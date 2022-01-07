Red Wings-Ducks postponed hours before schedule game
ANAHEIM — The scheduled game Thursday night between Anaheim and the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed to Sunday because of COVID-19-related issues affecting the Ducks.
Anaheim placed center Sam Carrick, goaltender John Gibson, defenseman Hampus Lindholm and right wing Vinni Lettieri into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.
The Red Wings also are set to play Saturday night at the Los Angeles Kings and end their trip Tuesday night at San Jose.
The Montreal Canadiens extended their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens said Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes Sunday. Twenty-two Canadiens players and two coaches are in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following a 5-2 loss to Florida on Saturday.
Also Thursday, the Winnipeg Jets placed forward Jansen Harkins, defenseman Dylan DeMelo, goalie Arvid Holm and video coach Matt Prefontaine into the protocols. The Jets were set to play at Colorado on Thursday night. Winnipeg also placed David Gustafsson on injured reserve and activated forward Cole Perfetti from the taxi squad. Perfetti was a member of Canada’s team at the recent world junior hockey championship in Alberta that was canceled because of COVID-19.
In Vancouver, Canucks right wing Alex Chiasson tested positive for COVID-19. Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said Chiasson was held out of practice Thursday due to the test result, but had not been placed in the COVID-19 protocols. Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID-10 list. Vancouver is set to host Ottawa on Saturday night.
Djokovic in limbo as he fights deportation from Australia
Locked in a dispute over his COVID-19 vaccination status, Novak Djokovic was confined to an immigration detention hotel in Australia on Thursday as the No. 1 men’s tennis player in the world awaited a court ruling on whether he can compete in the Australian Open later this month.
Djokovic, a vocal skeptic of vaccines, had traveled to Australia after Victoria state authorities granted him a medical exemption to the country’s strict vaccination requirements. But when he arrived late Wednesday, the Australian Border Force rejected his exemption as invalid and barred him from entering the country.
A court hearing on his bid to stave off deportation was set for Monday, a week before the season’s first major tennis tournament is set to begin. The defending Australian Open champion is waiting it out in Melbourne at a secure hotel used by immigration officials to house asylum seekers and refugees.
Djokovic is hoping to overtake rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the records and win his 21st Grand Slam singles title, the most by any player in men’s tennis.
Djokovic’s securing of an exemption so that he could play triggered an uproar and allegations of special treatment in Australia, where people spent months in lockdown and endured harsh travel restrictions at the height of the pandemic.
After his long-haul flight, the tennis star spent the night at the airport trying to convince authorities he had the necessary documentation, to no avail.
Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols
The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead.
This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days.
Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its season inside a bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida.
He has been ruled out for Utah’s game Friday in Toronto. It is not clear how long he will be sidelined; typically, even with shorter return-to-play rules in place now than what had been the case earlier this season, most players who enter the protocols are out for at least a week.
Gobert did not play in Utah’s win at Denver on Wednesday night, with the team citing illness as the reason. The Jazz said Gobert took two rapid tests that day, both of which came back negative.
But a PCR test, processed overnight, came back Thursday with Gobert positive for the virus again, the team said.
Gobert becomes the second Jazz player on the protocols list, joining Joe Ingles. Utah entered the week as the only NBA team to not have a player in protocols this season, a streak that ended when Ingles was added to that list on Tuesday.
Gobert was originally dealing with flu-like symptoms on March 11, 2020when the Jazz were in Oklahoma City for a game. He eventually tested positive for the virus, a result that the Jazz and the NBA learned of just moments before the game against the Thunder was to begin.
That game was called, and about 90 minutes later, the 2019-20 season was suspended. The NBA — and the entire sports landscape — hasn’t been the same since.
The last few weeks in the NBA have seen most teams dealing with outbreaks; 11 games have been postponed, while a dozen head coaches, countless other staffers and about one-third of the league’s referees have been sidelined by virus issues.
Bears place quarterback Fields on reserve/COVID-19 list
The Chicago Bears placed quarterback Justin Fields on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, likely sidelining him for the finale and ending his rookie season.
The Bears expected Fields to start at Minnesota on Sunday after missing the previous two games because of an ankle injury. That plan is now in doubt.
It’s been an up-and-down season for Fields, who has shown promising flashes and room to improve while dealing with injuries.
Fields has completed 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards. He has more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (seven) to go with a 73.2 passer rating.
