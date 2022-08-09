Mercury’s Taurasi out for rest of season with quad injury
PHOENIX — Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the season with a quadriceps strain.
Taurasi missed the last two games with the injury and the team announced Monday that the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer will not be available as the Mercury fight for a 10th straight playoff appearance.
A five-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time WNBA champion, Taurasi averaged 16.7 points and 3.9 assists this season, her 17th in the WNBA. Phoenix signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract to fill Taurasi’s roster spot.
Phoenix has played all season without center Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after police at a Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison last week, but U.S. officials are hoping to bring her home in a prisoner swap.
The Mercury are one of six teams fighting for the final three WNBA playoff spots heading into the final week of the season.
Oklahoma’s Gundy out after saying ‘racially charged’ word
A day after Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation, the school said Monday that Gundy uttered a racially charged word multiple times during a film session last week.
Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, announced his resignation in a social media post late Sunday, and the school confirmed it with a statement shortly thereafter. Oklahoma sent out another statement on Monday giving more details about the incident.
“Coach Gundy resigned from the program because he knows what he did was wrong,” first-year Sooners coach Brent Venables said in the statement. “He chose to read aloud to his players, not once but multiple times, a racially charged word that is objectionable to everyone, and does not reflect the attitude and values of our university or our football program. This is not acceptable. Period.”
Gundy apologized in his post and explained his resignation. He said he noticed a player was distracted while he was supposed to be taking notes, so he picked up the athlete’s iPad and read aloud the words on the screen. He acknowledged that he said a word that he “should never — under any circumstance — have uttered,” and said he was “horrified” when he realized what he had done.
Venables said it’s tough to see Gundy leave, but worse for the players to hear that word from one of their coaches.
“As painful as it has been dealing with coach Gundy resigning from the program, it doesn’t touch the experience of pain felt by a room full of young men I am charged to protect, lead and love,” Venables said.
Hall of Famer Eckersley to leave Red Sox booth after season
BOSTON — Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley said Monday that he will be leaving the Boston Red Sox broadcasts at the end of the season, his 50th in Major League Baseball.
Eckersley, who was drafted by Cleveland as a California high schooler in 1972, went on to pitch 24 seasons as both a 20-win starter and a 50-save reliever for Cleveland, Boston, the Cubs, Oakland and the Cardinals. He won the AL Cy Young and MVP awards in 1992 while playing for the Athletics.
He joined NESN in 2003 and stood out for his outspoken and colorful analysis on the Red Sox broadcasts.
“After 50 years in Major League Baseball, I am excited about this next chapter of my life,” Eckersley said. “I will continue to be an ambassador for the club and a proud member of Red Sox Nation, while transitioning to life after baseball alongside my wife Jennifer, my children and my grandchildren.”
Eckersley, 67, was a six-time All-Star who went 197-171 with a 3.50 ERA in a career in which he pitched 100 complete games as a starter before pioneering the role of the one-inning closer and earning 390 saves.
Alabama No. 1 in preseason coaches’ poll; Ohio St. 2, UGA 3
Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches’ poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third.
The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15.
The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football coaches. Alabama is coming off a loss in the College Football Playoff title game to Georgia.
The Buckeyes received five first-place votes and the Bulldogs got six. No. 18 Texas also received a first-place vote.
Clemson was No. 4 and Notre Dame was No. 5. Michigan, coming off its first CFP appearance, was sixth, followed by Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor.
Saints QB Winston leaves practice with foot ‘tweak’
METAIRIE, La. — Saints quarterback Jameis Winston left practice on Monday with what coach Dennis Allen described as an apparent foot injury.
“He tweaked his foot a little bit,” Allen said after practice.
Winston did not receive treatment on the field and continued to practice for a period after he’d first felt discomfort before deciding to walk to the training room.
Allen said Winston was rolling out during a seven-on-seven drill when the quarterback “kind of felt it tweaked a little bit, so he wanted to go in and get it evaluated.”
Winston is New Orleans’ projected starter despite tearing ligaments in his left knee in a game against Tampa Bay last Oct. 31.
