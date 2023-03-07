Ohtani hits pair of 3-run HRs for Japan in WBC tuneup
TOKYO — Shohei Ohtani hit a pair of three-run homers in a prep game for the World Baseball Classic, helping Japan win 8-1 at the Central League’s Hanshin Tigers in an exhibition on Monday night.
The Los Angeles Angels two-way star went down to his left knee in the third inning when he homered to center off right-hander Hiroto Saiki. Ohtani homered to center again in the fifth aganst left-hander Ren Tomida.
Ohtani struck out in his first at-bat and suggested he might have had jet lag after traveling from spring training in the United States.
Ohtani was playing his first game for Japan since an exhibition against the Netherlands on Nov. 13, 2016.
The WBC starts Wednesday with two games in Taiwan: Cuba vs. Netherlands, and Panama vs. Taiwan. Japan opens Thursday against China at the Tokyo Dome. Ohtani is expected to be Japan’s designated hitter.
Japan won the first two editions of the tournament in 2006 and 2009. The U.S. is defending champion after winning in 2017. The Dominican Republic is considered a favorite.
Ex-Raider Derek Carr agrees to 4-year contract with Saints
NEW ORLEANS — Derek Carr has proved repeatedly that he can produce as a passer.
What the former Raiders quarterback hasn’t done is win in the playoffs, something he aims to change in New Orleans, where he’ll be reunited with Dennis Allen — his first NFL coach.
Carr has agreed to a four-year contract with the Saints, and a person familiar with the situation said the deal could be worth up to $150 million.
The person spoke to The Associated Press about the contract’s value on condition of anonymity Monday because financial terms were not released when the Saints announced their agreement with Carr, a four-time Pro Bowler who ranks fourth in the NFL in yards passing since entering the league.
“Derek’s experience, leadership and skillset will be an asset to our offense,” Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said.
Carr played nine seasons for the Raiders and holds club records for yards passing (35,222) and touchdown passes (217). But after struggling late last season, he was benched with two games remaining.
AP source: 49ers QB Brock Purdy to have surgery Friday
SANTA CLARA — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo surgery Friday after swelling in his injured throwing elbow subsided, a person familiar with the plans told The Associated Press.
The operation will be done in the Dallas area by Dr. Keith Meister, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the team didn’t announce the plans.
Purdy was originally scheduled to have surgery on Feb. 22, but Meister delayed it because there was too much swelling in the right elbow. Meister met again with Purdy last week and cleared him for the operation.
Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on the first drive of a 31-7 loss in the NFC title game to Philadelphia on Jan. 29.
He is expected to be able to start a throwing program about three months after the operation and should be fully recovered in about six month, putting his status for the start of the 2023 season in question.
Purdy went from the last pick of the draft to starter in the conference title game in an impressive rookie season for the 49ers. He won his first seven starts before the loss to Philadelphia in the conference title game.
Purdy’s injury will give 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance time to work with the first-team offense. Lance began this past season as the starter before a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.
Lance needed a second operation in late December and has just started throwing recently.
No timetable for Morant’s return during ‘healing process’
LOS ANGELES — There’s no timetable for Ja Morant to return to the Memphis Grizzlies, and the All-Star guard knows he’s made “difficult decisions and poor choices” that he has to be accountable for, coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday night.
Morant was not with the team in Los Angeles for games against the Clippers on Sunday and the Lakers on Tuesday while the NBA investigates a social media post in which Morant appeared to be holding a gun.
“Very tough moment, for sure,” Jenkins said of the video.
Morant streamed the video on his Instagram account early Saturday of himself holding what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub, hours after playing in Denver. He said in a statement through the agency that represents him that he takes “full responsibility” for his actions and that he was going to “take some time away to get help.”
On Monday, police in Colorado said they were investigating Morant’s actions and whether he may have broken any laws. Morant’s video is believed to have been filmed in Glendale, a small enclave surrounded by Denver and known for its strip clubs and shopping centers.
