Rams release edge-rushing LB Leonard Floyd after 3 seasons
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams released pass-rushing linebacker Leonard Floyd on Friday in a cost-cutting move after three productive seasons.
Floyd led the Rams last season with nine sacks while making 59 tackles, including 10 for loss. He had 29 total sacks and never missed a game as a capable pass-rushing partner to Aaron Donald, Von Miller and others during three seasons with Los Angeles, which signed him as a free agent in April 2020.
Floyd agreed to a four-year contract extension with $32.5 million guaranteed in March 2021 before the Rams’ run to their Super Bowl championship, but he was released two years later as part of the team’s moves to squeeze under the salary cap. Los Angeles has already announced the release of linebacker Bobby Wagner, who was outstanding alongside Floyd and Donald in his only season with the Rams.
The Rams made attempts to trade Floyd without success in recent days, and his release should clear about $3 million in cap room and free up cash for new signings while creating $19 million in dead money.
Floyd has known his departure was imminent for several days. On Monday morning, he tweeted: “Shout out to LA Super Bowl Champs for life. It’s all love.”
The 30-year-old Floyd began his career with the Chicago Bears, who chose him with the ninth overall pick in 2016. He hasn’t missed a game in the past five seasons, and he has 47½ career sacks.
The Rams are very thin at edge-rushing linebacker behind Floyd, who also performed well as a run defender. Unsung Michael Hoecht and Daniel Hardy are next on the depth chart, likely meaning Los Angeles will seek additional talent at the position in free agency and in the draft.
49ers QB Brock Purdy undergoes elbow surgery
SANTA CLARA — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had surgery Friday on his injured throwing elbow that should allow him to return to play possibly as early as the start of next season.
The 49ers said Dr. Keith Meister conducted an internal brace repair to Purdy’s right elbow. The team said Purdy is anticipated to start a throwing progression program in three months.
The typical timeline for a full return is six months, which would be the start of the 2023 regular season.
Purdy was originally scheduled to have surgery on Feb. 22, but Meister delayed it because there was too much swelling in the right elbow. Meister met again with Purdy last week and cleared him for the operation.
Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on the first drive of a 31-7 loss in the NFC title game to Philadelphia on Jan. 29.
Purdy went from the last pick of the draft to the starter in the conference title game in an impressive rookie season for the 49ers. He won his first seven starts before the loss to Philadelphia in the conference title game.
Purdy’s injury will give 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance time to work with the first-team offense. Lance began last season as the starter before a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.
Lance needed a second operation in late December and just started throwing late last month.
San Francisco also will likely be in the market for a veteran quarterback to add to the group when free agency starts next week.
AP sources: Panthers acquire No. 1 overall pick from Bears
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are on the clock.
The Panthers have traded up to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the draft from the Chicago Bears in exchange for Carolina’s No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in 2023, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and star wide receiver D.J. Moore, two people familiar with the deal said Friday.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.
The move allows the Panthers to acquire a potential franchise quarterback, although it remains unclear which player the team prefers. The Bears are committed to Justin Fields at quarterback and that gave them leverage to trade down.
Pats safety Devin McCourty retiring after 13 NFL seasons
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Devin McCourty has only known one home during his NFL career since being selected by the New England Patriots as a first-round draft pick out of Rutgers in 2010.
Three Super Bowl rings and 13 seasons later, he’s walking away from the sport as one of the Patriots’ most decorated and respected players on and off the field.
The veteran safety announced his retirement in an Instagram video Friday, calling his career “a great ride.”
“It’s always tough to kind of come to the end,” McCourty told his twin brother, Jason, in the video. “This whole offseason has been back and forth for me mentally, probably not even sharing as much of the thoughts that I was just going between from one day to the next day. But ultimately, I think this is the best decision for me, my family, for my career.”
McCourty, 35, went into the offseason wavering about his future with the Patriots along with fellow longtime captain Matt Slater. The 37-year-old Slater ultimately made the decision to return for a 16th season, but McCourty said the timing felt right to hang up his cleats.
He was selected as a second-team All-Pro three times in his career (2010, 2013, 2016) and garnered two Pro Bowl selections in 2010 and 2016. He finishes with 35 career INTs, 938 tackles, three sacks, 110 pass breakups, 11 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.
The 35 INTs in the regular season ranked as the most among all active NFL players last season and is behind only Ty Law and Raymond Clayborn (36) for the most in Patriots history. His 42 total takeaways also are second in franchise history.
McCourty’s retirement comes two years after Jason’s final season in 2021. They became the first siblings to earn Super Bowl rings together in 2018.
