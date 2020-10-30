White Sox reunite with La Russa, hire Hall of Fame manager
CHICAGO — Tony La Russa, the Hall of Famer who won a World Series with the Oakland Athletics and two more with the St. Louis Cardinals, is returning to manage the Chicago White Sox 34 years after they fired him.
The 76-year-old La Russa rejoins the franchise where his managing career began more than four decades ago. He takes over for Rick Renteria after what the White Sox insisted was a mutual agreement to split.
“We are extremely excited about the future of this team,” general manager Rick Hahn said Thursday. “As we showed in 2020, this is a young, talented club that we expect to only grow better and better in the coming years. Adding in a Hall of Fame manager who is recognized as being one of the best in the history of the game, we are a step closer to our goal of bringing White Sox fans another championship.”
La Russa inherits a team loaded with young stars and productive veterans that made the playoffs for the first time since 2008, only to sputter down the stretch and get knocked out in the wild-card round.
He becomes the oldest manager in the major leagues by five years. Houston’s Dusty Baker is 71.
Rossi, Segura score goals as LAFC beats Dynamo
LOS ANGELES — Diego Rossi and Eddie Segura scored to help Los Angeles FC beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Rossi, despite missing three games on international duty with Uruguay, has an MLS-leading 13 goals this season.
Using the outside of his foot, Mohamed El-Munir slipped a cross past goalkeeper Marko Maric to Rossi for an empty-netter in the ninth minute. Segura tapped one into the side of the net in the 22nd, making it 2-0.
Los Angeles (9-7-4) has won back-to-back games for the second time this season — both in October.
Kenneth Vermeer misplayed the ball as he came off his line and Ariel Lassiter — the 26-year-old son of former MLS star Roy Lassiter — tapped in from point-blank range in the 46th minute to cap the scoring.
Vermeer made a diving stop of a penalty kick by Houston’s Mauro Manotas in the 33rd minute.
Matías Vera was shown a yellow card in the 33rd minute, then another in the 59th, and the Dynamo played a man down the rest of the way.
Houston (4-8-9) is winless, with three losses, in its last five games.
Timbers clinch playoff berth with win over Galaxy
PORTLAND. Ore. — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored a pair of first-half goals and the Portland Timbers clinched a spot in the playoffs with a 5-2 victory over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday night.
It is the fourth straight season that the Timbers (10-5-5) have made the postseason.
“It’s obvious that it was our goal, not only to play in the playoffs — we want to do something more this year,” Niezgoda said. “I know we can do something more because we have the potential, we have the quality.”
Cristian Pavon scored twice for the Galaxy (5-11-3), who have lost eight of their past nine games and are sitting in last place in the Western Conference.
The Timbers, who won the MLS is Back tournament over the summer in Florida, were coming off a 1-1 draw with Cascadia Cup rival Seattle last week, conceding a goal in stoppage time for the second straight match.
Mike Tyson, Roy Jones promise a fight in ‘exhibition’ return
LOS ANGELES — Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. got permission from California’s athletic commission to return to the boxing ring next month because their fight would be strictly an exhibition of their once-unparalleled skills.
These 50-something former champions still say they’re taking this showdown far more seriously than any exhibition.
“Not a real fight? We got Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones,” Tyson said Thursday in an online press conference. “I’m coming to fight, and I hope he’s coming to fight, and that’s all you need to know.”
Promoters of the pay-per-view spectacle announced that Los Angeles’ Staples Center will be the site of the 54-year-old Tyson’s return to boxing on Nov. 28 for an eight-round main event against the 51-year-old Jones.
Tyson’s last official bout was in June 2005, and the former undisputed heavyweight champion hasn’t held a title since 1996. Jones fought steadily through his 40s, long after his super middleweight and light heavyweight title reigns had ended, with his most recent bout in February 2018.
Jones also laughs at the idea that any time spent inside a boxing ring with Tyson could ever be a mere exhibition, even though California commission officials have made it clear that Tyson and Jones shouldn’t be attempting to seriously hurt each other during a fight with two-minute rounds. Officials say they plan to stop the bout if either fighter is cut or significantly injured.
Wisconsin reports 3 more cases of positive COVID-19 tests
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin says the number of active COVID-19 cases within the football program increased to 16 as of Thursday morning.