Chicago is 2-8 in the games he has started, dropping seven straight with him in the lineup since wins over Detroit and Las Vegas in Weeks 4 and 5.
The Bears planned to have the former Ohio State star back up veteran Andy Dalton after trading up nine spots with the New York Giants to draft him with the No. 11 overall pick. That changed after Dalton was injured in Week 2 against Cincinnati.
Fields put together several promising performances in a row before cracking his ribs against Baltimore in Week 11. He missed the next two games, then returned in the loss to Green Bay on Dec. 12 before hurting his ankle in a loss to Minnesota at Soldier Field in Week 15.
NCAA addresses COVID-19 guidelines, basketball scheduling
The NCAA updated its recommended pandemic-related protocols for winter sports athletes and teams to follow the latest federal guidelines on Thursday and also issued a statement to address the scheduling chaos that has hit college basketball for a second consecutive season.
Anyone will be considered fully vaccinated within two months of receiving a Johnson & Johnson single dose, within five months of completing both Pfizer doses or within six months of completing the Moderna doses. Under the guidelines released Thursday, anyone beyond those timeframes will have needed to receive a booster to be considered fully vaccinated.
The NCAA is also recommending five days of quarantine after a positive test, which falls in line with recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
NCAA members do not have to follow the guidance, but many have already taken similar steps when it comes to quarantine and isolation protocols. A growing number of schools are looking at a return to online classes and mandatory boosters for students and staff; Michigan and other schools are also requiring proof of vaccination for fans who hope to attend games or other big events.
The Division I men’s and women’s basketball committee chairs — Southland Conference commissioner Tom Burnett and Duke athletic director Nina King — said in their statement that the committees would track player and coach absences through information provided by conferences and evaluate their impact on teams’ tournament resumes.
Lletget, Robinson, Arriola, Johnson on US training roster
CHICAGO — Midfielder Sebastian Lletget, defender Miles Robinson, forward Paul Arriola and goalkeeper Sean Johnson are rejoining the U.S. national team for a 19-man training camp ahead of the next World Cup qualifiers.
The four were given time off after the Major League Soccer season and missed last month’s exhibition against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic returns to the roster announced Thursday after missing last month’s camp while training with Bologna.
Defender Aaron Long, recovering from a torn right Achilles tendon on May 15, will be at his third straight camp after training with the U.S. in November and December. He has not gotten into a game since getting hurt.
Forward Jordan Morris played against Bosnia on Dec. 18 in his first national team appearance since tearing his left ACL on Feb. 20.
New England left back DeJuan Jones will train with the national team for the first time.
Players will train in Phoenix from Friday until Jan. 21, and some will join Europe-based players when they report to Columbus, Ohio, for a Jan. 27 qualifier against El Salvador.
Bucs make it official: terminate Antonio Brown’s contract
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially severed ties with Antonio Brown, terminating the contract of the mercurial receiver while also contradicting the player’s claim that he was fired in the middle of a game for not playing through an ankle injury.
Coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that Brown was upset that he was not being targeted enough in the opening half of last Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and that the situation evolved to a boiling point in the third quarter.
“At no point and time during that game did he ever ask for the trainer or doctor about his ankle. That’s the normal protocol. ... I was never notified of it,” Arians said, discussing the circumstances of Brown’s bizarre exit in detail for the first time publicly.
“He was very upset at halftime about who was getting targeted. We got that calmed down. Players took care of that,” the coach added. “It started again on the sideline. We called the personnel group that he had played in the entire game. He refused to go in the game.”
Arians said when he became aware of the situation, he went to Brown to ask “what’s going on?”
The coach said Brown responded “I ain’t playing ... I ain’t getting the ball.”
“That’s when I said you’re done. Get out of here. That’s the end of it. We are working on Carolina,” Arians said, referring to this week’s opponent. “That’s the end of the story. Hopefully it ends today.”
The Bucs announced Brown’s contract was terminated one day after the receiver broke his silence on the matter, alleging in a statement released by the player’s attorney that Arians cut him on the spot because Brown declined to re-enter the game because he was too injured to continue playing.
Cain-Gribble and LeDuc take pairs lead at US championships
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc saw the scores of Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson during the pairs short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and knew they had to be great.
They were nearly perfect.
Cain-Gribble and LeDuc, skating last among the eight teams at Bridgestone Arena, floated through a brilliant program set to music from the 2018 biographical drama film “The White Crow.” It was highlighted by a soaring triple loop and piled up 79.39 points, a score that would have been third best in the world this season.
