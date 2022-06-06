US forwards struggle for goals again in 0-0 draw vs Uruguay
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Jesús Ferreira failed to convert a pair of first-half chances as U.S. forwards kept up their goal-scoring struggles, and the Americans played a 0-0 draw against Uruguay on Sunday in their second of four World Cup warmup matches this month.
The U.S. took the field three hours after learning Wales would be its opening World Cup opponent in November, and the Americans stretched their home unbeaten streak to 25 matches since a September 2019 loss to Mexico. That’s one shy of the team record set from 2013-15.
Ferreira had the best American chances, a 15-yard shot saved by Fernando Muslera in the 19th and then an open header wide a minute later. Haji Wright, who debuted Wednesday, replaced Ferreira in the 61st.
American forwards have one goal in the team’s last 13 matches — by Ferreira in a 5-1 rout of Panama in a World Cup qualifier on March 27.
Horschel’s big eagle secures a big win at the Memorial
DUBLIN, Ohio — Billy Horschel ended any doubt about his victory at Muirfield Village with an eagle putt from one end of the green to the other on the 15th hole, sending him to a four-shot victory Sunday at the Memorial.
Horschel was staked to a five-shot lead at the start of a sun-soaked final round and no one ever got closer than two shots. He closed with an even-par 72.
There still a few nervous moments.
Horschel’s streak of 49 consecutive holes without a bogey ended on the sixth hole. He didn’t make his first birdie until the 10th hole. He had to scramble for bogey on the par-3 12th that dropped his lead to two over Aaron Wise.
Before the long eagle, Horschel saved himself with par putts of 12 feet on the 13th hole and 8 feet on 14.
And then it was over. From the front of the green on the par-5 15th, Horschel’s putt from just inside 55 feet had the perfect line and perfect speed, bending left and dropping in the left side of the cup as he stretched out both arms in a quiet, disbelieving celebration.
“Just like you, big man,” Horschel said to tournament host Jack Nicklaus when it was over.
His lead was up to four shots, and it was a comfortable finish. Horschel finished at 13-under 275 and won $2.16 million, the largest paycheck of his career. As an elevated event, the win comes with a three-year exemption.
Horschel said he has learned from Tiger Woods and Nicklaus that he didn’t need to do anything special with a five-shot lead unless the moment called for it. It was calling on the 15th hole after Wise stuffed a wedge into 2 feet for birdie.
“If I had to do something special, I was ready for it,” he said. “Making that was huge.”
Wise did what he could in a final round so difficult that no one shot better than 69. He and Joaquin Niemann were the only players to apply any serious pressure on Horschel. He opened the back nine with a pair of birdies sand saved par from the back bunker on the 12th. But he dropped a shot on the 13th just as Horschel was looking shaky.
Wise made a meaningless bogey on the final hole for a 71 to finish alone in second.
Snyder ends his tenure as Jazz coach after 8 seasons
Quin Snyder guided the Utah Jazz to six consecutive playoff appearances, was an NBA coach of the year finalist just last season and won nearly 60% of his games with the franchise.
And he’s decided that was enough.
Snyder resigned Sunday as coach of the Jazz, ending an eight-year run of regular-season success but with the team never getting past the second round of the playoffs in his tenure.
Snyder released a statement through the team, part of it simply saying “it is time.”
“At the core, and what drives me every day is our players and their passion for the game, their desire to constantly work to improve and their dedication to the team and the Jazz,” Snyder said. “I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That’s it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward. I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision.”
He went 372-264 with the Jazz, his winning percentage of .585 ranking as 18th-best among NBA coaches who have worked for at least that long. He’s one of only two coaches to have a winning record with the Jazz, Jerry Sloan being the other.
His decision means the Jazz will have a fourth coach in the span of 33 years when next season begins. Sloan was followed by Tyrone Corbin, who was followed by Snyder.
“Quin Snyder has embodied what Jazz basketball is for the last eight years,” Jazz owner Ryan Smith said. “The tireless work ethic and attention to detail Quin displayed each day is a testament to the professional he is. I have nothing but admiration for Quin and respect his decision.”
Ukraine misses out on World Cup after losing 1-0 to Wales
CARDIFF, Wales — Ukraine missed out on qualifying for the World Cup on Sunday after the war-disrupted team was beaten 1-0 by Wales in the European playoff final for the FIFA soccer showpiece.
Andriy Yarmolenko inadvertently headed the ball into his own net while trying to clear Wales captain Gareth Bale’s first-half free kick.
While Wales heads to a first World Cup in 64 years — opening against the United States in November — this was an agonizing end to Ukraine’s emotionally charged mission to qualify for Qatar while remaining under invasion by Russia.
Canada-Panama match canceled in labor, equal pay dispute
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Canada’s men’s soccer team said it refused to play its World Cup warmup match against Panama on Sunday because of a labor dispute with the nation’s national governing body that includes a demand the women’s national team get equal pay.
Players, preparing for the nation’s first men’’s World Cup appearance since 1986, refused to train on Friday and Saturday.
Players said they want 40% of World Cup prize money, a friends and family travel package and and “equitable structure with our women’s national team that shares the same player match fees, percentage of prize money earned at our respective FIFA World Cups and the development of a women’s domestic league.”