School officials said they learned of one more positive polymerase chain reaction test result late Wednesday, and that two more were confirmed Thursday. The three additional people to test positive included two staff members and one player.
This news comes one day after Wisconsin announced it was canceling its scheduled Saturday game at Nebraska due to the number of players and staffers who had tested positive.
Fifteen of the football program’s positive COVID-19 test results have come since Saturday, the day after the ninth-ranked Badgers’ season-opening 45-7 victory over Illinois. One of the people to test positive is Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst.
Wisconsin hasn’t set a timetable for when it could resume in-person football activities, but that return can’t occur any earlier than Wednesday. The earliest Chryst could return from his 10-day isolation period as mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Big Ten is Nov. 7 – the day the Badgers are currently scheduled to host Purdue.
NASCAR pit crew benched for positive COVID tests
The pit crew for NASCAR driver William Byron has been benched because of multiple positive tests for COVID-19.
The regular Hendrick Motorsports crew for the No. 24 did not participate in Wednesday night’s race at Texas Motor Speedway and will also miss Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway.
The crew for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was used on Byron’s car at Texas and will again service the car at Martinsville. The No. 47 crew is staffed by Hendrick Motorsports employees.
“Hendrick Motorsports has implemented detailed procedures to protect the health of our team members and follows recommendations from the CDC, OSHA and NCDHHS regarding the handling of positive COVID-19 tests,” Hendrick Motorsports said in a statement.
Also, one member of the No. 95 crew for Leavine Family Racing missed the race at Texas because he was not feeling well. The crew member did not test positive for COVID-19, so the rest of Christopher Bell’s crew was unchanged.
N.Y. Giants starting offensive line hit with virus
Four of the New York Giants’ five starting offensive lineman did not practice after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation.
Left guard Will Hernandez, who has started every game since being drafted in 2018, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list late Thursday afternoon. He is in isolation.
Three other starters were told to stay home: tackles Andrew Thomas and Cam Fleming and center Nick Gates. Two backup linemen also were told to stay away: center Spencer Pulley and rookie guard Shane Lemieux.
The only starter at practice was right guard Kevin Zeitler.
Coach Joe Judge is hoping to get most of his linemen back for Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
AP source: Minshew has thumb injury that could force QB swap
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person familiar with the situation says Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew has a strained ligament and multiple fractures in his right thumb, an injury that could prompt coach Doug Marrone to turn to rookie Jake Luton after the team’s bye week.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Thursday because the Jaguars (1-6) have not disclosed Minshew’s injury publicly. The person said the team didn’t know about Minshew playing the last two games in pain until this week. ESPN first reported Minshew’s injury.
Jacksonville is not required to submit an injury report while on a bye.
Minshew hasn’t been sharp since throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns in a loss at Houston on Oct. 11. He had a season-low passer rating (70.5) against Detroit two weeks ago and misfired early and often last Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers. He completed 14 of 27 passes for 173 yards and two TDs and was sacked five times in a 39-29 loss, the team’s sixth straight.
Raiders stadium will have fans, but for college game not NFL
LAS VEGAS — The Raiders were fittingly the first team to play inside Allegiant Stadium, their sparkling new home near the famed Las Vegas Strip.
But the first fans allowed inside the $2 billion venue will be there to cheer on the UNLV Rebels, not the Silver and Black.
UNLV is scheduled to host in-state rival Nevada on Saturday in the annual battle for the Fremont Cannon, college football’s largest rivalry trophy. It will be the first game played with a crowd at the stadium because the Raiders have decided to play their inaugural season in Las Vegas before empty seats amid the pandemic.
“They’re our roommates there at the stadium,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said. “If they want to have fans there that’s their prerogative. Whether they feel it’s safe and everything else, that’s their decision-making process.”
Interim tag off Bowness month after Stars play in Cup final
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars have officially removed the interim tag from Rick Bowness, the coach who led them to the Stanley Cup Final.
General manager Jim Nill made the long-anticipated announcement Thursday, a month after the extended and most unusual season came to a close. The 65-year-old Bowness is the Stars’ 24th head coach, their ninth since moving to Dallas in 1993.
Bowness was 20-13-5 after becoming their interim head coach in December. He was in his second season as a Stars assistant for Jim Montgomery, who was fired and later went to alcohol rehabilitation.
