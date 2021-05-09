Allgaier beats teammate at Darlington; Earnhardt paces field
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. took his late father’s newly restored Chevy Nova out for a spin on Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend to pace the field before the Xfinity Series race Saturday.
Then his JR Motorsports drivers did their part to honor the NASCAR legacy of their owner’s family.
Justin Allgaier held off teammate Josh Berry in overtime to win the Xfinity event at Darlington on Saturday, two of four JR Motorsports racers to finish in the top seven.
“Obviously, Dale’s history in this sport, Dale Jr.’s history in this sport, runs extremely deep,” Allgaier said. To win this race in that atmosphere, he said, “I don’t know if you can describe those emotions.”
Allgaier didn’t move in front until the final 10 laps, when he passed Berry for the lead. Then the race’s eighth and final caution five laps later set up the two-lap overtime shootout that Allgaier claimed for his first win at the track nicknamed “Too Tough To Tame.”
“This place is truly special,” said Allgaier, 34.
His victory capped a day filled with nods to the Earnhardts’ racing past.
Allgaier’s Chevrolet featured a paint scheme driven by the late Dale Earnhardt in the 2000 Daytona 500.
Before the race, Allgaier’s team’s owner, Dale Jr., drove his late father’s restored 1984 Chevy Nova to pace the field before the start.
Mitchell goes bogey-free at Quail and leads McIlroy by 2
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Keith Mitchell straightened out his putter and delivered big tee shots Saturday that carried him to a 6-under 66 and a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Gary Woodland in the Wells Fargo Championship.
The putter issue is not a figure of speech.
After closing with an 82 in the Valspar Championship last week, Mitchell discovered his putter was out of alignment. He had it bent back to the right specifications, avoided mistakes that slowed so many others, and now has a chance at a second PGA Tour victory.
“I just feel like everything’s really working,” said Mitchell, who was at 9-under 204. “My driver feels great, and around this place you’ve really got to drive it well. Really just trying to keep the ball in front of me right now and see what we can do tomorrow.”
McIlroy will be right there along for the ride.
A two-time winner at Quail Hollow, McIlroy raced out to the lead, steadied himself after a double bogey on the 12th hole when his drive hit a cart path, and shot 68. Winless the last 18 months, McIlroy will be in the final group for the first time since Riviera more than a year ago.
Woodland had troubles on his own, particularly a drive right of the water hazard on the par-5 seventh that turned birdie into bogey, and a lapse of poor putting down the stretch on the back nine. He still managed a 70 with a chance to win for the first time since his U.S. Open title at Pebble Beach in 2019.
With more swirling wind and some pin positions on ridges, Saturday was a day for a little separation. It began with 23 players separated by four shots. Now there are six.
Luke List (68) was three shots behind, while Scott Stallings (70) and Satoshi Kodaira (68) were at 5-under 208.
NHL relaxing virus protocols for vaccinated playoff teams
Just in time for the playoffs, the NHL is relaxing virus protocols for teams that reach a vaccination threshold.
The changes take effect once 85% or more of the traveling party has been fully vaccinated, the league announced Saturday. For a team with 56 members in its traveling party, 48 would need to be fully vaccinated.
“It could be really big, I think, just for the mindset of the players, more than anything, just to get back to some sort of normalcy,” Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday. “The playoffs are a grind, just like this season has been, so any type of getting your mind away from it by being around the guys I think will help.”
The changes include loosened restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining, testing frequency and mask-wearing and quarantine requirements. The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning are among the teams that have already reached the 85% threshold.
Under the new regulations, fully vaccinated individuals can dine outdoors or inside (in a private section or room with masked servers), visit each other’s hotel rooms, go golfing and have other social gatherings without masking or distancing requirements. They also won’t have to quarantine for potential exposure or be subject to testing on off days, and in some cases rapid tests prior to games.
The league had maintained strict COVID-19 rules since the start of the season and added more protections in February.