More importantly, it put the 2019 national champions ahead of their biggest rivals — Calalang and Johnson — heading into the free skate at what amounts to the U.S. trials for the Beijing Olympics next month.
“Without giving away too much of what works for us away, we’ve prepared in every way possible to be prepared for anything that could happen,” Cain-Gribble said. “We set ourselves up in practice to not be surprised by anything.”
Even the performance of their lives.
“We said at the end, ‘Check that off,’” Cain-Gribble said, “and move forward.”
Calalang and Johnson opened with a brilliant side-by-side triple salchow that has caused them problems in the past, and the reigning silver medalists finished with a tremendous lift that left them with 77.48 points after their short program.
Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov made a couple of mistakes and were in third place with 68.11 points.
The competition continued later Thursday with the women’s short program.
Packers’ Hackett plans to interview with Jaguars next week
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said he plans to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars about their head coaching vacancy next week.
The Packers (13-3) have clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed and lone first-round playoff bye, so they won’t be playing when the postseason begins next week.
“I owed it to this organization, all these players, we wanted to wrap up that No. 1 seed,” Hackett said Thursday. “That was so important to do. And it’s absolutely an honor to be even considered for something like this. So we’re going to do it during the bye because we wrapped up that No. 1 seed. We’re really excited about that opportunity. I mean, it’s a dream for any football coach to even have an opportunity to potentially become a head coach.”
Hackett, 42, was the Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach from 2015-16 and offensive coordinator from 2016-18 before getting fired in the middle of the 2018 season. The Jaguars reached the AFC championship game in the 2017 season.
The Jaguars (2-14) fired Urban Meyer on Dec. 16 and have been searching for his successor while interim coach Darrell Bevell finishes up the season.
They interviewed former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson last week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles on Monday and former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts coach Jim Caldwell on Tuesday.
The Jaguars also have requested interviews with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
US check to WADA comes with memo: ‘Sorry state of affairs’
DENVER — The U.S. government paid its remaining $1.3 million in dues to the World Anti-Doping Agency but delivered a brusque message along with the check, calling its absence from the regulator’s top decision-making boards a “sorry state of affairs.”
WADA announced having received the money Thursday, and President Witold Banka called the release of the funds a sign of support from the U.S. government.
But a pair of letters written by the director of the White House drug control office, Rahul Gupta, and obtained by The Associated Press, revealed the money was given despite major misgivings about both the way WADA operates and America’s standing within the agency.
The government has been critical of WADA for not moving urgently enough to reform itself in the wake of the Russian doping scandal that has upended international sports for most of the past decade. Gupta also highlighted the United States’ absence from WADA’s executive committee and foundation board, the two bodies that make the biggest decisions, despite the country’s outsized financial impact on the Olympic movement.
“Frankly, as I have learned more about the Americas distribution of WADA Board seats I have become more and more concerned by this sorry state of affairs,” Gupta wrote this week in a letter to Banka.
Gupta noted that the U.S. is absent from the 38-person foundation board for the first time since 2000, the year after WADA was founded. It has not had a seat on the executive committee, which shapes the decisions that the foundation board generally approves, since 2015.
Decisions about North American governments’ representation on the boards are made not by WADA but by a North American sports council. Gupta didn’t let that bureaucratic detail stifle his disdain with WADA’s role in the arrangement.
Bucks waive veteran center DeMarcus Cousins
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks waived DeMarcus Cousins on Thursday, a little over a month after signing the veteran center.
Milwaukee had until Friday to decide whether to guarantee his contract for the rest of the season or waive him.
The 31-year-old Cousins averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 16.9 minutes in 17 games after signing with the Bucks on Nov. 30. He had 15 points and 10 rebounds in 20 minutes Wednesday night in a 117-111 home loss to the Toronto Raptors.
Last season, the four-time All-Star played a combined 41 games with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers averaging 8.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 17.4 minutes.
Cousins earned second-team all-NBA honors in 2015 and 2016 before being slowed by injuries, including a ruptured Achilles’ tendon, a torn quadriceps muscle and a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Milwaukee could still use some frontcourt depth due to the absence of center Brook Lopez, who underwent back surgery last month and hasn’t played since the Bucks’ season opener.
NBA fines Kings assistant GM Wilcox $15,000, team $50,000
NEW YORK — The NBA fined Sacramento Kings assistant general manager Wes Wilcox $15,000 and the team $50,000 on Thursday for violating league rules prohibiting team owners and executives from interacting with scorer’s table personnel during game play.
