Schröder returning to Lakers with 1-year deal
EL SEGUNDO — Point guard Dennis Schröder is returning for a second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Schröder's agency, Priority Sports, announced the deal on social media Friday. Schröder confirmed it with an Instagram post.
The German guard spent the 2020-21 season with LeBron James and the Lakers, averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. Los Angeles offered him a four-year contract extension worth more than $80 million during the season, but he apparently turned it down to seek more money in free agency.
But Schröder struck out in the market and signed a $5.9 million deal with the Boston Celtics, who then traded him to Houston late last season in a deal for Daniel Theis.
"This past year didn't feel right … I felt misunderstood & nobody really knew the story!" Schröder wrote Friday. "I'm coming back to the biggest organization to make (things) right! I hope LakerNation going to support me every single day! I will give everything I have every single day!"
Schröder is averaging 14.2 points and 4.7 assists per game over nine NBA seasons with five teams, excelling as a sparkplug guard who can score or create.
His agency announced the deal shortly after Schröder's German national team lost to Spain in the EuroBasket semifinals. Schröder had 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting and eight assists in the defeat.
Almirola leads SHR, Ford charge in Bristol qualifying
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Aric Almirola continued the trend of non-playoff drivers stealing the show with a pole-winning run Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The Saturday night race at Bristol is the first playoff eliminator and the 16-driver field will be cut by four. Christopher Bell is the only driver locked into the next round because non-playoff drivers Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace won the first two rounds.
Now it will be Almirola leading the field to the green flag after Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe couldn't knock him from the pole in Friday's final run. Briscoe, as well as SHR driver Kevin Harvick, are both below the cutline and in danger of playoff elimination.
Almirola, who announced before the start of the season that he was retiring and then did a mid-season about-face, is not racing for the championship. He was 19th in the standings at the end of the regular season.
“We were bummed out we didn't make the playoffs, but we're showing what we're capable of. We can race with these guys," Almirola said.
His lap at 127.826 mph on the short track held off Briscoe, who went 127.503 mph to put a pair of Fords on the front row. It's the fourth pole of Almirola's career.
Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports qualified third in a Chevrolet and was followed by Toyota driver Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing. Current Cup champion Kyle Larson of Hendrick qualified fifth — hours after announcing a three-year contract extension — ahead of fellow playoff drivers Ryan Blaney of Team Penske, Harvick, Bell of JGR and Austin Cindric of Penske.
Gragson wins at Bristol for 3rd straight Xfinity title
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Noah Gragson held off Brandon Jones over the closing laps Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway to win his third consecutive Xfinity Series race.
Gragson won his series-high sixth race of the season driving a Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. He was aided when teammate Justin Allgaier was flagged for speeding during the final pit stops under caution; Gragson did not pit and restarted the race in the lead.
Gragson and his JRM crew climbed the Bristol fence in celebration, then a breathless Gragson sat on the wall to collect himself.
“Man, three in a row. I appreciate Brandon Jones racing us clean,” Gragson said, noting he won at Bristol in 2020 during the pandemic in front of a limited crowd.
“What a great opportunity to race here in front of fans. I had a blast.”
The Xfinity Series playoffs begin next week at Texas Motor Speedway and Gragson is the top seed.
Jones, who is replacing Gragson next year in the No. 9 when Gragson moves to a Cup ride, had several good looks at passing Gragson for the win. Jones never tried to move him and settled for second in his Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Austin Hill was third in a Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing and was followed by Sam Mayer and then Riley Herbst in fifth as the highest-finishing Ford driver.
AJ Allmendinger finished sixth to clinch his second consecutive regular-season championship.
Ryan Sieg claimed the last spot in the Xfinity Series playoff field when Landon Cassill had mechanical issues that sent Cassill behind the wall for more than 100 laps.
Henseleit, Lilia Vu share lead at Portland Classic on LPGA
PORTLAND, Ore. — Esther Henseleit feels as though she has been spinning her wheels the last six months on the LPGA Tour. That made Friday at the AmazingCre Portland Classic feel as though she were absolutely soaring.
