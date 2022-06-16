Rachel Garcia earns first win for Athletes Unlimited
SAN DIEGO — Team Ocasio used home runs to its advantage on both the scoreboard and the leaderboard as the squad’s four long balls earned an extra 160 leaderboard points in addition to a 5-3 victory over Team Eberle in the opening game of Wednesday’s Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball doubleheader at SDSU Softball Stadium.
Corner infielder Danielle Gibson paced the offensive attack for Team Ocasio in the win, blasting two home runs en route to 250 leaderboard points. The former Arkansas standout, who went 2-for-3 in the game, hit a solo shot in the second inning before adding another homer in the third inning.
Corner infielder Nadia Taylor added her first home run of the season along with a two-run homer from middle infielder Sydney Romero.
Starting pitcher Rachel Garcia earned her first win of the season after allowing three runs on five hits over 5.0 innings. She also registered three strikeouts and did not concede a hit in her final three innings. Team captain Aleshia Ocasio gave up one hit over the final two frames to earn her first save of the season.
Outfielder Megan Wiggins led Team Eberle in the loss with two hits and a run scored, while middle infielder Caleigh Clifton drove in a pair of runs with a double in the first inning.
FIFA to announce 2026 World Cup US sites, paring from 17
NEW YORK — As FIFA prepares to announce the 2026 World Cup sites on Thursday — and make high-profile cuts — Alan Rothenberg thought back to when stadiums were picked for the 1994 tournament he headed in the United States.
“They gave the rights to the host country, and the host country basically ran the whole thing,” he said. “Here, everything is done in-house by FIFA. So it’s been a really long and arduous process. The terms have been incredibly difficult for cities to cope with.”
Seventeen stadiums in 16 areas remained in contention to be among 10-12 selected from the U.S. for the tournament, which will be co-hosted with Mexico and Canada. The U.S. will host 60 of the 80 games under FIFA’s plan, including all from the quarterfinals on, and there was little doubt over the venues for 10 games each in the other nations.
Last time, the nine U.S. stadiums were announced during a Waldorf-Astoria news conference 816 days before the opener. This time, the decisions will be revealed by FIFA in a Fox television studio 1,456 days before the likely start.
In handicapping the bidders, there appeared to be several tiers:
—Locks: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, along with SoFi Stadium in Inglewood or the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
—In the hunt: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore; Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts; NRG Stadium in Houston; Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri; Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida; Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee; Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia; Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California; and Lumen Field in Seattle.
—Least likely: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati; Empower Field at Mile High in Denver; and Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
—In the other countries: Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, which hosted the 1970 and ’86 finals and will become the first stadium in three World Cups; Guadalajara’s Estadio Akron; Monterrey’s Estadio BBVA; Toronto’s BMO Field and Vancouver, British Columbia’s B.C. Place. Edmonton, Alberta’s Commonwealth Stadium was likely to be dropped.
AP source: Mavericks acquire Christian Wood for 4 players
A person with direct knowledge of the agreement said the Houston Rockets are trading center Christian Wood, their leading scorer and rebounder this season, to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for four players and a draft pick.
Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown and Marquese Chriss are going to the Rockets, who will also receive the No. 26 pick this year, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not finalized.
It will not be finalized until the June 23 draft, the person said.
It is a major move for the Mavericks, after Wood averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He was one of nine players to average at least 17 points and 10 rebounds, joining Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic of Denver, Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis, New Orleans’ Jonas Valanciunas, Chicago’s Nikola Vucevic and Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton.
Wood is entering the final season of a three-year, $41 million contract. He revealed to reporters in Houston last week that he had preliminary talks with the Rockets on an extension, though it isn’t known if one side balked or if it simply became clear that he wasn’t going to be in the team’s long-term plans.
Either way, now Dallas star Luka Doncic gets
Rockies setup man Tyler Kinley likely to miss rest of season
DENVER — Colorado Rockies setup man Tyler Kinley will likely miss the rest of the season with a flexor tear in his right elbow.
Manager Bud Black said Wednesday that an MRI revealed the tear and a sprain in Kinley’s pitching elbow. He’s scheduled to undergo a procedure soon and Black did not rule out the need for Tommy John surgery.
“That answer will probably be clearer when he has the procedure, but I’m thinking this is probably going to cost him this season,” Black said.
The 31-year-old Kinley was off to the best start of his career, sporting a 0.75 ERA over 25 appearances. He allowed just two earned runs and 21 hits in 24 innings, while striking out 27 and walking six.
He had earned the setup role ahead of closer Daniel Bard. Right-hander Alex Colomé, who has a 2.22 ERA in 25 games, is a candidate to take over that role.