Walton’s Bike for Humanity ride to support wildfire relief
SAN DIEGO — Basketball Hall of Famer and noted cyclist Bill Walton is bringing back his Bike for Humanity global initiative on Saturday to raise money for wildfire relief efforts in California and Oregon.
Cyclists can sign up for the Halloween Ride at bikeforhumanity.com. Participation is free, but riders are asked to make a donation.
Cyclists can participate anywhere around the world. They are encouraged to ride their bikes for as long as they like in an area where they can practice social distancing. Bike for Humanity officials stress that it is not a group ride and riding in clusters is prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The primary beneficiaries are the California Fire Foundation and the 2020 Community Rebuilding Fund, facilitated through Oregon Community Foundation.
Wildfires have devastated large swaths of the West Coast this year. In California, more than 8,000 wildfires have burned more than 4 million acres, killed 31 people and destroyed nearly 8,700 buildings. In Oregon, more than 1 million acres have burned and nearly 40,000 people have dealt with evacuations.
Bike for Humanity hosted events on April 25 and July 25. More than 3,500 people signed up to ride, helping to raise more than $175,000.
Richerson elected PGA president, Tim Rosaforte honored
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Jim Richerson was elected the 42nd president of the PGA of America on Thursday at a virtual annual meeting that included Tim Rosaforte becoming the first journalist to be awarded honorary membership.
Richerson, the senior vice president of operations for Arizona-based Troon Golf, succeeds Suzy Whaley, He previous was general manager and director of golf for Wisconsin-based Kohler, where he first was elected a PGA officer.
The PGA of America, which has some 29,000 members, it annual meeting virtually for the first time in its 104 years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the final acts of Whaley, the first female president in PGA history, was to bestow honorary membership to Rosaforte, whose career spans newspapers, magazines and television.
He is the 12th person to be appointed a PGA Honorary Member, joining a list that includes former Presidents Dwight Eisenhower, Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, and nine-time major champion Gary Player.
Coyotes cut ties with draft pick who bullied Black classmate
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes renounced their rights Thursday to their top 2020 draft pick after saying they learned more about his bullying of a Black classmate with developmental disabilities four years ago.
The team parted ways with Mitchell Miller after taking criticism for selecting him in the fourth round earlier this month despite knowing of his 2016 assault conviction. Arizona acknowledged it knew about the incident when it selected Miller 111th overall.
“We do not condone this type of behavior but embraced this as a teachable moment to work with Mitchell to make him accountable for his actions and provide him with an opportunity to be a leader on anti-bullying and anti-racism efforts,” President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said. “We have learned more about the entire matter, and more importantly, the impact it has had on Isaiah and the Meyer-Crothers family. What we learned does not align with the core values and vision for our organization and leads to our decision to renounce our draft rights.”
Miller pleaded guilty at age 14 to one count of assault and one count of violation of the Ohio Safe Schools Act. He and another teenager were accused of making 14-year-old Isaiah Meyer-Crothers eat a candy push pop after wiping it in a bathroom urinal, and surveillance video showed them kicking and punching him.
AP source: Panthers RB McCaffrey won’t play vs Falcons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person familiar with the situation says Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will not play Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.
The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the decision. The team would have had to activate McCaffrey from injured reserve by 4 p.m. Thursday for him to be eligible to play.
The NFL Network was first to report the decision.
The Panthers were hoping to have McCaffrey back after he missed the last five games with a high ankle sprain, but the team decided to err on the side of caution with the 2019 All-Pro. The decision gives McCaffrey 10 more days to recover before Carolina’s next game on Nov. 8 vs. Kansas City.
Malnati birdies half of holes to take 1-shot lead in Bermuda
SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Peter Malnati saw his infant son at a PGA Tour event for the first time since the pandemic, which brought a smile to his face and another birdie on his card for an 8-under 63 and a one-shot lead Thursday in the Bermuda Championship.
The tournament is the first to allow limited fans — no more than 500 a day at Port Royal — since the opening round of The Players Championship on March 12.
The final birdie was the ninth of the round for Malnati, who has gone from the South to the West to the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and keeps playing some of his best golf.
It was the third time in his last three events he posted a 63 or lower. Malnati was runner-up at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi and followed that with a tie for fifth in Las Vegas.
