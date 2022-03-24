Griner seen by US consulate in Russian detention facility
The U.S. State Department said Wednesday that a U.S. Embassy official has visited with WNBA star Brittney Griner, who remains detained near Moscow, to check on her condition.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price told CNN the official found Griner “to be in good condition.” Price did not identify the official who had been granted consular access to Griner, something the United States had been demanding.
Griner was detained after arriving at a Moscow airport, reportedly in mid-February, after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Russian state news agency Tass reported last week that a court had extended Griner’s pretrial detention to May 19.
Price says the U.S. “will do everything we can to see that she is treated fairly throughout this ordeal.” Griner’s legal ordeal comes amid tension between Russia and the U.S. over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
A member of a Russian state-backed prison monitoring group visited with Griner last week at the pretrial detention facility outside Moscow where she’s being held and said the Phoenix Mercury star was faring well behind bars.
Griner’s lawyers have been visiting her regularly.
The legal team for the two-time Olympic gold-medalist has been quietly seeking her release and has declined to speak out about the case since her arrest was made public.
Of the thousands of U.S. citizens arrested and jailed in prisons abroad, a small subset are designated by the U.S. government as wrongfully detained — a category that affords their cases an extra level of government attention and places them under the auspices of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department. The U.S. government has not yet put Griner’s case in that category.
KC sends Tyreek Hill to Miami for picks; WR gets record deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to Miami for a package of draft picks Wednesday, and the Dolphins are giving the three-time All-Pro wide receiver a $120 million, four-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player at his position.
The Chiefs will get the Dolphins’ first- and second-round picks and their fourth-rounder in this year’s draft, and fourth- and sixth-round picks next year, along with some much-needed salary cap relief in the latest major NFL trade.
“It’s hard to put into words what Tyreek has meant to Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. “He’s a special player, one of the best in franchise history. He’s been a large part of our success, including our Super Bowl championship run. This decision was incredibly difficult, but we felt it was a necessary move in the best interest of the team, and also for Tyreek. We wish him the best as he continues his career.”
Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the extension from Miami includes $72.2 million guaranteed. The value of the deal surpasses the five-year contract that Davante Adams signed after he was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas last week, which averages $28.5 million and includes $67.5 million guaranteed.
The Chiefs had been in discussions with Hill on a contract extension in part because they were seeking relief from a tight salary cap situation. But talks had stalled over the past few days, and Hill’s representatives requested permission to seek a trade, which came together quickly with multiple teams expressing interest in him.
The deal clears more than $18 million in salary cap space for Kansas City.
NHL voids Knights-Ducks Dadonov deal over no-trade clause
The NHL scrapped the trade of winger Evgenii Dadonov from Vegas to Anaheim over his no-trade list on Wednesday in an embarrassing end to a saga that dragged on more than 48 hours past the deadline and left the Golden Knights in a salary cap bind as they fight for a playoff spot.
The league voided the deal and said Dadonov’s limited no-trade clause “had not been complied with.” Under the terms of his contract originally signed in 2020 by Ottawa, the 33-year-old Russian winger submitted a list of 10 teams to which he would not approve a trade.
While there is nothing in the rules stopping Vegas from making a post-deadline deal and sending Dadonov to a team not on his no-trade list, the team is expected to keep him. Any other decision, while permitted, could draw questions from the league office and players’ union for a team that created its own cap trouble, been ravaged by injuries and lost seven of its past nine games to fall out of playoff position in the Western Conference.
The team said in a statement, “The Vegas Golden Knights recognize the league’s decision and welcome Evgenii back to our club.”
Vegas tried to trade Dadonov and a future second-round pick to Anaheim for injured defenseman John Moore and the contract of inactive center Ryan Kesler, who has not played since 2019 and is not expected to resume his career. The goal was to clear salary cap space that could be used to activate captain Mark Stone and defenseman Alec Martinez off long-term injured reserve.
Dadonov filed his 10-team no-trade list to the Senators in late June 2021 prior to them sending him to the Golden Knights the following month. He did not agree to waive his no-trade clause for Anaheim when asked prior to the deadline Monday.
Woods sees Titans as best chance at back-to-back Super Bowls
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Robert Woods heard from Rams coach Sean McVay shortly after the reigning Super Bowl champs agreed to a deal with Allen Robinson. Given a chance to pick a new team, the receiver nicknamed “Bobby Trees” saw the Tennessee Titans as the best fit in more than one way.
“Winning the Super Bowl and not being able to play and then joining the organization that’s right there, could’ve been there last (season), my goal is to win it back to back,” Woods said Wednesday.