Winter Olympics may not include Nordic combined for 1st time
Nordic combined, which uniquely tests skiers on jaw-dropping jumps and heart-pounding trails, has been a part of the Winter Olympics since 1924. Its time might be up.
It is the only Olympic sport without women and the International Olympic Committee is due to make a decision later this month about whether to allow women to compete in Nordic combined at the 2026 Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo Games.
There is the possibility, however, that Nordic combined is dropped entirely from the Olympics, according to athletes and advocates.
Commanders’ Snyder won’t testify before US House committee
A lawyer representing Dan Snyder told Congress the Washington Commanders owner will not testify at a hearing next week as part of an investigation into the team’s workplace conduct.
Attorney Karen Patton Seymour sent a letter to the leaders of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Wednesday explaining the reasons why Snyder was declining the invitation to appear at the June 22 hearing. Among the reasons given were a lack of assurance about the scope of questioning given the existence of multiple ongoing investigations and a scheduling conflict preventing Snyder from appearing in person.
Seymour wrote Snyder “is unable to accept the Committee’s invitation to testify” at the hearing, which the committee called the next step in the investigation and said it will examine how the NFL handles allegations of workplace misconduct and how it sets and enforces standards for all teams.
AAC’s 6 new schools join July 2023, when 3 leave for Big 12
IRVING, Texas — The American Athletic Conference’s six new members will enter the league next summer, Commissioner Mike Aresco said Wednesday.
Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA will officially join the AAC on July 1, 2023. Each of those schools, all now in Conference USA, had their applications for membership into the American approved last October.
The American will compete as a 14-team league in football, and in men’s and women’s basketball, after the transition next summer. That will come at the same time current members Cincinnati, Houston and UCF depart to become members of the Big 12 Conference, which is also adding BYU.
It was announced last Friday that the American had come to terms with Cincinnati, Houston and UCF about their departures. A settlement was necessary because the league requires its members give more than two years’ notice before they can leave. Cincinnati, Houston and UCF accepted invitations last September to join the Big 12.
The six new schools will put the American membership at 15 at the start of the 2023-24 academic year. They will join East Carolina, Memphis, Navy (football only), South Florida, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa and Wichita State (basketball and Olympic sports only).
Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry at age 26
INDIANAPOLIS — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football.
So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts’ promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry.
“I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.”
Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the team’s mandatory three-day minicamp in early June. Back then coach Frank Reich, who studied in the seminary and became a pastor after his football career ended, told reporters Willis was absent for personal reasons.
It’s another early exit from a promising young player. Andrew Luck retired in August 2019 at age 29, an absence that left a gaping hole. Indy will have its sixth consecutive different opening day quarterback Sept. 11.
But the Colts appear better positioned to fill Willis’ void.
Julian Blackmon, Indy’s other incumbent starting safety, has already recovered from last fall’s torn Achilles tendon and worked out with teammates at minicamp. The Colts also signed veterans Rodney McLeod and Armani Watts in free agency, added hard-hitting safety Nick Cross of Maryland in the third round of this year’s draft and have two cornerback prospects, Marvell Tell III and Dallis Flowers, who could play safety.
Steelers sign star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to 5-year deal
PITTSBURGH — Minkah Fitzpatrick is staying in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers signed their star safety to a five-year contract on Wednesday. Financial details were not released. NFL Network reported the deal is worth $73.6 million, which would make him the highest-paid safety in the league.
The 25-year-old Fitzpatrick was ready to enter the final year of his rookie contract. He has been spectacular at times since arriving in Pittsburgh in a trade with Miami in September 2019 and was selected to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro team in each of his first two seasons with the Steelers.
Fitzpatrick said in a release he was “shocked” and “excited” as he enters the prime of his career.
Mets, minor leaguers plan meeting to discuss pay, conditions
NEW YORK — Leaders from the New York Mets recently held what’s believed to be an unprecedented meeting with the nonprofit group Advocates for Minor Leaguers to discuss pay and working conditions in the minors, and another meeting is planned soon that will include players from the team’s farm system.
The meeting was brokered in part by New York State Sen. Jessica Ramos, who wrote a letter in January to Mets owner Steven Cohen imploring him to address several issues regarding the employment of minor league players.
Ramos noted salaries that routinely fall below $15,000 per year along with “inadequate housing, nutrition, travel arrangements, and more.” Ramos also attended the April meeting.
The sides were to meet again Monday, this time with Mets players at the table, but the discussion was postponed to a to-be-determined date.
The Mets declined to comment when asked about the meetings, which were first reported by The Athletic.