This round gave him a one-shot lead over Ryan Armour and Doug Ghim, who birdied his last two holes.
Lightning re-sign F Patrick Maroon, D Luke Schenn
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed two depth players from their Stanley Cup-winning team on Thursday, bringing back forward Patrick Maroon and defenseman Luke Schenn.
Maroon signed a two-year deal worth $1.8 million, while Schenn gets $900,000 for next season. Maroon and Schenn were among the newcomers who helped put the Lightning over the top after several years of playoff heartbreak.
Maroon became the only back-to-back Cup champion in 2019 and 2020 after winning it with his hometown St. Louis Blues the previous season. He’s just the eighth player in NHL history to win the Cup in consecutive seasons with different teams and the first to do so in back-to-back years since Claude Lemieux in the mid-1990s.
The 32-year-old put up six points in the playoffs, including an assist on Blake Coleman’s goal in Game 6 of the Final against Dallas, which was the Cup clincher. Maroon had 23 points in the regular season for Tampa Bay and has 229 over his NHL career.
Sabres sign Victor Olofsson to 2-year, $6.1 million contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres avoided an arbitration hearing by signing forward Victor Olofsson to a two-year, $6.1 million contract on Thursday.
Olofsson was a restricted free agent and coming off a season in which he finished seventh in the Calder Cup vote for rookie of the year honors. He was selected to the NHL’s All-Rookie team and had a chance to finish higher in the Calder voting if not for missing 15 games with a lower body injury.
The 25-year-old finished third on the team with 20 goals and 42 points in 54 games. Olofsson most notably set an NHL record in becoming the first player to score his first seven goals on the power play.
Uchimura positive for COVID-19 just a week before key meet
TOKYO — Two-time defending Olympic champion gymnast Kohei Uchimura of Japan has tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive test was reported by the Kyodo news agency on Thursday and comes just over a week before an international gymnastics meet in Tokyo that will test countermeasures against the virus.
The meet on Nov. 8 will involve eight gymnasts each from Japan, Russia, China and the United States. Uchimura was slated to participate.
The positive test could be a setback in trying to convince the world it will be safe to hold the postponed Tokyo Olympics next year. More than 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes will have to enter Japan. Add to that thousands of officials, judges, media and broadcasters. It is also unclear how many fans will be allowed to attend — and from where.
Mariners re-sign RHP Kendall Graveman to one-year deal
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners re-signed right-handed pitcher Kendall Graveman to a one-year contract Thursday.
Seattle initially declined Graveman’s $3.5 million option for the 2021 season, making him a free agent following the World Series. His free agency was short-lived as Seattle locked up the converted reliever.
Graveman signed last year to a two-year deal with the intention of becoming a starter in Seattle’s rotation. He made two starts before going on the injured list with a neck spasm. Graveman later revealed he has a benign bone tumor in his cervical spine, but could continue pitching and would be most effective as reliever.
Graveman made nine appearances out of the bullpen in September and was 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in 10 innings pitched. Graveman’s longest relief outing was two scoreless innings in his final appearance of the season against Oakland.
AC Milan, Arsenal win; Tottenham loses in Europa League
AC Milan cruised past Sparta Prague 3-0 for its second straight win in the Europa League on Thursday, while Tottenham fell to a surprising 1-0 loss at newcomer Antwerp.
Milan easily overcame a missed penalty by Zlatan Ibrahimović to remain unbeaten in 23 games in all competitions, dating back to least season.
Tottenham saw its 10-match unbeaten run end, despite having Gareth Bale in the starting lineup for a second straight time in the competition.
Fellow Premier League clubs captured their second straight win. Leicester beat AEK Athens 2-1 away while Arsenal scored three goals in a four-minute span either side of halftime in a 3-0 victory over Irish club Dundalk.
A minute of silence was held ahead of the game between Nice and Hapoel Beer Sheva to honor the three victims of a knife attack in the French city earlier Thursday. The players from both teams wore black armbands during the game, which the hosts won 1-0.
Benfica and Rangers earned their second straight victories while Hoffenheim and Wolfsberg cruised to big away wins.
