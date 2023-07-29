Santa Anita to install artificial training track as part of $31 million in renovations
ARCADIA — Santa Anita will replace its dirt training track with a synthetic surface as part of nearly $32 million in improvements planned as the venerable racetrack absorbs an influx of horses, trainers and jockeys from Northern California’s Golden Gate Fields after it closes later this year.
The Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita in Arcadia and Golden Gate Fields in the San Francisco Bay area, said Friday it will spend over $1 million to support the relocation of horses and people from the north, with an additional $500,000 going to bolster the state’s breeding program.
TSG has budgeted $4.5 million for installing a Tapeta training track, the same surface that is used on the main racing track at Golden Gate. The project is expected to begin after Santa Anita hosts the Breeders’ Cup in early November and be finished by the start of the winter-spring meet on Dec. 26.
“We think this will be hugely beneficial not only for horses that will come down from the north, who a lot of them have only ever known training on Tapeta, but it will be hugely beneficial for Southern California and Santa Anita as a whole because of the inclement weather policies that really are tough out in California,” Aidan Butler, chief operating officer of TSG’s 1/ST Racing, said on a teleconference.
Gulfstream Park in Florida, also owned by TSG, and Woodbine in Canada currently race on synthetic surfaces.
Santa Anita had a synthetic racing surface in 2007, as did Del Mar and now-defunct Hollywood Park when it was mandated by California racing officials. But drainage problems cost the track racing days and heavy usage also wore down the synthetic materials quickly.
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September, with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May.
The Louisville track suspended racing operations on June 7 and moved the rest of its spring meet to Ellis Park in western Kentucky at the recommendation of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, the sport’s national overseer.
Training continued at Churchill Downs during the track’s investigation.
Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen called the deaths “a series of unfortunate circumstances” and said the review “didn’t find anything fundamentally wrong or different about our track from previous years.”
“That, in a sense, can sometimes be unsatisfying,” he said. “But that’s business, and that’s sports.”
Two of the horse deaths occurred in undercard races on Derby day. Another five died later.
“The takeaway is, the track is very safe,” Carstanjen said Thursday on an earnings call with CDI investors.
“What we needed to do was spend some of this time in the interim, while we ran the rest of the (spring) meet at Ellis to just go soup to nuts through every single thing we do at the racetrack. There was nothing that jumped out as an apparent cause of the injuries, of the breakdowns; and, as we went through and rebuilt our processes from the ground up to check everything that we do to make extra sure, we didn’t find anything material.”
The track’s fall meet begins Sept. 14 and runs through Oct. 1.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow could miss ‘several weeks’ with calf strain, coach Taylor says
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could miss “several weeks” with a right calf strain, coach Zac Taylor said Friday.
The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after a scramble play near the end of Thursday’s practice. He rode off the field in a medical cart.
“It will take several weeks, and that’s all the information we have,” Taylor said.
Burrow did not practice Friday, with backup QBs Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian taking the snaps. The Bengals play their first preseason game on Aug. 11 and open the regular season Sept. 10.
Taylor said Burrow “has seen the doctors” and was present for meetings at the team’s training facility Friday. The quarterback was wearing a compression sleeve on his right calf when he pulled up with the injury, but Taylor said Friday he was unaware there was anything wrong before that play.
Burrow is still negotiating with the Bengals on a long-term contract that could make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.
The team’s top draft pick in 2020 had talked Wednesday about how good he felt at the opening of camp after his first three NFL training camps were disrupted and how he hoped to play in some preseason games.
Payton says he regrets criticizing predecessor Hackett and his own general manager
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos coach Sean Payton said Friday he regrets disparaging his predecessor in an interview in which he called the work Nathaniel Hackett and his staff did in Denver last season “one of the worst coaching jobs in the NFL” and said there were “20 dirty hands” around Russell Wilson’s career-worst season.
