Trevor Bauer’s leave extended through April 29 by MLB, union
NEW YORK — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended by an additional week, through April 29, by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.
The decision on the extension was made Thursday, a person familiar with the proceedings said. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized.
Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave last July 2 under the joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy of MLB and the union after a Southern California woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters earlier last year.
MLB and the union have since agreed to 13 extensions.
Bauer’s agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, have repeatedly pointed out that administrative leave is not a disciplinary action. Bauer continues to be paid his $32 million salary while on leave.
Cantlay and Schauffele open with 59 to lead Zurich Classic
AVONDALE, La. — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are a good team even when they’re playing for cash and not just a flag.
Cantlay holed a 25-foot eagle putt early and chipped in from 40 feet for birdie late, while Schauffele contributed six birdies of his own, and their three straight birdies to close gave them a 13-under 59 in fourballs Thursday to lead the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
It set a tournament record since the Zurich Classic switched to team play in 2017, and the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners were willing to claim a piece of golf’s magic number.
“I haven’t done it before. I don’t think Pat has, either. I’ll count in my book,” Schauffele said.
They had a one-shot lead over the team of Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore. The group at 61 included Robert Garrigus and Tommy Gainey, and Aaron Rai and David Lipsky, two teams that have had their share of activity off the course.
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer were five shots behind at 64.
The second round moves to foursomes, and while alternate is the more difficult of the format, Cantlay and Schauffele have put together a 4-0 mark in their partnerships at the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne and he 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.
Alison Lee shoots 66 at breezy Wilshire to take LA Open lead
LOS ANGELES — Alison Lee shot a 5-under 66 on Thursday afternoon at breezy Wilshire Country Club to take the first-round lead in the DIO Implant LA Open.
The resurgent former UCLA star had the lone bogey-free round of the day in testing conditions with the wind gusting to 25 mph to start the LPGA Tour’s two-week run in the Los Angeles area, with the Palos Verdes Championship next week.
“I feel really comfortable,” Lee said. “I would say it’s not so much the course, but just being in L.A., seeing a bunch of familiar faces out there. Sometimes when you play week to week it does get pretty lonely out there. When you come to an event and you see people that you recognize and you know and they’re there to support you and bring up and lift you up.”
Lee birdied the par-4 sixth and par-3 seventh on the front nine, then moved up the leaderboard with birdies on the par-3 12th, par-5 15th and par-4 16th. She saved par on the final two holes, making a 6-footer on the par-4 17th and blasting out of the front bunker for a tap-in on the par-3 18th.
“I wouldn’t say there is any sort of secret weapon or secret that you need to know to play this course,” Lee said. “I would say it’s a little bit of everything. You are challenged with your tee shots, with your approach shots, even around the greens. As it gets in the afternoon it does tend to get a little more bumpy. You just need to stay patient out there.”
The 27-year-old American is trying to win for the first time on the LPGA Tour.
Fellow afternoon starter Emma Talley and morning players Nasa Hataoka and Emily Kristine Pedersen were a stroke back.
MLS All-Star Game to pit league stars against LIGA MX
Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game will again pit the league’s best against their counterparts from Mexico’s LIGA MX.
The game is set for Aug. 10 at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United. The festivities that week will include a concert headlined by Khalid and a skills challenge, the league announced Thursday.
The MLS and LIGA MX All-Stars played to a 1-1 draw last year before MLS prevailed on penalty kicks.
“Our partnership with LIGA MX has brought out the best in both leagues on and off the field, and I have no doubt the intensity will be even higher for the rematch in Minnesota,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “Beyond the game, All-Star Week will celebrate our sport with a series of cultural and community initiatives for the passionate soccer fans of the region.”
The match will be broadcast by ESPN and Univision in the United States.
MLS will also introduce initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of the game, with a portion of the ticket proceeds allocated to sustainability efforts in the local community. Other programs surrounding the game will emphasize equity and inclusion.
US women to host Colombia for 2 matches in June
The U.S. women’s national team will host a pair of matches against Colombia in June as it prepares for World Cup qualifying.
The games will be held in Commerce City, Colorado, on June 25 and Sandy, Utah, on June 28, U.S. Soccer announced Thursday.
The U.S. will then head to Monterrey, Mexico, in July for the CONCACAF W Championship tournament. The top four finishers in the tournament will earn spots in the 2023 Women’s World Cup cohosted by Australia and New Zealand. The winner in Mexico will also secure a berth at the 2024 Olympics.
