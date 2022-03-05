Sheriff’s Office: Stanford goalie Meyer death ruled suicide
STANFORD — Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer’s death has been ruled a suicide.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the cause of death Friday.
“The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”
The popular goalie who led the Cardinal to the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game was 22. Stanford announced Tuesday that Meyer had died in her campus residence, and Friday her parents — Steve and Gina Meyer — went on NBC’s “Today” show and discussed how potential disciplinary action by the school might have triggered something for their daughter.
“The last couple days are like a parent’s worst nightmare and you don’t wake up from it. So it’s just horrific,” Gina Meyer told NBC News.
Meyer — who kicked extra points in football in high school — stopped two penalty shots to lead Stanford to a 5-4 shootout victory over North Carolina after a scoreless draw in the 2019 championship game.
The native Californian from Newbury Park got attention for her animated celebration after the second save of the shootout before teammate Kiara Pickett drilled her attempt to bring Stanford the trophy.
Ken Norton Jr. returns to UCLA as inside linebackers coach
LOS ANGELES — Ken Norton Jr. has returned to UCLA as inside linebackers coach.
Bruins head coach Chip Kelly announced the hiring Friday of Norton, most recently the Seattle Seahawks’ defensive coordinator.
Norton was fired by the Seahawks in January after four seasons in charge of Pete Carroll’s defense. Norton previously had been the Oakland Raiders’ defensive coordinator for three years before reuniting with Carroll, his boss at Southern California from 2004-09.
Norton was a star linebacker at UCLA from 1984-87, leading the Bruins to four bowl games and the 1985 Pac-10 championship. He went on to become the only player in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.
Norton will work with Bill McGovern, who became Kelly’s defensive coordinator in February. McGovern, the Chicago Bears’ inside linebackers coach last season, coached under Kelly with the Philadelphia Eagles.
McGovern and Norton are tasked with improving a defense that has largely struggled for four years under Kelly and ex-defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro. UCLA hasn’t cracked the top 70 in total defense in the nation during Kelly’s underwhelming tenure with the Bruins.
Russians heading home; reserve right to later legal action
BEIJING — The Russian Paralympic Committee will leave Beijing and has no immediate plans for legal action.
The RPC issued a statement Friday criticizing the decision to exclude Russian athletes from the Paralympics and said the move was “absolutely politicized.” It said its lawyers had determined that the Court of Arbitration for Sport would not be able to render a decision “during the accelerated proceedings.”
The RPC said it reserved “the right to apply to the appropriate international and national court” later at its own discretion. It said it was not “worthwhile at the current time to remain in Beijing” and planned to leave. The team is expected to fly out on Sunday.
The RPC also criticized International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, who earlier this week recommended that “international sports federations and sports event organizers not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions.”
MLB players start $1M fund for workers impacted by lockout
NEW YORK — Locked-out Major League Baseball players are starting a $1 million fund to support workers impacted by canceled games.
The players’ association said Friday the fund will be administered by the union and the AFL-CIO. It will be distributed to stadium workers and others caused financial hardship by baseball’s ninth work stoppage, which was in its 93rd day.
Spring training games failed to start as scheduled on Feb. 26. Commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday canceled the first two series for each team during the regular season, scheduled to start March 31.
“Many aren’t seen or heard, but they are vital to the entertainment experience of our games,” union executive board members Andrew Miller and Max Scherzer said in a statement. “Unfortunately, they will also be among those affected by the owner-imposed lockout and the cancellation of games. Through this fund, we want to let them know that they have our support.”
The union listed broadcast and concession crews, electricians, ushers, security, transportation and janitors as among those needed for MLB games.
Judge approves fix to stem race bias in NFL concussion deal
PHILADELPHIA — Black retired football players who were denied payments for dementia in the NFL’s $1 billion concussion settlement can seek to be retested or have their claims rescored to eliminate racial bias in the testing and payout formula, under a revised plan finalized Friday.
Outrage over the use of “race-norming” in the dementia testing — which assumed that Black people have a lower cognitive baseline score, making it harder for them to show mental declines linked to football — forced the NFL and players’ lawyers back to the negotiating table last year.
