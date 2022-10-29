Lakers rule out Anthony Davis with low back tightness
MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Davis won’t play for the Los Angeles Lakers against Minnesota on Friday night due to low back tightness.
Los Angeles coach Darvin Ham said Davis felt the tightness when he woke up Friday morning and that the team decided to take the cautious approach with the oft-injured big man. Ham hoped having Davis sit out Friday would lead to him being available to play in the next game when the Lakers return home Sunday against Denver.
“You’re on the road, obviously it’s not your bed,” Ham said. “Just getting out in front of it and not wanting to put him in a make-or-break situation too early in the season. … Why risk it was our thought process.”
It will be the first missed game of the season for Davis, who is averaging 24 points and 9.5 rebounds this season. Davis played in just 40 games last season for Los Angeles, which is off to an 0-4 start.
“The back is a tricky thing,” Ham said.
Davis’ absence could lead Russell Westbrook to stay in the starting lineup, though Ham didn’t disclose who would start. Westbrook is available after missing the last game with left hamstring soreness.
The Lakers have discussed bringing Westbrook off the bench as they seek to find a remedy for the sluggish start.
49ers will be without Deebo Samuel for game vs. Rams
SANTA CLARA — San Francisco 49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday’s key NFC West showdown against the rival Los Angeles Rams with an injured hamstring.
Samuel hurt his hamstring during last weekend’s loss to Kansas City. He has been unable to practice with the 49ers (3-4) all week ahead of their game against the Rams (3-3).
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Samuel had been ruled out but he hopes he can return after the bye week.
“It’s not a precaution. He’s not good enough to go,” Shanahan said. “The fact that he even had a chance hopefully means he’ll be good with the week off and be ready for the next game.”
The Niners also will be without defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who will miss a fourth straight game with injuries to his foot and ankle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf).
Receiver Jauan Jennings (hamstring) and cornerback Jason Verrett are questionable. Verrett is looking to play in his first game since injuring his knee in the 2021 opener.
Samuel’s absence is a major loss considering the impact he has had on the 49ers offense — especially against the Rams.
In his last five games against Los Angeles dating to the 2020 season, Samuel has caught 36 passes for 578 yards and four touchdowns, rushed 22 times for 109 yards and two scores and even threw a 24-yard TD pass to Jennings.
He was responsible for more than 37% of the yards the Niners gained on offense in those games and six of the team’s 11 offensive touchdowns.
US midfielder De la Torre out for 3 weeks before World Cup
MADRID — American midfielder Luca de la Torre has sustained a leg injury that will sideline him for three weeks, his Spanish club Celta Vigo said Friday, with the World Cup less than a month away.
Celta said De la Torre has a muscle tear in his left leg. However, Celta coach Eduardo Coudet said he was confident that his player would be fit in time for the World Cup.
“I have spoken with the doctor, it is a small (injury),” Coudet said Friday. “He will surely make it (to the World Cup). He is a player who has a role with his national team, so there won’t be any problem.”
The United States opens the World Cup in Qatar on Nov. 21 against Wales. It then plays England and Iran in Group B.
De la Torre last played for the U.S. national team in a friendly against Japan in September.
The 24-year-old player joined Celta this summer, signing a four-year contract. He has made just five appearances for Celta this season, all as a substitute, totaling 54 minutes, following his transfer from the Dutch club Heracles.
Ben Crane resurfaces with a 62 to lead Bermuda Championship
SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Ben Crane took advantage of a rare start on the PGA Tour with his lowest score in 10 years, a 9-under 62 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Crane’s last victory was in 2014 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, before it was a World Golf Championship or a FedEx Cup playoff event. He hasn’t led after any round since the summer of 2017.
The 46-year-old Crane was debating whether to show up in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean as an alternate when he learned he was given a sponsor exemption. And then on Friday, he holed out with a wedge for eagle and tied his career low on the PGA Tour.
He finished before the weather started to turn rough, with a mixture of rain and wind.
“Obviously played the best golf I’ve played in a long time and to be in this tournament is super encouraging,” Crane said. “I don’t get in a lot and then to get in and the weather starts getting bad right when I finished. So really cool to shoot 62. That 29 on the back, I didn’t see it coming, but it adds up to 29. Super fun day.”
Crane, who was at 14-under 128, played alongside good friend Aaron Baddeley, who had a 64 and was among those one shot out of the lead.
Also one shot behind was Austin Smotherman, who was tied until a late three-putt bogey for a 67, Adam Schenk (66), Robby Shelton (66) and Ben Griffin (64).
Seamus Power of Ireland, at No. 48 the highest-ranked player in the field, had another 65 and was two shots behind.
Bowman cleared to return from concussion at NASCAR finale
Alex Bowman will return for the NASCAR season finale after missing five races with a concussion suffered in a crash in the new Next Gen car.