Ezzard’s scoring blizzard rallies Sam Houston St. past JMU
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Jequez Ezzard’s catch-and-run for a touchdown and punt return for a score were among two of three touchdowns Sam Houston State scored in the last 2 1/2 minutes of the third quarter en route to a 38-35 comeback win against James Madison on Saturday.
“At no point I thought we would lose,” Bearkats coach K.C. Keeler said in an interview after the game.
Second-seeded Sam Houston State (9-0) advances to the FCS title game to face No. 1-seed South Dakota State (8-1) on Sunday in Frisco, Texas. The Jackrabbits dismantled Delaware 33-3 earlier Saturday. It’s the Bearkats’ first trip to the title game since losing in 2012 to North Dakota State.
James Madison led 24-3 at halftime and were up 27-10 with three minutes left in the third before Ezzard struck.
Eric Schmid threw a slant to Ezzard who caught the ball about 14 yards into his route and he took it the rest of the way for a 69-yard touchdown reducing the deficit to 27-17.
After forcing James Madison to three-and-out, Ezzard ran back a punt 80 yards to cut the lead to three. Zyon McCollum then picked off Cole Johnson after his pass bounced off the hands of his intended receiver on the Dukes’ first play of the drive.
Schmid ran it in from 20 yards out as time expired to end the third quarter for a 31-27 Sam Houston State lead it never gave back.
South Dakota St advances to 1st FCS championship game
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Mark Gronowski passed for two touchdowns and caught a 24-yard TD pass from Pierre Strong Jr. to help top-seeded South Dakota State beat Delaware 33-3 in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.
South Dakota State, in its ninth consecutive FCS playoffs appearance, advanced to the championship game for the first time in program history. The Jackrabbits (8-1) will face Sam Houston State in the championship game on May 16 in Frisco, Texas.
Gronowski had 115 of his 162 yards passing, 23 of his 27 yards rushing and all of his 24 yards receiving in the first half to help South Dakota State build a 27-3 lead.
Strong ran 14 times for 73 yards and a touchdown and Isaiah Davis added 70 yards rushing on nine carries. Jaxon Janke caught three passes for 64 yards and a touchdown and returned a punt 55 yards in the second quarter.
Angels snap 5-game skid, blast Dodgers 9-2 in Freeway Series
ANAHEIM — David Fletcher drove in three runs on three hits, Shohei Ohtani had two RBI doubles and the Los Angeles Angels snapped their five-game losing streak with a 9-2 victory over the slumping Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.
Justin Upton and Taylor Ward homered in the Angels’ four-run second inning, and Mike Trout had a late RBI triple as the Halos opened the Freeway Series with a positive jolt from only their fifth win in 16 games.
“We got the mojo back on our side a little bit,” said Griffin Canning, who pitched six-hit ball into the sixth inning for the Angels. “Hopefully we can keep bringing that same energy. It was a really good atmosphere. It was a lot of fun. ... Momentum is such a big thing in baseball, so any time you can keep the momentum on your side, it’s going to be beneficial.”
Mookie Betts homered in the ninth for the Dodgers, who have lost four straight. The defending World Series champions swept the six-game Freeway Series last season, but they’ve lost 14 of 18 overall this year in an increasingly alarming early-season swoon.
Thorns win Challenge Cup after penalty shootout with Gotham
PORTLAND, Ore. — Morgan Weaver buried her penalty kick after Portland goalkeeper Adrianna Franch stopped Nahomi Kawasumi’s attempt and the Thorns won the Challenge Cup tournament on a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw with Gotham on Saturday.
The Thorns did not drop a match in the National Women’s Soccer League preseason tournament. Following the seven-round shootout, the fans at Providence Park chanted “A-D, A-D,” Franch’s nickname.