The NBA said Wilcox left his seat to confront operations personnel at the scorer’s table about the handling of a clock procedure during a jump ball early in the second half Sunday night in the Kings’ home victory over the Miami Heat. The league said the clock procedure at issue was administered correctly by the shot-clock operator.
Kraken lose Jaden Schwartz for 4 to 6 weeks with hand injury
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken will be without forward Jaden Schwartz for at least a month due to a hand injury that will require surgery, the team said Thursday.
Schwartz has not played since being injured on Dec. 29 against Philadelphia. He was a scratch in Seattle’s next two games and the decision to have surgery was made with the Kraken on an extended break due to postponements.
The team said Schwartz will miss four to six weeks.
Schwartz has six goals and 14 assists in 29 games for Seattle. He is tied for the team lead in assists and second on the team in points.
Schwartz is the second big loss for Seattle’s forward group after Brandon Tanev was lost for the season to a torn knee ligament last month.
Due to postponements, Seattle is off until next Monday when it plays at Colorado.
Rask close to return with Bruins, signs with Providence
BOSTON — Goalkeeper Tuukka Rask is inching closer to a return to the Boston Bruins, signing a professional tryout agreement with AHL Providence on Thursday.
Rask, currently a free agent, has spent 14 seasons with the Bruins. He is the franchise leader in wins, but he hasn’t played in the NHL since undergoing offseason labrum surgery on his hip.
He has been working out at the Bruins’ training facility for more than two months and eyeing the resumption of his career, which includes two All-Star selections and winning the 2013-14 Vezina Trophy and 2019-20 Jennings Trophy. He also was the No. 2 goalie on Boston’s 2010-11 team that won the Stanley Cup.
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said the 34-year-old Rask has been cleared to play and will start Friday when Providence hosts Lehigh Valley on Friday. It will be his first game action since June when he allowed four goals in a Game 6 loss to the New York Islanders in Boston’s second-round loss in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Her skis stolen, US Olympic hopeful Dani Loeb stays upbeat
KENNESAW, Ga. — Olympic hopeful Dani Loeb says she’s optimistic that police are able to recover her custom skis, helmet, jackets and other gear stolen in Atlanta now that two suspects are in custody.
The two men were arrested this week, but police haven’t said whether they’ve been able to recover the gear belong to Loeb, a member of the U.S. National Ski Team. She’s hoping to get the items back before Wednesday, when she will try to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.
“I was freaking out at first, and then I started thinking that everything is going to fall into place,” she said in an interview Thursday while taking a break from training in Park City, Utah. “You kind of have to take a step back and learn from it, and what I learned is you don’t leave things in your car.”
Loeb and her supporters have been pleading for the thieves to return the stolen items, saying the $1,600 skis give her the best possible chance to qualify for the Winter Olympics, which begin next month.
The skis — along with U.S. ski team bags, a uniform, her helmet and other gear — were stolen from her mother’s locked pickup truck in a parking deck on Dec. 15, a police report states.
Bowe, teen Stolz win 1,000 races at US speedskating trials
MILWAUKEE — Brittany Bowe won the women’s 1,000 meters and teenager Jordan Stolz beat Joey Mantia in the men’s 1,000 at the U.S. speedskating trials Thursday.
Bowe, a 33-year-old skater from Ocala, Florida, finished first in 1 minute, 13.63 seconds. Kimi Goetz was second at 1:14.89. Erin Jackson, the first Black woman to win a World Cup event this season, was third at 1:15.88.
Jackson’s specialty is the 500, which is set for Friday at the Pettit National Ice Center.
Bowe is a medal threat in the 1,000 next month in Beijing as well as the 1,500, which comes later in the five-day trials. Her lone Olympic medal was a bronze in the team pursuit four years ago in Pyeongchang. The U.S. didn’t qualify a women’s team pursuit squad for Beijing.
Goetz was a top contender for the U.S. in short-track speedskating four years ago before suffering a concussion on the first day of the 2018 Olympic trials. She later transitioned to long track and had five top-10 finishes during the World Cup season.
Skating in the pair after Mantia, Stolz parlayed his home-ice advantage into a track-record time of 1:07.61. The 17-year-old from nearby Kewaskum trains with his club team at the Pettit.
Stolz is the junior world record-holder in the 1,000 and earned his first World Cup medal with a silver last month in Calgary.
