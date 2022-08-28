Bills release punter Matt Araiza
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — In the face of a major public backlash and internal questions over the decision to award Matt Araiza the punting job, the Buffalo Bills reversed course by cutting the rookie on Saturday, two days after a lawsuit was filed alleging the player and two college teammates gang-raped a teenager last fall.
The decision to cut ties with their sixth-round draft pick out of San Diego State comes after Buffalo cleared the way for Araiza to take over the punting duties by releasing returning veteran Matt Haack on Monday.
The Bills opted then to keep Araiza even while being aware of the allegations made against him since late July. The team then stood by the player by announcing it “conducted a thorough examination” into the matter a day after the lawsuit was filed.
Araiza’s release begins to ease a crisis which has shaken the team as reflected by coach Sean McDermott having difficulty containing his emotions while discussing the situation following a 21-0 preseason loss at Carolina on Friday night.
Without being specific, McDermott said he was unaware of some of the revelations that came out once the lawsuit was filed a day earlier, and repeatedly said the team has work to do to get to the truth.
“It’s not a situation we take lightly. I’m hurt, I understand they’re hurt,” McDermott said referring to Buffalo’s fanbase. “It’s not easy to hear about some of the things that I’ve heard about over the last several hours say. Haven’t slept a lot to be honest with you.”
LIV joins lawsuit against PGA Tour as 4 players drop off
Saudi-funded LIV Golf has joined the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in an amended complaint in which four players have removed their names.
That leaves seven players, most notably Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, along with LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The four who withdrew their names are Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak.
The amended complaint was filed Friday afternoon in the U.S. District Court in Northern California. Three players still on the lawsuit — Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford — previously sought a temporary restraining order to played in the FedEx Cup playoffs.
The judge denied their request two weeks ago.
The lawsuit claims the PGA Tour has used monopoly power to try to squash competition and has unfairly suspended players.
Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf, has said the league would fully support the players in any legal action they pursued. LIV Golf, backed by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, now is directly involved.
In the amended complaint, LIV Golf argues that without a favorable ruling, its “ability to maintain a meaningful competitive presence in the markets will be destroyed.”
LIV Golf alleges the PGA Tour's restraints forced it to raise its costs to sign players and kept it from recruiting others who fear the threat of being punished. It also claims the tour forced LIV Golf to delay its launch for 2022 and have a smaller schedule in its first year.
Serena, Venus Williams get US Open doubles wild-card entry
NEW YORK — Serena and Venus Williams are getting their Sister Act back together for doubles at the U.S. Open.
The American siblings, who have won two of their 14 women's doubles Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows, were given a wild-card entry by the U.S. Tennis Association on Saturday, making it their first tournament as a team in more than four years.
Serena announced this month that she is preparing to end her playing career and, while she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open would be her final event, she has indicated it will be.
Serena, who turns 41 next month, and Venus, who turned 42 in June, won women's doubles championships at the U.S. Open in 1999 — the year Serena won her first major singles trophy at age 17 in New York — and 2009.
Their other Grand Slam triumphs in doubles: six at Wimbledon, four at the Australian Open and two at the French Open. The most recent came at the All England Club in 2016.
They've also won three doubles gold medals at the Olympics.
That's all aside from their combined total of 30 major trophies in singles — 23 for Serena, and seven for Venus.
Julio Rodríguez, Mariners agree to deal worth up to $469M
SEATTLE — Julio Rodríguez and the Seattle Mariners are set on a long-term relationship in the Pacific Northwest, agreeing to a $209.3 million, 12-year contract starting next season that would be worth $469.6 million over 17 years if he wins two MVP awards.
The deal announced Friday for the 21-year-old All-Star outfielder includes seven seasons. a five-year player option, an eight-year club option with award escalators and the possibility the option could extend to 10 years.
If the club option is execised, the deal would be worth $309.3 million for 12 years. If Rodríguez earns two MVP awards by 2028 or finishes among the top five in voting four times, the deal would boost to $469.6 million, including postseason award bonuses.
If Seattle turns down a one-time team option for 2030-37 — which must be exercised after the 2028 World Series — there is a mutual option that could be exercised after the 2029 Series calling for $168 million from 2030-36. There also is a player option that guarantees $90 million from 2030-34.
