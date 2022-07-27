Sparks part ways with 6-foot-8 Liz Cambage
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Sparks announced Tuesday they’ve parted ways with 6-foot-8 center Liz Cambage of Australia.
The 30-year-old Cambage averaged 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 25 games this season after signing with Los Angeles on Feb. 15. She must now clear waivers before becoming a free agent.
“It is with support that we share Liz Cambage’s decision to terminate her contract with the organization,” Sparks Managing Partner Eric Holoman said. “We want what’s best for Liz and have agreed to part ways amicably. The Sparks remain excited about our core group and are focused on our run towards a 2022 playoff berth.”
Cambage was the second overall pick by the Tulsa Shock in 2011, but has played in only five WNBA seasons. She sat out 2012 to prepare for the London Olympics with the Australian team and took a four-year hiatus from the league (2014-17) because she didn’t want to play in Tulsa. The franchise moved to Dallas in 2016 and she returned to the league in 2018.
She played one season for the Wings before being traded to the Aces in 2019. She also didn’t play during the 2020 bubble season. Cambage came to Los Angeles in the offseason, saying it was where she always wanted to play.
Last month, Phoenix and Tina Charles parted ways. The veteran Charles now plays for the Seattle Storm.
Sharks hire David Quinn as new head coach
SAN JOSE — The San Jose Sharks have hired former New York Rangers coach David Quinn as their new head coach.
The Sharks announced Tuesday that Quinn would replace the fired Bob Boughner as the Sharks overhaul their management and coaching team.
“His previous NHL head coaching experience is valuable to us and he implements a system that will fit with our philosophy of being a hard team to play against,” general manager Mike Grier said in a statement. “We are extremely happy to have him a part of this organization.”
The 55-year-old Quinn coached the Rangers for three seasons from 2018-21, posting a 96-87-25 record. New York never made it as far as the conference quarterfinals in Quinn’s three seasons, missing the playoffs in 2019 and ‘21 and losing in the qualifying round in the COVID bubble in 2020.
Quinn had previously been head coach for five seasons in college at Boston University. He also coached the U.S. Olympic team to a fifth-place finish in Beijing last February.
Padres’ Tatis Jr. takes first BP since March
DETROIT — Fernando Tatis Jr. is back in the batter’s box, and the San Diego Padres’ $340 million star could face live pitching later this week.
Tatis took batting practice with teammates before Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers, his first rounds with the club since breaking his left wrist in spring training.
The 23-year-old is expected to begin facing live pitching later this week, then begin a minor league rehab assignment before eventually making his season debut with the big league team.
Tatis looked well Tuesday and hit several balls into the left-field stands.
“It felt normal,” he said.
Tatis hit .282 with 42 homers last season, finishing third in NL MVP voting despite missing time with left shoulder injuries. He signed a $340 million, 14-year deal with San Diego prior to the 2021 season.
Amendola, 2-time Super Bowl winner with Pats, retires
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Danny Amendola, who earned two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and became one of Tom Brady’s favorite playmakers during his five seasons in New England, is retiring.
The veteran 36-year-old receiver posted a video on social media that featured highlights of his 13 NFL seasons with only one line: “Wouldn’t have it any other way.”
The former Texas Tech standout made his NFL debut with the St. Louis Rams in 2009 as an undrafted free agent and spent his first four seasons there before being signed by the Patriots in 2013. He also had stops in Miami (2018), Detroit (2019, 2020) and Houston last season.
He ends his career with 617 career receptions for 6,212 yards receiving and 24 touchdowns.
Though undersized at 5-foot-11, he shined in New England’s system, scoring a touchdown in the Patriots’ Super Bowl win over Seattle to cap the 2014 season.
He earned a second championship with them in 2016 during a championship run that included a catch during the Patriots’ historic comeback win over Atlanta.
“He was a very good player for us,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “Had a lot of skill, mostly played inside, but could play outside. Could return, very smart, tough, dependable, great hands and concentration. ... He was tough and he was a good football player.”
Injuries ultimately slowed down Amendola after he left New England. He totaled just five touchdowns over the past four seasons.
Seahawks release Carson after running back failed physical
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks released running back Chris Carson with a failed physical designation on Tuesday, potentially signaling an end to his career because of a neck injury.
Carson’s future was in doubt the entire offseason after he was injured in Week 4 last year and eventually underwent neck surgery. Seattle coach Pete Carroll cautioned that Carson may not be able to return and Tuesday’s move finalized the situation.
Tuesday was reporting day for the Seahawks, with their first on-field practice scheduled for Wednesday.
“Ever since the first time I saw Chris on film, I loved his style, and I was thrilled when we were able to get him when we did,” Carroll told the Seahawks website on Tuesday. “To see him grow and become such an impacting part of our program with such a great style and all of that, it was a thrill to watch. We’ll miss him and everything he brought to our program.”
Carson was a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017 that quickly developed into one of Carroll’s favorite players. Carson’s reckless, punishing running style was notably similar to former Seattle star Marshawn Lynch and yielded great success while also taking a physical toll.
Yanks’ Stanton goes on 10-day IL with Achilles tendonitis
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with left Achilles tendonitis.
The move was retroactive to Sunday. Stanton is batting .228 with 24 homers and 61 RBIs for the AL East-leading Yankees, who face the New York Mets in the opener of a two-game Subway Series on Tuesday night at Citi Field.
