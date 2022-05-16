Warriors welcome back coach Steve Kerr from COVID protocols
SAN FRANCISCO — Steve Kerr is out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols and preparing to coach the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals after missing the last three games of the semifinal round against Memphis with COVID-19.
Kerr said his symptoms were mild with a cough and congestion but his biggest concern was not to get anyone around him sick. He departed less than two hours before tipoff of Game 4 against the Grizzlies last Monday after arriving at Chase Center and testing positive.
“It really wasn’t too bad,” Kerr said Sunday, still waiting on his team’s opponent from Game 7 of the Mavericks-Suns series.
Associate head coach Mike Brown, who last weekend became the next coach of the Sacramento Kings, filled in for Kerr as Golden State wrapped up the series with a 110-96 win in Game 6 on Friday night.
Guard Gary Payton II said everyone is thrilled to have Kerr back in the building and locker room.
“Just good to see him,” Payton said. “We’re glad that he made it out OK, made it good, came back healthier.”
Kerr encouraged Brown “to follow his gut. He couldn’t sit there and think, ‘What would I do?’” and that led to the Warriors staff starting Kevon Looney in the clincher. Then he went out and grabbed 22 of Golden State’s 70 rebounds.
The Warriors are hopeful forward Otto Porter Jr. will be available for Game 1 on Wednesday night after missing the previous two games with soreness in his right foot. In addition, Payton is recovering well from a broken left elbow and might be fine to play at some point during this round, Kerr said.
Payton was injured when he fell hard after driving for a layup and getting struck on the head by Dillon Brooks in Game 2, with Brooks receiving a Flagrant 2 foul, ejection and one-game suspension.
“Time, it’s going to take time,” said Payton, who is left-handed and is regaining strength in his dominant arm doing daily tasks such as brushing his teeth.
Brittany Force wins at Virginia NHRA Nationals
DINWIDDIE, Va. — Brittany Force won Top Fuel class in the Virginia NHRA Nationals on Sunday and John Force Racing teammate Robert Hight took the Funny Car crown at Virginia Motorsports Park.
Force beat four-time defending season champion Steve Torrence with a 3.770-second pass at 334.07 mph for her third victory of the season and 14th overall. The points leader set both ends of the track record in qualifying.
“This has been our greatest season yet,” Force said. “To come on strong with this many wins, I’m so excited. We’ve never won here in Virginia, so it was very cool to get this win. This Wally (trophy) is for (crew chief) David Grubnic because he makes the impossible happen. Any win is special, but to qualify No. 1, set the track record and then get the win, it’s great.”
Hight had a 3.907 at 328.86 in a Chevrolet Camaro SS in the final against points leader Matt Hagan, picking up his third victory of the season and 56th overall.
Matt Smith won in Pro Stock Motorcycle, beating Steve Johnson with a 6.842 at 198.35 on a Suzuki.
Leclerc crashes Lauda’s historic F1 Ferrari in Monaco
MONACO — Formula one championship leader Charles Leclerc again crashed in hometown Monaco, this time in a historic Ferrari.
Leclerc was driving a 1974 Ferrari once piloted by three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda in a demonstration run Sunday at the 2022 Monaco Historic Grand Prix. He went deep into La Rascasse corner, lost control of the rear of the car and backed into the barriers.
The contact damaged the car’s rear wing and Leclerc, a Monaco resident, seemed to intimate he had a problem with the pedals.
“When you thought you already had all the bad luck of the world in Monaco and you lose the brakes into rascasse with one of the most iconic historical Ferrari Formula 1 car,” Leclerc later posted on Twitter.
Leclerc won the pole for his home race Monaco Grand Prix last year but crashed before the race began and missed the event outright.
Leclerc has two wins through five F1 races this season; he leads reigning world champion Max Verstappen by 19 points headed into the Spanish Grand Prix.
US edges Austria in OT, Canada routs Italy at hockey worlds
TAMPERE, Finland — Luke Hughes scored with 1:57 left in overtime to complete a United States comeback from two goals down to edge Austria 3-2 at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.
Benjamin Nissner scored in the first period and Paul Huber added another early in the second to give Austria a 2-0 lead in the Group B game in Tampere. Kieffer Bellows started the comeback later in the second before Adam Gaudette tied it with a power-play goal in the final period to force overtime.
The U.S. outshot Austria 39-16 on the way to its second win in two games.
Canada followed suit in less dramatic fashion, cruising to a 6-1 win over Italy for its second victory of the tournament.