South Korean rookies An, Choi lead CP Women’s Open
OTTAWA, Ontario — Hye-Jin Choi shot a 5-under 66 to join fellow South Korean rookie Narin An atop the leaderboard Saturday in the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open.
Choi matched second-round leader An at 16-under 197 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. In July in Michigan, An and Choi teamed to finish sixth in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
“Obviously, we’re both focusing on our individual play when we played together today, but I hope we both play well tomorrow and put up a good score,” Choi said.
An had a 68.
“In general, I didn’t like my play today as much as I did yesterday and two days ago,” An said. “But I think not making any big mistakes is a positive to take away.”
First-round leader Paula Reto of South Africa was a stroke back after a 67.
Third-ranked Nelly Korda (68) and Sarah Schmelzel (66) were 14 under. Korda is coming off her first victory of the year in the Aramco Series on the Ladies European Tour, where she rallied from seven shots back against sister Jessica.
“We always say this is like our sixth major,” Korda said. “The crowds are amazing. I feel like so many proud Canadians come out and support us. It’s a big event. It would be nice to be on that champion’s list.”
Maddie Szeryk was the top Canadian, shooting a 69 to get to 9 under.
Canadian star Brooke Henderson, the 2018 winner at Wascana in Regina, Saskatchewan, was tied for 60th at 3 under after a 73.
Panthers' Darnold, Gonzalez sustain 'significant' injuries
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said backup quarterback Sam Darnold and kicker Zane Gonzalez both suffered “significant” injuries in the 21-0 win over the Buffalo Bills on Friday night.
Darnold has a high ankle sprain, which is normally a four-to-six week injury. But Rhule said doctors haven't determined how much time he'll miss, adding that putting him on short-term injured reserve is a possibility.
The Panthers will enter the season with Baker Mayfield as their starter and P.J. Walker as his backup.
“We're not sure of the exact length of that injury,” Rhule said Saturday on a videoconference call. “We sent those images to a specialist to gauge it, but it does look like a significant injury that could take some time.”
Gonzalez’s injury appears even worse, and there is a possibility it could be season-ending. He will see a specialist to determine the degree of injury.
Rampant Liverpool scores 9, Haaland nets hat trick for City
LONDON — After a winless start to the season and a dispiriting loss to its archrival, Liverpool needed to make a statement against Bournemouth on Saturday.
A 9-0 win, equaling the record for the biggest ever victory in the English Premier League, sends a loud message indeed.
Liverpool blew away Bournemouth at Anfield, with Roberto Firmino scoring two goals and setting up three more.
After opening the campaign with two draws and a loss, it was the kind of performance that will erase many of the questions about whether Jurgen Klopp’s team had lost its edge.
“In the end it was the perfect football afternoon for us,” Klopp said. “Wonderful goals, fantastic situations and we all know that we needed something like that.”
Manchester City also showed that it can never be counted out after the defending champion found itself trailing by two goals for the second straight game. Erling Haaland netted a second half hat trick as City rallied to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 at home — having managed to salvage only a 3-3 draw at Newcastle last weekend.
Arsenal maintained its perfect start to the season by rallying for a 2-1 win over Fulham, while Manchester United and Chelsea also won on a good day for the traditional powers.
United made it back-to-back wins in the league for the first time since February by beating Southampton 1-0 away thanks to a second-half goal by Bruno Fernandes.
Canada, US post second wins at women's ice hockey worlds
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Canada and the United States paced each other with second comfortable wins at the women's world ice hockey championship on Saturday.
The only champions in the history of the women's worlds are set to meet in the last group match on Tuesday, and are favored to play the final next weekend.
In Herning, Canada beat Switzerland 4-1 after the United States overran Finland 6-1.
Also, Sweden and Czechia improved their records to 2-0 in Frederikshavn. Sweden topped Germany 4-3 in overtime, and Czechia downed host Denmark 5-1.
Canada was dominant and deserving of victory but the match was notable for Switzerland's (1-1) first ever goal against the Canadians at a worlds.
