Chargers decline to pick up 5th-year option on Tillery
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers have declined to pick up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Jerry Tillery.
Tillery, the 28th overall pick in the 2019 draft, has started 29 games over the first three years of his career. He started 15 of 16 games last season and had a career-high 4½ sacks along with 14 quarterback hits. He also had 51 tackles.
Tillery though has been penalized 13 times over the past two seasons, which is tied for third among NFL defensive linemen.
“Jerry had a really nice role for us last year. I expect an even bigger role this year,” general manager Tom Telesco said about Tillery last week.
This marks the first time since Telesco became general manager in 2013 that the Chargers have not picked up the fifth-year option on a player he has drafted.
JMU cancels rest of softball season after player’s suicide
HARRISONBURG, Va. — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week.
Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide.
“This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said in a news release of the cancellation. “We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week. We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren’s memory while finishing the academic semester strong.”
LaPorte said the school recognizes the decision brings an abrupt end to the careers of seniors on the team, and “we will make sure that they are honored for the commitment and dedication they have made as student-athletes.”
The cancellations include a May 3 game against Virginia and a three-game league series May 6-7 against Elon. Five games previously were canceled: a doubleheader against Longwood and a weekend series with Delaware. The series with the Blue Hens, as well as one with Elon, have been declared no contests, with no bearing on the conference standings.
James Madison (21-21, 10-5 CAA) was one game behind Delaware for the top spot in the league before Bernett’s death.
In tribute to Bernett, teams including Liberty and Tennessee have worn purple ribbons in their hair during games.
Mets manager Showalter suspended 1 game for reliever’s pitch
NEW YORK — Mets manager Buck Showalter was suspended for Monday’s series opener against the Atlanta Braves after Major League Baseball determined New York reliever Yoan López intentionally threw at Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber the previous night.
López, optioned to Triple-A Syracuse following Sunday night’s victory, received a three-game ban that starts whenever he returns to the active big league roster. If he appeals, the penalty would be delayed until the process is completed.
Michael Hill, baseball’s Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations, announced the discipline about 20 minutes before the first pitch of New York’s game against World Series champion Atlanta at Citi Field — the initial meeting this season between the NL East rivals.
Bench coach Glenn Sherlock, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and hitting coach Eric Chávez were set to fill in for Showalter, who also missed a game last month for a medical procedure.
In his first season with the team, Showalter had guided the Mets to a 16-7 record — best in the National League — heading into Monday night.
Cards’ Hopkins suspended 6 games for violating PED policy
The Arizona Cardinals are going to have to figure out a way to score points and win games without their top receiver.
Three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Monday.
It’s a stunning blow for the Cardinals, who finished with an 11-6 record last season but faded down the stretch when Hopkins was out of the lineup because of injuries. Arizona had an 8-2 record when Hopkins was in the lineup and just a 3-5 mark, including the playoffs, when he was not.
Now they’ll be without the 29-year-old — who turns 30 next month — for a big chunk of the upcoming season.
Hopkins played in 10 games last season, catching 42 passes for 572 yards and eight touchdowns. He missed much of the last half of the season, including the team’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, because of hamstring and knee injuries.
NFL clears Browns after former coach said team tanked games
CLEVELAND — The NFL handed former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson another loss.
The league announced Monday that it found “no evidence” the Browns purposely lost games or incentivized personnel to do so after Jackson alleged in February the team tried to lose during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
The league said Monday that a 60-day independent review determined “none of the allegations could be substantiated.”
Former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chair Mary Jo White led the investigative team.
Jackson went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons for Cleveland before he was fired eight games into the 2018 season.
Jackson had claimed Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam incentivized people in the organization to lose over a four-year period.
Falcons release RB Mike Davis after disappointing season
ATLANTA — After a disappointing season with his hometown team, running back Mike Davis was released Monday by the Atlanta Falcons.
The move was not surprising for a team dealing with salary cap woes, especially after the 29-year-old Davis rushed for just 503 yards and three touchdowns last season. He averaged 3.6 yards per carry.
The Falcons signaled they were moving in a different direction during last week’s draft, picking BYU running back Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round.
The team also re-signed Cordarrelle Patterson, who became one of the team’s biggest offensive options lining up at both running back and receiver.
“I appreciate everything the Falcons did for me,” Davis, a native of suburban Lithonia, wrote on Twitter “I was able to play for my hometown and impact my community. I appreciate the fans and my family.”