Josh Anderson and Dysin Mayo led the Canadians with a goal and an assist each in the Group A game in Helsinki. Phil Pietroniro put Italy 1-0 ahead in the opening period before Canada came back with six unanswered goals. Travis Sanheim, Nicolas Roy, Kent Johnson and Noah Gregor with a short-handed goal all also got in on the act.
Sweden and Switzerland also made it two wins from two.
Rasmus Asplund scored twice as the Swedes beat the Czechs 5-3 in Group B, while Denis Malgin had a goal and three assists for Switzerland to shut out Denmark 6-0 in Group A.
Also in Group A, France beat Kazakhstan 2-1.
Norway prevailed in a penalty shootout to defeat Britain 4-3 in Group B.
Captain Mathis Olimb scored two second-period goals to help build a 3-0 lead for Norway. Britain fought back with three goals in a span of 3:18 in the final period to force overtime.
3 CFL teams cancel opening practices amid work stoppage
TORONTO — Three Canadian Football League teams canceled their opening training-camp practices Sunday, a day after the league and players union broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement.
The Montreal Alouettes, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts canceled practices, with more teams expected to follow suit.
The previous CBA expired at midnight, with the CFL Players’ Association directing players from seven of the nine teams to participate in a work stoppage beginning at 12:01 a.m. EDT Sunday. Players with the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders reported to their camps because they will not be in a legal strike position under Alberta laws until later this month.
“We shouldn’t be out here right now,” Stampeders linebacker Jameer Thurman said. “The rest of the league’s on strike. We voted to be on strike as well, but the Alberta laws are a little bit different, so we’re required to be out here, but we stand with the PA and everything. Hopefully, we can get this resolved and get back to playing football.”
The lone previous CFL strike came in 1974 and was resolved before the start of the season.
PSG star Mbappe wins league’s best player award for 3rd time
PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe won the French league’s best player award for the third time in his career on Sunday, then diplomatically swerved a question about his future.
Mbappe is out of contract at PSG next month and touted to join Karim Benzema at Real Madrid in what would be a formidable attack force. Mbappe said he didn’t want to announce his decision during the ceremony but added “Yes, pretty much” when asked if he’s made his mind up over whether to stay or go.
Mbappe is the league’s top scorer with 25 goals for the French champion and has netted 36 in all competitions.
The awards are given annually by the National Union of Professional Football Players (UNFP) to players in France’s top two divisions.
The 23-year-old France star won the award last year — when Mbappe netted a career-high 42 goals overall — and in 2019.
“It’s always an honor to be here. Winning for a third time in a row is incredible,” Mbappe said. “I’ve felt the recognition this season more than ever.”
The trophy was not awarded in 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic ended the season 10 games early.
GM says Grizzlies will spend to keep Morant, core together
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are willing to spend whatever necessary to keep their core together, including signing All-Star guard Ja Morant to a contract extension this offseason.
Zach Kleiman, the Grizzlies’ general manager and vice president of basketball operations, made that very clear Sunday. Memphis finished with the second-best record in the NBA and its highest playoff seeding at No. 2 in the Western Conference. Memphis was eliminated in six games by Golden State in the semifinals Friday night.
“We’re not going to have any issues paying anyone who we want to pay,” Kleiman said of the future. “There’s never going to be any issue with retention here.”
Kleiman emphasized that is what owner Robert Pera wants. Memphis’ goal is maintaining team chemistry while working toward winning a championship despite being one of the NBA’s small-market teams. Memphis ranked 10th in the league for merchandise sales recently with Morant ninth among players.
“We’re not worried about small market notions or any of this or that,” said Kleiman, this season’s NBA executive of the year. “We’re not going to have any issue whatsoever keeping together whoever we ultimately decide along the way.”
That certainly includes Morant, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft, who has improved from Rookie of the Year in 2020 to All-Star starter this season and as the NBA’s Most Improved Player who also finished seventh in MVP voting. Morant is eligible for a five-year maximum contract extension this offseason.
And Kleiman made it as clear as possible that he intends to make sure Morant is in Memphis for a long time.
“Whatever I’m allowed to say under the NBA rules without violating the CBA, I hereby say about what our plans would be for Ja,” Kleiman said.
Morant’s desire is keeping the Grizzlies intact as well, starting with himself.
“I’m definitely happy to be here. Memphis is my home,” said Morant, who knows his contract situation will be a hot topic this offseason. “If your (question) is: Do I want to be in Memphis? Hell, yeah.”
Wolfsburg seeking new coach after parting ways with Kohfeldt
WOLFSBURG, Germany — Wolfsburg is looking for a new coach after its mediocre Bundesliga season.
The Volkswagen-backed club said Sunday that it had mutually agreed with Florian Kohfeldt to part ways after his seven-month stint in charge of the team.