Alina Marti's score in the third period, to trail 3-1, followed eight previous shutouts of the Swiss by Canada.
Raducanu scoffs at 'pressure' ahead of US Open title defense
NEW YORK — Arriving at the U.S. Open site in a tournament courtesy vehicle for the first time this year, Emma Raducanu was struck by the memory that hit her from last year’s last trip to Flushing Meadows: the ride to Arthur Ashe Stadium on the morning of the final against another unseeded teenager, Leylah Fernandez.
“I felt so car sick. I just blamed it on being ‘car sick,’ but I think I was a bit nervous, too. The whole car journey, my head was in my hands. I was, like, ‘What’s going on?’” said Raducanu, who is seeded 11th this time and will begin her title defense in Louis Armstrong Stadium against Alize Cornet at night on Tuesday, Day 2 of the hard-court Grand Slam event.
“As soon as I got out of the car,” the British player said, “I just promised myself, ‘Look, you just fake it. Do whatever you can.’ And it worked well that day.”
In the 50 weeks since culminating her out-of-nowhere run — age of 18, rank of No. 150, her second appearance at a major, the only person to go through qualifying rounds along the way to becoming a Slam champion — Raducanu has dealt with the challenges presented by sudden success in tennis.
She’s cycled through one coach after another (Dmitry Tursunov is with her in New York). She’s lost in the second round at each major in 2022.
Her record since last year’s U.S. Open is 15-18.
Kim Clijsters, who lost the 2001 French Open final the day after her 18th birthday and would wait more than four years until winning her first Grand Slam title, recalled what was on her mind while watching Raducanu’s big moment in New York.
Epicenter wins Travers Stakes decisively at Saratoga
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Favored Epicenter stormed down the stretch past his rivals and won the 153rd running of the Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday.
The runner-up in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, Epicenter, with Joel Rosario aboard, won his second stakes in a month at Saratoga and covered the 1 1/4 miles in 2 minutes, 0.72 seconds, easily beating Cyberknife and Zandon to capture the $1.25 million Grade 1 race for 3-year-olds on a picture-perfect day. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike was fourth.
Epicenter began to close on leader Cyberknife as the field neared the top of the stretch and then took control, pulling away by 5 1/4 lengths at the finish to give trainer Steve Asmussen his first victory in the so-called Midsummer Derby.
Gilded Age, Artorius, Ain’t Life Grand, and Early Voting completed the order of finish.
Scott Dunlap leads PGA Tour Champions’ Ally Challenge
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Scott Dunlap birdied five of the final six holes for a 9-under 63 and the second-round lead Saturday in the PGA Tour Champions’ The Ally Challenge.
The 59-year-old Dunlap had nine birdies in the bogey-free round to reach 11-under 133 at Warwick Hills. He won his lone senior title in the 2014 Boeing Classic.
“A little putter change that’s helped this week,” Dunlap said. “Yesterday was a little better ball-striking-wise, too. So you never know when something like this is going to happen. But a joy it is. Nowadays, just day a time.”
Steve Stricker, Padraig Harrington and Brett Quigley were a stroke back. Stricker shot 64, Harrington 66 and Quigley 68.
“I finally made some putts,” Stricker said. “And I got to give credit to my pal Jerry. Jerry Kelly. Yeah, I gave him a putting lesson a couple months ago, and (wife) Nicki and him worked on me last night, and they noticed a couple things that I wasn’t doing very well.”
Harrington won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open last week in upstate New York.
Davies, Alfredsson share US Senior Women’s Open lead
KETTERING, Ohio — Laura Davies shot a 5-under 68 on Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Helen Alfredsson in the the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.
Davies, the 58-year-old English star who won the inaugural event in 2018 at Chicago Golf Club, eagled the par-5 16th and had three birdies in a bogey-free round. She matched Aldredsson at 4-under 215 on NCR Country Club’s South Course.
Aldredsson, the 57-year-old Swede who won the 2019 title at Pine Needles, had a 75.
Annika Sorenstam, the winner last year at Brooklawn, was a stroke back with Jill McGill and Leta Lindley. Sorenstam shot 73, McGill 71 and Lindley 75.