Mantia earned his third Olympic berth by finishing second in 1:09.00. Austin Kleba was third at 1:09.15.
Mantia, who like Bowe and Jackson is from Ocala, Florida, is ranked first in the world in the men’s 1,500. He also has chances to earn Olympic berths in the team pursuit and mass start.
Dangerous snow surface forces World Cup ski race to stop
ZAGREB, Croatia — A men’s World Cup slalom race was stopped Thursday after 19 skiers started on a course that was muddy rather than white with snow and ruled too dangerous to continue.
The French team said Victor Muffat-Jeandet — an Olympic bronze medalist in the combined event four years ago — broke his right ankle when he skied out. There was no assessment if he will miss the Beijing Olympics that open in four weeks.
Race organizers were criticized by skiers including overall World Cup champion Alexis Pinturault for allowing the race to start on a soft surface that quickly degraded.
“Today was just too much @fisalpine,” Pinturault, a long-time teammate of Muffat-Jeandet, wrote on Twitter toward the International Ski Federation. “i’m just irritated and have a heavy heart for my friend.”
In warm temperatures, the Crveni Spust course was hosting its second race in three days. Some skiers trailed more than three seconds behind leader Sebastian Foss-Solevaag on the fast-softening snow.
In a strong gesture crossing the finish line, Swiss racer Luca Aerni repeatedly tapped one finger to his helmet seeming to suggest it was unwise to race.
“These are no World Cup conditions,” two-time World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen said after his run. “It is dangerous in some parts. Marco (Schwarz) and Loïc (Meillard) said the grass is coming through. For the spectators, I think, it looks weird.”
Snowboard star White recovering from COVID as Beijing looms
MAMMOTH LAKES — Snowboarding star Shaun White has another obstacle to deal with as he eyes a bid for a fourth Olympic gold medal on the halfpipe: COVID-19.
White told Olympics.com on Thursday that he tested positive last month after competing in an event in Colorado. The 35-year-old was symptomatic but has been cleared to compete in a qualifying event this weekend at Mammoth Mountain, the last qualifying event for the U.S. Olympic Team.
“I’m just thankful that like I started testing negative before this competition, so I’m allowed to compete because that would have been a real frustrating position to be in to where, you know, it’s the last qualifier and I can’t ride,” he said.
White said he had asthma as a child and has a heart condition. He described his bout with COVID-19 to a “lingering cold.”
White is returning to the sport after a three-year break and is hoping to make the four-man Olympic snowboarding team. At least one of the spots will be awarded through a coach’s selection. White is coming off a seventh-place finish last month but his experience and resume figure to give him the inside track to make the squad.
Report: Steve Stricker recovering from heart inflammation
MADISON, Wis. — Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker is recovering from a health scare that featured a soaring white blood cell count and inflammation around his heart, which hospitalized him for two weeks and caused him to lose 25 pounds.
“I’m lucky,” Stricker told Wisconsin.Golf in a lengthy interview. “I’m feeling like things are going in the right direction. I’ve just got to give it time.”
Stricker said his heart was jumping in and out of rhythm from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve. He said the inflammation is starting to abate and he’s able to start moving around. The Wisconsin native was cleared to take his family to Florida for the winter at the start of the week.
Even so, he said his cardiologist told him it could be six months before he competes again.
It was a rough conclusion to what otherwise was the best memory of his career. In a Ryder Cup delayed one year by the pandemic, Stricker led a U.S. team to the biggest rout over Europe, 19-9, at Whistling Straits before a home crowd in Wisconsin.
Stricker said for him, it was like winning a major. A month later came a major scare.
It started with a sore throat and a cough. Stricker said a COVID-19 test came back negative, a few weeks later he felt well enough to go deer hunting.
Wizards announcer apologizes to Houston’s Porter for comment
WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards announcer Glenn Consor apologized Thursday for a reference to Houston player Kevin Porter Jr.’s father on Wednesday night’s television broadcast.
Porter made a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to beat the Wizards 114-111. Consor said: “You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time.”
Porter’s father reportedly pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of a teenager in 1993. Consor said he mistakenly thought Porter was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter.
“Please allow me to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr., his family and the Rockets organization for the comments I made during last night’s game,” Consor said on social media.
Consor said he has reached out to Porter to apologize personally and hoped to talk to him soon.
NBC Sports Washington added its own message on Twitter.