The revisions could allow many retired players to resubmit their claims and add $100 million or more to the NFL’s legal tab. The NFL, through the fund, has paid out more than $800 million to date, nearly half for dementia claims. The dementia awards average about $600,000.
“Thousands of Black players stand to benefit from these changes to the settlement,” said lawyer Cyril V. Smith, who represents former players Najeh Davenport and Kevin Henry, whose 2020 race discrimination lawsuit brought the issue to light.
Senior U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody in Philadelphia, who has overseen the NFL concussion case for a decade, dismissed their lawsuit but ordered the parties to address the problem. She approved the negotiated changes in an order filed Friday.
NCAA football rules committee recommends targeting appeal
Players ejected for targeting in the second half of a college football game could be eligible to play the following game after an appeal through the conference office, if a recommendation handed down Friday by the NCAA rules committee is approved.
After four days of meetings in Indianapolis, the committee also recommended penalizing all open-field blocks below the waist and creating an investigation process for allegations of a team faking injuries that could lead to conferences penalizing schools and coaches.
Recommendations need approval from the playing rules oversight panel in April and would go into effect next season.
The committee discussed changing how the game clock is managed to shorten games by both time and number of plays, but decided not to act.
The average FBS game was 3 hours, 28 minutes last season and included about 137 offensive plays.
Hovland with 2-shot lead at Bay Hill as McIlroy falters late
ORLANDO, Fla. — Viktor Hovland had the lowest round of the day with a 6-under 66 and is off to another great start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. This time, he has a good idea what to expect on the weekend at Bay Hill.
Rory McIlroy got a sneak preview.
Hovland played Friday morning and set the target on a warm day with increasing wind, making seven birdies and a few key pars saves late in the second round. He posted a 9-under 135.
McIlroy played in the afternoon and was poised to catch him until his putter let him down on greens that were getting crisp and slippery. Tied for the lead, McIlroy missed a 4-foot par putt, putts from 8 feet on the next two holes for birdie and par, and he finished off his 72 by missing a good birdie chance from 15 feet.
He was two behind along with past Bay Hill winner Tyrrell Hatton (68) and Talor Gooch (68), who won his first PGA Tour title in the final official event last year.
Hovland was two shots out of the lead going into the weekend last year when he closed with rounds of 77-78 and wound up 15 shots behind.
“I kind of try to forget the weekend here last year,” he said. “I played really well the first few days, very similar to how I played so far this year. The course just gets harder and harder every single day, and it started blowing. A few too many bad swings and I ended up in bad spots and just didn’t really take my medicine.”
McIlroy opened with a 65 in slightly softer conditions Thursday morning and it didn’t take long for him to realize how much the course had changed. He bogeyed the opening hole and did well to battle back with three birdies.
No. 1 Jin Young Ko tied for lead at LPGA Singapore
SINGAPORE — Top-ranked Jin Young Ko moved into a tie for the lead at the HSBC Women’s World Championship on Friday in only her second round since returning from a three-month break from the LPGA Tour.
Ko shot a 5-under 67, including a birdie on the par-5 16th, and was even with Amy Yang (67). They had 8-under totals of 136 on the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course.
Yang’s round included seven birdies.
“I was hitting the ball very solid today and also putted well. But I was more aware of how to prepare for each shot than, you know, what outcome would come,” Yang said. “And I think I did manage well today.”
Brooke Henderson, Meghan Kang and Atthaya Thitikul were tied for third after each shooting 68s, two strokes behind.
Russia ready again for urgent court case over World Cup ban
GENEVA — Russia’s expulsion from international soccer ahead of the World Cup playoffs is heading toward yet another urgent case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. And Russian sports have had some success in the court.
The Russian Football Union is ready and waiting Friday to file a formal appeal against the joint decision by FIFA and UEFA to exclude its national and club teams from international competitions.
It sets up a fascinating legal contest with time running down on the clock.
In 20 days, the Russia men’s national team is scheduled to play Poland in a qualifying playoff semifinal. The playoff finals are five days later, with spots at the World Cup in Qatar at stake.