“Listen, I had one of those moments where I still had my Fox hat on and not my coaching hat,” said Payton, who’s returning to the sideline this season after a year’s sabbatical during which he worked as a studio football analyst for Fox Sports following a 15-year stint with the New Orleans Saints.
Payton’s comments in an interview with USA Today’s Jarrett Bell rocked the NFL because he broke the coaches code in which they refrain from publicly lambasting one another and because he spent his first six months on the job admonishing his players not to look back at last year’s dismal season and to ignore “outside noise.”
“I said this to the team in the meeting yesterday: we’ve had a great offseason relative to that, you know, and I’ve been preaching that message and here I am the veteran” doing just that, Payton said during a lengthy mea culpa in his first comments since he ignited the firestorm.
“It was a learning experience for me. It was a mistake. Obviously, I needed a little bit more filter ... I needed a little bit more restraint. And I regret that,” Payton continued.
Payton said he’s usually pretty media savvy “and I just had one of those moments. Jarrett’s a good friend, real good at his job. And two lattes in the morning, first one I see and 40 minutes later, I’m regretting it.”
NFL teams are adapting to unrelenting heat as training camps ramp up
HENDERSON, Nev. — The sight of wide receivers Keith Kirkwood and Shaq Davis leaving practice early this week because of heat-related symptoms was nothing new for the New Orleans Saints, with the hot and humid Louisiana weather a test for even the best-conditioned athletes.
The unrelenting, record-breaking heat across the nation this year has made the opening of training camps even more challenging than usual, however, not only for the Saints but teams throughout the NFL.
Scientists have already calculated this will be the hottest July on record, with the Southwest and parts of the South especially hit hard. Most of the Midwest and East also have been affected. That means NFL teams have to be even more mindful than usual about keeping players safe while also getting as much work done as possible before the season begins in September.
Safety has been a centerpiece of the preseason since Minnesota offensive tackle Korey Stringer died on Aug. 1, 2001, after slipping and falling the previous day after a Vikings training camp practice. NFL teams at the time didn’t have medical training for exertional heat stroke.
Some teams are taking extra precautions this year, including more water breaks and early practice times.
“I don’t know all the science and all that stuff, but I do my best to understand it,” Saints quarterback Derek Carr said. “I’ve seen growth ... from when I first came in the league to what we talk about now. It’s definitely a difference on the things we talk about, the way we practice, how long we do something … how much time you’re actually accumulating outside during the week.”
Carr is in his first season in New Orleans, so he’s acclimating to the wet, muggy conditions. He spent the previous three seasons with the Raiders in Las Vegas, where the air is dry but temperatures are considerably higher.
NASCAR plans to make The CW the exclusive home for Xfinity Series starting in 2025
The NASCAR Xfinity Series plans to make The CW its exclusive home.
NASCAR announced Friday a deal that will have The CW airing 33 live Xfinity Series races each year starting in 2025 and running through 2031. The CW also will televise practice and qualifying events each weekend.
That 2025 season will mark the first time that every Xfinity Series race will be available on free, over-the-air broadcast television. Additional contact will be available through The CW’s digital platforms.
The Xfinity Series features drivers trying to work their way up to the Cup Series.
Six of the last 11 Cup Series champions have been won by former Xfinity Series champions, a list that includes Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski. There are 13 former Xfinity Series champions currently active in the Cup Series.
NASCAR says Xfinity Series races draw an average of about 1 million viewers per race each season, typically on a combination of cable and broadcast television.
Cardinals’ Mikolas suspended 5 games and fined for intentionally throwing at Cubs’ Happ
NEW YORK — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas was suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Friday for intentionally throwing at Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was suspended for one game and fined as a result of Mikolas’ actions Thursday night. Mikolas appealed his penalties, while Marmol served his suspension Friday night against the Cubs.
In the first inning in the Cardinals’ 10-3 loss, Happ bloodied St. Louis catcher Willson Contreras when he hit him in the head with a long follow-through on a swing, then was soon hit himself by a pitch from Mikolas.