Ex-Alabama player Miles indicted on capital murder charges
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges for the January shooting death of a 23-year-old woman near campus, his lawyer confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday.
Michael Davis, who is also charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris, was also indicted, defense lawyer Mary Turner told the AP. Turner only represents Miles.
Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb told AL.com that the indictments against Miles and Davis, who’ve been held without bond since their arrest, were issued on Wednesday.
Harris was sitting in a car when she was struck by a bullet. A police investigator testified last month that Miles provided the handgun Davis allegedly used in the shooting.
During a court hearing last month, Turner suggested Miles was in a defensive posture when he told Davis where the gun was located.
But prosecutors maintained there was ample evidence to pursue charges in the shooting, which happened early Jan. 15 on “The Strip,” a district of bars and restaurants near the Tuscaloosa campus. Testimony at the hearing last month indicated there had been some type of verbal altercation between the two groups.
The Turner Law Group, which is representing Miles, issued a statement Friday, saying they were disappointed by the decision to pursue capital murder charges “considering the evidence uncovered during our investigation and the obvious weaknesses in the government’s case brought to light during the preliminary hearing.”
Miles was a reserve on the Crimson Tide but an ankle injury sidelined him for the rest of the season. After he was charged in January, Alabama said he was “removed from campus” and the team.
AP Source: Miami to pick up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are picking up the fifth-year option on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press Friday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins had not officially announced the deal.
Tagovailoa, who Miami drafted fifth overall in 2020, will enter the fourth year of his rookie deal this upcoming season and will be guaranteed $23.2 million.
The Dolphins have already informed him of the decision.
Tagovailoa set career-highs in passing touchdowns, passing yards and passer rating in a breakout 2022 season that included a couple of concussions. He led the Dolphins to an 9-8 record, a second-place finish in the AFC East and their first playoff berth since 2016. Miami lost to Buffalo in the wild card round of the playoffs.
As the Dolphins entered the offseason, general manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel remained consistent in their outward support of Tagovailoa, despite skepticism of the quarterback’s durability.
Tagovailoa missed multiple games in 2022, including Miami’s playoff game, with two known concussions, one of which briefly knocked him unconscious in a September game against Cincinnati.
Despite that, the Dolphins’ decision to pick up his fifth-year option shows their commitment to and confidence in Tagovailoa, and that they have little interest in exploring the free-agent quarterback market, which includes big names like Lamar Jackson.
Grier has also said that his quarterback’s injury history would not deter Miami from signing him to a long term deal.
Gurriel, Iglesias agree to minor league deals with Marlins
JUPITER, Fla. — Infielders Yuli Gurriel and José Iglesias agreed to minor league contracts with the Miami Marlins.
The 38-year-old Gurriel won his second World Series with the Astros last year after hitting .242 with 40 doubles, eight home runs and 53 RBIs last year, down from 81 RBIs in 2021. In the postseason, Gurriel had 17 hits with a pair of home runs to help the Astros win their second title in six seasons.
Gurriel adds infield depth, and the Marlins could look for him to add offense for a team that ranked in the bottom five in runs and slugging in 2022.
Born in Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, Gurriel has a career .284 batting average.
It’s unclear where the Marlins could use Gurriel. Miami acquired 2022 AL batting champion Luis Arraez from Minnesota to play second base and moved Jazz Chisholm Jr. from second to center field.
Iglesias, 33, batted .292 last season with Colorado and had a .981 fielding percentage as he made 116 starts at shortstop. Iglesias, who was born in La Habana, Cuba, has a .279 batting average. and .982 fielding percentage over 11 major league seasons. He has played for six teams.
Both players were to join the Marlins on Friday at their spring training facility. Miami opens the season on March 30 at home against the New York Mets.
Cardinals sign WR Greg Dortch, release LB Markus Golden
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals signed receiver Greg Dortch to a one-year deal and released veteran linebacker Markus Golden on Friday.
The 24-year-old Dortch — who was an exclusive rights free agent — was one of the bright spots for the Cardinals in a difficult season. The 5-foot-7, 175-pounder had career highs of 52 catches for 467 yards and two touchdowns.
The 31-year-old Golden has played most of his career with the Cardinals in two different stints. He played in all 17 games last season and had 48 tackles and 2½ sacks. He had 11 sacks in 2021.
Releasing Golden frees up about $3 million in cap space.
Usyk accepts Fury’s terms for fight to be undisputed champ
Oleksandr Usyk took to social media on Friday to accept Tyson Fury’s terms for a fight to become undisputed world heavyweight champion.
