Hitting coach Thames headlines additions to Angels’ staff
ANAHEIM — Marcus Thames is the Los Angeles Angels’ new hitting coach, and Phil Plantier will be his assistant next season.
Bill Hezel, the director of pitching at the Driveline Baseball development program, will be the assistant pitching coach to Matt Wise, who is returning to the Angels for the 2023 season on manager Phil Nevin’s staff.
The Angels also announced Monday that third base coach Mike Gallego, assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti and assistant hitting coach Paul Sorrento will be reassigned within the organization.
Thames, who played a decade in the majors as an outfielder, was the Miami Marlins’ hitting coach last year after spending the previous four seasons in the same job with the New York Yankees. Nevin was the Yankees’ third base coach during that stretch before joining the Angels’ staff last season and being promoted to manager after Joe Maddon’s firing.
Plantier was a hitting coach in the Marlins’ system last season. The former big league outfielder was the San Diego Padres’ hitting coach from 2012-14.
Thames and Plantier will supervise a batting lineup that ranked in the bottom half of the sport in most statistical categories last season despite the presence of former AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. The top-heavy lineup led the majors with 1,539 strikeouts and ranked 22nd in hits, 23rd in OPS, 25th in runs and 26th with a .297 on-base percentage.
Hitting coach Jeremy Reed and assistant John Mallee were dismissed after the Angels completed their seventh straight losing season and eighth straight non-playoff campaign. Both are the longest active skids in the majors.
Hezel is a former college baseball coach who later served as a consultant to the Phillies while working at Driveline, the development training complex where dozens of major leaguers — including Ohtani — work in the offseason.
Nevin is on a one-year contract as the Angels’ permanent manger. The entire organization is in transition with owner Arte Moreno actively exploring a sale of the team.
Garcia beats Sabalenka in straight sets for WTA Finals title
FORT WORTH, Texas — Caroline Garcia took a tight first set and went on to a 7-6(4), 6-4 victory over Aryna Sabalenka to win the championship of the WTA Finals on Monday night.
The sixth-ranked Garcia became the second Frenchwoman to win the season-ending event after Amelie Mauresmo in 2005, also the last time the WTA Finals were held in the U.S.
There was only one break point in a meeting of the tour (Garcia) and tournament (Sabalenka) leaders in aces coming into the match.
Garcia converted that break point in the first game of the second set while handing No. 7 Sabalenka just her third loss in 12 career hard-court finals on the temporary indoor court at Dickies Arena.
Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens beat defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 to win the doubles title in the WTA Finals on Monday night.
No. 9 USC escapes Cal on Saturday
LOS ANGELES — Caleb Williams passed for 360 yards, rushed for a touchdown and threw two of his four scoring passes to Michael Jackson III, leading Southern California over California.
Tahj Washington caught seven passes for 112 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans (8-1, 6-1 Pac-12), whose defense allowed 28 points in the second half of a third straight subpar outing.
But Williams went 26 for 41 without a turnover and coolly kept the Trojans ahead in the fourth quarter of his second straight outstanding performance without his top two receivers, injured Jordan Addison and Mario Williams.
In his last three games, Caleb Williams has passed for 1,152 yards with 14 TDs and no interceptions to make a run into Heisman Trophy consideration.
Travis Dye also rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown in USC’s 15th victory in 17 meetings with Cal (3-6, 1-5). Tight end Lake McRee caught a TD pass with 5:34 to play while the Trojans held off the Bears’ late rally.
No. 10 UCLA holds strong against Arizona State
TEMPE, Ariz. — Dorian Thompson-Robinson hurdled a defender on a 33-yard touchdown run, one of his two rushing scores, and also passed for two TDs as UCLA held off Arizona State.
Thompson-Robinson led drives of 75, 77, 91 and 90 yards to give UCLA (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) a 28-10 halftime lead that grew to 35-10 on his 4-yard run in the third quarter.
Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns, and the Sun Devils (3-6, 2-4) scored 17 straight points to close to 42-36 on Xazavian Valladay’s 1-yard TD run and Bourguet’s 2-point conversion pass with 6:24 left.
UCLA put it away on its next possession on Colson Yankoff’s 1-yard touchdown run with 2:30 remaining. Thompson-Robinson finished with 169 yards passing and 120 yards rushing.
The Bruins played without Pac-12 leading rusher Zach Charbonnet.
Kazmeir Allen had 137 yards rushing, including a touchdown, and 63 more receiving for UCLA. Keegan Jones added 98 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns.
Colts fire Reich as stagnant offense continues to sputter
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have fired coach Frank Reich after another lackluster offensive performance in the team’s third consecutive loss.
The Colts announced the move on Monday, one day after it went 0 for 14 on third down and totaled just 121 yards of offense in an ugly 26-3 loss at New England.
Indy (3-5-1) has the league’s lowest scoring offense. Team officials are expected to speak about the decision Monday night.
Reich was hired in 2018 after serving as offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles. He led the Colts to the playoffs in two of his first four seasons and had them on the cusp of making it last season. But Indy lost its last two games to miss the postseason.
This is the third major move in three weeks for Indy. Two weeks ago, Reich announced the benching of longtime NFL veteran Matt Ryan, the league’s 2016 MVP. Last week, he fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady even though Reich was the one calling plays.