Still, that timetable gives the CAS longer than it had last month to judge the case of 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva at the Beijing Olympics.
US Soccer board votes to ban discriminatory chants
ATLANTA — The U.S. Soccer Federation’s board of directors adopted a resolution Friday to ban discriminatory chants at all soccer matches sanctioned by the American soccer governing body.
The resolution says the federation should adopt a zero-tolerance policy on discriminatory chants and adopt FIFA’s three-step protocol, which calls for the match to be stopped and fans warned, the match to be suspended and players moved to the locker rooms, and the match to be abandoned.
The resolution will be forwarded to the federation’s rules committee, which will then send a policy back to the board for consideration.
The National Center for Lesbian Rights hailed the decision.
“While to many, it may seem like crowd chants at soccer matches may just be sophomoric attempts to distract the players on an opposing team, as a queer, Latino soccer fan, these discriminatory chants cut much deeper,” NCLR spokesman Christopher Vasquez said. “For LGBTQ Latinos, these chants — almost always using a highly-derogatory Spanish slur — create an atmosphere of hostility, recalling long-lasting memories of fear and rejection. We applaud U.S. Soccer for passing a ban on these homophobic chants.”
AP source: 49ers hire Brian Griese as QBs coach
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers are hiring ESPN analyst Brian Griese as their new quarterbacks coach.
A person familiar with the move said Friday that Griese will leave the “Monday Night Football” booth to join coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the hiring.
ESPN first reported the move.
Griese has never held a coaching job but did play 11 seasons in the NFL, including two in Tampa Bay when Shanahan was an assistant there in 2004-05. Griese was drafted by Denver by Shanahan’s father, Mike, and spent his first five seasons with the Broncos.
Griese spent more than a decade after his playing career as a college analyst at ESPN before joining the “Monday Night Football” booth in 2020. Griese was expected to be replaced in that role by Troy Aikman. The New York Post reported last week that Aikman will sign a five-year deal with ESPN to become the lead NFL analyst.
Griese replaces Rich Scangarello, who left the Niners last week to take the offensive coordinator job at Kentucky.
Alaska musher on brink of becoming Iditarod’s best ever
TALKEETNA, Alaska — Dallas Seavey is on the cusp of becoming mushing’s greatest ever champion, but he is also secure enough in himself to say that win or lose, this year’s race across Alaska will be his last — at least for a while.
The defending champion who turned 35 Friday is tied with Rick Swenson for the most Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race victories, with five. Swenson, a 71-year-old known as the King of the Iditarod, won his titles between 1977-1991 and last ran the world’s most famous sled dog race in 2012, the year Seavey won his first.
Seavey has his shot to make history in the 50th running of the Iditarod, which starts in Anchorage on Saturday. First run in 1973, the nearly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) race takes mushers and their dog teams over Alaska’s unforgiving terrain, including two mountain ranges, the frozen Yukon River and the treacherous Bering Sea ice to finish in the old Gold Rush town of Nome, on Alaska’s western coast.
Kentucky racing board upholds Bob Baffert’s suspension
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky racing officials have denied trainer Bob Baffert’s request to stay his suspension for a failed postrace drug test by Medina Spirit that led to his disqualification as Kentucky Derby winner.
Kentucky Horse Racing Commission board members on Friday voted 10-0 with three abstentions against the stay in a specially called meeting. KHRC stewards last week suspended the Hall of Fame trainer for 90 days with a $7,500 fine and disqualified the now-deceased colt for having the corticosteroid betamethasone in his system last May. Betamethasone is allowed in Kentucky but prohibited on race day.
Director Marc A. Guilfoil denied an initial request to stay the suspension, which was scheduled to start on March 8 but is delayed pending a March 17 hearing before Franklin County Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate.
Clark Brewster, an attorney for Baffert, argued that the steroid came from a topical ointment rather than an injection. KHRC general counsel Jennifer Wolsing countered that the source of the betamethasone was irrelevant and cited Baffert’s failure to keep promises to improve his operation after a series of positives by his horses.
Brewster in a statement afterward called the KHRC’s decision “a sudden, arbitrary departure from its own 100-year precedent” and added that he looked forward to obtaining a stay in court.
