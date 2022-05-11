Canadiens win NHL draft lottery; Devils move up to No. 2
The Montreal Canadiens are not only hosting the NHL draft in July, they’ll have a chance to be the headliners after winning the draft lottery on Tuesday night.
The Canadiens followed a turbulent season in which they finished last in the overall standings by retaining the right to the No. 1 pick.
The New Jersey Devils shook up the draft order by winning the second of two lottery drawings and moving from the fifth to second slot in the draft order.
The Devils’ win bumped Arizona from second to third, Seattle to fourth and Philadelphia to the fifth slot. The remaining slots from 6 to 16 remained unchanged based on where the teams finished in the standings.
Montreal finally managed to pick up a big win following a season in which the Canadiens were undone by a series of injuries and free-agent losses, which led to the team firing coach Dominique Ducharme and general manager Marc Bergevin. Kent Hughes took over as GM with Martin St. Louis still holding the title of interim coach.
The Canadiens went from reaching the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, which they lost in five games to Tampa Bay, to a 22-49-11 finish — the franchise’s fewest wins in 60-plus-game season.
The timing of the lottery win at least lines up with the Canadiens’ lengthy wait to host the draft, scheduled for July 7 and 8. Montreal was originally scheduled to host the event in 2020, but the last two drafts were held remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Montreal becomes the first team to host the draft and have the No. 1 pick since Toronto in 1985, when the Maple Leafs selected Wendel Clark.
PGA Tour denies releases for players in Saudi-funded event
The PGA Tour is denying releases to golfers who asked to play in the first of a series of Saudi-funded tournaments next month in England, a bold move by Commissioner Jay Monahan in trying to quash Greg Norman’s latest bid to start a lucrative rival league.
The first LIV Golf Invitational is scheduled for June 9-11 at Centurion Golf Club outside of London, with a 48-man field competing for a $20 million purse over 54 holes. The winner gets $4 million — to date the richest prize in golf — and last place gets $120,000.
The tour informed the players who are seeking releases late Tuesday afternoon, and then notified all players of the decision in a short memo, which was obtained by The Associated Press.
“We have notified those who have applied that their request has been declined in accordance with the PGA Tour Tournament Regulations. As such, Tour members are not authorized to participate in the Saudi Golf League’s London event under our regulations,” the memo said.
“As a membership organization, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the PGA Tour and its players.”
While the names of players who have signed up has not officially been released, Phil Mickelson said through his agent he has asked for a conflicting event release to the London event. Lee Westwood confirmed last week he asked the PGA Tour and European tour for a release.
The Daily Telegraph reported that Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer and Ian Poulter also were among those who sought releases.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant doubtful for rest of NBA playoffs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis All-Star guard Ja Morant is doubtful for the remainder of the NBA postseason after an MRI and further evaluation revealed a bone bruise in his injured right knee.
The Grizzlies said they expect him to make a full recovery.
The NBA’s most improved player had been averaging 38.3 points a game in the Grizzlies’ Western Conference semifinal matchup with Golden State. But he sat out the 101-98 Game 4 loss on Monday with what the team said at the time was a sore knee.
The Grizzlies trail 3-1 in the series with Game 5 set for tonight in Memphis.
Morant reinjured his knee on a play with the Warriors’ Jordan Poole that the teams debated during the Grizzlies’ 142-112 loss in Game 3.
Morant limped off with 6:19 remaining in the game after Poole grabbed at the knee on a play the Warriors guard said was simply an effort to strip the ball.
Afterward, Morant posted and later deleted a video of the play on his Twitter feed with the words “broke the code,” a reference that Warriors coach Steve Kerr had used five days earlier when Dillon Brooks’ hard foul in Game 2 sidelined Gary Payton II.
Kerr missed Game 4 after testing positive for COVID-19 and being placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. He remained at home in the Bay Area on Tuesday and did not travel to Memphis with the team. Associate head coach Mike Brown will coach Game 5 as planned.
Warriors spokesman Raymond Ridder said via text message Tuesday that the Warriors had no new cases of COVID-19.
Padres manager Bob Melvin to have prostate surgery
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin says he’ll have prostate surgery Wednesday and hopes he misses only part of a forthcoming road trip.
Melvin said he doesn’t think he has cancer, “but they won’t know until they get in there.” He was in street clothes during his pregame session with the media before Tuesday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs.