Capt. Jamie Dillon said police did not receive any calls or complaints about Morant’s actions but began looking into them Saturday after learning about the video circulating online.
Defense lawyers who have represented people on gun charges in Colorado say it is a misdemeanor to possess a gun while under the influence of drugs or alcohol so that is one possible violation authorities could be looking into.
“It may have all been laughter and champagne, but under the eyes of the law, in can get to be a serious situation,” attorney Jeff Weeden said.
The Grizzlies coach said Morant understands he’s made “some difficult decisions and poor choices in the past.”
“He’s definitely embracing the mistakes that he’s made, but only time will tell,” Jenkins said. “We’re going to support him and we’re going to hold him accountable to make those changes.”
Giannis’ triple-double taken away by the NBA in stat review
NEW YORK — Giannis Antetokounmpo said he stole a triple-double. The NBA took it back.
The league adjusted the statistics from the Milwaukee-Washington game Sunday night and erased Antetokounmpo’s final rebound, the one that would have given him a triple-double.
He grabbed a defensive rebound with about nine seconds left, knowing that left him one rebound short of 10. He hustled the ball downcourt, got near the rim the Bucks were shooting at, hesitated for a moment before throwing the ball intentionally into the bottom of the rim and catching it.
“Kind of stole one,” Antetokounmpo acknowledged Sunday night.
On-site statisticians credited him with a missed shot and a 10th rebound from that play. The NBA reviews all stats from each game and regularly makes changes to correct errors or omissions, and it removed the last rebound Monday.
Milwaukee won 117-111. Antetokounmpo finished, officially, with 23 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds. The stat adjustment dropped his rebound average from 11.94 per game to 11.92 — but his shooting percentage, with the missed “shot” also erased, improved from .538 to .539.
Vorhees, Brown lead position in bench press at NFL combine
INDIANAPOLIS — Guard Andrew Vorhees of Southern California closed the NFL’s annual scouting combine Monday with a flourish, bench pressing 38 reps at 225 pounds with an injured leg.
It was the highest total all week in Indianapolis. It wasn’t immediately clear how serious Vorhees injury was on Sunday, but he was able to show up Monday on the bench press.
Defensive tackle Mazi Smith of Michigan had the previous best of 34.
The offensive line performed well as a group, too. Guards Anthony Bradford of LSU and Jovaughn Gwynn of South Carolina were tied in second at 34, matching Smith’s previous mark.
Tyler Steen of Alabama had the top mark (31) among offensive tackles, one more than Peter Skoronski of Northwestern, who is expected to be the first tackle selected April 27.
Running back Chase Brown of Illinois continued his impressive week by leading all running backs with 25 reps. Evan Hull of Northwestern and Tank Bigsby of Auburn were second with 21 each.
Brown also was the fifth-fastest back in the 40-yard dash (4.43 seconds) and led his position group with a 40-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10 feet, 7 inches.
Siena coach Tony Rossi, in 54th season, announces retirement
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Siena’s Tony Rossi, the longest-tenured coach in Division I baseball history, has announced that he will retire later this month.
Rossi — in his 54th season, all at Siena — will step down March 20, the school announced Monday. Rossi’s retirement will make Minnesota’s John Anderson, in his 42nd season with the Golden Gophers, the longest-tenured active Division I coach.
“Tony Rossi has defined Siena Baseball for more than five decades,” Siena athletic director John D’Argenio said. “He grew what was a Division II team with just 10 players when he started, into a Division I program with scholarship athletes that has gone on to win five MAAC Championships and played in NCAA Tournaments.”
Assistant coach Joe Sheridan will take over as Siena’s interim coach when Rossi steps down.
Rossi is Siena’s all-time wins leader and the leader in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. He’s tied for second all-time in NCAA baseball history in seasons coached along with former Bentley coach Bob DeFelice, who retired last spring from the Division II school.
Former Division III coach Gordie Gillespie worked for 59 seasons, and is the only head coach at any NCAA level to have more seasons than Rossi.