NHL clears ex-Panthers GM of wrongdoing after investigation
The NHL on Thursday cleared Dale Tallon of any wrongdoing after an independent investigation found it could not substantiate claims he made inappropriate racial, religious and ethnic comments as general manager of the Florida Panthers.
The league received an anonymous report in August of Tallon using racially derogatory language while in the Toronto playoff bubble and had in the past made openly racial, religious and ethnic comments. That day, it hired Seyfarth Shaw LLP to conduct an investigation and said among other steps the law firm interviewed more than a dozen Panthers employees and reviewed all information about the case.
The NHL said that investigation showed the allegations were “neither corroborated nor substantiated and are inconsistent with Tallon’s past actions and his affirmative efforts in support of diversity and inclusion initiatives.”
After Akim Aliu last year said he was the victim of racist comments from coach Bill Peters during their time together in the minors, the NHL took steps to improve the reporting of such instances. That included a way for players, coaches and other staff to anonymously report behavior that would go against league policy and protocols.
Ontario Hockey League upcoming season shortened
The Ontario Hockey League’s next season is slated to start Feb. 4 and will be shorter because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league announced Thursday its season will have 40 games, down from the usual 68, and the playoffs will have eight teams instead of the usual 16.
The OHL is the last of Canada’s three major junior hockey leagues to announce plans for next season. The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season started earlier this month, but the schedule has been affected by several COVID-19 outbreaks as well as provincial government restrictions. The Western Hockey League plans to start its season on Jan. 8.
All WHL teams are scheduled to play exclusively within their divisions, which means the five American-based teams won’t have to cross the border.
3 on 3 hockey league plans to start inaugural season in June
NEW YORK — A few years after a 3-on-3 basketball league took the court, 3-on-3 hockey is launching next summer.
The 3ICE league is set to announce lThursday it’s planning to start its inaugural season on June 20. The league is expecting to make nine barnstorming stops around North America during the summer of 2021.
It has narrowed the list of cities to 13, including U.S. NHL markets Boston, Buffalo, Las Vegas, Nashville, Minneapolis and Columbus, Ohio, and plans to finalize those locations by Thanksgiving. Toronto and Quebec City are the Canadian cities in the running, along with American Hockey League markets Hershey, Pennsylvania; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Providence, Rhode Island.
Six of the eight teams are to be coached by Hockey Hall of Famers: Brian Trottier, Grant Fuhr, Guy Carbonneau, Joe Mullen, Larry Murphy and Angela Ruggiero.
American tennis player given 4-year ban for positive test
LONDON — A 21-year-old Californian who once earned a U.S. Open berth by winning the U.S. Tennis Association’s national girls’ championship was given a four-year doping ban after testing positive at a tournament.
Ashley Kratzer’s punishment was announced by the International Tennis Federation on Thursday.
Kratzer was provisionally suspended in March for her test result at a WTA event in Newport Beach, California, in January.
The ITF said an independent tribunal determined Kratzer “had not discharged her burden of rebutting the presumption of intentional use” and ruled that she is ineligible to compete until March 2024.
She can appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Dimitrov outlasts Tsitsipas to reach Vienna quarterfinals
VIENNA — Grigor Dimitrov outlasted third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 Thursday to complete the quarterfinal line-up at the Erste Bank Open.
Dimitrov held serve throughout but lost the opening set despite leading 5-0 in the tiebreaker.
“It’s never easy to come out of a situation like that,” Dimitrov said. “I kept on believing, I kept on doing the right things, stayed in the match, which was the most important thing.”
Dimitrov converted his second match point for his first career win over Tsitsipas, who had beaten the 20th-ranked Bulgarian in the fourth round of the French Open this month.
Dimitrov next plays Daniel Evans, who came back from a break down in both sets to beat Austrian wild-card entry Jurij Rodionov 7-5, 6-3.
Earlier, Dominic Thiem beat Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal against Andrey Rublev.
The defending champion, who is seeded second, lost only 10 points on his serve and wrapped up the win in just over an hour.
The fifth-seeded Rublev, who is seeking his fifth tournament win of the season, led Jannik Sinner 2-1 in the opening set when the Italian player retired with a foot injury.
Fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev also advanced after rallying to defeat Vasek Pospisil 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Medvedev’s next opponent is Kevin Anderson, who won the event in 2018.