General manager Chris Ballard also traded running back Nyheim Hines last Tuesday, just before the trading deadline.
Fractional interest in Flightline sells for $4.6 million
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland says a 2.5% fractional interest in Breeders’ Cup Classic champion Flightline has sold for $4.6 million during a special auction before the start of its November Breeding Stock Sale.
Brookdale Farm’s Freddy Seitz signed the ticket for an undisclosed client, the track announced in a release on Monday. The sale comes a day after ownership of the 4-year-old son of Tapit retired the unbeaten colt following his record 8¼-length victory in Saturday’s $6 million, Grade 1 Classic at Keeneland. Flightline likely locked up Horse of the Year honors with his fourth Grade 1 victory in six starts by a combined victory margin of 71 lengths — dominance that has drawn comparisons to legendary Triple Crown champion Secretariat.
Flightline will begin his breeding career next year at Lane’s End Farms in Versailles, Kentucky, but a stud fee has yet to be determined. West Point Thoroughbreds, part of the bay colt’s ownership, offered the fractional interest. Seitz said the buyer wanted to “make a big splash” and get more involved in the business.
“With a special horse like (Flightline) all you can do is get involved and then just hope for the best,” Seitz said in the release.
“There has never been a horse that has done what he has done for however many years, back to Secretariat. You just have to pay up and get involved, and this is kind of what he’s thinking.”
Canada Soccer to reveal World Cup roster on Sunday
Canada coach John Herdman plans to announce his World Cup roster on Sunday, 10 days before opening play in Qatar against No. 2 Belgium.
Herdman can name up to 26 players. The roster limit was 23 at past tournaments.
In June, FIFA announced that final rosters have been increased “given the need to retain additional flexibility due to the unique timing of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the global calendar, as well as the broader context of the disruptive effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on squads before and during tournaments.”
The soccer showcase is being held in November and December as opposed to the usual summer months because of Qatar’s high temperatures. The scheduling means most players are involved in club games right until the World Cup break.
Herdman has said he planned to leave his reveal until as late as possible to accommodate injuries. The deadline is Nov. 14.
Oshoala and Caicedo win 2022 Women’s ICC awards
NEW YORK — Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala and Deportivo Cali forward Linda Caicedo were among those honored by the Women’s International Champions Cup for advancing women’s soccer.
Others who were named to the third annual WICC Best XI on Monday were England national team coach Sarina Wiegman, journalists Jeff Kassouf and Anna Kessel, U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone and Ally Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Brimmer.
Two activists, Asma Mirzae and Fran Hilton, were also honored, as were Angel City co-founder Kara Nortman and Kansas City Current co-founder Angie Long.
“The winners work tirelessly to champion the women’s game, often in spite of great obstacles,” said Susie Fiore, head of the WICC. “Without the contributions of the 2022 honorees, the women’s game would not have the explosive growth that we’re seeing today.”
Oshoala, who also plays for Nigeria, was the first African woman to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or.
Caicedo, who also plays for Colombia, is just 17. She was named best player at the 2022 Women’s Copa America.
Relevent Sports Group’s Women’s ICC tournament was held in Portland this past summer. Lyon won the title.
Williams: Auburn T Troxell out for season with knee injury
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn right tackle Austin Troxell is out for the season with a knee injury.
Interim coach Carnell Williams said Troxell was scheduled to have surgery on Monday for an injury sustained in Saturday’s overtime loss to Mississippi State. The sixth-year senior played in 40 games in his Auburn career.
“I have a very soft spot for guys who get injured because my career was full of them,” said Williams, a former Auburn and NFL running back. “I feel for that young man because he has given a lot to this program.
“Man, he’s an Auburn man through and through. I’m proud of that young man. I personally hurt for him. I know how he feels, but that young man, he’s going to be OK.”
Brenden Coffey is listed as the starter at right tackle for Saturday night’s game against Texas A&M.
Pitcher Luis Severino’s $15M option exercised by Yankees
NEW YORK — Luis Severino’s $15 million option for 2023 was exercised by the New York Yankees on Monday.
The right-hander, who turns 29 in February, was 7-3 with a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts this season and 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in a pair of postseason starts. He was sidelined between July 31 and Sept. 21 by a strained right latissimus dorsi muscle.
This was Severino’s first extensive season since 2018, when he made the AL All-Star team for the second straight season. He was limited by shoulder inflammation and a strained lat muscle to three late-September starts in 2019, then had Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27, 2020, and made just four late-season relief appearances in 2021.
Severino agreed in February 2019 to a $40 million, four-year contract that included the option, which had a $2.75 million buyout. The deal will now be worth $52.5 million over five seasons.
He is 50-29 with a 3.39 ERA in seven major league seasons, striking out 709 in 638 innings.
Panthers fire 2 coaches after embarrassing loss to Bengals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired two of his assistants on Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which it allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half.
Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni.
Cooper has been with the Panthers since 2020, while Pasqualoni, the former head coach at Syracuse, joined the Panthers this offseason.
Defensive assistant Bobby Maffei will take on added responsibilities with the defensive backs, with interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb playing a more prominent role in that area, too. Pass rush specialist Don Johnson and assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton will continue to coach the defensive line without Pasqualoni.
The Panthers (2-7) host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.
