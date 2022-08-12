Bauer’s accuser files countersuit to defamation claim

LOS ANGELES — A San Diego woman who alleges Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer sexually abused her has filed a countersuit to his defamation claim, alleging the baseball star beat her and left her bruised, according to a court filing.