The United States is the top-ranked women’s team in the world and the defending World Cup champion.
Colombia, ranked No. 26, is preparing for the 2022 Copa America Femenina, which will determine three World Cup berths.
“Colombia has a good chance to make it to the World Cup and both teams will be in our final preparations for our qualifying tournaments, so I expect some highly competitive matches between players who are competing to represent their countries in some really important games,” U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement. “When we get to Colorado, we’ll be coming off a stretch of more than two months that the players have been with their clubs and away from the National Team environment, so we’ll be looking to get maximum value out of our last days and games together before we go to Mexico for qualifying.”
The United States has a 7-0-1 record against Colombia. The Americans won the last two in January 2021.
Video shows Mike Tyson punching airline passenger
SAN FRANCISCO— Authorities on Thursday were investigating an incident in which former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport.
The video shows Tyson leaning over the back of his seat repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head, drawing blood. The footage was first shared by TMZ, which said it was recorded on a Jet Blue plane bound for Florida.
“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” representatives for Tyson said in an email to The Associated Press.
Prior to the physical altercation, the man is seen on the video standing over Tyson’s seat, waving his arms and talking animatedly while the former boxer sits quietly.
San Francisco police responded Wednesday around 10 p.m. to a “physical altercation” on a plane at the airport’s domestic terminal, officials said.
“Officers arrived and detained two subjects that were believed to be involved in the incident. One subject was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. That subject provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation,” police said in a statement Thursday.
Both were released pending further investigation, the statement said.
Another passenger on the flight, Sarah Burchfield, said she saw the man who Tyson punched at an airport bar earlier appearing loud and quarrelsome.
“When I boarded the flight, I thought, ‘Oh, no, that drunk guy is on our flight,’” Burchfield told SFGate.
Burchfield said when she boarded she passed Tyson’s seat in the first class section of the plane.
“The belligerent guy was sitting right behind him and I saw they were interacting,” she said. A short time later, she heard the confrontation in first class, she said.
San Francisco police said the video has been shared with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, which has jurisdiction over the airport.
Djokovic digs deep again to reach Serbia Open semifinals
BELGRADE, Serbia — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic dug deep for the second match in a row to reach the semifinals of the Serbia Open with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Miomir Kecmanovic on Thursday.
Kecmanovic won the opening set without facing a break point, but Djokovic finally showed signs of getting back to his best in the second and then won the final four games of the decider in what was just his sixth match of the year.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion stretched his winning streak against compatriots to 10 matches going back to a loss to Janko Tipsarevic in Madrid in 2012.
Djokovic next plays third-seeded Karen Khachanov, who defeated Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 7-5, 6-4.
Djokovic also endured a tough game Wednesday when he rallied from a set down to beat compatriot Laslo Djere 2-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).
He joked that he’s happy he would not have to face another Serb in the semifinals.
Djokovic opened his clay-court season with a surprising loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte Carlo Masters last week, his first match since being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February. Dubai was his first tournament of the year after he was barred from playing at the Australian Open because of his unvaccinated status, which also prevented him from playing tournaments in the United States last month.
Earlier Thursday, second-seeded Andrey Rublev defeated Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2 and Fabio Fognini enjoyed a 6-2, 6-3 win over Aljaz Bedene to reach the quarterfinals.
Raducanu reaches Stuttgart quarterfinals, Swiatek awaits
STUTTGART, Germany — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu defeated Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 at the Stuttgart Open on Thursday to set up a quarterfinal match against top-ranked Iga Swiatek.
It will be the 19-year-old Raducanu’s first match against a top 10 opponent.
Raducanu, who won at Flushing Meadows as a 150th-ranked qualifier last year, could break into the top 10 herself if she wins the Stuttgart title in what is her first professional tournament on clay. She’s currently ranked 12th.
Earlier, second-seeded Paula Badosa defeated Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4) and will face Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals. Jabeur defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-3.
Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated Canada’s Bianca Andreescu 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 and will face Anett Kontaveit or Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Fouth-seeded Maria Sakkari retired against Laura Siegemund as the German was leading 6-4, 3-1. Siegemund next plays Russian player Liudmila Samsonova, who defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-4.
Duke captain Wendell Moore Jr. declares for NBA draft
Wendell Moore Jr. is the third Duke player this week to announce plans to enter the NBA draft.
The school revealed Moore’s decision Thursday night, saying he would hire an agent. The 6-foot-5, 213-pound junior and potential first-round pick won the Julius Erving Award as college basketball’s top small forward this season.