“Glenn Consor apologized for a comment he made about Kevin Porter, Jr., during last night’s coverage of the Wizards-Rockets game,” the station said. “He conflated Porter’s father with a former Washington player. We join in Glenn’s apology to Kevin Porter Jr., and his family.”
Consor is a radio analyst for the Wizards who occasionally does TV work. A team spokesman said he would continue in his radio role.
Bridgewater wants to play in ‘22 with future uncertain again
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Teddy Bridgewater wants to return for a ninth NFL season in 2022 whether that’s in Denver or elsewhere.
Bridgewater indicated Thursday that retirement hasn’t crossed his mind as he’s dealt with the aftereffects of his second concussion of the season, which came on Dec. 19 against the Bengals.
“It comes with the game. Every time I hit the ground, I ask God, ‘Why am I doing this?’” Bridgewater said. “And then when I get up, when I come to work on a Wednesday and see the guys working hard, that’s why you do it, the interactions you have with the guys in the locker room, the smiles you get to put on the fans’ faces, the feeling of competing. That’s why you do this.”
And it’s something Bridgewater, who went on IR this week, wants to keep doing in 2022. His one-year contract with the Broncos expires after this season. Last month, he denied that a report suggesting he wanted $25 million a year to keep playing came from his camp. But that figure would be middle of the road for a starting quarterback in the NFL.
Bridgewater was the most consistent of the 10 quarterbacks Denver has started, along with running back Phillip Lindsay last year, since Hall of Famer Peyton Manning retired a month after the Broncos’ win in Super Bowl 50.
Rafael Nadal wins opening match; Naomi Osaka also advances
MELBOURNE, Australia — Rafael Nadal began fine-tuning his quest for a 21st Grand Slam singles title with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Ricardas Berankis on Thursday in a warm-up tournament ahead of the Australian Open.
Nadal, recovering from the coronavirus, showed no signs of sluggishness on Rod Laver Arena, although he was broken early in the second set and again when he served for the match.
“It’s only the first match after a while. Honestly, I have been going through some difficult, challenging moments the past year-and-a-half,” Nadal said, “but in general terms I am super happy to be back in competition.
“Of course it’s important to start with a victory, (which) gives me the chance to play another time tomorrow, and that’s the main thing at this moment because I didn’t play for such a long time.”
In the women’s event at Melbourne Park, defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka beat Maryna Zanevska 6-1, 6-1, and second-seeded Simona Halep defeated Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Nadal said COVID-19 left him in bed for several days “shaking and tired” and with a fever he said was worse than any other similar illness he had experienced.
”My days had been tough; I was very sick with fever (but) that’s the better way mentally and physically to be ready (to arrive as early as possible) and adapt to the conditions,” he said. “I felt myself good enough and I always wanted to be back on tour and be here.”
Earlier, former French Open champion Iga Swiatek advanced to the Adelaide International quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-2 win over U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez.
The fifth-seeded Swiatek joined top-ranked Ash Barty in the last eight and will play two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, who beat Priscilla Hon 6-3, 7-5.
“I felt really confident,” Swiatek said. “And I’m pretty happy that I could finish it really quickly and I didn’t let go of focus.”
Seventh-seeded Elina Rybakina and Shelby Rogers, who beat third-seeded Maria Sakkari, will meet in another quarterfinal match.
The Adelaide and Melbourne tournaments are two of six tune-up events being staged in Australia this week ahead of the season-opening major at Melbourne Park, which starts on Jan. 17.
Canada beats Germany to join Russia in ATP Cup semifinals
SYDNEY — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match.
Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday.
“It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court interview. “He’s a great player. He’s beaten me a couple of times before, so I’m happy I was able to get the job done today, especially for the team ... to finish off strong with this group and to win it and to be through to the semis is special.”
The 21-year-old Quebec native squandered four break points at 3-3 in the second set but said he stayed positive.
“Trust me, it’s not always easy to stay positive out there. I was able to do so today and I think that’s why I was able to win in the third set,” he said.
Canada advanced with a 2-1 win after Germany salvaged a doubles victory.
Earlier, Russia beat Italy 2-1 to advance to the semifinals unbeaten.
Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin stepped up for Russia in the decisive doubles, overcoming Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner 5-7, 6-4, 10-5 to clinch the victory.
Sinner gave Italy the early lead with a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over Safiullin, but the second-ranked Medvedev leveled the contest with a 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4 win over Berrettini.