Time appeared to be running out to arrange a deal between the titleholders for a proposed April 29 fight in London, with Usyk’s promoter, Alex Krassyuk, saying their latest offer — a 60-40 split to the winner — was rejected by Fury and his camp.
That prompted Fury, the WBC champion, to publish a video on Instagram on Friday, saying he would fight only if there was a 70-30 split of earnings from the bout in his favor.
“I see all this talk about boxing fights, that they want 50%, Tyson being greedy,” Fury said. “Where I’m standing: Usyk, you and your team are worth 30%.
“You either take it or leave it.”
Usyk, a Ukrainian former cruiserweight champion who owns the WBA, IBF and WBO belts at heavyweight, responded with his own video on Twitter. He accepted that split and included a caveat about Fury making a donation of 1 million pounds ($1.2 million) to those affected by the war in Ukraine.
“Hey, greedy belly,” Usyk said. “I accept your offer — 70-30 split the fight with you on April 29 at Wembley (Stadium).
“But you will promise to donate to Ukraine immediately after the fight, 1 million pounds. And for every day of your delay you will pay 1% from your purse to Ukrainian people. Deal?”
That appeared to be a riposte to Fury saying he would deduct 1% of the 30% offered to Usyk for every day the Ukrainian boxer doesn’t commit to the fight.
Krassyuk had said Usyk could instead fight British boxer Daniel Dubois, who holds the WBA regular title and is a mandatory challenger for Usyk.
“If you don’t want it, go and fight Daniel Dubois in the Copper Box (in London) and get a few million dollars,” Fury said on Instagram. “If you want to make some real money, come and fight the Gypsy King.”
The last heavyweight to be the undisputed world champion was Lennox Lewis in 1999-2000.
Josh Pastner fired after 7 seasons as Georgia Tech coach
ATLANTA — Josh Pastner was fired Friday as Georgia Tech’s basketball coach, two seasons after he guided the Yellow Jackets to a surprising Atlantic Coast Conference tournament title.
Pastner was dumped after seven seasons as coach of the Atlanta school, his fate sealed by a second straight losing season and few signs of progress in a program that was once a national powerhouse.
The Yellow Jackets capped a 15-18 campaign Wednesday with an 89-81 loss to Pittsburgh in the second round of the ACC Tournament. They finished 12-20 last season.
“We have high expectations at Georgia Tech for all of our sports programs, and it is imperative that our storied men’s basketball program achieves a greater level of success,” athletic director J Batt said.
“Our men’s basketball program is important to our department and to our institution. We will not shy away from expecting to consistently compete for ACC championships, NCAA Tournament appearances and sustained success.”
Pastner’s record at Georgia Tech was 109-114, including a 53-78 mark in the ACC. He formerly coached at Memphis, where he spent seven seasons after replacing John Calipari.
His lone NCAA appearance at Georgia Tech was one-and-done. The Yellow Jackets followed up their ACC title with a loss to Loyola in the Round of 64 during the pandemic-marred 2020-21 season.
Georgia Tech hasn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 2010, a sharp drop for a program that rose to prominence in the 1980s and ‘90s under Bobby Cremins and reached the 2005 national championship with Paul Hewitt as coach.
Vikings cut WR Thielen after 10 years with home-state team
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings released wide receiver Adam Thielen on Friday for salary cap relief, ending a remarkable 10-year run with his home-state team as an undrafted underdog.
Thielen was carrying the second-largest cap hit on the club behind quarterback Kirk Cousins. The move will stick the Vikings with more than $13.5 million in dead money for 2023, but they created $6.4 million in additional space.
After making the team out of a rookie tryout camp in 2013 after playing at NCAA Division II program Minnesota State, Thielen worked his way up from the practice squad to special teams to one of the most productive pass-catchers in the league. The native of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, had his best season in 2018 with 113 receptions for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns. He has 55 touchdowns in 135 games.
NFC champion Eagles bring back veteran Graham on 1-year deal
PHILADELPHIA — The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles have signed veteran defensive end Brandon Graham to a one-year contract.
Terms were not announced Friday.
Graham, who was eligible to become a free agent next week, enters next season on the brink of setting Philadelphia’s career record for games played. Graham has played in 178 games with the Eagles and is behind only kicker David Akers (188 games), safety Brian Dawkins (183), and wide receiver Harold Carmichael (180) for the record.
Graham, a first-round pick in the 2010 draft, is responsible for one of the greatest plays in team history.