“We regret this development and thank Florian Kohfeldt for helping us in a difficult situation and taking the right measures to secure our Bundesliga status,” Wolfsburg managing director Jörg Schmadtke said. “We wish him all the best and are certain that he will continue on his path as a coach.”
Wolfsburg finished 12th in the 18-team division. It began the season full of optimism after qualifying for the Champions League last year under Austrian coach Oliver Glasner, but ultimately it ended up fighting for survival. Kohfeldt took over from the fired Mark Van Bommel in October.
Wolfsburg only secured its place in the Bundesliga with a 1-1 draw in Stuttgart on April 20.
“We had to deal with many unforeseen circumstances, especially in the second half of the season, which made this task extremely difficult,” Kohfeldt said. “Nevertheless, together we succeeded in reaching safety three matchdays before the end of the season.”
Kohfeldt’s last game in charge was Saturday’s 2-2 draw with league champion Bayern Munich.
Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle, former Krasnodar coach Daniel Farke, Dynamo Moscow coach Sandro Schwarz and former Wolfsburg coach Bruno Labbadia have all been touted as possible replacements.
Mariners to miss ‘couple players’ in Toronto over vaccine
NEW YORK — Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais said “a couple players” won’t make the trip for the three-game series that starts Monday at Toronto because of the Canadian government’s vaccine mandate.
Speaking before Sunday’s series finale at the New York Mets, Servais did not identify which players will be unavailable.
Canada requires anyone entering the country to have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the second at least 14 days before entry.
Left-hander Roenis Elías was in the clubhouse at Citi Field on Sunday, and Servais said the 33-year-old likely will be added to the active roster by Monday. Elias has a 4.30 ERA in one start and 10 relief appearances at Tacoma of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League, striking out 11 and walking four in 14 2/3 innings.
Elias last appeared in the major leagues with Washington in 2019.
Chelsea’s women complete domestic double by winning FA Cup
LONDON — Sam Kerr scored her second Women’s FA Cup final goal in extra time to complete Chelsea’s domestic double with a 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Sunday.
The Australia forward struck from outside of the penalty area in the 99th minute to defend the cup for the west London club in front of a competition record attendance of 49,094 at Wembley Stadium. The success for Emma Hayes’ side came a week after winning a third consecutive Women’s Super League title.
After a lack of clear-cut chances, City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck mistimed her jump to try and gather Millie Bright’s long looping ball and Kerr headed in at the far post for Chelsea’s opener in the 33rd minute.
Chelsea conceded its first equalizer in the 42nd when Lauren Hemp got away from Bright and sent her the wrong way before taking a touch and curling into the net.
Chelsea regained the lead after a poor goal-kick from Roebuck went straight to Erin Cuthbert. An exchange of passes led to the ball being fed back to her just outside the area and she struck into the net in the 63rd.
Chelsea was preparing for trophy celebrations until Hayley Raso cleverly beat the Chelsea offside trap and launched onto a well-struck cross from Alex Greenwood before equalizing in the 89th.
Kerr sealed the victory in extra time by capitalizing on City being a player down at the back after Alanna Kennedy was taken with cramp. Kerr drove forward and fired the shot that took a massive deflection off Alex Greenwood to Roebuck and go into the back of the net.
Hyde, Bills commit to helping victims of Buffalo shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Micah Hyde considered canceling his charity softball game after hearing about the shooting Saturday at a Buffalo supermarket.
The Bills safety knew he and his teammates could try to help the families of the victims and a stunned community.
A white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire Saturday afternoon at Tops Friendly Market, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Most of the victims were Black.
“I still can’t believe it,” Hyde said before his softball event Sunday at Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo. “But when there’s hate in the world, you kind of erase it with love, and coming out here today and showing the community love and love to the youth, love to the community, love to the foundation. I guess that’s the way to combat it.”
Hyde, whose IMagINe For Youth foundation received $200,000 from the event’s sponsors, committed to donating a portion of the proceeds from the game to the families of the victims. Money from a silent auction at the game will also go to victims’ families.
“If we stopped and canceled everything because of hate,” Hyde said, “we wouldn’t move forward.”
A few dozen of Hyde’s Bills teammates were also at the softball game, including quarterback Josh Allen and cornerback Tre’Davious White. Allen said the Bills, who have voluntary organized team activities this week, will meet Monday to determine how they can help the families of the victims.
“I was sick to my stomach all day yesterday,” Allen said in a video posted by the Bills. “I was flying back from my sister’s graduation, and it was just, it’s gut wrenching. It really is. ... We’ll talk as a team and kind of figure out what we want to do, but there’s no doubt that we’re going to do something.”
