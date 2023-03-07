Ohtani hits pair of 3-run HRs for Japan in WBC tuneup

TOKYO — Shohei Ohtani hit a pair of three-run homers in a prep game for the World Baseball Classic, helping Japan win 8-1 at the Central League’s Hanshin Tigers in an exhibition on Monday night.