Olympic champ Wlodarczyk out for season after chasing thief
WARSAW, Poland — Olympic hammer champion Anita Wlodarczyk will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for a thigh injury she sustained while chasing a thief trying to break into her car.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist from Poland wrote on Instagram that she “totally severed” a thigh muscle during the incident last week, but remains intent on competing at the 2024 Paris Games.
She had posted a photo on Twitter on Friday flexing her musles in front of her car, writing that she had chased down a thief who tried to break into the vehicle and turned the person over to the police — but that she had been injured in the process.
After her surgery, the 36-year-old Wlodarczyk said she still has “great motivation” to win her fourth Olympic gold in Paris in 2024.
George Washington University to drop ‘Colonials’ moniker
WASHINGTON — George Washington University is dropping its “Colonials” moniker because “it can no longer serve its purpose as a name that unifies,” the school announced Wednesday.
GW will keep using “Colonials” until a new name is introduced. That is expected by the 2023-24 academic year.
“A moniker must unify our community, draw people together and serve as a source of pride,” said Grace Speights, chair of the university’s Board of Trustees. “We look forward to the next steps in an inclusive process to identify a moniker that fulfills this aspiration.”
The school has used “Colonials” since 1926.
A special committee looked into the name’s history and delivered a report to the school president in March 2021.
Former longtime assistant Thompson new Baylor baseball coach
WACO, Texas — Former longtime Baylor assistant Mitch Thompson was named Wednesday as the head baseball coach of the Bears after the past nine seasons at McLennan Community College, which also is located in Waco and won the junior college national title last year.
Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said Thompson’s track record of success and his personal connection to Baylor make him “a special fit” for the job.
Thompson replaces Steve Rodriguez, who resigned days after Baylor was eliminated from the Big 12 Conference Tournament and finished with a losing record. The Bears went 26-28 this year, ending with an 11-1 loss to Oklahoma State. Rodriguez was 197-146 overall in his seven seasons.
While Thompson was a Baylor assistant from 1995-2012, the Bears won three Big 12 titles, made 12 NCAA Tournament appearances and went to the 2005 College World Series.
LeBron trading card could fetch record price at auction
RUNNEMEDE, N.J. — LeBron James might be on the cusp of setting another record.
And someone will have to pay a lot of money to make it happen.
A one-of-a-kind James trading card — called the “Triple Logoman” — is up for auction this month, with some believing that it wind up as the most expensive card ever sold. The current record is $6.6 million that was spent for a Honus Wagner trading card last year.
The Wagner card is more than 100 years old. The James card is part of Panini’s 2020-21 “Flawless” collection, and features the NBA logo patch from three of his jerseys, one each from his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers.
“The card stands out like no other card in the history of the industry,” said Ken Goldin, the founder and executive chairman of the collectibles marketplace Goldin — which is auctioning the card this month. “Typically, it’s the older vintage cards that are very valuable. ... But there’s really never been a card this popular before it was even pulled from a pack.”
Through Wednesday afternoon, bidding was at $1.7 million. The auction continues through June 25.
Dynamo Kyiv to face Fenerbahçe in Champions League prelims
NYON, Switzerland — Ukrainian soccer will return to the Champions League next month when Dynamo Kyiv plays Turkish team Fenerbahçe in the second qualifying round — the club’s first competitive game since the Russian invasion started.
Dynamo was among four teams in Wednesday’s draw for runners-up from mid-ranking leagues.
Dynamo was in second place in the Ukrainian league when it paused in February after Russia invaded. The league never resumed. No league title was awarded to leader Shakhtar Donetsk but the standings were used to decide Ukraine’s entries for the next UEFA club competitions.
It is unclear where Dynamo will host Fenerbahçe in the first leg on July 19 or 20. The return game will be in Turkey on July 26 or 27.
Shakhtar officials have been in talks to use the stadium of Polish club Legia Warsaw when the team starts its Champions League group program in September.
Dynamo would have to advance through three qualifying rounds to join Shakhtar in the 32-team group stage.
F1 extends deal with Australian Grand Prix through 2035
Formula One announced a 10-year contract extension with the Australian Grand Prix on Thursday to continue racing in Melbourne through 2035.
The new agreement will also bring feeder series Formula 2 and Formula 3 to the circuit for the first time starting next year. Organizers have also promised upgrades to the paddock and pit lane.
“The Australian Grand Prix has never been bigger, with more than 419,000 people flocking to Albert Park for this year’s race,” said Martin Pakula, minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events for the Victorian Government.
“We know how important this event is to our economy and that’s why we’ve delivered the longest extension for the race since it has been held in Melbourne.”
Albert Park has hosted 25 F1 races since 1996, but did not have events in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. The return of F1 in April drew the largest three-day crowd for a weekend sporting event in Australian history.