Andrew Knizner took over behind the plate for Contreras, and Mikolas brushed back Happ with the first pitch when play resumed to run the count to 3-1. With the next pitch, Mikolas hit Happ in the rear end.
Aaron Judge comes off injured list before Yankees open series at Baltimore
BALTIMORE — The New York Yankees have been a sub-.500 team since Aaron Judge injured his toe in early June. Now they hope his return can help them rally for a postseason spot.
The Yankees reinstated Judge from the injured list on Friday before the opener of their weekend road series against the Baltimore Orioles. Judge admits he isn’t fully recovered but says he’s healthy enough to play.
“It’s feeling all right, feeling good. It’s not 100%. I don’t think it’ll be 100% until the end of the year,” he said. “I think our biggest goal is just getting to a point where I could play, I could tolerate it.”
Judge had been out since tearing a ligament in his right big toe June 3 when he crashed into the right-field fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium.
Judge played a simulated game Wednesday at the team’s complex in Tampa, Florida, and returned to New York after that. The 2022 American League MVP faced live pitching Sunday at Yankee Stadium for the first time since the injury. Manager Aaron Boone said Judge homered during a simulated game Tuesday in Florida. He also played the field and ran the bases.
Judge was penciled into the lineup as the designated hitter, batting second Friday night. Boone said he could have potentially played in the field, but that will be a day-by-day decision.
Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury
SAN DIEGO — The AL West-leading Texas Rangers placed All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained tendon in his left wrist.
Heim came out of a game at Houston on Wednesday after hurting his wrist on an awkward swing in the fourth inning. Heim is batting .280 with an .816 OPS, and has 14 home runs and a career-high 70 RBIs in 90 games.
Heim has started 80 of 103 games this season. The switch-hitter leads big league catchers in RBIs (66), hits (89), doubles (23), and runs (tied, 47). His .413 average with runners in scoring position is third-highest among qualifiers.
Mitch Garver started at catcher in the opener of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.
The Rangers also recalled outfielder Bubba Thompson from Triple-A Round Rock, optioned right-hander Owen White to Round Rock and activated right-hander Josh Sborz from the 15-day injured list.
Sborz went 4-4 with a 4.54 ERA in 29 relief appearances before being placed on the 15-day IL on July 15 with right biceps tendinitis.
Birthday boy Steven Alker takes 2nd-round lead at the Senior British Open
BRIDGEND, Wales — Steven Alker moved to the top of the Senior British Open leaderboard on Friday with a 3-under 68 after Miguel Angel Jimenez followed up a round to remember with one to forget.
Playing on his birthday, Alker hit four birdies in the second round along with a bogey at the par-4 10th. The New Zealander is 4 under overall and leads his fellow 52-year-old Alex Cejka (71) of Germany by a shot at Royal Porthcawl.
Alker is chasing his second major victory in the over-50 ranks. He won the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship last year.
Scotland’s Greig Hutcheon (68) is a further stroke back in third.
Overnight leader Jimenez had an opening-round 5-under 66 but dropped down to an eight-way tie for eighth after a 5-over 76, including four bogeys between Nos. 13-17. Jimenez was the first Spaniard to win the tournament, in 2018. Bernhard Langer, who won the last time the Senior British Open was held at Royal Porthcawl in 2017, carded a 69 to also share eighth. He is a four-time winner of this major and has been runner-up three times.
Defending champion Darren Clarke (74) is 5 over
The tournament is the last of five majors on the senior schedule. The winner gets into the British Open next year at Royal Troon.
Saints guard Trai Turner tears quad in third practice of camp, sources tell AP
METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Saints guard Trai Turner, who was signed earlier this week, left practice Friday with a season-ending torn quadriceps, two people with knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the specific nature of the injury had not been announced. Turner, 30, was carted off the practice field, but Saints coach Dennis Allen said shortly after practice that Turner was still being evaluated and did not go into further detail.
The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Turner, a former LSU standout and a starter for most of his career, was a Carolina Panthers third-round draft choice in 2014. He spent his first six NFL seasons with Carolina before hopping from the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 to Pittsburgh in 2021 and to Washington last season.