Browns release two kickers after drafting LSU’s Cade York
CLEVELAND — Cade York has already kicked out his competition with the Browns.
Cleveland released kickers Chase McLaughlin and Chris Blewitt on Monday, two days after selecting York, one of college football’s best kickers, in the fourth round of the NFL draft to upgrade its wayward kicking game.
York, who made 15 of 19 field-goal tries beyond 50 yards at LSU, was the highest kicker drafted since 2016.
The Browns have been plagued by poor placekicking in recent years. McLaughlin started well last season, making his first nine field-goal tries before struggling and finishing 15 of 21. He went 36 of 37 on extra points.
Blewitt was signed to Cleveland’s practice squad late last season.
Predators without Saros for 1st 2 games of series with Avs
DENVER — All-Star goaltender Juuse Saros of Nashville will miss the first two games of the first-round series with Colorado due to a left leg injury.
Saros was ruled out Monday by Predators coach John Hynes, who said a decision hasn’t been made between backups David Rittich and Connor Ingram. Game 1 is Tuesday night in Denver.
Saros was favoring his leg when he left a game last Tuesday against Calgary with 6:32 remaining. He was replaced by Rittich in a 5-4 overtime loss.
The loss of Saros is a blow to the Predators as they face the No. 1-seeded Avalanche, who boast one of the top-scoring offenses in the league.
Saros’s 38 wins were the most in a season by a Predators goaltender not named Pekka Rinne, who has the team’s three highest victory totals.
Huskers’ Frost to sit out 5 days in ‘22 season for violation
Scott Frost will be barred from coaching for five consecutive days this season as part of Nebraska’s negotiated settlement with the NCAA for allowing an unauthorized staff member to do hands-on special teams coaching two years ago.
The NCAA contacted Nebraska after a media report on the January 2021 resignation of special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge and possible violations he committed in his role. Rutledge is now special teams coach at Division III Catholic University.
The NCAA said Monday that Frost failed to demonstrate he monitored Rutledge’s activities. Videos of practices showed Rutledge worked directly with players during special teams drills. Rutledge also was found to have assisted with or made tactical decisions during games in 2020.
During his five-day suspension, Frost will not be allowed to be present in the facility where practices are held or communicate with football staff or players. Frost also will be barred from studying video with players or coaches or participate in team meetings or recruiting. He also must attend an NCAA regional rules seminar at his own expense.
The NCAA described the time frame for Frost to serve his penalty as the “championship segment of the 2022 football season,” which includes the regular season through bowl games. Nebraska could choose to have Frost serve his penalty during weeks with open dates in late September or late October.
Non-coaching staff members also will be removed from practice and competition for five consecutive days this season. Nebraska was fined $10,000 and will have one-year added to probation, through April 27, 2023.
Mets cut slumping Canó with almost $45 million left on deal
NEW YORK — Robinson Canó was cut Monday by the New York Mets with nearly $45 million remaining on his contract, ending an ill-fated marriage and perhaps signaling the end of his decorated major league career.
The slumping Canó was designated for assignment in a move announced about an hour before teams were required to trim their active rosters from 28 players to 26. Relegated to a part-time role this season, Canó was a casualty of the crunch as the first-place Mets chose to keep younger, more versatile bench players instead.
The 39-year-old Canó, who sat out last season while serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, is batting .195 (8 for 41) with one home run, three RBIs and a paltry .501 OPS in 43 plate appearances. He has appeared in 12 of 23 games, starting six at second base and five at designated hitter.
An eight-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, Canó spent his first nine big league seasons across town with the New York Yankees and helped them win the 2009 World Series. He has won five Silver Slugger awards and was MVP of the 2017 All-Star Game.
Canó has a .302 career batting average with 335 home runs, 1,305 RBIs and an .842 OPS. He has 2,632 hits, including 571 doubles.
Canó is owed $44,703,297 by the Mets from the remainder of the $240 million, 10-year contract he signed with Seattle. He has lost $36,258,065 because of the two drug suspensions.
New York has seven days to trade or release Canó, or send him outright to the minors — an assignment he would have the right to refuse because he has at least three years of major league service.
BYU forward Lohner transferring to Baylor in his home state
WACO, Texas — BYU forward Caleb Lohner is transferring to Baylor, a return to his home state after two seasons with the Cougars.
Baylor coach Scott Drew said Monday that the 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward had signed a financial-aid contract with the Big 12 Conference school. Lohner put his name in the transfer portal last month.