“Everybody did what they needed to do to put ourselves in a good position for me to make one save, and then we brought it home,” Franch said. “But it comes way before that. If we don’t score a goal in this game, we’re not taking PKs, if we don’t keep them off the board any more than one, we’re not taking PKs.”
Gotham, previously known as Sky Blue before an offseason rebrand, won a pair of group-stage games, including a 4-3 victory over the North Carolina Courage.
Tennessee’s top tackler transferring to rival Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tennessee’s leading tackler Henry To’o To’o is heading to rival Alabama.
The junior linebacker announced Saturday on social media that he was transferring to the defending national champions. To’o To’o would likely be a candidate to replace starting inside linebacker Dylan Moses.
A new NCAA policy allows players to transfer once and be eligible to play immediately. However, the Southeastern Conference currently requires intraconference transfers to sit out a season.
To’o To’o had 148 tackles over his first two seasons with the Volunteers, leading the team with 76 tackles and 10 stops for a loss as a sophomore.
To’o To’o was a Top 50 recruit and the third-rated outside linebacker in 2019, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
NFL star Rob Gronkowski gives $1.2M to renovate playground
BOSTON — An aging playground in Boston will be getting a major upgrade through a $1.2 million donation from NFL star Rob Gronkowski.
The former New England Patriot returned to Boston on Friday to deliver a check for the renovation of the Charlesbank Playground on the city’s Charles River Esplanade. Now a tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gronkowski made the donation on behalf of his Gronk Nation Youth Foundation.
Gov. Charlie Baker was there to accept the gift and thank Gronkowski, calling him “a big man with a big heart.”
The money will go to the nonprofit Esplanade Association and to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation for a full renovation of the playground, which is located near the city’s Museum of Science.
A state lawmaker on Friday introduced legislation to rename the playground Gronk Playground.
Gronkowski said he learned the importance of giving back while he was with the Patriots. He played nine seasons and won three Super Bowls with the team before retiring in 2019. He later came out of retirement to join his former teammate Tom Brady at the Buccaneers.
Man City title celebrations on hold after losing to Chelsea
MANCHESTER, England — In a haze of blue smoke produced by fans, Manchester City’s team buses were serenaded into their stadium with chants of “Champions.”
They proved premature. There was still a game — closed to crowds due to the pandemic — to be won.
And Chelsea came from behind to win 2-1 on Saturday and prevent City from clinching a third English title in four seasons and dethroning Liverpool.
City’s time will surely come, with three games still to get over the line in the Premier League. The celebrations could even come on Sunday if Manchester United, 13 points adrift of its neighbor, loses at Aston Villa.
Losing to Chelsea has become annoyingly familiar for City manager Pep Guardiola after seeing the quadruple bid ended by an FA Cup semifinal loss three weeks ago. Now it’s only three weeks until they meet again on club football’s biggest stage — the Champions League final.
“We can learn from this and move on,” Guardiola said. “We have another three chances to be champions.”
How different it could have been had Sergio Aguero not chipped a “Panenka” penalty softly down the center that Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved in first-half stoppage time after Gabriel Jesus was brought down by Billy Gilmour.
It was a chance to double the lead after Raheem Sterling swept in the opener in the 44th minute.
Steve Stricker eagles 18th to take Regions Tradition lead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Defending champion Steve Stricker made a long eagle putt on the final hole for 7-under 65 and the third-round lead Saturday in the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.
Stricker moved a stroke ahead of Alex Cejka with the eagle that got him to 14-under 202 at Greystone Golf & Country Club. Cejka, who made the field as the first alternate Monday, bogeyed the 17th in a 66.
Stricker, who won the Alabama major the last time it was held in 2019, raised his fist toward the fans just an instant before the eagle putt dropped in on the closing par 5. Cejka two-putted for par.
Sabalenka defeats No 1 Barty to win Madrid Open
MADRID — Aryna Sabalenka is glad she changed her mind about playing at the Madrid Open.