After his first practice Wednesday, Turner expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue his career in the city where he grew up and played in high school, and in the state where he played in college.
Russian and Belarusian players banned from a women’s tennis tournament in Prague
PRAGUE — Russian and Belarusian players will not be allowed to participate in next week’s Prague Open, the organizers of the women’s tennis event said Friday.
The announcement came a day after police prevented a Russian player from entering the country, organizers said.
Miroslav Malý, the director of the hard-court tournament, didn’t identify the player. Malý said she was the first participant with a Russian passport to arrive in the country.
He said organizers approached other Russian and Belarusian players through the Women’s Tennis Association to tell them not to travel to Prague.
Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus was to play singles in Prague while three Russians, Diana Shnaider, Polina Kudermetova and Erika Andreeva, were to play in qualifying.
The WTA Tour allows Russians and Belarusians to play tournaments as neutral athletes.
IOC assures Ukraine fencer of Paris Games spot after DQ for not shaking hands with Russian opponent
GENEVA — The IOC assured Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan on Friday that she will have a place at the Paris Olympics next year after she was disqualified from a key ranking event for refusing to shake hands with a Russian she had beaten.
In a letter to Kharlan, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said it would make a “unique exception” by allocating her an extra place to ensure she competes in Paris.
“It is admirable how you are managing this incredibly difficult situation,” wrote Bach, who like Kharlan is a former Olympic champion in a fencing team event.
Each Olympic sport has a strict quota for athletes within the IOC-imposed 10,500 overall total at the Summer Games in Paris.
A protected entry for the 32-year-old Kharlan, a four-time Olympic medalist, has now been found after controversy over her disqualification at the world championships on Thursday marred the event at Milan, Italy.
UEFA removes Juventus from European competition and fines Chelsea in financial rule-breaking cases
GENEVA — Juventus was removed from European competition next season and Chelsea was fined $11 million in separate UEFA rulings over financial rules breaches on Friday.
The expulsion of Juventus from the third-tier Europa Conference League was expected because of a false accounting case that already saw the two-time European champion deducted 10 points in Serie A. That penalty dropped Juventus out of Champions League qualification places.
Juventus’ spot in the Europa Conference League should go to Fiorentina in the playoffs round starting on Aug. 24.
UEFA said Friday that Juventus also must also pay a fine of 10 million euros ($11 million) for breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. A further 10 million euros can be deducted if the club fails to comply with UEFA financial monitoring rules in future seasons.
Juventus regretted the ruling but said it wouldn’t appeal.
“We regret the decision of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body,” Juventus president Gianluca Ferrero said in a statement on the club’s website. “We do not share the interpretation that has been given of our defense and we remain firmly convinced of the legitimacy of our actions and the validity of our arguments.
“However, we have decided not to appeal this judgment. Despite this painful decision, we can now face the new season by focusing on the field and not on the courts.”
In a separate case, Chelsea will also pay a settlement of 10 million euros to UEFA for incorrect financial information submitted between 2012 and 2019 when the club was owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.
Arizona man who extorted Georgia Tech gets prison time
ATLANTA — An Arizona man accused of trying to extort Georgia Tech by falsely accusing its men’s basketball coach of sexual assault has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison, federal prosecutors said.
Ronald Bell, 57, of Oro Valley, Arizona, was sentenced Thursday to two years, nine months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a news release. Bell pleaded guilty in March to conspiring with his co-defendant, Jennifer Pendley, and a security guard at Georgia Tech, to the extortion scheme.
German teenager Noma Noha Akugue reaches WTA final in Hamburg on 1st time in main draw
HAMBURG, Germany — German teenager Noma Noha Akugue reached the final on her first time in the main draw of a WTA Tour tournament on Friday, continuing a meteoric rise for a player ranked 207th in the world.