Andy Murray brings back Ivan Lendl for coaching help
Andy Murray is bringing back Ivan Lendl as his coach, reuniting about 4½ years after the pair split up for a second time.
Murray’s manager announced Friday that the 34-year-old from Scotland and Lendl have agreed to return to working together over the next few months.
Their partnership produced three Grand Slam singles trophies and two consecutive Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016 for Murray, the only tennis player with more than one Summer Games singles title.
“I have great respect for what Andy is trying to accomplish and want to try to help him as much as I can,” Lendl wrote in a text to The Associated Press.
The two men now plan to hold a training block in the United States for several weeks after the Miami Open hard-court tournament, which ends on April 3.
While the tennis tour moves to Europe for the clay circuit culminating with the French Open from May 22 to June 5, Murray will prepare for the grass season. Wimbledon begins on June 27.
Murray also intends to hire another coach who will work with Lendl and travel with Murray.
He is currently ranked 84th and has an 8-6 record in 2022, with losses in his second matches at each of his past four tournaments, including the Australian Open in January.
Shane Warne, one of cricket’s iconic players, dies at 52
BRISBANE, Australia — Shane Warne, widely regarded as one of the greatest players, most astute tacticians and ultimate competitors in the long history of cricket, has died. He was 52.
Known right around the cricket globe as “Warnie,” he revived and elevated the art of leg spin bowling when he emerged on the international scene in the 1990s and was a central character in one of Australia’s most successful eras in the sport. He was one of cricket’s larger-than-life showmen off the field during and after his playing career.
Fox Sports television, which employed Warne as a commentator, quoted a family statement early Saturday as saying he died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.
Sharma takes over Kenya Open lead by one stroke
NAIROBI, Kenya — Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma birdied three of his last four holes to grab a one-shot lead halfway through the Kenya Open on Friday.
A birdie-birdie finish earned him a 4-under-par 67 and a 10-under total at altitude at Muthaiga Club.
Masahiro Kawamura of Japan scored a bogey-free 66 to be 9 under with Ewen Ferguson of Scotland, who made 67.
Thriston Lawrence of South Africa was at 7 under in the European tour event.
Sharma is going for his third title on tour, just weeks after finishing runner-up at the Abu Dhabi Championship.
Brehm closes eagle-birdie to take Puerto Rico Open lead
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Ryan Brehm closed birdie-eagle for a 5-under 67 and the second-round lead Friday in the Puerto Rico Open.
Brehm is making his final start on a minor medical extension and needs to win or finish second alone to retain status. He is the only player in the field bogey-free through 36 holes.
“It would be wrong to say you don’t think about it, but realistically, since the beginning of this year we’ve just been trying to improve every day, every week,” Brehm said. “As long as we can do that, if we can take something away from each round, each situation, put some pressure on myself, we’re going to learn from it. Just enjoy the process of doing that really and we’re doing that.”
Brehm birdied the par-4 17th and made a 30-footer for eagle on the par-5 18th to get to 11-under 133 at Grand Reserve.
“It was kind of boring until the end,” said Brehm, winless on the PGA Tour. “I feel like I had to scramble quite a bit, had some difficult up-and-downs, got them up-and-down, made a few good putts for par, kept the momentum going and finished birdie-eagle, Made a bomb on the last hole. You add it up, it’s pretty good.”
Max McGreevy (64), Satoshi Kodaira (66) and Michael Kim (69) were a stroke back. Callum Tarren (65) was 9 under.
Cavs coach Bickerstaff fined $20,000 by NBA after ejection
NEW YORK — Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff was fined $20,000 by the NBA on Friday for his behavior while being ejected from a game this week.
Bickerstaff received two technical fouls and was tossed — for the first time as Cleveland’s coach — by referee Natalie Sago in the third quarter of Monday night’s 199-98 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.
The league fined Bickerstaff for using inappropriate language toward the officiating crew and not leaving the court “in a timely manner.”
Bickerstaff was angered by several calls and erupted with 8:36 left in the third quarter after Cavs forward Cedi Osman was whistled for a blocking foul.