Stanton homered for the American League in last week’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium and was named the Most Valuable Player in the AL’s 3-2 victory. However, coming out of the All-Star Game, Stanton was 0 for 10 with seven strikeouts against Houston and Baltimore.
The Yankees recalled outfielder Tim Locastro from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
NASCAR slams McDowell and team for illegally modified part
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR levied another round of massive penalties on Tuesday, this time against Michael McDowell and Front Row Motorsports, for illegal modifications discovered after McDowell’s sixth-place finish at Pocono Raceway.
NASCAR fined crew chief Blake Harris $100,000 and suspended him for four races. McDowell was docked 100 driver points and Front Row docked 100 owner points.
If the No. 34 team wins one of the five remaining regular-season races to qualify for the playoffs, McDowell will be docked 10 playoff points.
The L2-level penalty was issued for an illegal modification of a single source supplied part — which is strictly prohibited on NASCAR’s new Next Gen car.
NFL, SiriusXM extend deal to air games in North America
NEW YORK — The NFL has extended its deal with SiriusXM to broadcast and market the league’s games over North America another five years through the 2027 Super Bowl.
The deal announced Tuesday extends an agreement first reached in 2004. Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s chief media and business officer, said the league is pleased to continue this deal.
“SiriusXM continues to be an important part of the NFL family, providing fans access to live game audio as well as all the news and information around their favorite teams in addition to SiriusXM’s great 24/7, 365 League coverage on SiriusXM NFL Radio,” Rolapp said.
Under this new agreement, SiriusXM becomes the exclusive third-party audio provider for each NFL game across North America. Subscribers will get access to every NFL game live on SiriusXM radio, the SXM app and SiriusXM NFL Radio. That’s the company’s channel covering the league daily.
The company’s app provides access to all 32 NFL team’s channels. SiriusXM also is adding pre- and postgame shows to each team’s channel along with offering subscribers coaches’ shows and news conferences through the app to subscribers.
Ex-Canucks F Jake Virtanen found not guilty of sex assault
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — A jury on Tuesday found former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault after a week of salacious testimony.
Virtanen, 25, wept openly when the verdict was read in the Supreme Court of British Columbia. He clutched his head in his hands and was comforted by his lawyers while several friends and family seated in the front row of the courtroom whispered “yes!”
Virtanen and his lawyers declined to comment as they left the court.
Virtanen was charged in January with sexual assault in connection with an incident in a downtown Vancouver hotel room in September 2017.
He told the court last week that the woman who accused him of assault was an “enthusiastic participant” in the encounter. He said they mutually began kissing and touching while lying in bed and helped each other take their clothes off before having sex.
The 23-year-old woman testified that she repeatedly said “no” and told Virtanen that she did not want to have sex with him before he pinned her to the hotel bed with his body.
Rangers sign 3rd overall pick Kumar Rocker with $5.2M bonus
ARLINGTON, Texas — Third overall pick Kumar Rocker signed with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, a week after the right-handed pitcher was drafted again and a year after concerns over a physical led to him going unsigned by the New York Mets as the 10th overall pick.
Rocker got a $5.2 million bonus from the Rangers. That is well below the slot value of nearly $7.6 million for the third overall pick.
After shoulder surgery last September, Rocker opened this year with the Tri-City ValleyCats in the independent Frontier League. He was 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA in five starts, with 32 strikeouts and four walks over 20 innings.
The Rangers will initially send Rocker to their facility in Arizona before deciding where and when he will pitch in their organization.
“Kumar is an elite competitor with the potential to make a major contribution for the Rangers, and we look forward to watching his development,” Texas general manager Chris Young said. “We will be working with Kumar in the short term on the appropriate training and pitching program for the remainder of the 2022 season.”
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Rocker was 28-10 with a 2.89 ERA over 42 games from 2019-21 at Vanderbilt University, where he was teammates with right-hander Jack Leiter. The Rangers drafted Leiter with the second overall pick last summer, and he is now pitching at Double-A Frisco.
Rocker was the only first-round pick in the 2021 amateur baseball draft that went unsigned. The pitcher and the Mets failed to reach an agreement by the August deadline because the Mets had concerns over the health of his right arm. Rocker’s agent, Scott Boras, said Rocker had “non-pitching-related minor surgery” on his right arm.
Clemson returns to familiar perch as preseason ACC favorite
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Clemson is favored to return to the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference this season.
The Tigers were the preseason pick to win the league for the seventh time in eight seasons, according to voting results released Tuesday following last week’s ACC media days. Media members picked the Tigers on 103 of 164 votes cast as the favorite.
Dabo Swinney’s Tigers had won six straight titles before Wake Forest dethroned Clemson as the league’s Atlantic Division champion last year for a spot in the ACC title game. The Tigers still recorded their 11th consecutive double-digit win season with a 10-3 finish in 2021.
North Carolina State was the second-leading vote-getter for ACC champion with 38 votes, though Dave Doeren’s Wolfpack would need to beat Clemson in the Atlantic Division race to play for the title in the final year of the league’s two-division format.
Miami was picked to win the Coastal Division under first-year coach Mario Cristobal, who is one of four new coaches in the division.
In the Atlantic Division, Wake Forest was picked third behind Clemson and N.C. State, followed by Louisville, Florida State, Boston College and Syracuse.
In the Coastal, reigning league champion Pittsburgh was second, followed by North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Duke.
