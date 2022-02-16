Rams to celebrate championship with parade today
The Los Angeles Rams are hosting a Championship parade and rally, in partnership with the City of Los Angeles, at Exposition Park and the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to celebrate their Super Bowl LVI victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted the first Super Bowl in 1967, as well as Super Bowl VII in 1973. In addition, it served as the home stadium to the Los Angeles Rams for more than three decades – when they first arrived in Los Angeles starting in 1946, as well as when they returned home to Los Angeles in 2016 through 2019, before the team opened SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
The celebration will be free and open to the public and will feature appearances from Rams players and coaches, floats and specialty vehicles, and much more. The parade route will start at the intersection of Royal St and W Jefferson Blvd at 11 a.m. and the rally will begin when the team arrives to Exposition Park at approximately 12 p.m.
Supporting partners of the Championship celebration will include Audi, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions, Bud Light, Pechanga and Pepsi. For more information about the Championship Parade and Rally, fans can visit www.therams.com/game-day/super-bowl/parade.
Fans attending the rally in Exposition Park must show proof of full vaccination, a negative antigen test within 24 hours of the event, or a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the rally.
Defending champ McDowell leads Ford’s fast start at Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — No surprise this time. Michael McDowell and Ford topped the leaderboard again at Daytona.
McDowell opened the first Daytona 500 practice session with a top speed of 192.736 mph, the first time NASCAR showed off its new car at the track ahead of Sunday’s sold-out race.
McDowell, last season’s stunning winner who beat 100-1 odds to become Daytona 500 champion, helped Ford sweep the top five spots in the first session Tuesday in a draft-heavy session at Daytona International Speedway.
“It’s exciting and it’s fun to come back as the Daytona 500 champion,” McDowell said. “Right now, we currently still are until the race happens. Hopefully, we’ll be the defending (winner). In this moment leading up to it, it’s a lot of fun.”
Ford was just getting warmed up for the second session, the nearly two hours of track time giving drivers a chance to shake down the “Next Gen” car debuting this season. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney hit 192.588 to lead a top-10 sweep in the second practice for Ford. The manufacturer scored 11 of the 12 spots overall in the second session.
The manufacturers largely stayed bunched together on the track: Chevrolet went 13 to 22 in the second session and Toyotas were sprinkled over the next 10 spots.
Popular, productive Zimmerman retires, set many Nats marks
Known to many as Mr. National, Ryan Zimmerman was there for it all with the baseball club in D.C.
The first draft pick in Washington Nationals history, and the public face of the franchise, he lived through 100-loss seasons, playoff heartache and, finally, a World Series championship. And now, at age 37, he’s ready to move on.
In many ways an old-school player, Zimmerman announced his retirement via the new-school method of a Twitter post on Tuesday, ending a decorated playing career in which he became the Nationals’ leader in most major hitting categories and boosted his only major league club to its only title.
“When we first met I was a 20-year-old kid fresh out of the University of Virginia,” he wrote. “I had no idea how unbelievable the next 17 years of my life were going to be.”
Zimmerman was picked fourth overall in the June 2005 draft during the Nationals’ first season after moving from Montreal to Washington. He made his major league debut that September and hit .397 in 20 games, giving a glimpse of what was to come.
“Ryan will forever be Mr. National. From the walk-off home runs, to carrying the World Series trophy down Constitution Avenue, to the final day of the 2021 regular season when our fans gave him an ovation that none of us will soon forget, Ryan gave us all 17 years of amazing memories,” team owner Mark Lerner said in a statement.
Popular and productive, Zimmerman was a two-time All-Star, won a Gold Glove at third base and helped the Nationals reach the postseason five times, capped by their run to the 2019 title.
Unvaccinated Djokovic could skip French Open, Wimbledon
LONDON — Novak Djokovic said in an interview broadcast Tuesday that he is prepared to skip the French Open and Wimbledon if vaccination against the coronavirus is required for him to play.
Speaking to the BBC, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he is not vaccinated and added that missing the next two majors and other tournaments is “the price that I am willing to pay.”