He spent the second half of last season and much of this past offseason rehabilitating from reconstructive surgery and in March signed a two-year extension worth up to $28 million. Winston was limited during on-field work during the offseason, but has participated more fully in full-team drills since training camp practices began on July 27. His highlights have included long, accurate touchdown passes to Deonte Harty and rookie Chris Olave when the speedy receivers got behind the secondary.
Winston, a 2013 Heisman Trophy winner and 2015 top overall draft choice by Tampa Bay, arrived in New Orleans as a free agent in 2020 with a mercurial reputation.
Seattle Kraken add Dave Lowry to staff as assistant coach
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken have added former Winnipeg interim coach Dave Lowry to the coaching staff for the upcoming season, the team announced Monday.
Lowry spent most of last season as the interim head coach for the Jets. He took over on Dec. 17 and went 26-22-6 while in charge. Lowry had joined Winnipeg as an assistant coach before the start of the 2020 season.
Lowry has also worked as an assistant with Los Angeles and Calgary, along with stints as a head coach with three different teams in the Western Hockey League.
Lowry spent 19 seasons as a player in the NHL with Vancouver, Calgary, St. Louis, Florida and San Jose.
Lions lose 4th player to retirement this summer
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions rookie offensive tackle Zein Obeid has retired, the fourth player to end his career with the team in two months.
Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Kendall Lamm was signed to fill Obeid’s roster spot. The 30-year-old Lamm has started 28 of 86 NFL games with Houston, Cleveland and Tennessee.
Obeid, who played at Ferris State, was an undrafted rookie as were recent retirees Jermaine Waller, a defensive back from Virginia Tech, and Corey Sutton, a former Appalachian State receiver.
Defensive tackle John Penisini retired in late July after starting 12 games as a sixth-round pick in 2020 and playing in 16 games as a reserve last year.
Detroit will play the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night at home in a preseason game. The Lions open the regular season on Sept. 11 at home against Philadelphia.
Falcons G Mayfield returns to practice after injuring back
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons left guard Jaylen Mayfield returned to practice Monday after missing time with a lower back injury.
It’s not known if Mayfield will be able to play Friday night in Atlanta’s first preseason game at Detroit.
“It was good to have him back out there,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “You never know with those things. We’ll continue to assess and see if he’s healthy enough to play.”
Mayfield, who started all but one game as a rookie, had missed the two previous practices. The Falcons open the regular season Sept. 11 at home against the New Orleans Saints.
“There’s plenty of time,” Mayfield said. “I haven’t lost any confidence or backtracked from where I was. I just have to get healthy and feel better.”
Mayfield, a third-round draft pick from Michigan in 2021, played tackle in college but moved to guard with the Falcons. He struggled at the new position and was one of the lowest-graded starting linemen in the league.
He has been playing behind newcomer Elijah Wilkinson in training camp.
ETSU hires Brenda Mock Brown as new women’s hoops coach
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State hired Brenda Mock Brown as the Buccaneers’ new women’s basketball coach Monday, one week after announcing Simon Harris was being fired over Title IX issues in his lone season.
Interim athletic director Richard Sander announced Brown’s new position at a news conference Monday.
Brown is the 10th coach in the program’s history. She was head coach of the women’s basketball program at UNC Asheville between 2012 and 2020, leading the Bulldogs to four straight postseason berths between 2015 and 2019 and consecutive Big South Tournament titles.
She also was named the Big South Coach of the Year in the 2015-16 season overseeing the biggest turnaround season in Division I, going from 9-22 to 26-7.
Sander was named interim athletic director on Aug. 1 after AD Scott Carter resigned. ETSU also announced that Harris was suspended with pay until Aug. 15, when his firing becomes official. An investigation started after two former players alleged discrimination and unfair treatment this spring.
Brown has spent the past two years working at Global Sports and Events and worked as a consultant at Inkwell Sports Solutions.
She also was an assistant coach at Florida, Charlotte, Jacksonville and Georgia Tech. Brown played at Wake Forest and was a two-time captain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.