser, who was born in Nigeria but competes for Bahrain, will keep her title and has been cleared to compete at next year’s Tokyo Olympics. The 22-year-old Naser ran the fastest women’s 400 since 1985 to win the world title last year in Doha, Qatar.
Bayern forward Serge Gnabry tests positive for coronavirus
MUNICH — Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, ruling him out of the defending champion’s opening game of the Champions League on Wednesday.
The club said in a brief statement that the 25-year-old Gnabry is “doing well” and is in quarantine at home. He is Bayern’s first player to test positive for COVID-19.
Gnabry trained earlier Tuesday with his teammates in the final training session for Atlético Madrid’s visit in the Champions League. He will also miss Bayern’s Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.
Gnabry had started each of the team’s four Bundesliga games so far, scoring a hat trick in the season-opening 8-0 rout of Schalke.
Back in the bubble, Chinese Super League into playoff stages
When Odil Ahmedov left Shanghai SIPG to join fellow Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda in August, the midfielder didn’t have to travel anywhere to meet his new coach and colleagues.
He merely moved to a different part of the hotel both teams had called home since July, and took a seat at a new breakfast table.
In a bid to complete the 2020 season in the midst of restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Football Association decided to split the 16 top-tier CSL teams into two groups based in the hub cities of Dalian and Suzhou.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.