“I understand the consequences of my decision,” Djokovic said. “I understand that not being vaccinated today, you know, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment.”
Group praises big leaguers for refusing minor league cuts
NEW YORK — An advocacy group for minor league players has praised locked-out big leaguers for refusing to consider a proposal from Major League Baseball that would give teams the flexibility to cut 900 minor league jobs.
MLB proposed that the Major League Baseball Players Association agree that management has the flexibility to decrease the number of domestic players with minor league contracts to 150 if it chooses to starting in 2023, down from 180. MLB also asked for the flexibility to increase the figure.
The union said during ongoing bargaining it is not interested in that proposal, part of a larger package of 28 items, and that it has rejected it at least three times.
“We were glad to learn that the MLBPA has repeatedly rejected MLB’s short-sighted proposal to cut yet more minor league jobs,” Advocates for Minor Leaguers said in a statement Tuesday. “The proposal itself again highlights that minor leaguers need and deserve a say over their wages and working conditions.”
Players with major league contracts are unionized, covering those on 40-man big league rosters. Players with minor league contracts are not covered by collective bargaining.
The proposal was first reported by ESPN.
After successfully lobbying Congress to exempt minor leaguers from federal minimum wage laws, MLB raised wages between 38% and 72% when the minor leagues returned last year from a one-season absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Historic sweep for Germany, taking 3 medals in Olympic 2-man
BEIJING — Eins, zwei, drei. In German, that means one, two, three.
And for the German bobsled team, it also means history.
Germany — unquestionably the world’s sliding superpower — became the first nation to sweep the medals in an Olympic bobsled race on Tuesday, grabbing gold, silver and bronze in the two-man event at the Beijing Games.
Francesco Friedrich is now a three-time Olympic gold medalist, teaming with Thorsten Margis to prevail in 3 minutes, 56.89 seconds. Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer were second in 3:57.38, and Christoph Hafer and Matthias Sommer held on to finish third in 3:58.58.
Germany now has seven gold medals in sliding at the Beijing Games, more golds than any nation has ever grabbed from the bobsled, skeleton and luge events at any Olympics. The Germans also have 12 medals in sliding events so far in Beijing — technically, another record for any nation participating in sledding sports. East Germany and West Germany combined for 12 medals at the 1976 Innsbruck Games.
Switzerland was fourth, the team of Michael Vogt and Sandro Michel finishing in 3:58.83. Benjamin Maier and Markus Sammer were fifth for Austria in 3:59.12. And Monaco grabbed sixth, its best finish ever in an Olympic sporting event, with Rudy Rinaldi and Boris Vain completing their four runs in 3:59.14.
Super Bowl has 101.1 million TV viewers, up from 2021
NEW YORK — An estimated 101.1 million people watched the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals on NBC and Telemundo, up from 2021 and capping a stirring playoff schedule for the NFL.
Last year’s game had a television audience of 92 million, the lowest since 2006.
The Nielsen company said another 11.2 million people streamed the game, putting the total audience at 112.3 million people.
The game went down to the wire, like most playoff games this season, and competitiveness usually adds viewers. The game defied trends in television, which consistently sees viewership drop from year to year.
Nielsen said that 99.2 million people watched the game on NBC, and another 1.9 million on the Spanish-language network Telemundo.
Baylor big man has surgery to repair multiple knee ligaments
Baylor big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua had surgery Tuesday to repair multiple ligaments in his left knee from a gruesome injury that ended his season for the seventh-ranked and reigning national champion Bears.
Tchamwa Tchatchoua, the junior forward known as “Everyday Jon” for his consistent high-energy approach in games and practices, got hurt without any contact in the first half of Baylor’s 80-63 win over No. 20 Texas on Saturday. The 6-foot-8, 245-pound Cameroon-born player was going down the court after a missed shot by the Bears when his left leg turned awkwardly and he crumbled to the floor in obvious pain.
“Everyday Jon’s biggest strength is every day he’s got a smile and he’s upbeat, and that’s made us a lot more upbeat,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “Knowing Jon, he’ll probably be at rehab first thing in the morning.”