Hendrick Motorsports said Bowman will be back in the No. 48 Chevrolet next weekend at Phoenix Raceway, his home track. The team said the Tucson native was medically cleared to return following a Thursday evaluation by Dr. Micky Collins, clinical director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program.
Collins became a NASCAR driver favorite following his treatment of Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. It was Earnhardt’s own struggle with concussions that helped Bowman get his ride at Hendrick as Earnhardt’s injury replacement.
Bowman suffered his concussion in a Sept. 25 crash at Texas Motor Speedway. The injury knocked him out of the playoffs.
“We’re thrilled Alex is 100% and will have the opportunity to race at his home track,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “Throughout this process, he’s been incredibly diligent about following the advice of his doctors and prioritizing his health.”
Noah Gragson will drive for Bowman this Sunday for a fifth consecutive race. The No. 48 team had already prepared for Gragson to race Sunday at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia when Bowman’s medical clearance came through.
Spurs waive Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs waived guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.
The 6-foot-6 guard had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries.
“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said.
The Spurs would not offer any further details on what led to the 19-year-old Primo’s dismissal.
San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich arrived a half hour after his scheduled pregame media session and only minutes after the Spurs released the statement of Primo’s waiver.
“We’re going to stick by what we told you,” Popovich said.
Primo averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in his rookie season with the Spurs after playing one season at Alabama. He started 18 games, and at 18 years, 300 days became the youngest player in league history to appear in an NBA game after going to college.
Primo missed most of this preseason with an MCL sprain. San Antonio exercised the third-year team option on the Canadian just two weeks ago.
Spain’s state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar
BARCELONA, Spain — Spain’s state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court.
The case stems from Neymar’s transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona.
The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its accusation that the parties involved committed fraud and corruption.
DIS claims that it was paid far less than the 40% it says it was due as part owners of Neymar’s player rights.
The state prosecutor announced the decision to drop the case after hearing testimony from former Barcelona executives Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu on Friday. State prosecutor Luis García told the court he did not see any evidence that a crime was committed.
All the defendants deny any wrongdoing.
State prosecutors had been seeking a two-year prison sentence and a fine of 10 million euros ($10 million) for Neymar. They had also wanted five years for Rosell and three years for the former president of Santos, Odilio Rodrigues.
Neymar, who now plays for Paris Saint-Germain, told the court last week that he had “followed my heart and chose Barça.”
Red Bull fined $7 million for overspending F1 cost cap
MEXICO CITY — Formula One’s governing body ordered Red Bull to pay a $7 million fine and forfeit wind tunnel time as punishment for overspending the 2021 cost cap by $1.8 million during Max Verstappen’s first championship season.
The penalties announced Friday at the Mexico City Grand Prix are unlikely to satisfy Red Bull rivals, many of whom called for harsh penalties ranging from stripping Verstappen of last year’s title, a reduction in future Red Bull spending, and any punishment that would hurt the team competitively.
Red Bull has already wrapped up both a second F1 title with Verstappen and the constructors’ championship with three races remaining this season.
“They are sore anyway, so it doesn’t matter what you do,” Verstappen said of those who called for his championship to be stripped.
Instead, the FIA and Red Bull came to terms on a monetary fine and a reduction of only 10% of its allotted time in the wind tunnel in 2023. Red Bull has 30 days to pay the $7 million fine.
The cost cap was put in place as a competition equalizer to prevent the larger, heavily-funded teams from outspending the smaller organizations struggling to keep up.
Canucks acquire Ethan Bear, Lane Pederson from Hurricanes
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The struggling Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson from the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday for a fifth-round draft pick.
The 25-year-old Bear had five goals and nine assists in 58 games for the Hurricanes last season, but has yet to appear in an NHL game this season. He has 13 goals and 34 assists in 190 career NHL games with Carolina and Edmonton.
“We’re pleased to have added an established defenseman to our blue line,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement. “It gives the coaching staff another option with his right shot, his ability to move pucks, and his ability to get the puck out of our own end quick. (Bear’s) transition game has been something that I’ve watched over the years that I like.”
Carolina will retain $400,000 of Bear’s $2.2 million contact that is due to expire at the end of the season.
The 25-year-old Pederson is scoreless in four games this season for the Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League. He has a goal and four assists in 44 NHL games with Arizona and San Jose.
Vancouver hosted Pittsburgh on Friday night. The Canucks beat Seattle 5-4 on the road Thursday night to end their season-opening losing streak at a franchise-record seven games.
Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen suspended for 2 games
NEW YORK — Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Boston Bruins forward David Krejci a night earlier.
Rasmussen was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking midway through the second period in the Red Wings’ 5-1 loss in Boston. The suspension will cost him $15,784.
The 6-foot-6 Rasmussen has a goal and four assists in seven games this season.
Carlisle to miss Pacers-Wizards game for daughter’s event
WASHINGTON — Rick Carlisle will not coach the Indiana Pacers for their game at Washington on Friday night because of a previously scheduled event recognizing his daughter as cheer captain on her senior night.
