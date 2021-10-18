McIlroy wins CJ Cup in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS— Rory McIlroy capped off a big weekend in Las Vegas on Sunday by surging past Rickie Fowler and holding off Collin Morikawa to win the CJ Cup at Summit for his 20th PGA Tour title.
McIlroy seized control with a 35-foot eagle putt from just off the green on the par-5 14th and then playing mistake-free down the stretch for a 6-under 66 and a one-victory.
McIlroy is the 39th player to win at least 20 times on the PGA Tour, and it’s his fifth straight PGA Tour season with at least one win.
Fowler, who started the final round with a two-shot lead as he tried to end nearly three years without a victory, faded with a pair of three-putts and shot 71 to tie for third. The threat came from Morikawa, a member at The Summit Club, who shot 29 on the front to get in the mix and closed with an eagle for a 62.
That forced McIlroy to play mistake-free after his big eagle putt on the 14th, and he never came close to a bogey in finishing at 25-under 263.
“He went into the weekend nine shots out of the lead, made up plenty of ground with a 62 on Saturday and then pulled away by taking advantage of the scoring holes.
Keith Mitchell, who had a five-shot lead going into the weekend until a 73 in the third round, closed with a 67 and tied for third with Fowler.
Norrie, Badosa are 1st-time winners at Indian Wells
INDIAN WELLS — A handful of tennis’ superstars skipped the Coronavirus-delayed BNP Paribas Open. A rash of upsets sent other big names packing, too. Left standing at the end as champions were two players ranked outside the Top 25.
Britain’s Cameron Norrie beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday, giving the tournament its first men’s winner ranked outside of the Top 25 since 2010.
Paula Badosa of Spain edged Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-6 (2), becoming just the third woman to win in her Indian Wells debut.
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams were among those skipping the tournament that was delayed 2½ years because of the Coronavirus. The two-week event was hit with a rash of upsets, including top seeds Daniil Medvedev and Karolina Pliskova.
That cleared the way for the up-and-coming Norrie and Badosa to claim the biggest titles of their young careers. They earned $1.2 million each.
“Obviously, it was pretty miraculous that all the top guys lost,” Norrie said. “When I looked at the four semifinalists, hmm, it’s a good opportunity here.”
Norrie, ranked 26th, had the only two breaks of the final set and won when Basilashvili’s backhand sailed long on match point. Basilashvili, ranked 36th, was the first player from the former Soviet republic of Georgia to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final.
Norrie, Ivan Ljubicic in 2019, Alex Corretja in 2000 and Jim Courier in 1991 — all were ranked 26th — won the title while ranked outside the Top 25 since the tournament moved to Indian Wells in 1987. Larry Stefanki was ranked 143rd when he won in 1985 at nearby La Quinta.
Badosa joined Bianca Andreescu in 2019 and Serena Williams in 1999 in winning the title in her first appearance. It was Badosa’s second title of her career, having won in Belgrade earlier this year.
LSU, football coach Ed Orgeron to part ways at end of season
LSU and coach Ed Orgeron have agreed to part ways after this season, 21 months after he led the Tigers to a national championship with what is considered one of the greatest teams in college football history.
“We have very high standards for all of our sports programs at LSU, and we will stand proudly behind our expectations of competing for SEC and national championships year in and year out,” athletic director Scott Woodward said Sunday night. “Our last two seasons have simply not met that standard, and based on our on-field results and our evaluation of the potential for future immediate success, it is time for a new direction.”
Sports Illustrated was first to report that Orgeron would not return to LSU in 2022.
While the timing of the announcement — the day after the Tigers (4-3) upset Florida — came as a surprise, the end for Coach O at LSU seemed to be approaching after a blowout loss to Kentucky last week.
The win over Florida at home Saturday made LSU 9-8 since beating Clemson in New Orleans for the national championship on Jan. 13, 2020.
“I have loved LSU since I first touched a football in Lafourche Parish in the late 1960s,” Orgeron, who grew up in Larose, Louisiana, said in a written statement posted by LSU. “I loved them every step of my professional journey — even from far away — as my career took me across America.
“I always understood the expectations at LSU, and they are the same expectations I have for myself and our staff,” Orgeron’s statement said. “I am disappointed that we have not met these expectations over the past two years.”
Orgeron is 49-17 with the Tigers in six seasons, including 15-0 in 2019 when Joe Burrow won a Heisman Trophy and LSU earned its third national championship in 17 seasons — coming with three different coaches.
Orgeron received a six-year contract extension after the 2019 season. According to USA Today, he is scheduled to make $9 million this season, the second-highest salary in major college football behind Alabama’s Nick Saban.
His buyout, according to USA Today, was more than $17 million if he was let go before Dec. 1.
E-Rod to start Game 3 for Red Sox against Astros’ Urquidy
BOSTON — Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will start Game 3 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros, Boston manager Alex Cora said, leaving righty Nick Pivetta available for Game 4 — or the bullpen, if necessary.