Drew described the surgery as “extensive,” and said it was too early to know the best-case scenario for Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s recovery and return.
In a tweet after getting hurt and before the surgery, Tchamwa Tchatchoua wrote, “Baylor family I appreciate all the love & prayers!! All my trust is in GOD so I know everything is going to be ok!”
The Bears (21-4) play at 11th-ranked Texas Tech on Wednesday night.
Top programs to play in 2 Thanskgiving tournaments in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gonzaga and Duke are among 24 men’s and women’s programs that will take part in a pair of tournaments in Portland, Oregon, honoring Nike cofounder Phil Knight in November.
The fields for the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational and the Phil Knight Legacy tournaments to be played over Thanksgiving weekend were announced Tuesday.
The overall event is reminiscent of the Phil Knight Invitational in 2017 but now includes a women’s bracket. The NCAA caps multiple-team events at eight teams, so each tournament will include eight men’s and four women’s teams.
The Phil Knight Legacy tournament will include Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier on the men’s side, and Duke, Iowa, Oregon State and UConn on the women’s.
The Phil Knight Invitational tournament includes Alabama, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, UConn and Villanova on the men’s side and Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina and Oregon on the women’s.
Brackets will be announced this summer, organizers said. Games will be held at the Moda Center, the adjacent Memorial Coliseum and the University of Portland’s Chiles Center.
Teams will play on Nov. 24, 25 and 27, with a break scheduled for Saturday Nov. 26 because of college football.
ESPN Events and Rip City Management are hosting the tournaments. All games will be broadcast on ESPN platforms.
F1 driver Latifi hired bodyguards after death threats
Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi was so affected by online abuse and death threats after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that he hired bodyguards for his sightseeing trip to London with his girlfriend.
The 26-year-old Canadian was threatened after the season-ending race, where he crashed his Williams car into a wall with a few laps left. It led to a safety car, and late drama followed as Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the last lap to win the world title in one of the most controversial moments in F1 history.
“I was back in London after the race and I had security with me when I went to Winter Wonderland with my girlfriend,” he said Tuesday after Williams’ 2022 unveiling at Silverstone. “You have to take the threats seriously because you don’t know what might happen and it is just an unfortunate reality of the world we live in, and there were extreme death threats which went way over the line.”
As outrage grew among some observers at how Hamilton missed out on a record eighth title, Latifi was unfairly caught in the firing line and took the threats very seriously following the December race.
“It sounds silly to some people but at the end of the day, you don’t know how serious people are,” Latifi said. “All it needs is one drunk fan at an airport, or you bump into someone who is having a bad day and they are intoxicated under the influence of something, and they have these really extreme opinions.”
Latifi had anticipated receiving online abuse after Abu Dhabi so, at the time, he deleted Instagram and Twitter from his phone.
“I’ve been trying to figure out the best way to go about handling this. Do I ignore it and carry on? Or do I address it and tackle the bigger issue that is sadly a reality when you use social media?” he said in a statement at the time. “Using social media as a channel to attack somebody with messages of hate, abuse and threats of violence is shocking – and something I am calling out.”
The 23-race season begins on March 20 at the Bahrain GP.
It’s a yes! Simone Biles engaged to Jonathan Owens on V-day
NEW YORK — Olympic great Simone Biles said it was “THE EASIEST YES” when her fellow elite athlete Jonathan Owens popped the question on Valentine’s Day.
“I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCE,” the excited gymnast posted on Instagram.
Biles, 24, and Houston Texans safety Owens, 26, have been dating for nearly two years.
Owens took a knee in a set of photos the most decorated gymnast of all time shared on Twitter and Instagram. They were in a gazebo, and Biles was dressed all the way up in a black mini dress and heels. Owens beamed as he placed a substantial rock on her finger.
More engagement photos had the two celebrating with a kiss at dinner and a close-up of the two holding hands, displaying Biles’ oval-shaped diamond ring.
“Ready for forever with you,” Owens responded in her comments on Instagram — heart emoji in place.