“In March we initiated contract discussions with Canada Soccer,” the men’s national team said in a statement. “Due to executives delaying the process and taking vacations, the negotiation process was unecessarily prolonged. Canada Soccer waited until the evening of July 2 to present an archaic offer and the general secretary and president of the association only made themselves available for the first time to connect with players on June 4 at 4 p.m. For these reasons, we have reluctantly decided not to play our match today against Panama.”
Richard Scott, a spokesman for the Canada Soccer Association, did not respond to an email seeking comment. The governing body said in a statement on Saturday night: “Canada Soccer are currently in discussions with their national team players pertaining to fair and equitable player compensation ahead of the FIFA World Cup period.”
Panama was a late replacement as Sunday’s opponent, which originally was Iran. Canada’s governing body dropped Iran following criticism by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Canada is scheduled to play Curaçao at Vancouver on Thursday and is at Honduras on June 13, both in the CONCACAF Nations League. No. 38 Canada opens the World Cup Group F in Qatar against second-ranked Belgium on Nov. 23, plays No. 16 Croatia four days later and No. 24 Morocco on Dec. 1.
Messi nets 5 for Argentina for 1st time, overtakes Puskas
PAMPLONA, Spain — Lionel Messi scored five goals for Argentina for the first time in a 5-0 rout of Estonia in a friendly match in Spain on Sunday, becoming the fourth-highest scorer for a national team in men’s soccer.
Messi scored twice in the first half, including from a penalty kick, and three times after the interval to reach 86 international goals. He moved past the 84 goals of former Hungary great Ferenc Puskas.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with 117 goals — including two on Sunday as Portugal routed Switzerland 4-0 in the Nations League — followed by Iran’s Ali Daei with 109 and Mokhtar Dahari of Malaysia with 89.
Messi had never scored five times before for Argentina at senior level. He scored five goals with Barcelona in a 7-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16 of the 2011-12 Champions League.
The 34-year-old Messi had two assists last week when Argentina defeated Italy 3-0 in the first Finalissima meeting of the South American and European champions. He last year helped Argentina win the Copa América for his first major title with the national team.
Argentina is unbeaten in its last 33 matches.
The match was played at Osasuna’s stadium.
Hagan beats Hight in NHRA Funny Car final in New England
EPPING, N.H.— Funny Car points leader Matt Hagan raced to his third victory of the season Sunday, beating Robert Hight in the final round of the NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway.
Hagan had a 3.922-second run at 327.98 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat for Tony Stewart Racing in the championship round to beat Hight for the first time in three finals this year. Hagan has 42 career victories, winning four of the last five events at New England Dragway.
“It was just a great weekend, and I can’t say enough about (crew chief) Dickie Venables,” Hagan said. “Nothing really needs to be said because the race car speaks for itself. All the boys wrenching on the car just do a great job, and when I crawl in that car, I don’t have to think about anything other than leaving the starting line. I’m nothing without those guys, and I’m so proud of them. They truly deserve all the credit, and I should be giving all my trophies to these guys.”
Mike Salinas won in Top Fuel, and Erica Enders topped the Pro Stock field.
Salinas drove to his third victory of the year and sixth overall, beating Justin Ashley with a 3.729 at 330.80. Points leader Enders beat Aaron Stanfield with a 6.547 at 211.00 in a Chevrolet Camaro for her third straight victory, fourth of the season and 37th overall.
MotoGP rider thinks race was over, misses out on podium
BARCELONA, Spain — Spanish MotoGP rider Aleix Espargaró missed out on a podium finish at the Catalonia Grand Prix won by Fabio Quartararo after thinking the race was over a lap before it ended.
Espargaró was in second place Sunday when he crossed the line on the second-to-last lap, then lifted off the throttle and started to wave to fans at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit. He realized his mistake a few turns later and immediately went back to racing, finishing in fifth place.
“It’s an unacceptable mistake in MotoGP,” Espargaró said. “I looked at the sign and forgot that here it should say L0 (for Lap 0) instead of L1 (for Lap 1) at the end. It was completely my fault.”
The 32-year-old Espargaró stopped after crossing the line on the last lap and looked desolate. He stayed on his bike for a while, with his head down and his hands on his helmet.
He went straight into the back of his team’s garage and appeared to be crying as crew members and relatives tried to console him.
Jorge Martin took second place and Johann Zarco was third to complete the podium.
Espargaró is second in the championship standings. He saw the gap to leader Quartararo increase from eight points to 22 points after his mistake on Sunday.
“I can’t make these mistakes if I want to win the championship,” Espargaró said. “I need to apologize to my team. It was unacceptable.”
Ronaldo begins to pay his promise for Valladolid’s promotion
MADRID — Former Brazil great Ronaldo began a long bicycle trip from Valladolid to Santiago de Compostela on Sunday to keep a promise he made in case of his club’s promotion in the Spanish league.
Ronaldo and his partner were expected to travel several dozen kilometers (miles) a day along the traditional pilgrimage route that leads to a famous shrine in northwestern Spain.
Ronaldo began the trip at Valladolid’s stadium, some 450 kilometers (280 miles) away from Santiago de Compostela.
“It will be beautiful,” he told Spanish media. “I know that I will suffer physically, but it will be an unforgettable experience.”
Ronaldo said he vowed to make the trip after Valladolid was relegated last season.
He and his partner will be accompanied by other people who will help them during the journey.
Ronaldo, a two-time World Cup winner and a former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker, bought a 51% stake in the club in 2018 when Valladolid was still in the first division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.