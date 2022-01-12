White heads back to halfpipe for a contest in Switzerland
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White has made a last-minute decision to compete in a World Cup event in Switzerland later this week.
The 35-year-old White pulled out of the final of an Olympic qualifying event in Mammoth Mountain, California, last weekend, feeling lingering effects from COVID-19.
He is currently ranked 14th on the World Snowboarding Points List and is the fourth-best American on the list, which would be enough to land one of the four men’s halfpipe spots on the U.S. Olympic team.
A strong finish at the Laax Open, which starts Thursday with qualifying, would solidify that standing. U.S. team coaches can also use a discretionary pick to give White a spot.
White had finished fourth, seventh and eighth in the three designated qualifying events before the finale in Mammoth Mountain, where he officially finished 12th. The lack of a podium finish prevented him from securing an automatic spot.
So far, only one U.S. man, Taylor Gold, has recorded a podium finish to qualify in that manner.
Giants fire Joe Judge as coach after 10-23 record in 2 years
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have cleaned house, firing coach Joe Judge a day after general manager Dave Gettleman retired.
The Giants announced the move late Tuesday afternoon, ending some brief speculation that the owners planned to hire a new general manager and let him determine the 40-year-old coach’s fate.
Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said they felt it was best for the Giants to move in another directions after five straight seasons of double-digit losses.
The Giants have made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012. They have gone through four coaches in the past six seasons, starting with Ben McAdoo in 2016, interim coach Steve Spagnuolo, Pat Shurmur in 2018 and Judge who was hired in 2020.
Mara said he met with Judge on Monday and again on Tuesday, informing him of the decision at the second meeting.
“I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision,” Mara said.
The new general manager will hire a coach.
“This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager,” said Mara upon Gettleman’s retirement. “We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching.”
Shiffrin wins record 47th slalom, Vlhova takes season title
SCHLADMING, Austria — Mikaela Shiffrin impressed with a come-from-behind win in a night race Tuesday to send a strong signal to her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova in the last women’s World Cup slalom before the Beijing Olympics.
Racing on the challenging Planai course, the American improved from fifth place, posting the fastest time with an all-attacking run to beat first-run leader Vlhova by 0.15 seconds.
Vlhova has been dominating women’s slalom this season, winning five of the seven races and locking up the season title with two races to spare.
But Shiffrin was back to her best Tuesday, two days after failing to finish the previous slalom.
“It’s such a privilege to race on this slope and all I wanted to do today was earn that, like deserve it,” said Shiffrin, who called the Planai “an iconic hill.”
The American cried and buried her face on an advertisement banner in the finish area after her leading time still stood after all four racers after her had finished.
“Last time I skied slalom in Schladming was world champs, also emotional,” said the American, referring to the championships in 2013, when she won her first world title as a 17-year-old.
Tuesday’s victory marked Shiffrin’s 47th career slalom win, making her the first skier in World Cup history to win that many races in a single discipline. She previously shared the best mark with Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, who won 46 giant slalom in the 1970s and 80s.
Mets to retire Keith Hernandez’s No. 17 in July
NEW YORK — Keith Hernandez will have his No. 17 retired by the New York Mets this summer to honor his seven seasons as a player and nearly three decades as a beloved broadcaster with the franchise.
The Mets announced Tuesday that Hernandez will become the fourth player to have his uniform number retired by the team in a ceremony prior to a game July 9 against Miami.
Hernandez’s No. 17 will stand alongside Tom Seaver’s 41, Mike Piazza’s 31 and Jerry Koosman’s 36 at Citi Field. Koosman’s number was retired in August.
Hernandez was inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame in 1997. He ranks second in team history with a .297 batting average, and he won a team-record six of his 11 Gold Gloves in New York.
The Bay Area native propelled the Mets to a World Series title in 1986 and was named the franchise’s first-ever captain the next year by manager Davey Johnson.
Hernandez has broadcast Mets games since 1999 and has won three Emmys for Best Sports Analyst.
“I’m thrilled,” Hernandez said Tuesday in a statement released by the team. “This is truly a special honor that lasts beyond a lifetime. I can’t thank (owner) Steve and Alex Cohen and the Mets Hall of Fame Committee enough.
“I was very emotional when Steve called to let me know about the number retirement. This is the highest honor an organization can bestow upon a player. I also want to thank Mets fans, who have treated me like family since I arrived in 1983.”
Maryland midfielder Bender taken with top pick in MLS draft
Midfielder Ben Bender out of Maryland was the first pick in Major League Soccer’s SuperDraft on Tuesday by expansion club Charlotte FC.
Bender was named the 2021 Big Ten Midfielder of the Year after scoring seven goals with five assists over 18 games with the Terrapins as a sophomore.
He is one of eight young players who were part of the MLS Generation Adidas class this year, so he won’t count against Charlotte’s salary budget.