Two weeks after nearly withdrawing from the tournament because of a muscle injury, Sabalenka was standing on center court with the winner’s trophy in her hands on Saturday.
Sabalenka defeated top-ranked Ash Barty 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 for her 10th WTA title — and first on clay.
The victory, coming two weeks after she was hurt in a loss to Barty in the Stuttgart final, will move the Belarus player to No. 4 in the world next week.
“To be honest, after the final in Stuttgart I was injured, I couldn’t even move, I really wanted to withdraw from here,” she said. “And I don’t know how, but my team ... the recovery was really good. In four days they made me feel much better. Somehow I’m here standing as the champion of this tournament.”
Sabalenka injured an adductor muscle in the three-set loss in Germany to Barty, who had won all of her three previous finals this year.
It was the second title for Sabalenka this year after winning the season-opener in Abu Dhabi. She also lost to Barty in the Miami quarterfinals.
In the men’s semifinals, Alexander Zverev followed his triumph over Rafael Nadal with a win over Dominic Thiem to reach another Madrid Open final.
The No. 6-ranked Zverev defeated No. 4 Thiem 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final again after beating Thiem for the 2018 title.
LPGA Thailand: Tavatanakit holds 1-shot lead after 3 rounds
PATTAYA, Thailand — Patty Tavatanakit struggled on the front nine but will take a one-shot lead over fellow Thai Atthaya Thitikul and German Caroline Masson into final round of the LPGA Thailand tournament.
Tavatanakit recovered from her slow start to shoot a 2-under 70 in the third round at Siam Country Club on Saturday.
After back-to-back 64s, Tavatanakit bogeyed on the fourth and ninth after a birdie on the second. She recovered with birdies on the 14th and 15th and fought back from the bunker on the final hole for her fourth birdie. She moved to 18-under 198.
“I’m not expecting to have a perfect tournament.” Tavatanakit said. “Even though I had some nice rounds, it was still not perfect, which I feel like it’s the nature of the game itself. I’m really proud of myself of how I hung in there and grinded back to shooting under par.”
Tavatanakit and 18-year-old Thitikul are playing under high home expectations despite no crowds due to the pandemic. The 21-year-old Tavatanakit became Thailand’s new leading female golfer following her breakthrough win at the ANA Inspiration major last month.
The 21-year-old Tavatanakit will keep her eyes fixed on winning her second LPGA title. A Thai player has never won this event.
Osimhen nets 2 as Napoli beats Spezia 4-1 to boost CL hopes
MILAN — Victor Osimhen’s latest impressive display saw him score two and set up another to help Napoli crush relegation-threatened Spezia 4-1 in Serie A and boost its Champions League hopes on Saturday.
Both of Osimhen’s goals came in the first half after Piotr Zieliński’s opener. Roberto Piccoli pulled one back for Spezia but Hirving Lozano restored Napoli’s three-goal advantage.
Napoli moved into second, a point above Atalanta, Juventus and AC Milan. Another rival for a top four finish and a Champions League place, Lazio, lost at Fiorentina 2-0.
Spezia also desperately needed the win as it was only three points above the relegation zone, but Napoli took the lead in the 15th minute when Zieliński was left unmarked to tap in Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s cross.
Zieliński then turned provider, sending Osimhen clear to finish off a counterattack.
Osimhen chested down a Lorenzo Insigne free kick and volleyed it in on the stroke of halftime for his second of the match and sixth goal in as many matches.
In the 64th, Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret only parried an Nahuel Estévez header and Piccoli bundled in the rebound for Spezia.
Bayern celebrates Bundesliga title by routing Gladbach 6-0
BERLIN — Bayern Munich clinched its record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title without even kicking a ball, then celebrated with a 6-0 rout of Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.
Robert Lewandowski’s hat trick lifted his season tally to 39 goals, just one off the all-time record of 40 by Bayern great Gerd Müller in the 1971-72 season.