Lohner averaged 7.0 points and 6.7 rebounds in his 62 games (44 starts) with the Cougars. He shot 43.9% (167 of 380) from the field.
“We’ve known Caleb and his family since he was a sophomore in high school,” Drew said. “We have always known he would be a great fit in our program because of the type of teammate and player he is. He’s an outstanding student-athlete that our fans are really going to enjoy cheering for.”
Lohner played at Flower Mound High School in the Dallas area as a freshman and sophomore before going to Wasatch Academy in Utah from 2018-20.
BYU is moving to the Big 12 after next season.
Gov gets bill allowing athletes to use UConn name in deals
Connecticut lawmakers have passed a bill that would allow college athletes at state universities to use their school’s name and logo in endorsement deals.
It still needs the signature of Gov. Ned Lamont, whose office said Monday that he supports the concept of the legislation but will have to read through it before deciding whether to make it law.
UConn had asked for the bill, which updates last year’s state law that allows athletes to make money by marketing their name, image and likeness.
As a result of that law, athletes in Connecticut — led by UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers — have been able to sign deals for products such as clothing lines and sports drinks, but have not been allowed to use the school’s name in those endorsements.
UConn executive associate athletic director Neal Eskin testified that the current law, which also prohibits athletes from using the UConn logo, mascot or other institutional marks, puts the Huskies at a recruiting disadvantage.
“None of us want to inhibit the ability of our outstanding coaches to recruit talented student-athletes to UConn,” he said in March. “In order to compete at the highest level, we must make certain that student-athletes who choose to enroll in college in Connecticut have the same opportunities as those at schools in other states.”
Frazier, Mariners argue 1st of delayed arbitration cases
Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners argued the first of this year’s delayed salary arbitration cases on Monday, with the second baseman/outfielder asking for a raise from $4.3 million to $8 million and the team arguing for $6.7 million.
Arbitrators Margaret Brogan, Frederic Horowitz and Brian Keller heard the case virtually. They will withhold their decision for two weeks.
Frazier is batting .250 with no homers and 11 RBIs this season, though no statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons. Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to that provision as part of the agreement that ended the lockout.
Frazier was a first-time All-Star last year, when hit .267 with with one homer and 11 RBIs for Pittsburgh and San Diego, which traded him to the Mariners in November.
A seven-year big league veteran who is eligible for free agency after this season, Frazier has a .280 career average with 40 homers and 226 RBIs. He played for Pittsburgh from 2016 until he was traded to the Padres last July.
Nineteen additional players remaining eligible for arbitration, with hearings scheduled through June 24. Players scheduled for hearings include New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Atlanta outfielder Adam Duvall, shortstop Dansby Swanson, pitcher Max Fried and third baseman Austin Riley, New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt, Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi, Minnesota catcher Gary Sánchez and Philadelphia pitcher Zach Eflin.
Ben Olsen leaves NWSL’s Spirit after 8 months as president
WASHINGTON — Ben Olsen left the National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit on Monday after eight months as club president that included a championship.
Olsen was hired by the Spirit in September, about a year after he left D.C. United following a playing and coaching career there.
Olsen assumed the role with the Spirit in October, when Steve Baldwin resigned as CEO and managing partner of the team after coach Richie Burke was fired for violating the league’s anti-harassment policy.
Olsen helped oversee the transition of majority ownership to Michele Kang and was there for the Spirit’s first NWSL title in November, when the club beat the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 in extra time.
“Ben steered us through a tumultuous period and righted the ship,” Kang said in a statement released by the Spirit on Monday. She officially took control of the team at the end of March.
Olsen played for D.C. United from 1998 to 2009 and took over as head coach in 2010. He was the 2014 MLS Coach of the Year.
Bayern Munich to face Manchester City at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Lambeau Field will host a soccer match for the first time in its storied history July 23 when Bayern Munich and Manchester City face off in an exhibition.
The event is being billed as the USA Cup and is part of FC Bayern Munich’s summer tour, which also includes a July 20 match with D.C. United in Washington. Manchester City will face Club America on July 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
This will mark the second time that Bayern Munich and Manchester City have faced each other in the United States. Manchester City won 3-2 in an International Champions Cup Match at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in July2018.
Although this will be the first soccer game at the home of the NFL’s Green Bay Packers, Lambeau Field has hosted other non-NFL events before, including concerts and Wisconsin’s 16-14 college football victory over LSU in 2016. The stadium opened in 1957 but has been renovated and expanded, and its capacity for NFL games is 81,441.