“I think I’m ready for this next step,” said Bender, who is leaving school early to go pro. “I think my game will take some time to develop into an impact player, but I think that my vision and spatial awareness and work rate will take me to the next level and will help me to be an impact for Charlotte.”
Bender, a Baltimore native, comes from a soccer family. His brother Jacob played for Messiah University and was the national NCAA Division III Player of the Year in 2016. His brother Josh was also a standout for Messiah.
All five of the top draft picks Tuesday were Generation Adidas players. Cincinnati selected goalkeeper Roman Celentano out of Indiana with the second overall pick, Dallas took forward Isaiah Parker out of Saint Louis with No. 3, Houston got forward Thorleifur Ulfarsson from Duke at No. 4 and Austin chose defender Kipp Keller, also out of Saint Louis, with the fifth overall pick.
The San Jose Earthquakes selected highly touted forward Ousseni Bouda from nearby Stanford with the eighth overall pick.
AP source: Cavs give GM Altman contract extension, new title
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman has been rewarded for the team’s turnaround with a contract extension and new job title, a person familiar with Cleveland’s plans told the Associated Press on Tuesday night.
Altman, who has re-shaped the Cavs’ roster and moved them back into playoff contention, has agreed to the extension through the 2027-28 season, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the deal official.
Altman will also assume the new title of president of basketball operations, the person said. The team is expected to announce the deal Wednesday.
ESPN first reported Altman’s extension.
At 23-18, the Cavs have already surpassed their win total from last season. Cleveland has won 19, 19 and 22 games the past three seasons — a run that began after LeBron James left for the Lakers.
But with a core of young players assembled by Altman, the Cavs are relevant again and appear built for sustained success.
Altman made astute selections in guard Darius Garland and forward Evan Mobley, lottery draft picks in 2019 and 2021 respectively, and his trade last season for center Jarrett Allen has accelerated Cleveland’s rebuild.
The 39-year-old Altman has been with the Cavs since 2012, first working in personnel before becoming the assistant GM to David Griffin. Altman was promoted to GM in 2017, taking over when Griffin left after the Cavs won the NBA title.
Last month, the Cavs extended coach J.B. Bickerstaff through the 2026-27 season.
Court victory clears path for sale of Denver Broncos
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have cleared their final legal hurdle to begin the process of transferring ownership of the team, likely through a sale of the franchise valued at nearly $4 billion.
Denver County District Court Judge Shelley I. Gilman ruled Tuesday that a right of first refusal agreement between late owners Pat Bowlen and Edgar Kaiser “is no longer valid or enforceable in any respect” and “has terminated in its entirety.”
“We’re glad to put this issue behind us and move closer to transitioning ownership of the Denver Broncos,” team president and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. “While our focus at this time is on our head coaching search, we plan to make an announcement regarding ownership shortly after that hire is completed.”
General manager George Paton has sought permission to speak with a half dozen candidates to replace Vic Fangio, whom he fired Sunday morning following Denver’s 7-10 finish that gave him a 19-30 record in three seasons.
The Broncos haven’t reached the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 six years ago and they’ve churned through 10 starting quarterbacks since Peyton Manning’s retirement following that 2015 championship season.
Pat Bowlen died in 2019, a month shy of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, following a long bout with Alzheimer’s. Several years earlier he had appointed a three-person trust to determine the future of the franchise.
Two daughters from Bowlen’s first marriage withdrew a lawsuit in July that contested Bowlen’s will, appearing to pave the way for a sale. Later that month, Ellis said he hoped to have the long-running ownership saga settled by the start of the 2022 season.
The team’s parent companies, however, had to first go to court in September to ask the judge to rule that Kaiser’s estate no longer had the right of first refusal to any potential sale of the franchise, which Forbes valued at $3.75 billion.
That trial, which lasted a week, pitted the partnership which owns the Broncos and the Vancouver-based ROFR Holdings. The judge reviewed arguments over the past two months before issuing her ruling Tuesday.
“We are very pleased with the court’s order today terminating any right of first refusal,” team lawyer Dan Reilly said. “The trustees will continue moving forward with the ownership transition process.”
Washington’s Beal enters health and safety protocols
WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal missed Washington’s game Tuesday night against Oklahoma City after entering health and safety protocols for the second time in less than three weeks.
Beal entered the protocols Dec. 23 and returned after a week. He said then that he didn’t have COVID-19 and the absence was due to contact tracing.
Beal, who missed a chance to play in the Olympics last year after testing positive, was unvaccinated when the season began. When he returned late last month, he said he’d always kept an open mind about receiving the vaccine and decided to do so for family reasons.
Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Tuesday he thought a test from Monday was flagged, but he didn’t want to say with certainty. He said Beal would need two consecutive negative tests to exit protocol.
The Wizards play again Wednesday night, at home against Orlando.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.