Dorrell turns over staff in effort to turn around Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. — From the conference room overlooking the snow-covered turf at Folsom Field, Colorado coach Karl Dorrell lamented a season without a bowl appearance.
Hence, the recent shakeup.
Gone are five assistant coaches, who either left or weren’t retained, including offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini. Dorrell may not have any control over the recent Buffaloes entering the transfer portal — including receiver Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice — but he can do something about his staff after a 4-8 season.
“I think I treat the coaching side just as much as the player side as to, when you come off of a disappointing year, I don’t believe in just being status quo going into the next season,” Dorrell said as he and athletic director Rick George gave a state-of-the-program address Thursday. “I wanted to make, with Rick’s endorsement, the necessary changes for us to be better as a staff in coaching our players so that we can get a better product on the field.”
The Buffaloes had a strong recruiting class — 46th, according to 247Sports— but also saw quite a few names enter the transfer portal. Among them: Rice, who had 21 catches for 299 yards and three TDs last season.
Just part of the territory these days in navigating college football’s changing landscape.
“It’s like, ‘What’s behind door No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3?’ You open that door and you’re losing this player, or something like that, that’s usually unexpected,” Dorrell said. “We have to go into this really with a level head.”
Dorrell was more diplomatic about the transfer portal’s role in college football than George, who was recently on a “name, image and likeness” working group before they stopped meeting. While some players may be entering the portal for reasons concerning playing time, others may enter to explore potential NIL deals.
Villarreal, Osasuna lose in Copa upsets; Atlético rolls
BARCELONA, Spain — Villarreal and Osasuna became the latest topflight sides in Spain to be eliminated by lower-division rivals from the Copa del Rey, while Atlético Madrid eased into the round of 16 on Thursday.
Diego Simeone’s Atlético routed Rayo Majadahonda 5-0 to ensure it wouldn’t repeat its flop from last season, when it lost against another third-tier opponent. Cunha, Renan Lodi, Luis Suárez, Antoine Griezmann and João Félix scored for the defending league champions.
Griezmann walked off gingerly with a possible leg injury with 15 minutes left, putting in doubt his availability for Sunday’s Spanish league match at Villarreal and the Spanish Super Cup to be played in Saudi Arabia next week.
Unai Emery’s Villarreal lost 2-1 at Sporting Gijón after the second-division side came from behind.
Moi Gómez put Villarreal ahead just after halftime, only for Djuka Durdevic to level before defender Bogdan Milovanov struck the winner for the hosts with two minutes left.
Guardiola, Tuchel, Mancini up for FIFA best coach award
ZURICH — Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola was joined by the coach who beat him in the 2021 Champions League final, Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea, on the FIFA shortlist Thursday to be named best in the world.
Guardiola won his third Premier League title at Man City last season though the European title has eluded the club.
The shortlist of three candidates for the FIFA coaching award in men’s soccer was completed by Roberto Mancini, who led Italy to the European Championship title.
European dominance was confirmed in the FIFA shortlist for the coaching award in women’s soccer.
Lluis Cortes of Champions League winner Barcelona was joined by Emma Hayes of beaten finalist Chelsea and Sarina Wiegman, who left Euro 2017 winner the Netherlands after the Tokyo Olympics to take over at England.
Bev Priestman, the English coach of Olympic gold medalist Canada, did not make the shortlist.
Voting was by national team coaches and captains worldwide, specialist media and fans making their choices on FIFA’s website.
Roma errors hand AC Milan a 3-1 win in Serie A
ROME — Jose Mourinho was left gesticulating in apparent disapproval after two grievous errors from his Roma players handed AC Milan a 3-1 win in Serie A on Thursday.
First, striker Tammy Abraham stuck out his arm to block a shot that resulted in a penalty for Milan, then defender Roger Ibañez made an errant back pass that was intercepted by Olivier Giroud, which led to the Rossoneri’s second goal just 17 minutes in.
Giroud converted the penalty and Junior Messias scored Milan’s second on a rebound after Giroud’s effort hit the post.
Abraham then pulled one back for Roma with a deflection but Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan maintained the Rossoneri’s advantage with a series of difficult saves.
Milan also hit the goalframe twice, while Roma finished with nine men when Rick Karsdorp and Gianluca Mancini each picked up their second yellow cards — which will mean they’ll be suspended for Sunday’s game against Juventus.
With Roma down to 10 men, Rafael Leão restored Milan’s two-goal advantage after being set up with a chested pass from fellow substitute Zlatan Ibrahimović to sprint in alone toward goal.