The Pacers said assistant Lloyd Pierce will take over head coaching duties, and Carlisle will return for their game Saturday night at Brooklyn. Friday’s game is the third in a five-game road trip for Indiana.
Carlisle is early in the second season of his second stint with the Pacers. In between, he spent 13 years with the Dallas Mavericks.
Browns sign long snapper Hughlett to 4-year extension
BEREA, Ohio — Charley Hughlett has redefined the long in long snapper.
The Cleveland Browns locked up the dependable Hughlett on Friday, signing him to a four-year contract extension that could allow him to spend the rest of his career with the team.
Now in his eighth season with the Browns, Hughlett has handled snapping duties in every game — 120 straight — since the start of the 2015 season. His extension takes him through the 2026 season.
“It feels great,” Hughlett said. “My family and I have made Cleveland our home, and we’re excited to be able to stay here for another four years. All three of my kids have been born here, and this place has been a huge part of our lives.”
The 32-year-old has been consistent throughout his tenure, which is why he and Cleveland’s coaches were all shocked when Hughlett rolled a snap back to holder Corey Bojorquez last week on an extra-point attempt in Baltimore.
Only All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio has been with the Browns longer. Hughlett wants to finish his career in Cleveland.
“This was certainly the goal,” said Hughlett, who had stints with Dallas, New England, Jacksonville and Kansas City before signing with the Browns. ”I definitely felt like I had the talent to be able to do it. That was a tough period of my life, but obviously being here and staying here was the goal.
“The time has gone by really quick. I’m just thankful to keep it going.”
Bengals coach mum on hip injury to star WR Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor declined Friday to discuss details of Ja’Marr Chase’s hip injury or say how long the star receiver could be sidelined.
A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday that Chase’s injury could keep him out several weeks, but Taylor wouldn’t go that far Friday and wouldn’t say if the team planned to put Chase on the injured list. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Bengals are not commenting on Chase’s condition.
“He’s going to miss some time, and he will make a full recovery,” Taylor said after practice Friday afternoon. “So that’s all the information I have. We have a couple more days this week to make decisions on IR, things like that.”
Taylor said the Bengals are still “gathering information.”
Chase did not practice Thursday or Friday as the Bengals (4-3) continued preparing for Monday night’s game at Cleveland.
Chase was initially bothered by the hip in Cincinnati’s Oct. 16 game at New Orleans. He played in last week’s win against Atlanta, finishing with eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
The loss of Chase for any period would be a blow for the defending AFC champions, who have won four of five following an 0-2 start. If Chase has to go on IR, he would be out a minimum of four weeks.
In his second season, the 22-year-old Chase has 47 receptions for 605 yards and six TDs. As a rookie, Chase, who played with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at LSU, had 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 19 scores.
Also missing from Bengals practice was cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring) and defensive end Trey Hendrickson (neck).
Sedona Prince needs surgery, career at No. 20 Oregon over
EUGENE, Ore. — Sedona Prince’s career at Oregon has ended with a torn elbow ligament that will require surgery.
Prince, a 6-foot-7 center, has opted to forgo her final year of eligibility and pursue a professional career following surgery next month, the Ducks announced Friday.
“I’m heartbroken,” Prince said in a statement. “I truly felt that this was the year I could showcase my work ethic and skills on the court, but also my self-growth and leadership ability. I tried to push through the injury and be there for my team, but after extensive evaluation from the best doctors in the world and looking deep inside myself at my passions and goals, I know that I have to take care my elbow now in order to ensure long-term health and a sustained professional career.”
Prince averaged 9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game last season. She drew attention when she posted about the disparities between the women’s and men’s weight rooms at the 2021 NCAA Tournament on social media.
“She has done so many wonderful things and has been an incredible representative of our program and the university. Her impact on collegiate athletics, especially in the area of gender equity, has been immense and will be felt for generations to come,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said.
In her career for the No. 20 Ducks, Prince averaged 9.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks a game.
She will be honored before Oregon’s exhibition game against Carroll College at Matthew Knight Arena on Friday night.
Packers officially rule WR Allen Lazard out for Bills game
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has officially been ruled out for Sunday night’s game with the Buffalo Bills.
Lazard had said Thursday he doubted that he’d be available to play against the Bills after injuring his shoulder in a 23-21 loss at Washington. The Packers released an injury report Friday that removed all suspense by declaring Lazard and reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles out.
The Packers labeled offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot), wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and outside linebacker Rashan Gary (concussion) questionable.
Watson has missed two straight games and has been a limited practice participant all week. Bakhtiari, who didn’t play at Washington, practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Friday but missed Thursday’s session.
Gary practiced fully Friday, and Jenkins was a limited participant.
Lazard has 26 catches for 340 yards and four touchdowns to lead Packers receivers in the latter two categories. Gary has a team-high six sacks.
The Packers (3-4) will be attempting to snap a three-game skid when they face the Bills (5-1).