Lorenzo Sonego edged Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (6), 7-6 (2) to set up a quarterfinal against top-seeded Novak Djokovic.
Bennett stripped of Vuelta stage win after bumping rival
AGUILAR DEL CAMPOO, Spain — Sam Bennett was stripped of his victory on the ninth stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Thursday after hitting a rival with his shoulder in the final sprint.
Pascal Ackermann of team Bora-Hansgrohe was given the stage win instead for his third Grand Tour victory, and first in the Vuelta. Gerben Thijssen moved up to second place and Max Kanter took the final podium spot.
“I didn’t expect to win because Sam was ahead but when I saw the video, it wasn’t a fair action from him,” Ackermann said. “After all the crashes of the last weeks, we have to take care of the other guys. If there is no hole, we have to stop. I feel sorry for Sam but I totally understand we have to ride in a more fair way.”
Race officials said Bennett was found guilty of an “irregular sprint” after hitting Emils Liepins with his shoulder entering the final meters (yards) of the stage. He was relegated to last place.
Wolves’ Beasley charged with threatening strangers with gun
MINNEAPOLIS — Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is charged with using a rifle to threaten a family who was house hunting in his neighborhood in suburban Minneapolis.
Beasley was charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court with threats of violence and drug possession. His wife, Montana Yao, was charged with a felony drug count.
According to a criminal complaint, a couple on a Parade of Home tour with their 13-year-old child pulled up to the home Beasley and Yao ren in Plymouth last month, but saw it was roped off. Beasley tapped on the window of the family’s SUV, pointed a rifle at them and told them to get off his property, prosecutors said.
Beasley continued to train the rifle at the SUV as it drove off, the criminal complaint said.
Police said they searched Beasley and Yao’s home and found a 12-gauge shotgun, a handgun and an automatic rifle that matched the description given by the couple in the SUV.
Rosenqvist hired by Arrow while Alex Palou moves to Ganassi
Felix Rosenqvist was hired by Arrow McLaren SP for the 2021 IndyCar season Thursday and rookie Alex Palou moved to Chip Ganassi Racing to fill his seat.
Rosenqvist spent two seasons driving the No. 10 Honda for Ganassi but his option was not picked up when Ganassi and the Swede could not agree on a contract restructuring. Arrow McLaren then snagged Rosenqvist after it fired rookie Oliver Askew in part for not disclosing a concussion he suffered in an August crash.
The 28-year-old Rosenqvist will be teamed with Pato O’Ward, who finished fourth in the standings in his first full season of IndyCar.
Thiem joins Rublev, Medvedev in Vienna quarterfinals
VIENNA — Dominic Thiem beat Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-2 Thursday to set up a quarterfinal against Andrey Rublev at the Erste Bank Open.
The defending champion, who is seeded second, lost only 10 points on his serve and wrapped up the win in just over an hour.
“It was a real good match, very solid from start to finish,” Thiem said in an on-court interview.
The fifth-seeded Rublev, who is seeking his fifth tournament win of the season, led Jannik Sinner 2-1 in the opening set when the Italian player retired with a foot injury.
“(Rublev) has entered the top 10 last week and the way he is playing, I would say he is among the five best players in the world right now,” said Thiem, who trains with the eighth-ranked Rublev regularly.
Fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev also advanced after rallying to defeat Vasek Pospisil 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Medvedev’s next opponent is Kevin Anderson, who won the event in 2018.
Lorenzo Sonego edged Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (6), 7-6 (2) to set up a quarterfinal against top-seeded Novak Djokovic.
The 42nd-ranked Sonego lost in qualification but replaced Diego Schwartzman in the main draw after the Argentine pulled out with an injury.
Daniel Evans came back from a break down in both sets to beat Austrian wild-card entry Jurij Rodionov 7-5, 6-3.
Russia wants to keep fans in stadiums despite pandemic
MOSCOW — As the coronavirus infection rate climbs in Russia, the country’s sports minister said Thursday he would try to ensure fans can still attend sporting events.
Russia has allowed some of the biggest crowds at sports events in Europe, even as some other countries revert back to empty stadiums.
Nearly 16,700 people watched a Champions League game last week between Zenit St. Petersburg and Brugge, the highest so far in the competition’s group stage, and 10,500 were at Krasnodar’s game against Chelsea on Wednesday.