Henseleit rolled in 10 birdie putts on her way to an 8-under 64, giving the 23-year-old German a share of the lead with Lilia Vu going into the weekend.
Vu, a former No. 1 amateur player when she was at UCLA, had four birdies and an eagle on her opening seven holes and then played steadily on the back nine for a 66.
Vu and Henseleit were at 10-under 134.
Homa, Willett share lead in Napa
NAPA — Max Homa moved into position to defend his title at the Fortinet Championship, shooting a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the early 36-hole lead with Danny Willett at the PGA Tour's season opener.
Homa, a two-time winner last season and a captain's pick for next week's Presidents Cup, had an eagle, four birdies and a bogey — his first of the week — for a two-day total of 12-under 132 at Silverado Resort & Spa.
“The course fits my eyes,” Homa said. “I hit a lot of wedges today and I’ve been hitting the wedges really well, so when I get a lot of wedges from fairways like these, I feel like I can attack the pins.”
The four-time PGA Tour winner played collegiately at California.
“I’ve got a great support system here,” said Homa, who won the 2013 NCAA individual title. “I’ve got friends and family up here and a bunch of, you know, people who appreciate I went to school up here.”
Willett, winless in the United States since his triumph at the Masters in 2016, shot a bogey-free 64. The English player kept his PGA Tour card for this season because of players defecting to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
“Yeah, we kind of got handed a lifeline with the guys leaving, which was nice,” Willett said. “We kind of had to reassess things and decided we’d press on and play a little bit more this fall over here and really try to get some points up early.”
Sharks, Kane reach settlement on termination grievance
SAN JOSE — Evander Kane and the San Jose Sharks reached a settlement Friday on the grievance he filed over the termination of his contract last season.
The Sharks announced the agreement that they said was approved by the NHL and the Players' Association, saying they were "satisfied that its terms will not adversely impact the team, either financially or competitively, in this or future seasons."
Kane in a statement posted to Twitter thanked fans for their support and said the adversity has made him stronger.
"I played some of my best hockey in San Jose and gave everything I had on the ice," Kane said. "I'm happy to finally close that chapter of my hockey career."
The Sharks terminated Kane's contract in January for violating virus protocol while with their top minor league affiliate, the American Hockey League's San Jose Barracuda. The contract termination cost Kane just under $23 million from the $49 million, seven-year contract he signed in May 2018.
Kane and the NHL Players' Association filed a grievance contending the Sharks didn't have sufficient grounds to make that move. While that process was ongoing, he signed for the remainder of the season with the Oilers and re-signed for $20.5 million over four years in Edmonton.
The 31-year-old is with his fourth NHL organization after being drafted by Atlanta, going to Winnipeg when the Thrashers became the Jets and getting traded to Buffalo and then San Jose. He fit in well with the Oilers, helping them reach the Western Conference final.
Musah hurts groin, will miss World Cup warmups, Cardoso in
CHICAGO — Yunus Musah will miss the United States' last two World Cup warmup matches because of a left groin injury, depriving the Americans of a chance for their preferred midfield trio to play together ahead of the tournament in November.
Johnny Cardoso of the Brazilian club Internacional replaced Musah on the roster Friday for the matches against Japan on Sept. 23 in Düsseldorf, Germany, and Saudi Arabia four days later in Murcia, Spain.
The first-choice midfield of Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Musah is the most settled portion of the American lineup. The trio has started together just seven times, largely due to injuries and suspensions: in a pair of exhibitions in November 2020 and in five of the 14 World Cup qualifiers.
Cardoso, 20, is from Denville, New Jersey, and has Brazilian parents. He has made three appearances for the U.S., all in friendlies: in November 2020 against Wales and Panama, and last December against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The Americans already were without central defender Miles Robinson, who will miss the tournament because of a torn left Achilles. Four players will miss the warmup matches because of injuries but hope to return for the World Cup: goalkeeper Zack Steffen (knee), left back Antonee Robinson (ankle), midfielder Cristan Roldan (groin) and winger Tim Weah (ankle).
Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey resigns
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey has resigned for unspecified personal reasons, the school's athletic department said Friday.
A Marshall statement about Morrissey didn't elaborate on the resignation.
"Marshall University Athletics wishes Eddy and his family the best," the statement said.
Morrissey came to Marshall after head coach Charles Huff was hired in 2021. Among many other stints, Morrissey served one season as an offensive line assistant at Austin Peay in 2019 and as an assistant at Mississippi State in 2018.
Marshall (2-0), coming off a win at Notre Dame, plays at Bowling Green (0-2) on Saturday.
Larson signs 3-year extension with Hendrick through 2026
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR champion Kyle Larson has signed a three-year contract extension through 2026 with Hendrick Motorsports, the team that welcomed him back last season after a nearly one-year suspension.
The extension announced Friday includes sponsor HendrickCars.com, which will sponsor the No. 5 Chevrolet for 35 races a season. Larson's extension and the sponsorship renewal are concurrent. The original deal for HendrickCars.com to become Larson's primary sponsor was announced last July when Rick Hendrick's online automobile site pulled massive traffic spikes whenever it was featured on Larson's car.
The 30-year-old Larson was suspended for most of 2020 for using a racial slur and lost his job with Chip Ganassi Racing. Hendrick took him when the suspension was lifted, and Larson won 10 races last season and his first Cup title.
"When Kyle joined our team, the expectations were sky high from both inside and outside the organization. To say he's exceeded them would be an understatement," Rick Hendrick said. "Not only has Kyle proven himself as a champion driver, he's performed at a championship level outside of the race car. We're proud to continue our relationship and to see him represent our team and our brands in such positive ways. The years to come are very bright."
HendrickCars.com also will continue to support Larson in his non-NASCAR racing.
"I can't explain how much this opportunity means," Larson said. "The chance to compete for the top team and best sponsors in racing is something every driver dreams about. I'm humbled to have incredible people in my corner and amazing support from so many fans."
Hendrick Automotive Group said it has measured a three-to-one return on its marketing investment in NASCAR through HendrickCars.com. The website's highest-traffic days of 2022 have been associated with NASCAR-related initiatives, and the company also has utilized Larson as a spokesperson for its corporate social responsibility programs.
Larson heads into Saturday night's elimination playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway ranked eighth in the standings. The bottom four drivers in the 16-driver field will be eliminated Saturday night.
Alderson cites perception change for decision to step down
NEW YORK — Sandy Alderson has achieved one of the goals he set upon his return to the New York Mets.
"The Mets are far more respected than they have been in recent years,” he said Friday, a day after announcing he will resign as team president and become a senior adviser when a successor has been selected.
Now 74, Alderson was the Mets’ general manager from 2010-18 and stepped down after being diagnosed with cancer. He returned as team president in November 2020 when Steven Cohen bought the Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families.
“Family’s important,” Alderson said. "I haven’t been on a summer vacation for four years. The fact that I’ve never been to Yosemite and I lived in California for 25 years, it’s somewhat telling. No that I have this strong desire to go to Yosemite or Lake Tahoe or the Catskills for that matter. Anyway I’m looking for a little different cadence, I guess is the right word.”
Alderson hired Jared Porter as general manager, and Porter was fired in January 2021 after 38 days over revelations of sexually explicit text messages. Zack Scott, Portér’s replacement as interim GM, was fired last Nov. 1 following an arrest on drunken driving charges — he was later acquitted.
Billy Eppler was hired as GM last November after Alderson failed to find a wanted president of baseball operations, and Buck Showalter was hired as manager the following month to replace Luis Rojas, who fired following two losing seasons.
“I think that what I hoped we would accomplish as an organization is a transformation if you will of the perception of the Mets,” Alderson said. “I think that has largely been accomplished. Doesn’t mean it will be sustained but I do believe that the image of the Mets is different today than it was roughly two years ago.”