Texas Tech names interim coach for B12 with Adams suspended
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech named second-year assistant Corey Williams as its interim coach Monday night for the Big 12 tournament as the school continues its investigation of suspended coach Mark Adams.
Athletic director Kirby Hocutt said he was doing a more thorough inquiry into Adams’ interactions with his players and staff after the coach’s suspension for what the school said was the “use of an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment” when addressing a player last week.
Adams was suspended Sunday. He had coached the regular season-ending 71-68 loss to Oklahoma State at home Saturday, a day after Hocutt was made aware of the incident. Hocutt initially gave Adams a written reprimand and allowed him to continue coaching.
The Red Raiders (16-15, 5-13 Big 12) went to the NCAA Sweet 16 last season, Adams’ first as coach of his alma mater. They are the No. 9 seed in the Big 12 tournament and play West Virginia on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Williams was head coach at Stetson for six seasons, and then an assistant for two seasons at Arkansas before joining the Tech staff. He was 58-133 as the Hatters’ head coach.
Seahawks, QB Geno Smith reach agreement on 3-year deal
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks agreed to terms with quarterback Geno Smith on a three-year contract Monday that keeps the AP comeback player of the year in the Pacific Northwest.
The deal will keep Smith as the presumptive starter with the Seahawks and gives him the first big payday of his career. NFL Network and The Score reported the deal could be worth up to $105 million.
The agreement came a day before the league’s deadline for using the franchise tag. Smith would have been an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins next week.
Smith was one of the feel-good stories in the league, getting an opportunity to start after nearly a decade as a backup and reshaping the trajectory of his career. Smith led the Seahawks to a 9-8 record and a playoff berth as the last wild card in the NFC.
He threw for 4,282 yards, a career high and a franchise record. He threw 30 touchdown passes and just 11 interceptions, completed 399 passes and led the NFL in completion percentage at 69.8%.
Smith was named to the Pro Bowl and even picked up an MVP vote.
AP source: Raiders place franchise tag on Josh Jacobs
HENDERSON, Nev. — Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing last season, has received the franchise tag from the Las Vegas Raiders, a person familiar with the situation said Monday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move hadn’t been announced. An announcement was coming later Monday, the person said.
NFL Network first reported the Raiders’ decision.
Jacobs would make $10.1 million next season under the franchise tag. The sides have been negotiating a long-term deal, and if they reach an agreement by July 15, the Raiders would remove the tag.
Jacobs said the week of the Pro Bowl he had no interest in playing under the franchise tag, saying he would be a “hero turned villain.”
If Jacobs doesn’t agree to a long-term deal, he would play under the terms of the franchise tag or sit out and forfeit his pay. That’s what Le’Veon Bell did when the Pittsburgh Steelers placed the tag on him in 2018.
The Green Bay Packers placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Davante Adams last year. Adams then forced a trade to the Raiders.
Jacobs has repeatedly said he wants to play for the Raiders, and coach Josh McDaniels has made it clear he wants to keep his star running back in the building.
Jacobs led the league in 2022 with 1,653 yards rushing and 2,053 yards from scrimmage.
Cowboys put franchise tag on RB Pollard after breakout year
The Dallas Cowboys have placed their franchise tag on Tony Pollard and still hope to work out a long-term deal with the running back coming off a breakout season.
If Pollard signs it, the one-year contract would be worth about $10.1 million. The Cowboys and the running back, who was at the end of the four-year deal he got as a rookie, then would have until July 15 to come to terms on a longer contract. The tag Monday came a day before the deadline for such a move.
Pollard became a top playmaker on offense for the Cowboys and was selected to the Pro Bowl last season. He rushed for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns, and caught 39 passes for 371 yards and another three scores during the regular season.
He broke his left fibula and sustained a high ankle sprain when he was tackled in the first half of a 19-12 loss at San Francisco in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. He had surgery and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.
The Cowboys could save money on their salary cap by cutting Ezekiel Elliott, who is set to make $10.9 million next season, with a cap hit of more than $16.7 million. There have been indications that the three-time Pro Bowl running back would be willing to take a pay cut to stay with the Cowboys.