Cilic beats Bublik at Queen’s Club, Paul upsets Shapovalov
LONDON — Former Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic kept his focus to beat Alexander Bublik 7-6 (6), 7-5 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Queen’s Club on Wednesday.
Tommy Paul upset sixth-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in a first-round match at the grass-court tournament, and Botic van de Zandschulp reached the quarterfinals by beating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 6-3.
The seventh-seeded Cilic, a two-time Queen’s champion making his 15th appearance at the tournament, saved three set points after trailing 5-0 in the first-set tiebreaker.
Bublik fell behind 3-0 in the second set and used an array of underarm serves and drop shots to get back on serve. But his second double fault in the last game set up match point for his Croatian opponent, who earned his 34th victory at Queen’s.
“The game plan against Alexander is to keep focus, you never know what is coming,” said Cilic, a finalist at Wimbledon in 2017. “He made it a little bit crazy in that second set and out of nowhere started to do these underarms serves and slices and drop shots, and just breaking up the rhythm.”
The 33-year-old Cilic, the champion in 2012 and 2018, will next face qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori, who beat Britan’s Jack Draper 6-2, 7-6 (2).
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat Alex de Minaur 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 to set up a quarterfinal match against Van de Zandschulp.
Hurkacz beats Humbert in Halle, Medvedev wins opener
HALLE, Germany — Defending champion Ugo Humbert and the second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas were both eliminated from the Halle Open in the second round on Wednesday.
Humbert lost to Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (5), 6-3, and Nick Kyrgios fought back to beat Tsitsipas 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 at the grass-court tournament.
Tsitsipas hit 18 aces but Kyrgios stayed resolute, saving seven of the eight eight break points he faced to win in 2 hours, 5 minutes.
The Australian wild-card entry next faces Pablo Carreno Busta, who defeated Sebastian Korda 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 earlier.
The fifth-seeded Hurkacz saved three of the four break points he faced against Humbert. He will next play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals. The Canadian player defeated Mackenzie McDonald 7-6 (7), 6-1 in their second-round match.
Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev advanced by beating David Goffin 6-3, 6-2. The Russian will next play Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round.
Pliskova edges Andreescu to reach Berlin Open quarterfinals
BERLIN — Karolina Pliskova edged Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7) at the Berlin Open on Wednesday to reach her second quarterfinal of the year.
The fourth-seeded Pliskova, who hit 17 aces against Kaia Kanepi in the first round, added 12 more against Andreescu, though she had to fight back from a break down in the third set before prevailing in 2 hours, 11 minutes at the grass-court tournament.
The 30-year-old Pliskova is bidding for her first title of the year. She was the runner-up at Wimbledon a year ago.
The seventh-seeded Coco Gauff got off to a winning start with a 6-2, 7-6 (2) first-round victory over fellow American Ann Li.
Gauff hit five aces and converted five of her 10 break point opportunities. She next faces 20-year-old Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu for a place in the quarterfinals.
Daria Kasatkina rallied to beat Russian compatriot Ekaterina Alexandrova 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 for her quarterfinal place. The sixth-seeded Kasatkina next faces the second-seeded Maria Sakkari, who defeated Daria Saville 6-1, 7-5 for her sixth quarterfinal of the season.
Top-seeded Van Uytvanck eases into Veneto Open quarterfinals
GAIBA, Italy — Top-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium needed just 45 minutes to ease into the quarterfinals of the Veneto Open, beating compatriot Ysaline Bonaventure 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday.
She will next face Ylena In-Albon, who beat Swiss compatriot Susan Bandecchi 6-3, 6-3.
Third-seeded Lucia Bronzetti and fifth-seeded Arantxa Rus were eliminated. Bronzetti lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 to Harmony Tan of France and Romanian player Ana Bogdan defeated Rus 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Tan will play Bogdan in the quarterfinals.
The Veneto Open is taking place in Gaiba, a town of less than 1,000 inhabitants — making it the smallest town in the world to host a WTA tournament.
IPL fetches staggering media rights for over $6 billion
NEW DELHI — U.S. media giant Walt Disney and India’s Reliance Industries have won the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League for more than $6 billion, making the Twenty20 cricket competition one of the most lucrative sports leagues in the world in terms of cost per game.
An IPL match is billed in rights value ahead of English Premier League soccer’s $11.8 million per game, Indian media reported Wednesday. The combined value of the rights was estimated to be almost double the 2018-22 deal.
Disney-owned Star India retained the IPL television broadcast rights to the annual two-month tournament for the 2023-27 period for 235.75 billion Indian rupees ($3.02 billion), said Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, at the end of the auction process Tuesday.
Viacom18, a broadcasting joint venture run by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries won digital streaming rights for 237.58 billion rupees ($3.04 billion).