Noha Akugue won 6-3, 6-3 against another 19-year-old, Russian Diana Shnaider, in a fairy-tale run at her hometown Hamburg European Open.
Noha Akugue, who is from the Hamburg suburbs and had a wild card for the tournament, paid tribute to advice from former French Open semifinalist Andrea Petkovic and Germany’s Billie Jean King Cup captain Barbara Rittner.
“At the start of the week, I didn’t even think I’d get the wild card. I thought I’d have to play quali,” she told broadcaster Servus TV. “I’m so happy I managed it today and I hope I can play my best tennis tomorrow (in the final) and perhaps also win the match.”
Noha Akugue has mostly played lower-level ITF events and was eliminated in qualifying at both the French Open and Wimbledon, and at some WTA tournaments.
Shnaider, who has combined a rise up the pro rankings with college tennis for North Carolina State, was also aiming for a first career final.
Noha Akugue’s opponent in the final will be Arantxa Rus, an experienced 32-year-old from the Netherlands who has four WTA doubles titles but will play her first singles final. The Dutch player won 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 against Daria Saville, who was in her first semifinal game since a long knee injury layoff.
Bills continue adding speed to their offense by signing receiver Andy Isabella
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are continuing their offseason trend of stockpiling speedy receivers by signing Andy Isabella on Friday.
Having yet to play up to expectations during his first four NFL seasons, the 26-year-old Isabella gets a chance for a fresh start working in a Josh Allen-led offense in Buffalo. The signing came three days after he was released by the Baltimore Ravens, and following Buffalo’s third day of training camp in suburban Rochester, New York.
He closed last season appearing in two games with the Ravens after being waived by the Arizona Cardinals.
At 5-foot-9, Isabella was selected by Arizona in the second round of the 2019 draft following a senior season at UMass in which he led the nation with 141.5 yards receiving per game and ranked second with 102 catches. The 2015 Ohio high school track champion struggled at the NFL level, combining for 33 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns in 41 career games.
Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager resigns after being cited for suspicion of drunken driving
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager resigned Friday after being cited for suspicion of drunken driving.
According to Lincoln police records, Wager was stopped Wednesday and cited for driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.15 or higher, refusal of a preliminary breath test, refusal of chemical test and having an open container.
“Earlier this week I received a citation for a driving offense that I regret immensely,” Wager said in a statement released by the university. “I am grateful for the opportunity extended to me, and sincerely sorry for any negativity my poor decision has brought to my family, our team, our staff, and all those that I have disappointed.”
First-year coach Matt Rhule elevated Josh Martin from special teams analyst to full-time tight ends coach. Martin previously coached tight ends at SMU and Arizona State.
The 53-year-old Wager arrived at Nebraska after being a Texas high school coach for 26 years. He was coach at Arlington Martin High for 17 years and led the school to the state playoffs each of his 17 seasons.
Packers announce release of outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin on his 24th birthday
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have announced the release of outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin on his 24th birthday.
Garvin, a 2020 seventh-round pick from Miami, appeared in 38 games and made one start over three seasons with the Packers.
He played 14 games last season and assisted on eight tackles. His lone start came in 2021.
Leclerc starts on pole for Belgian GP after Verstappen gets grid penalty
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Runaway F1 championship leader Max Verstappen had the fastest time in qualifying for the rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix on Friday, but Charles Leclerc will start the race from pole position because of Verstappen’s five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change.
Verstappen will begin Sunday’s race in sixth place, but that will hardly bother the two-time reigning Formula One champion considering he won here last year from 14th on the grid.
“This year the car is better. I’m still targeting to win the race for sure,” Verstappen said. “I know that I have to drop back on Sunday with the penalty I have, but it was the best I could do today.”
He also believes it was the right decision to change his gearbox in Belgium.
“I think it’s the best place to do it,” said Verstappen, who has won 44 races in his career. “Sunday looks more and more dry.”
Verstappen finished qualifying a significant .82 seconds ahead of Leclerc and .88 ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who moved up from third to second on the grid.