The Titans announced the trade Wednesday, acquiring Woods for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft. The deal became final once Tennessee cleared some much-needed space under the salary cap. They also announced they signed back linebacker Dylan Cole to a one-year deal.
Woods became expendable despite signing a four-year, $65 million contract extension with Los Angeles in September 2020.
Rams general manager Les Snead said Tuesday that edge rusher Von Miller going to Buffalo freed up money to sign Robinson. That meant Los Angeles had to part ways with Woods, a beloved leader in the Rams’ locker room and a popular player among fans, especially fellow native Angelenos.
“We wouldn’t have had the success we’ve had since ’17 without Rob,” Snead said. “There are variables involved when you move on from a pillar player like Rob. Cap situation is one, diversity of skill set being another.”
New York City to allow unvaccinated athletes play home games
NEW YORK — New York City’s mayor will announce Thursday that he’s exempting athletes and performers from the city’s vaccine mandate for private workers, a move that will allow Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to play home games and unvaccinated baseball players to take the field when their season begins.
Mayor Eric Adams will make the announcement Thursday morning and it will be effective immediately, according to a person familiar with the upcoming announcement who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.
The city’s sweeping vaccine mandate for workers will still apply to people with other types of jobs, including government employees.
Adams had said he felt the vaccine rule was unfair when it came to athletes and performers because a loophole in the measure, imposed under his predecessor, allowed visiting players and performers who don’t work in New York to still play or perform even if they are unvaccinated.
Irving, a vaccine holdout, had been among the most high-profile people impacted. He was able to re-join the team in January but only when they played out of town games.
This month, concerns had been raised that the rule would also impact Major League Baseball, with it applying at the outdoor baseball parks in the Bronx and Queens.
Red hazard line and pillow fights highlight Match Play start
AUSTIN, Texas — Golf’s most fickle t ournament delivered its usual dose of oddities Wednesday in the Dell Technologies Match Play, including the fortunes of Maverick McNealy.
The last man to get in the 64-man field, he was the first to close out his match.
McNealy, who only got into his first World Golf Championship when Sam Burns decided to withdraw after his victory Sunday at Innisbrook, tied for the third-shortest match in tournament history with an 8-and-6 rout over Riviera winner Joaquin Niemann.
“I was home last week, really hoping I’d get the chance to play, preparing like I was going to get a chance to play,” McNealy said. “And had a nice round today, for sure.”
He was 4 under through seven holes and already 5 up against Niemann, and McNealy closed him out on the 12th hole when the Chilean conceded his 18-foot birdie putt.
It technically wasn’t the shortest match of the day. No one had an easier time than Corey Conners, who played only two holes when Paul Casey had back spasms and conceded the match. Casey remained in the Match Play, hopeful of playing his next two matches.
Six of the top eight seeds won their first match, while Patrick Cantlay earned a halve against Keith Mitchell when both missed birdie putts in the 10-foot range on the final hole. The exception was Justin Thomas, who made only one birdie after the opening hole and lost, 3 and 2, to Luke List, who had a 1-5 record in this tournament.
Nuggets agree to multiyear contract extension with Malone
DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a multiyear contract extension with coach Michael Malone.
Terms of the extension announced Wednesday were not released by the team. Malone was under contract through the 2022-23 season.
Over seven years in Denver, Malone has won 309 regular season games, a total that ranks third in franchise history behind only Doug Moe and George Karl. His 20 postseason victories are fourth all-time in team history, and just four away from matching Moe.
Malone guided the Nuggets to the Western Conference final in 2020 before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers. In that playoff run, the team rallied back from being down 3-1 in two different series.
This season, Denver is closing in on its fourth straight postseason appearance despite the absence of point guard Jamal Murray (knee) and sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. (back). The Nuggets have relied heavily on reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic along with a strong supporting cast that includes Aaron Gordon, Will Barton, Monte Morris and Jeff Green.
31 players left in arbitration as more than 150 reach deals
A total of 156 players agreed to contracts in the hours before the delayed deadline to exchange proposed salaries with teams in arbitration and just three reached multiyear deals, all for two years: third baseman Matt Chapman and Toronto at $25 million, outfielder Darin Ruf and San Francisco at $6.25 million and left-hander Richard Bleier and Miami at $6 million.
While 31 players swapped figures with their clubs Tuesday and remain headed to hearings, 153 agreed to one-year contracts:
—Los Angeles Angels right-hander Mike Mayers ($2.15 million), catcher Max Stassi ($3 million) and infielder/outfielder Tyler Wade ($825,000).
—Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Caleb Ferguson ($762,500), shortstop/second baseman Trea Turner ($21 million) and left-hander Julio Urías ($8 million).
Yankees’ female minor league manager hit in face by ball
TAMPA, Fla. — Rachel Balkovec, hired by the New York Yankees as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team, was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill and will be sidelined for up to a week.
Balkovec was struck Tuesday. She will not be available for her first scheduled spring training game Thursday with Class A Tampa.
The 34-year-old Balkovec didn’t sustain a concussion but has facial swelling, the Yankees said Wednesday. She was involved in a hitting drill in an indoor cage at the minor league complex when she was hurt.
Balkovec has been instructed by team doctors to rest for the next five to seven days. She will be re-examined after the swelling goes down.
“All things considered, I feel very fortunate,” Balkovec said in a statement. “The doctors have asked me to be smart about limiting my activities over the next several days, and I plan on following their guidance. As much as I already miss being around the players and staff, I do not anticipate this affecting my role and responsibilities for the regular season.”
Balkovec is scheduled to manage her first regular-season game on April 8 at Lakeland.
Osaka has little trouble, tops Sharma at Miami Open
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Naomi Osaka was greeted by some cheers when she walked onto the court, then got significantly louder ones when her work for the day was done.
Maybe the comforts of home helped.
Flashing the level of play that vaulted her to No. 1 in the world not too long ago, Osaka had little trouble in defeating Astra Sharma of Australia 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday — the first full day of play at the Miami Open.
Osaka is Japanese-born, calls California home now, but spent much of her youth in South Florida, basically just a few miles north of where the Miami Open is now held.
“I kind of consider this like my home tournament,” Osaka said, before her words got drowned out by more cheers and applause from fans. “This is the tournament that I loved coming to once a year. I’m just really happy to be back out here.”
It was Osaka’s first match since a March 12 loss at Indian Wells, when she was rattled by a derogatory shout from a spectator. If any similar thoughts were expressed by the fans who were watching Wednesday in a largely empty stadium court built over the field where the NFL’s Miami Dolphins play football, they either were ignored or unnoticed.
Michaels, Herbstreit to call Prime Video’s NFL package
Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the announcing team when Prime Video takes over the “Thursday Night Football” package in September.
Michaels moves to Prime from NBC. His contract with NBC ended last month after he was in the booth for his 11th Super Bowl.
“This is the new frontier in sports television and to be a part of the launch at this point in my career is both exciting and stimulating,” Michaels said in a statement Wednesday. “The NFL is the king of unscripted television, and I’m looking forward to joining Kirk to bring fans more dramatic episodes on Thursday nights this fall.”
Herbstreit, who has been with ESPN since 1996, will remain the network’s lead college football analyst and do NFL games for Prime. ESPN also announced Wednesday that Herbstreit had signed a multiyear extension.
Prime Video also announced that Fred Gaudelli will be Prime Video’s executive producer for “Thursday Night Football.” Gaudelli will remain with NBC in an executive role.
“Al and Kirk bring unparalleled experience to our historic new Thursday Night Football game telecasts as we kick off our groundbreaking new agreement with the NFL,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president for Amazon Global Sports Video.
Amazon will pay $1 billion a season to carry the games for 11 years. Prime Video’s first regular-season game will be on Sept. 15. The NFL expects to announce its schedule in early May after the draft.
Prime Video will carry 15 regular-season games and one preseason game. Games will be available on stations in the participating teams’ markets, which is the same practice when they are on ESPN and NFL Network.
NCAA men’s, women’s tournaments see double-digit TV gains
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are seeing double-digit viewer increases over last year.
The men’s tournament is up 12% over last year. The tournament is also off to its best start in five years, averaging 9.12 million viewers through the second round on TBS, CBS, TNT & truTV.
The NCAA’s March Madness Live platform has delivered its second-best performance ever in live unique viewers and live hours streamed.
The women’s tournament on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, ESPNU and ESPNews is up 15% overall through the first two rounds. The second round averaged 474,000 viewers, a 25% jump from last year.
The game Monday night between Central Florida and Connecticut on ESPN averaged 1.13 million, making it the most-viewed, early-round women’s game since 2009. Sunday’s Creighton-Iowa contest on ABC averaged 993,000.
ESPN said nearly 26 million hours have been viewed on their platforms.