Wisconsin fires Tony Granato as men’s hockey coach
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has fired Tony Granato as men’s hockey coach after a second straight losing season.
Granato posted a 105-129-16 overall mark and 65-87-2 Big Ten record during his seven seasons. Wisconsin ended a 13-23 season Saturday, losing to Michigan in the Big Ten quarterfinals.
“Coach Granato is a great Badger and no one is more passionate about Wisconsin hockey or the University of Wisconsin than he is,” athletic director Chris McIntosh said Monday in a statement. “I have great appreciation for the heart and soul that he has poured into the program during his time as head coach.
“I believe our men’s hockey program can consistently compete at a championship level. My intention is to find a coach that will lead the effort to get us there.”
Granato played at Wisconsin from 1983-87 before spending 13 seasons as an NHL player and 13 more as either an NHL head or assistant coach. He still ranks third in school history in career goals (100) and fourth in points (220).
But he couldn’t make Wisconsin a consistent winner after returning to his alma mater as head coach.
Granato was named Big Ten coach of the year in 2017 and 2021, when the Badgers won their last conference title. But those were Wisconsin’s only two winning seasons in his seven years.
Wisconsin’s 13-23 record this season followed a 10-24-3 mark in the 2021-22 campaign.
NFL suspends Panthers safety Sean Chandler for 2 games
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NFL has suspended Carolina Panthers reserve safety Sean Chandler without pay for the first two games of the 2023 regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Chandler will become an unrestricted free agent on March 15.
The fifth-year safety played in all 17 games last season for Carolina, mostly on special teams. He has spent the last two seasons with the Panthers.
He is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games this year.
Vikings cut LB Eric Kendricks to start salary cap purge
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings started their salary cap purge by terminating the contract of veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks on Monday, ending his eight-year run with the team.
The 2019 All-Pro started 113 regular season games — plus six in the playoffs — for the Vikings, who drafted him in the second round in 2015 out of UCLA. Kendricks totaled 857 tackles, 51 passes defensed and nine interceptions. He was voted a captain by his teammates and one of the club’s most active players in community service.
The move saves $9.5 million against Minnesota’s cap, with more trimming before free agency begins next week. Kendricks had no guaranteed money left on the contract extension he signed in 2018. Cutting him costs the Vikings $1.93 million in dead money.
The Vikings are high on 2022 third-round draft pick Brian Asamoah, who will likely step into the vacated starting spot. The organization felt strongly enough about Kendricks, their 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for the annual NFL award for community service, that they included farewell statements from general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, head coach Kevin O’Connell and owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf in their announcement.
“During my first year as head coach, Eric played a critical role as a captain and a member of the leadership council in helping establish the culture we want in Minnesota,” O’Connell said. “He was a consistent mentor to his younger teammates, and his tireless work ethic set a standard for others to emulate. I’m thankful to have had the chance to coach Eric as a player and get to know him as a person.”
Jaguars place franchise tag on TE Engram after career year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Evan Engram will be back in Jacksonville for another season, probably longer if the Jaguars get their way.
The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on the veteran tight end Monday, guaranteeing him a one-year, $11.345 million contract in 2023. Engram and the team have until July 17 to negotiate a long-term deal, and both sides have expressed interest in making it happen.
General manager Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson reiterated their stance at the NFL combine last week, saying they wanted and expected Engram back. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence took to social media last month to campaign for Engram’s return.
It never really was a question after Engram, a first-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2017, caught 73 passes for 766 yards — both career highs — to go along with four touchdowns last season.
“This is where I want to be and where I want to continue my career and be a part of what’s being built here for sure,” Engram said after Jacksonville’s season end with a playoff loss at Kansas City.
Engram developed an instant chemistry with Lawrence and a strong bond with receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. The Jaguars expect even bigger things in their second season together, especially with the addition of former Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley. Suspended last season for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, Ridley was reinstated Monday and will join his new team next month.