Ranked as the No. 34 draft prospect by ESPN, Moore showed versatile athleticism that let him play on the ball or as a slasher while routinely taking on top defensive assignments.
“I’ve grown so much over the last three years — experienced highs and lows that will shape me for the rest of my life,” Moore said in a statement. “It has truly been an honor to be a Blue Devil, and although I will miss those moments with my teammates, I will cherish them forever.”
Moore follows 7-foot-1 sophomore Mark Williams and 6-10 star freshman Paolo Banchero into the draft.
Moore averaged career highs of 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. The team captain also improved his outside shot, shooting 41.3% from behind the arc after shooting 28.3% through his first two seasons. He shot 50% from the field overall.
Moore started all 39 games to help the Blue Devils reach now-retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s record 13th Final Four while also winning the program’s first outright Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title since 2006.
“He was there for us every minute,” Krzyzewski said in a statement, adding: “He will be an immediate asset to an NBA team.”
Prior to this season, Moore — a high school recruit out of Charlotte — etched his name into the lore of the Duke-UNC rivalry as a freshman when he scored on a putback of an airballed jumper as time expired in Duke’s wild overtime victory in February 2020.
NFL gives defense against Black coaches’ discrimination suit
NEW YORK — The NFL is telling a judge there are multiple reasons why a lawsuit brought against it by three Black coaches who allege racist hiring practices should fail.
In the letter released Thursday in advance of an initial hearing before a Manhattan federal judge, the league said it will either ask that the claims of coach Brian Flores and two other coaches be forced into arbitration or be dismissed without a trial because they lack legal merit.
The letter was prepared jointly by lawyers for the coaches and the NFL to notify the judge of each side’s positions in advance of the May 2 hearing.
Flores, who was fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins in January, had alleged in his lawsuit that racist hiring practices by the NFL, particularly for coaches and general managers, left the league “rife with racism” even as it publicly condemns it.
The two other coaches — Steve Wilks and Ray Horton — joined Flores in the lawsuit earlier this month.
Flores, who led the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years, was fired after the Dolphins went 9-8 this past year in a second-straight winning season. The team failed to make the playoffs during Flores’ tenure, despite winning 10 games in 2020.
Flores has since been hired as an assistant coach by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The NFL’s lawyers wrote in the letter that the league and its teams deny the lawsuit’s allegations, which include claims that Flores underwent a “sham interview” with the Denver Broncos in which team officials showed up an hour late and was cast as the “angry Black man” by the Dolphins after refusing to violate recruiting rules and tank for a better draft pick.
“Defendants have not discriminated against Plaintiffs (or the Black coaches and general managers they purport to represent) on the basis of their race, nor have Defendants retaliated against Mr. Flores for filing this lawsuit,” the lawyers said.
Bucks’ Middleton out at least 2 weeks with knee injury
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is expected to miss at least two weeks after injuring his left knee Wednesday night in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls.
The Bucks announced Thursday night that the three-time All-Star had undergone an MRI earlier that day and that they would offer their next status update on him in “approximately two weeks.”
That likely knocks him out at least for the rest of the Bucks-Bulls series., which is tied 1-1. If the series goes the full seven games, it would end May 1.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after he Bucks’ 114-110 loss Wednesday that Middleton had a sprained medial collateral ligament. The MRI confirmed that diagnosis.
Texas woman drops lawsuit claiming Jerry Jones is her father
DALLAS — A 25-year-old Texas woman who sued Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging he is her biological father, has dropped her lawsuit.
Alexandra Davis said in court papers filed Wednesday that she now wants genetic testing to verify her claim, The Dallas Morning News reported.
“Alexandra has just decided that she wants to go ahead and proceed with parentage and DNA testing,” said Jay Gray, one of Davis’ lawyers. “She wants to remove any doubts that Jerry’s her father.”
Jones’ attorneys had asked in court filings that the suit be dismissed but did not address the paternity claim. A representative for Jones declined to comment.
The lawsuit alleged that Jones had a relationship with Davis’ mother, Cynthia Davis, who was working as a ticket counter agent for American Airlines in Little Rock, Arkansas, at the time. Alexandra Davis was born in 1996.
Davis and her mother reached a settlement in which Jones would support them financially as long as they didn’t publicly identify him as her father, according to court documents. At the time of the agreement in 1998, Jones denied he was the father.
Jones and his wife, Gene, married in 1963. They have three children, and all have a front office role with the Cowboys. Jerry Jones is the team president and general manager.