Melvin, who was hired away from Oakland on Nov. 1, said he’s been feeling various symptoms since the team returned from a road trip last Wednesday night.
He has been bothered by what the team called a gastrointestinal issue. He was at the ballpark last Thursday night but did not manage in a 2-1 win against Miami. He was replaced by bench coach Ryan Christenson.
On Monday evening, the Padres said Melvin might miss a few games in the coming days, including a series opener against the Cubs. A few hours later, they said Melvin was feeling a little better and decided to manage the game, a 6-0 loss. Melvin wasn’t feeling well enough to do the post-game news conference, so third base coach Matt Williams handled it. The team announced that Christenson, who would have been interim manager if Melvin couldn’t have managed, entered COVID protocols.
Christenson was to manage Tuesday night’s game if he cleared protocol in time, and then manage in Melvin’s absence.
“Hopefully Ryan’s back today, too,” Melvin said. “I’m not sure what today’s going to look like, but on the road, yes. Our staff is great. They’ll probably do a better job than I would.”
Patrick Marleau retires after 23-year NHL career
SAN JOSE — For 23 seasons, Patrick Marleau woke up each day preparing to play hockey and that helped him eventually break Gordie Howe’s record for most games played in the NHL.
After a difficult year away from the game hoping another team would call and offer him a chance, Marleau announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a career that featured a record 1,779 games, 566 goals, two Olympic gold medals and nearly every significant San Jose Sharks record.
“It’s been hard,” Marleau said about his first season away from the game he started playing as a 3-year-old in Saskatchewan. “I’ve played this game that much all my life and I love it. I’m getting a whole new respect for my wife and my family and all the things that they had to go through when I was gone, just the day to day. But that’s my new challenge, and that’s what I’m looking forward to doing now. I can’t wait to become the best father and husband I can be.”
Marleau said he kept in shape in case a team called but nothing materialized and he realized a few weeks ago that he was ready to announce his retirement.
He capped his retirement announcement the same way he did in a letter posted on the Players’ Tribune, saying simply: “Thank you, hockey.”
Marleau broke Howe’s all-time games played record late last season, the capper to a remarkable career that started as the No. 2 overall pick in the 1997 draft. Marleau retires ranked 23rd all-time with 566 goals and 50th with 1,197 points for San Jose, Toronto and Pittsburgh.
He also holds the Sharks records for games played (1,607), goals (522) and points (1,111) as he helped make the team into a perennial contender and a fixture in the South Bay.
Ex-kicker sues Jags, cites Urban Meyer for hostile workplace
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former NFL placekicker Josh Lambo has filed a lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars, seeking more than $3.5 million in salary and damages for emotional distress caused by former head coach Urban Meyer.
The Tampa Bay Times first reported details of the lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in the 4th Judicial Circuit Court in Duval County and claims Meyer and the Jaguars created a hostile work environment. According to the lawsuit, Lambo says his performance suffered as a result of being kicked and verbally abused by Meyer.
Lambo is seeking a jury trial and hopes to be awarded a judgement for back pay owed from his 2021 salary ($3.5 million) with interest as well as “compensation for any special damages sustained as emotional stress and reputational harm and litigation fees,” among other costs.
The Jaguars fired Meyer on Dec. 15, hours after the Tampa Bay Times reported Meyer had kicked Lambo during a practice months earlier. Meyer was fired with cause, although the team insists Lambo’s accusation had nothing to do with owner Shad Khan’s decision to end one of the most tumultuous coaching tenures in NFL history.
Since Lambo reported the kicking incident to the Jaguars’ legal counsel, his subsequent release violated Florida’s Private Sector Whistle Blower’s Act, the lawsuit says.
Lambo, the fourth-most accurate kicker in NFL history, missed a field-goal attempt in each of Jacksonville’s first two preseason games. In a practice before the final exhibition game at Dallas in August, Lambo says he was stretching when Meyer approached him, kicked him in the leg and said, “Hey (expletive), make your (expletive) kicks!”
Lambo says he told Meyer to never strike him again, but Meyer responded with, “I’m the head ball coach. I’ll kick you whenever the (expletive) I want.”
The lawsuit says Lambo verbally reported the incident immediately through his agent, who contacted the Jaguars’ legal counsel the day after Meyer kicked Lambo.
No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger
SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said it has closed the case and decided against pursuing charges based on “the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.”