Engram signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Jags last March. Baalke wanted a longer deal, but Engram believed he would flourish with a fresh start outside the Big Apple’s glaring — and often harsh — spotlight, so he took less money in hopes of landing a bigger payday.
It turned out to be a safe bet for a talented player who dealt with five injury-shortened seasons with the Giants.
With Jacksonville, he played every game for the first time in his pro career, didn’t fumble and finished with just four dropped passes.
Brian Daboll hires four Giants coaches, including his son
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have hired a new running backs coach and added three other staff, including the son of coach Brian Daboll as an offensive assistant.
The Giants, who made the playoffs for the first time since 2016, announced Monday that Jeff Nixon was hired as the running backs coach and Chris Smith will take over as the assistant offensive line coach.
Nixon replaces DeAndre Smith and Smith takes over for Tony Sparano Jr. Both went to Indianapolis to serve on the staff of new coach Shane Steichen. Smith will coach the Colts running backs and Saprano will coach the offensive line.
Stephen Thomas was hired as a new assistant special teams coach. He spent the previous four seasons as the Detroit Lions’ defensive quality control coach. He replaced Nick Williams, who was not retained.
Daboll’s son, Christian, was a student coach the past four seasons, the last three at Penn State.
Nixon was the Miami Dolphins’ running backs coach in 2011 when Daboll was the team’s offensive coordinator. He spent the last three seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Nixon also played at Penn State in the mid-1990s, so may have a bond with Saquon Barkley if the running back re-signs with the Giants.
Smith spent the past six seasons at Holy Cross, the last one as the offensive coordinator.
Daboll also gave some of his staff new titles. Michael Treier is now the safeties coach. He was the assistant defensive backs coach last season. Christian Jones, who spent the 2022 season as an offensive assistant, is now the assistant quarterbacks coach. Angela Baker was promoted from offensive quality control coach to offensive assistant.
Neymar to undergo season-ending surgery on right ankle
PARIS — Neymar will undergo season-ending surgery on his damaged right ankle and will be out for up to four months, Paris Saint-Germain said on Monday.
Neymar will miss PSG’s Champions League match at Bayern Munich on Wednesday and will be operated on in the coming days at a hospital in Doha, the Qatari-backed club said.
“Neymar Jr. has presented several episodes of instability of the right ankle in recent years,” PSG said in a statement. “Following his last sprain on February 20, the Paris Saint-Germain medical staff recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence. All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity.”
Neymar picked up his latest injury last month in a 4-3 win over Lille in the French league. He also injured his right ankle in Brazil’s opening match at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, but the forward was able to return later in the tournament.
Neymar has not played for PSG since the Lille game when he was taken off on a stretcher, but his absence has coincided with his team’s resurgence as Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi raised their levels.
Neymar has been sidelined by foot, groin, rib and ankle injuries since joining the club for a record 222 million euros (then $263 million) from Barcelona in 2017.
PSG trails Bayern 1-0 ahead of the second leg in the round of 16 of the Champions League. PSG will travel to Germany with stalwart defender Marquinhos, who trained with his teammates on Monday and was included in the 22-player group.
Marquinhos was doubtful after coming off injured in Saturday’s win over Nantes in the French league. Right back Achraf Hakim was also included after recovering from a hamstring injury despite being issued preliminary charges of rape last week.
2 hurt after Leipzig fans light flares at Dortmund game
LEIPZIG, Germany — Two soccer fans were hurt after Leipzig supporters lit flares during a Bundesliga game, the club said Monday.
Leipzig said about 20 flares were lit during the match at Borussia Dortmund before the start of the second half. The people who were hurt were not involved in lighting the pyrotechnics, Leipzig said.
Dortmund won the match 2-1.
Leipzig didn’t comment on the severity of any injuries and said it was working with Dortmund to identify who was responsible.
Club official Ulrich Wolter said the club could pursue “a local and nationwide stadium ban as well as monetary fines” as possible sanctions for the people who lit the flares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.