Following the game, Bickerstaff said he apologized to his team, staff and children.
“Nobody should see that,” he said. “That’s on me needing to improve and be better. It’s a combination of frustrations, obviously, but I need to stay in the fight. I need to be better.”
NY Gov. Hochul expects Bills stadium deal to be done soon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An agreement that would commit hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills is approaching completion, with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confident a deal will be struck before the end of the month.
Hochul on Friday said many of the issues have been resolved, with discussions now focusing on what she called “the nuts and bolts.” One outstanding issue she specifically mentioned was the length of the lease to ensure the franchise’s long-term presence in the Buffalo region.
“There are issues to work through, but I feel very confident that they’ll be resolved in time to have conversations during the budget process,” Hochul said. “As everyone knows, this is a very important priority to me and this community, but also the entire state.”
Hochul wouldn’t provide any details on what the taxpayer commitment would be for the new facility the state estimates will cost $1.354 billion to construct, except to say: “My priority is to keep the Buffalo Bills here, as well as ensure that we’re making smart investments.”
The expectation is the Bills are seeking more than 60% of funding to come from the public to build a proposed 60,000-plus seat stadium across the street from the team’s current facility in Orchard Park.
Negotiations between the Bills, the state and Erie Co
39 US women’s team players back Cone for USSF president
ATLANTA — Thirty-nine players on the women’s national team endorsed Cindy Parlow Cone for a full four-year term as U.S. Soccer Federation president, a decision Friday that followed the settlement of six years of litigation between the players and the governing body.
Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, among the leaders of the lawsuit, gave their endorsement to Cone a day before the vote by the USSF National Council.
Cone is being challenged by her predecessor, Carlos Cordeiro, who was elected to a four-year term in 2018, then resigned in March 2020 after the organization sparked a backlash when its legal papers claimed the women had less physical ability and responsibility than their male counterparts.
Cone was vice president at the time and moved up to president, then was elected last winter to a one-year term.
Former Top 20 tennis player given 4-year doping suspension
Former Top 20 player Varvara Lepchenko was given a four-year doping suspension on Friday by the International Tennis Federation after she tested positive for a banned stimulant during a tournament last year.
Her lawyer, Howard Jacobs, wrote in an email to The Associated Press that Lepchenko intends to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The 35-year-old Lepchenko, who has represented the United States in the Summer Olympics and at what is now known as the Billie Jean King Cup, took the doping test after a first-round loss at the Hungarian Grand Prix last July.
She went on to appear in three other tournaments — including winning the title at an event in Charleston, South Carolina, offering $115,000 in total prize money — before being provisionally suspended in August.
Russian rider Sivakov announces nationality switch to France
LONDON — After racing for the Russian team at the Tokyo Olympics, cyclist Pavel Sivakov announced his nationality switch to France on Friday citing the war in Ukraine as a factor.
The 24-year-old Sivakov said he grew up in France and long planned the eligibility change with the International Cycling Union (UCI).
“I have wanted to become a French national for some time and had made the request to the UCI, but given what is happening in the Ukraine at the moment, I wanted to fast-track this,” Sivakov said in a statement released by his British team Ineos.
Seven months ago, he competed for his parents’ country at the Tokyo Olympics and placed 32nd in the road race.
Chinese swimmer Sun Yang loses appeal at Swiss court
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Three-time Olympic champion Sun Yang lost his final appeal against a ban for violating anti-doping rules, Switzerland’s highest court said Friday.
The Swiss Federal Tribunal dismissed the Chinese swimmer’s appeal against last year’s Court of Arbitration for Sport verdict on legal process grounds.
Sun had been banned — after a retrial at CAS — for more than four yearsfollowing a confrontational incident with sample collection officers at his home in China. The ban, which forced him to miss the Tokyo Olympics, expires in May 2024, just before the Paris Games.
The CAS ruling “does not violate fundamental principles of public order, nor was Sun Yang’s right to be heard infringed,” the Swiss court said in a statement, adding it “did not enter into the merits of the athlete’s further objections.”
Sun was ordered to pay legal costs of 15,000 Swiss francs ($16,300).