“These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case,” District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said in a statement.
Police previously said that the victim had provided few details about the altercation and refused to cooperate with the investigation.
Representatives for Tyson previously said the boxer was on a flight with “an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.”
The April 20 video shows Tyson leaning over the back of his seat repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head, drawing blood. The footage was first shared by TMZ, which said it was recorded on a JetBlue Airways plane bound for Florida.
Prior to the physical altercation, the other passenger was seen on the video standing over Tyson’s seat — waving his arms and talking animatedly while the former boxer sits quietly.
Attorneys for Tyson praised the district attorney’s decision in a statement on Tuesday, thanking law enforcement for “careful, diligent and professional work.”
Ravens sign RB Mike Davis to 1-year deal
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens signed running back Mike Davis to a one-year deal.
The Ravens announced the move Tuesday. Davis rushed for 503 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Atlanta Falcons.
Prior to last season, Davis played two seasons with Carolina, two with Seattle and two with San Francisco. He rushed for a career-high 642 yards in 2020 with the Panthers.
Baltimore was without running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards for all of last season because of knee injuries.
Barcelona’s Araújo exits field in ambulance after concussion
BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo was taken off the field in an ambulance after clashing heads with a teammate and collapsing on Tuesday.
The Uruguay defender “has suffered a concussion and has been taken to the hospital to undergo further testing,” the club said on Twitter. He appeared to be conscious as he was put into the ambulance.
Araújo collapsed after clashing heads with Gavi Páez as both players went for a ball in the 61st minute against Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou Stadium. The defender seemed OK at first but went down to the ground after taking a few steps.
Barcelona and Celta players immediately called for medical assistance and turned him on his side. Araújo appeared to be unconscious for a few moments as doctors rushed in. He was treated for nearly eight eight minutes as doctors immobilized the defender before putting him in the ambulance.
Gavi also needed medical assistance but was able to return to the match, which Barcelona won 3-1.
“It’s scary when something like this happens,” said forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored twice for Barcelona.
Mets ace Jacob deGrom moves from 10-day IL to 60-day IL
WASHINGTON — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom was moved to the 60-day injured list by the New York Mets on Tuesday in a procedural move that does not necessarily indicate any news about his progress in returning from a stress reaction on his right shoulder blade.
DeGrom has not pitched this season and has been expected to be sidelined at least until June. By shifting the right-hander from the 10-day IL, the NL East-leading Mets made room on their 40-man roster for lefty Locke St. John, who was waived by the Chicago Cubs.
Speaking to reporters before Tuesday night’s game at the Washington Nationals, New York manager Buck Showalter wouldn’t offer any specifics about where things stand with deGrom. He went on the injured list on opening day, April 7, after getting hurt late in spring training.
“Everything’s going well. I’m going to stay out of the doctor-and-trainer business, but he’s where he’s supposed to be,” said Showalter, who is in his first year with the Mets. “I’m not going to say ‘ahead’ or ‘behind,’ but they like the way he’s progressing.”
On April 25, the Mets said deGrom had an MRI and CT scan that showed the injury was healing and more exams would be done in May.
White Sox’s Jiménez making quick strides from torn hamstring
CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez said he is making quick strides in his recovery from a torn hamstring.
Jiménez said Tuesday he is coming along sooner than expected. He is pain free and has been running and swinging.
“We’re gonna be back sooner than later,” he said.
The White Sox are counting on Jiménez to bounce back in a big way after he missed much of last season because of a ruptured left pectoral tendon. He was off to a slow start with just eight hits in 36 at-bats before he was injured trying to beat out a grounder at Minnesota on April 23.
The 25-year-old slugger felt it as he was running toward the base. He then stretched for the bag, stumbled and was taken from the field on a cart. Jiménez had surgery a few days later, and the White Sox said he would be out six to eight weeks.
Jiménez’s injury is similar to the one that sidelined White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal for almost two months last season. Right-hander Lance Lynn also is on the injured list with a similar issue after he was pulled from his final start of spring training with right knee discomfort.
“When I went down ... I was just a little frustrated because I wasn’t feeling good,” Jiménez said. “And then, that happened. Right now, I feel pretty good with the result that we have.”
Jiménez smacked 31 homers as a rookie in 2019 and followed that up by hitting .296 with 14 home runs in 55 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He was limited to 55 games last year after he was injured trying to make a catch on a home run during a spring training game.