Both tournaments are back to their normal setups for the first time since 2019. They were played in a bubble last year after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
New USFL adds 3-point conversions among its rule twists
Three-point conversions, an alternative option for the onside kick and a best-of-three play shootout in overtime are among the different rules for the revitalized USFL.
The new league, which begins play in April, is releasing its rules Wednesday. A copy obtained by The Associated Press explained several twists to the traditional rules in the NFL and college football.
Scoring teams have a third option to attempt an extra point. A successful scrimmage play from the 10-yard line equals three points.
A second option to retain possession after scoring will be converting a fourth-and-12 from a team’s 33.
In overtime, each team’s offense will alternate plays against the opposing defense from the 2. Each successful scoring attempt will receive two points. The team with the most points after three plays wins. The subsequent attempts become sudden death if the score is tied after each team runs three plays. The overtime period will extend until a winner is declared.
Joni Taylor leaves Georgia to replace Blair at Texas A&M
Georgia women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor is leaving for Southeastern Conference rival Texas A&M.
The Lady Bulldogs announced Wednesday that Taylor has taken the job with the Aggies after seven years at Georgia.
Taylor replaces Gary Blair, who retired after nearly two decades as the Aggies coach and led them to the national title in 2011.
Taylor compiled a 140-75 overall record at Georgia, including a 62-48 mark in the SEC. She guided the Lady Bulldogs to four appearances in the NCAA Tournament but never advanced past the second round.
Texas A&M slumped to 14-15 in Blair’s final season, including a 4-12 record in conference play, and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005.
Top colleges accused of violating Black athletes’ rights
A group that advocates for college athletes has filed a federal complaint that claims NCAA Division I schools are violating the civil rights of Black basketball players and major college football players by prohibiting compensation.
The National College Players Association announced Tuesday it had submitted a complaint to the Office for Civil Rights in the Education Department. The NCPA says NCAA rules prohibiting schools from compensating athletes disproportionately impacts Black students.
“I believe it’s important to first acknowledge the reality of the business that is college football,” Stanford football player Elijah Higgins said in a statement through the NCPA.
Citing a 2018 study by the University of Southern California’s Race and Equity Center, the complaint said “Black men were 2.4% of undergraduate students enrolled at the 65 (Power Five conference) universities, but comprised 55% of football teams and 56% of men’s basketball teams on those campuses.”
Bellator champion skips title bout to stay in Ukraine
LONDON — Undefeated Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov has withdrawn from his upcoming title defense to stay in his native Ukraine.
Bellator says the 28-year-old Amosov is fighting in Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia last month. Amosov will not be available to take on Michael “Venom” Page on May 13 in the main event of Bellator 281 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.
“Like the rest of the world, we’ve been shocked by the tragic events in Ukraine, and the thoughts of everyone at Bellator MMA are with Yaroslav and all the Ukrainian people during this time,” Bellator President Scott Coker said. “We wish he and his family the best and look forward to seeing him return safely to happier times, both inside and out of the Bellator cage.”
Logan Storley (13-1) will step into an interim title shot against Page (20-1). Amosov (26-0) beat Storley by decision in November 2020, and the Ukrainian won his title in his next bout with a decision victory over Douglas Lima last June.
Study: Michigan, Kentucky top academics-based NCAA brackets
Michigan and Kentucky stood out in a study examining the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament brackets based on graduation rates, academic success and diversity in the head coaching ranks.
Michigan was the overall No. 1 seed as the national champion for a third straight year in the men’s field according to the study released Wednesday by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida, as well as a No. 3 regional seed on the women’s side.
Kentucky held the overall No. 1 seed as the champion for the women’s field while owning a No. 3 regional seed on the men’s side.
This was the third year of the “Brackets for Brains and Diversity” study. It focuses on team Graduation Success Rate (GSR) and Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores, GSR gaps between white and Black players, and the racial or gender diversity of head coaches.
Russian, Belarusian swimmers banned from world championships
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Russian and Belarusian swimmers were banned Wednesday from competing at the world championships because of the war in Ukraine.
The sport’s governing body, known as FINA, had broken with most other organizations by continuing to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete, though as “neutral athletes” without national symbols.
“Following the review of an independent risk assessment, the FINA Bureau met today and confirmed that athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus will not take part (in the world championships),” FINA said.
The event, which will be held in Hungary in June and July, includes swimming, diving, water polo and artistic swimming.
The German and Swiss teams had previously indicated they could boycott the championships if Russia was still allowed to compete. Russia placed third in the medal table behind China and the United States at the last championships in 2019.