Ibrahimović then had a penalty attempt saved by Rui Patrício.
Mourinho questioned decisions by referee Daniele Chiffi and VAR official Gianluca Aureliano.
PSG relying on Mbappe’s scoring ahead of Lyon game
PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain’s reliance on Kylian Mbappe keeps growing as he keeps scoring.
That was illustrated again when he grabbed a hat trick in the French Cup on Monday night.
It was against modest amateur side Vannes, but the quality of his finishing stood out regardless and took his overall tally this season to 18 goals in 25 games.
The trip to Lyon on Sunday in the league may prove more difficult for Mbappe, given how hard it was to beat Lyon in September. PSG needed a header from Mauro Icardi in the final seconds of stoppage time in that meeting.
Lyon dominated for spells and often gives PSG a hard game at home.
Lyon sits in a lowly 13th place, but PSG’s form has been patchy. For although Mauricio Pochettino’s side reached the mid-season break with a 13-point lead it was far tougher than it looks.
PSG won just two of its last five games and needed last-gasp equalizers against Lens and 19th-place Lorient heading into the winter break.
In 19 matches, PSG has scored 12 times after the 80th minute to underline how individual talent — allied to a strong bench that includes Icardi and Copa America winner Angel Di Maria — made the difference more than impressive teamwork.
With Neymar out injured with a sprained ankle and record seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi surprisingly netting just once in 11 league games, coach Mauricio Pochettino needs Mbappe at his very best.
COVID outbreak at Man City; 4 Serie A games scrapped
A coronavirus outbreak at Manchester City put manager Pep Guardiola and seven players in isolation while four Serie A teams were ordered into quarantine and unable to play matches on Thursday.
City indicated it still plans to play its FA Cup match on Friday against Swindon with assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell stepping in after Guardiola tested positive.
The English Premier League champions said Guardiola was among 14 backroom staff and seven first-team players “isolating for COVID-related reasons.” An unvaccinated close contact of an infected person also has to isolate in England, but details were not provided.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche tested positive and will miss the team’s FA Cup game this weekend against Huddersfield.
Burnley has played the fewest games in the Premier League after three of its matches were called off because of outbreaks in opponents’ squads and another due to snow.
New York Times buys sports site The Athletic for $550M
The New York Times Co. is buying sports news site The Athletic for $550 million, the latest move in its strategy to expand its audience of paying subscribers as the newspaper print ads business fades.
The Times, unlike many local news outlets, has thrived in the past several years. It gained millions of subscribers during the Trump presidency and the pandemic, keeping it on track for its previously stated goal of 10 million by 2025.
As of the most recent quarter, the Times had nearly 8.4 million. It has been diversifying its coverage with lifestyle advice, games and recipes, helping it counter a pullback from the politics-driven news traffic boom of 2020.
“We are now in pursuit of a goal meaningfully larger than 10 million subscriptions and believe The Athletic will enable us to expand our addressable market of potential subscribers,” said New York Times Co. CEO Meredith Kopit Levien in a news release Thursday.
It’s one of the Times’ largest-ever acquisitions. The company spent $1.1 billion on the Boston Globe in 1993 and $410 million for About.com in 2005, both of which it later sold for less.
Digital media outlets have been consolidating recently to help them compete for online ad revenue with tech giants like Google and Facebook. German media conglomerate Axel Springer bought Politico; Vox Media is buying Group Nine Media, owner of Thrillist and animals site The Dodo; BuzzFeed bought HuffPost.
Former Mets acting GM Zack Scott acquitted of DUI charges
NEW YORK — Former New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was acquitted Thursday of drunken-driving charges stemming from his arrest last August after he attended a fundraiser at team owner Steve Cohen’s house, his attorney announced.
“Today, after hearing and seeing all the evidence against our client, a judge in the White Plains City Court acquitted Zack Scott of all criminal charges against him,” lawyer Bruce Bendish said in a statement. “We are grateful for the judge’s diligent attention and consideration of the evidence, and believe he arrived at the only conclusion possible.”
Scott was arrested in the early morning hours of Aug. 31 after police found him asleep at the wheel of his sport-utility vehicle at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police said. They said Scott refused a breathalyzer test.
The arrest came hours after Scott attended a fundraiser for the team’s Amazin’ Mets Foundation at Cohen’s house in Connecticut. Scott was placed on leave by the Mets and later fired.