Djokovic wins opener at Italian Open with vintage scrambling
ROME — Still attempting to get his nearly unbeatable form back following his time away from the tour, Novak Djokovic took another step in the right direction with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Aslan Karatsev in his opening match at the Italian Open on Tuesday.
The top-ranked Djokovic, who is bidding for a sixth Rome title, showed off some vintage scrambling abilities late in the first set when he ran down one shot near the net post then sprinted back across the net to dig out a low backhand volley winner.
It was the type of point that Djokovic pulled off day after day last year when he came within one match of completing a calendar-year Grand Slam — sweeping all four major titles in the same year.
Playing on a court that is one of his favorites, Djokovic celebrated the point by making a gesture with his hands that urged the Campo Centrale crowd to applaud even louder — bringing many fans to their feet.
“You always hope you can play some exciting and attractive points and come out as a winner of those points and celebrate with the crowd,” Djokovic said. “That’s what the crowd is looking for — they’re looking for energy, excitement, fight and they want to see some good tennis.
“We had some nice points today. It’s always great to play in the colosseum of tennis,” the 20-time Grand Slam champion added.
It was a fairly clean performance for Djokovic, who had only 10 unforced errors to Karatsev’s 36.
Djokovic needs to reach the semifinals in Rome to stay No. 1. Otherwise, Daniil Medvedev will take the top spot and the top seed at the French Open, which starts in 12 days.
Joe Cronin becomes Blazers GM after serving in interim role
PORTLAND, Ore. — Joe Cronin has been named the Portland Trail Blazers’ general manager after serving in the interim role since December.
Cronin became interim GM after Neil Olshey was fired following an investigation into allegations of a toxic workplace environment.
Cronin has since been reshaping the Blazers’ roster, making several trades before the February deadline that put the team under the luxury tax threshold and freed up cap space. In the most significant move, guard CJ McCollum was traded to New Orleans, ending his lengthy run as Damian Lillard’s partner in Portland’s backcourt.
The Blazers finished 27-55 this season, their worst record since 2005-06 when they won just 21 games. Portland also finished 13th in the Western Conference in Chauncey Billups’ first year as the Blazers’ head coach, snapping a streak of eight straight playoff appearances.
The Blazers await their fate in next week’s NBA draft lottery ahead of the June 23 draft. Free agency opens in July.
“We’ve established a great working relationship in the last six months and have the same vision for what it takes to win a championship in this league,” Billups said in a statement Tuesday. “I look forward to bringing Joe’s vision to life with our entire front office.”
Cronin signed a four-year deal with the Blazers.
He has been with the Blazers since 2006 and became a pro scout and salary cap analyst in 2010. He was named the team’s director of player personnel in 2014 and was promoted to assistant GM last year.
Steelers All-Pro DT Cam Heyward wins writers’ Good Guy Award
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro defensive tackle Cameron Heyward has been selected as the 2022 Good Guy Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America.
Heyward, the 18th Good Guy Award winner, is the second member of the Steelers franchise to get the award, joining Jerome Bettis, who won the inaugural honor in 2005. The award is given to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs.
Heyward did not miss a media availability during the 2021 season, and those who covered the Steelers noted he doesn’t avoid answering tough questions. He was cited for consistently going “above and beyond’’ to build an honest rapport with those who cover the team.
“We give out the Chief Award — named after team patriarch Art Rooney — for cooperation with the media every year, and it got to the point where we had to alter the rules to not allow back-to-back winners,” said PFWA Pittsburgh chapter president Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “If not, Cam Heyward would’ve won every award since. Instead, he’s won a record three in a span of eight seasons.
“He never turned anybody away. When the locker rooms would open after games, the entire media group would go right for Heyward, win or lose. When COVID hit, he never missed a week talking to the media, and it never seemed like a chore for him. He enjoyed being the voice of the team, and he used it to get his message across through the media, especially in tough times. ... He sets the tone in the locker room, and his teammates tend to follow his lead.”
During the 2021 season, Heyward started all 17 games with 89 total tackles (53 solo), 10 sacks, one interception, nine passes defensed and one forced fumble with a fumble recovery.
Other nominees for the Good Guy Award were Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin, Denver safety Justin Simmons and Cincinnati tight end C.J. Uzomah, now with the Jets.