Bayern was already assured of the title thanks to old rival Borussia Dortmund beating second-placed Leipzig 3-2 earlier.
“I think it’s the first time in history that the German champions were crowned in the bus,” Dortmund coach Edin Terzić said.
Bayern moved the celebrations to the field.
Lewandowski got the newly crowned champions off the mark in the second minute and Jamal Musiala pulled the ball back for Thomas Müller to score the second goal in the 23rd. Müller crossed for Lewandowski to score his 200th goal for Bayern with a scissors kick in the 34th, and still the home side looked for more.
Lewandowski set up Kingsley Coman for the fourth before the break, then completed his hat trick with a penalty in the 66th.
Atlético draws with Barcelona and keeps Liga lead
MADRID — Atlético Madrid held on to its Spanish league lead again, this time by earning a draw against Lionel Messi’s Barcelona at the Camp Nou Stadium.
Last week, it benefitted from a Barcelona setback to remain at the top, and on Sunday it will need Real Madrid to stumble to avoid losing first place.
Atlético drew with Barcelona 0-0 on Saturday to fend off the Catalan club’s charge. It will depend on Sevilla to hold off Madrid when they meet on Sunday; Zinedine Zidane’s team would take the lead with a home win.
“I’m not watching these matches, it’s not something that is good for me,” Atlético coach Diego Simeone said. “I prefer not to watch them. And it won’t change much if I do watch them. So I’ll keep calm. I’ll be having dinner with the family and then I’ll start preparing for the next match.”
Saturday’s draw kept Atlético two points in front of Barcelona with three rounds to go. Madrid was three points back but would take the lead with a victory on Sunday because it holds the head-to-head tiebreaker against its city rival. Sevilla was fourth, seven points behind Atlético and still in contention.
Lyon rests Depay and routs Lorient 4-1 to move into 3rd spot
PARIS — Lyon rested top scorer Memphis Depay and still scored freely, beating Lorient 4-1 to move above Monaco and into third place in the French league on Saturday.
Lyon was two points ahead of Monaco, which lost to Lyon last weekend and needs a victory at Reims on Sunday to reclaim the Champions League spot.
With Depay watching from the stands, Bruno Guimaraes retook a penalty and scored with the same long, staggered run up. That made it 3-0 after 70 minutes and maintained Lyon’s perfect record from the spot.
The Brazilian midfielder’s first effort was well saved by goalkeeper Paul Nardi, who dived low to his right. But Nardi did not keep both feet on the line and, after the referee ordered the retake, Guimaraes sent Nardi the wrong way.
All of which highly amused Depay, Lyon’s regular taker and scorer of eight of Lyon’s 11 so far. The rested Dutchman has 19 league goals — second overall — but wasn’t needed as Lyon scored four times after the break.
Hamilton tops qualifying at Spanish GP for 100th pole
MONTMELÓ, Spain — Lewis Hamilton reached another Formula One milestone on Saturday when the British driver steered his way to a record-extending 100th pole position.
Hamilton powered his Mercedes to the top time in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix with a flying lap that beat out top rival Max Verstappen by just 0.03 seconds.
That smidgen of a second could translate into a big edge come Sunday. Hamilton will aim to maintain his dominance of the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit and increase the eight-point advantage he has over Verstappen following three races.
Ganna storms to opening Giro d’Italia victory in time trial
TURIN, Italy — Italian cyclist Filippo Ganna lived up to his billing as the favorite by storming to victory in the opening stage time trial of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday, beating his closest rival by 10 seconds.
Ganna, who is the world time trial champion, will wear the first maglia rosa as the race leader.
He also wore the first maglia rosa of last year’s Giro rescheduled to October.
There were questions about Ganna’s form coming into the Giro after he lost his past two time trials, but the Ineos Grenadiers rider obliterated his rivals on the fast, 8.6-kilometer (5.3-mile) course through the streets of Turin, finishing in 8 minutes, 47 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.