Samsonova beats Sasnovich in Cleveland for 2nd title in row
CLEVELAND — Liudmila Samsonova of Russia won her second straight WTA Tour title, beating seventh-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-1, 6-3 in the championship match at Tennis in The Land on Saturday.
Samsonova, ranked No. 45 in the world, did not lose a set in five matches at the U.S. Open tuneup in Cleveland. She claimed the Citi Open crown in Washington three weeks ago and heads to New York with a career-best, 10-match winning streak.
No. 36 Sasnovich was seeking her initial WTA championship, but never held the lead in the 72-minute final on the stadium court at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Samsonova broke her in all four service games in the opening set.
Gladbach frustrates Bayern yet again with record 19 saves
BERLIN — It’s possible.
Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer made a record 19 saves and his team gave the Bundesliga a sliver of hope by holding Bayern Munich to 1-1 on Saturday.
Sommer produced an outstanding game by thwarting attack after attack from the home team. Bayern had 33 attempts at goal and could beat Sommer only once when Leroy Sané finally equalized in the 83rd minute.
Sadio Mané had two goals ruled out for offside as Bayern dominated before Marcus Thuram shocked the home fans with the opener in the 43rd. The French forward capitalized on a mistake from Dayot Upamecano, who completely missed Christoph Kramer’s hopeful punt forward. Thuram raced through and stayed cool to slot the ball past Manuel Neuer in the Bayern goal.
If any team was going to frustrate Bayern – which made the best Bundesliga start ever with 15 goals scored and one conceded in three games – it was bound to be Gladbach, which was unbeaten against Bayern last season and stunned the Bavarian powerhouse with a 5-0 rout in the German Cup.
Fofana scores beauty as Lens goes top of French league
PARIS — Lens captain Seko Fofana showed why he's being chased by some of Europe's big clubs as they beat Rennes 2-1 to move above Paris Saint-Germain and into first place in the French league on Saturday.
Although PSG can restore its two-point lead if it beats Monaco at home on Sunday, it was another impressive showing by coach Franck Haise's unheralded Lens.
The Ivory Coast midfielder Fofana opened the scoring in the 66th minute with a fine run down the left followed by a slick curling shot into the opposite corner.
Four minutes later, Belgium striker Loïs Openda profited from slack marking to latch onto forward Florian Sotoca's pass and finish neatly.
Dybala helps Roma to 1-1 draw on his return to Juventus
MILAN — Roma forward Paulo Dybala returned to Juventus and helped in the equalizer though his new team lost its perfect start to Serie A on Saturday and it could have been much worse for José Mourinho’s side.
Dušan Vlahović scored after just 76 seconds and Juventus appeared to be in firm control until Tammy Abraham’s 69th-minute leveller.
“After the first half I was embarrassed for my guys, I told them in the dressing room that I was embarrassed to be their coach, I was praying in the first 30 minutes that the first half would end with us only one goal down,” Mourinho said.
The 1-1 draw marked Roma’s first dropped points after opening the season with two wins. Napoli, which plays at Fiorentina on Sunday, is the only team left in Serie A with a perfect record.
It was an emotional return for Dybala, who cried at his final home match for Juventus in May.
Sevilla loses again, stays winless to start Spanish league
MADRID — Sevilla's struggles continued in a 2-1 loss to promoted Almería, extending the team's winless streak at the start of the Spanish league on Saturday.
It was the third consecutive match without a win for Sevilla, which opened with a loss at Osasuna and home draw with Valladolid.
Sevilla began the league amid high expectations after finishing fourth last season and staying near the top most of the time.
The team's defensive struggles have been costly this season, though. It sold two of its main defenders — Diego Carlos and Jules Koundé — and the team coached by Julen Lopetegui has conceded five goals in its first three matches. The attack has scored three times.
“Unfortunately we didn't get off to the start that we wanted, but we have to leave that behind us and play each match as if it was our last," Lopetegui said.
Óliver Torres opened the scoring for Sevilla with a header in the 30th minute, but the hosts equalized through Largie Ramazani in the 42nd and went ahead thanks to Sadiq Umar in the 55th.