Cora revealed his decision Sunday after a little bit of intrigue: When the team’s availability was announced at around 2:30 p.m., the 4 p.m. interviewee was identified as “Game 3 starter.”
The Astros will go with righty José Urquidy on Monday night.
Rodriguez was 13-9 with a 4.74 ERA this season after missing all of last year due to Coronavirus-related heart disease. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA this postseason, with two starts against the Tampa Bay Rays in the Division Series; he allowed two runs while getting five outs in Game 1, then pitched five innings and allowed two runs on three hits in Boston’s Game 4 clincher.
Rodriguez faced the Astros twice during the regular season, allowing a .351 batting average and six runs per game.
Ex-grad assistant Noland set to start at QB for Gamecocks
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former graduate assistant coach Zeb Noland is set to start at quarterback for South Carolina against No. 17 Texas A&M on Saturday.
Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said Sunday night starter Luke Doty re-injured his foot in a 21-20 victory over Vanderbilt and Noland would make his fourth start of the season when South Carolina (4-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) travels to play the Aggies (5-2, 2-2).
Noland came in on the final possession with South Carolina trailing the Commodores 20-14 and directed a 75-yard scoring drive that ended with his 9-yard TD pass to Xavier Legette with 37 seconds left.
The win snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Gamecocks against SEC opponents.
Beamer said Doty re-hurt the foot he injured in August, leading to Noland turning in his whistle to put on the football pads again.
Beamer described Doty as “iffy” for this week.
Noland, 24, had played at Iowa State and North Dakota State before accepting Beamer’s offer to join the Gamecocks coaching staff.
Noland has had a hand in three of South Carolina’s four victories this season. He started in wins over Eastern Illinois and East Carolina as the Gamecocks opened 2-0. Noland was replaced by Doty in a 40-13 loss at No. 1 Georgia in week three and had not seen action until his late-game heroics against Vanderbilt.
Alexis DeJoria wins at NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Alexis DeJoria powered to her first Funny Car victory in more than four years Sunday in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.
DeJoria beat J.R. Todd with a 3.921-second run at 327.66 mph in a Toyota Camry for her sixth career victory.
“I was hungry and I know that feeling,” DeJoria said. “I was just happy to be there and I believed I was going to win. It’s one of the biggest wins of my career. Coming back after two years off, getting to work with my mentor and friend (Del Worsham), being able to do this, it’s huge. It’s just been a roller-coaster and it takes a toll on you. It’s very humbling, but I was just ready to win.”
Mike Salinas won in Top Fuel and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the fifth of seven events in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.
Salinas drove to his second straight victory at Bristol Dragway, topping points leader Steve Torrence with a 3.854 at 245.05. He has three career victories.
Sampey had a 6.773 at 196.85 on a Suzuki to beat Karen Stoffer for her second victory of the season and 45th overall.
Players targeted with racist abuse at German soccer game
HAMBURG, Germany — Fans in Germany racially abused soccer players and threw objects during a game between Hamburger SV and Fortuna Düsseldorf, both clubs and a player confirmed Sunday.
Hamburg said players from both teams were racially abused when the club drew 1-1 with Fortuna Düsseldorf in the second division on Saturday. The club didn’t specify how many players were affected.
Khaled Narey, who is Black and who played for Hamburg before joining Fortuna, said on Instagram on Sunday that some fans “racially abused me during the game and threw beer at me.”
Both clubs condemned the racist abuse and Hamburg said it was investigating.
“HSV stands for diversity. Racism has no place either in the Volksparkstadion, or in our society,” Hamburg said on Twitter. “We stand with the players who were affected and we will do everything possible to investigate the incidents and to implement punishment.”
Fans returned to German soccer stadiums in recent months after a long absence during the pandemic.
“Racism cannot be tolerated at any time and in any place,” Fortuna said. “We hope that HSV manages to clear up these incidents as quickly as possible.”
Simmons practices with 76ers; status for opener unknown
CAMDEN, N.J. — Ben Simmons practiced with the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time this season on Sunday, though no decision was made on his status for the season opener.
“He was just one of the players,” coach Doc Rivers said.
Simmons was a holdout for training camp and the early part of the preseason in the wake of his offseason trade demand. The three-time All-Star guard made a surprise return to the team on Monday. Once he cleared the NBA health and safety protocols, Simmons was eligible to practice.
The Sixers open the season Wednesday at New Orleans and play their home opener Friday against Brooklyn.
Rivers said he’ll “wait and see” on Simmons’ status for the season opener.
“Just watching him, I thought he was in decent shape,” Rivers said. “Still not, obviously, game shape.”
Simmons, the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft, was not on the court when practice was open to the media on Sunday, and the Sixers said the guard was expected to talk at some point this week.
The 25-year-old from Australia has four years and $147 million left on his max contract.