Graham’s strip-sack of Tom Brady with 2:21 left in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 52 helped the Eagles hang on to win 41-33. It was the first time the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Graham was still productive this season when the Eagles made a return trip and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Graham, who turns 35 next month, had 11 sacks and reached double digits for the first time in his career. Graham had missed most of 2021 with a torn Achilles.
USF fires men’s coach Brian Gregory after 6 seasons
TAMPA, Fla. — South Florida basketball coach Brian Gregory was fired Friday, one day after the Bulls lost 73-58 to East Carolina in the opening round of the American Athletic Conference tournament.
Gregory went 79-107 over six seasons at USF. The Bulls were 14-18 this season.
“Brian has been a true ambassador for the University of South Florida,” Director of Athletics Michael Kelly said in a statement. “Ultimately, our head coaches and programs are judged by on-court success, and we have not lived up to our expectations for men’s basketball.”
Kelly said the school has started a national search for a new coach and that USF assistant coach Larry Dixon will be interim head coach.
St. John’s fires men’s basketball coach Mike Anderson
NEW YORK — St. John’s fired men’s basketball coach Mike Anderson on Friday, one day after his fourth season in charge ended with an overtime loss to No. 6 Marquette in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.
Athletic director Mike Cragg announced the move in a news release, saying the school has begun a national search for a new coach to lead the program.
The decision comes just two years after Anderson was the Big East coach of the year, earning him a contract extension.
But the Red Storm never made the NCAA Tournament under Anderson. They went 18-15 during a rocky 2022-23 season, including 7-13 in Big East play to finish eighth in the conference standings.
St. John’s won its first-round game in the Big East Tournament against Butler earlier this week before blowing a large lead against top-seeded Marquette at Madison Square Garden.
The team hasn’t reached the Big East semifinals since winning the school’s third championship in 2000.
Packers’ coach LaFleur announces staff hires, promotions
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have hired Greg Williams as defensive passing game coordinator, promoted Ryan Downard to defensive backs coach and added the assistant head coach title to special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced the staff changes on Friday.
The Packers also have promoted outside linebackers coach Jason Rebrovich to pass rush specialist and hired Tim Lester as senior analyst, Rob Grosso as an offensive quality control coach and Kyle Wilber as special teams quality control coach.
Williams has spent the last four seasons as the Arizona Cardinals’ cornerbacks coach. Downard coached the Packers’ safeties last season after working as an assistant defensive backs coach from 2019-21.
Jerry Gray, who had been the Packers’ defensive backs/passing game coordinator, left to become the Atlanta Falcons’ assistant head coach/defense.
Bisaccia joined the Packers’ staff as special teams coordinator last season and helped Keisean Nixon develop into an All-Pro kick returner.
Lester went 37-32 as Western Michigan’s head coach from 2017-22. Grosso was a defensive quality control coach with the Cardinals from 2019-22. Wilber played in the NFL from 2012-21.
PSG: Neymar undergoes ankle surgery in Doha
PARIS — Neymar underwent season-ending surgery on his damaged right ankle on Friday, Paris Saint-Germain said.
The 31-year-old Brazil forward “was successfully operated on late this morning at the Aspetar Hospital in Doha,” the Qatari-backed club said in a statement.
Neymar is expected to be sidelined for up to four months.
“The player will now follow a protocol of rest and treatment,” PSG said.
Neymar was injured on Feb. 19 in a 4-3 win over Lille. He also injured his right ankle in Brazil’s opening match at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, but the forward was able to return later in the tournament.
The Brazilian has been sidelined by foot, groin, rib and ankle injuries since joining PSG for a record 222 million euros (then $262 million) from Barcelona in 2017.
AP source: Flyers fire GM Fletcher, give Briere interim job
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers have fired general manager Chuck Fletcher and promoted franchise great Danny Briere to the interim job, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.
Fletcher was fired a week after he failed to make any major moves at the trade deadline for the scuffling franchise. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not officially been announced.
The Flyers, who had just one playoff berth during Fletcher’s 4½ years on the job, are set to play Saturday in Pittsburgh. The Flyers are 24-30-11 this season and well out of the playoff race.
Briere helped the Flyers to their last Stanley Cup appearance in 2010, when they lost to the Chicago Blackhawks.
He’s been considered a rising star in the front office and was promoted last year from his player development role to special assistant to the GM.
Briere is the third member of the 2005-06 Sabres team to land a GM job, joining co-captain Chris Drury, who’s with the New York Rangers, and Mike Grier with the San Jose Sharks.
