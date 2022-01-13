NFL regular-season ratings increase 10% over last season
An extra week of games, close finishes and a non-election year helped propel the NFL to its highest regular-season ratings in six years.
The 272 regular-season games averaged 17.1 million viewers across television and digital platforms, that is a 10% increase over 2020 and is the league’s highest average since 2015.
It was expected that the audience would increase after the 2020 season was played in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, with empty stadiums presenting a strange viewing dynamic, and many people’s viewing habits changing. The first half of that season also occurred in the midst of a presidential campaign, when many were watching cable news channels.
This was also the first season when the league played 17 regular-season games. Despite the extra games, there were not many blowouts. According to the league, 64% of all games this season were within one score in the fourth quarter.
NFL games ranked in the top 16 and 91 of the top 100 telecasts on television during the season, according to Nielsen. The Dallas Cowboys were involved in five of the 10 most-viewed games, including the Week 12 Thanksgiving Day match with the Las Vegas Raiders, which averaged 40.8 million viewers. That was the most-watched regular-season game on any network in 31 years and one of only two since 1988 to average at least 40 million.
ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” saw the biggest increase as its 19-game package was up 16% over last year, averaging 14.18 million. It is the network’s best regular-season viewership since 2010 and third best since 2006, when the package moved mainly to cable from ABC.
Georgetown basketball coach Ewing to miss game vs. Butler
WASHINGTON — Georgetown basketball coach Patrick Ewing will miss the Hoyas’ game against visiting Butler because of what his team said Wednesday were D.C. Department of Health guidelines.
The news release announcing the former Georgetown and NBA star’s absence Thursday did not offer any other details or explanation.
Georgetown said assistant Louis Orr would serve as the team’s acting coach “starting with the Butler game.”
That is supposed to be the second game for Georgetown since it had four in a row postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 59-year-old Ewing was hospitalized in May 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Hoyas’ next scheduled outing is Sunday against St. John’s at Madison Square Garden, where Ewing played for the New York Knicks after his college career at Georgetown.
As a player, the 7-footer helped Georgetown win the 1984 NCAA championship and reach two other title games. He was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 draft after the Knicks won the NBA’s first lottery. Ewing wound up leading New York to the 1994 NBA Finals, where they lost to Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets.
Bears interview Pederson, Cook for coach, GM positions
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears interviewed former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson and Cleveland Browns executive Glenn Cook for their vacant coach and general manager jobs Wednesday.
The positions opened Monday when the Bears fired former coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on the heels of a 6-11 season.
Pederson led Philadelphia to the franchise’s lone Super Bowl championship. He was 42-37-1 with two division championships and three playoff appearances before going 4-11-1 in 2020 and getting fired.
Pederson and Nagy are friends from their time working under Andy Reid in Philadelphia and Kansas City.
Cook has spent six years in Cleveland’s front office. He was the Browns’ assistant director of pro scouting from 2016 to 2019 and their vice president of player personnel the past two seasons, working with executive vice president of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry. Cook also served as a scouting assistant with Indianapolis (2011-12) and a pro scout with Green Bay (2012-15).
Former Cubs, Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester announces retirement
CHICAGO — Jon Lester, a durable left-hander who won three World Series titles during 16 years in the majors, has announced his retirement.
Lester, who turned 38 on Friday, finishes with a 200-117 record and a 3.66 ERA in 452 career games, including 451 starts. He also has been a reliable postseason performer, compiling a 2.51 ERA in 26 appearances.
The 6-foot-4 Lester helped Boston win the championship in 2007 and 2013, and led the Chicago Cubs to the title in 2016. The championship for the Cubs was the franchise’s first since 1908.
“It’s kind of run its course,” Lester told ESPN. “It’s getting harder for me physically. The little things that come up throughout the year turned into bigger things that hinder your performance.
“I’d like to think I’m a halfway decent self-evaluator. I don’t want someone else telling me I can’t do this anymore. I want to be able to hand my jersey over and say, ‘Thank you, it’s been fun.’ That’s probably the biggest deciding factor.”
Lester was selected by Boston in the second round of the 2002 amateur draft. The five-time All-Star broke into the majors with the Red Sox in 2006, going 7-2 with a 4.76 ERA in 15 starts.
Lester’s first big league season was cut short when he was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma. He underwent chemotherapy and returned to the majors in July 2007, helping the Red Sox to the AL East title by going 4-0 with a 4.57 ERA in 12 games down the stretch.
Jabeur beats Wimbledon champion Kvitova at Sydney Classic
SYDNEY — Ons Jabeur advanced to the quarterfinals of the Sydney Tennis Classic by beating two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-4 Wednesday in one of several warm-up tournaments for next week’s Australian Open.
The seventh-seeded Jabeur had five aces and won 76% of her first-serve points to set up a match against fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit.
“I’ve been working a lot on myself and my mentality,” said Jabeur, who will be seeded ninth at the Australian Open. “Everyone knows if I decide to do something then I do it, and I am going with that mentality from now on.”
Kontaviet advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 6-1.
French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova had to wait out a rain delay before beating Jaqueline Cristian 6-1, 7-5 in her first singles match of 2022. She will next play Caroline Garcia, who advanced after ninth-seeded Elena Rybakina withdrew from their second-round match because of an injured left thigh.
Third-ranked Garbine Muguruza defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-1, 7-6 (4) to set up a quarterfinal match against Daria Kasatkina. Kasatkina backed up her win earlier this week over 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Elise Mertens.
In the men’s draw, top-seeded Aslan Karatsev beat Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5, 6-4 and Brandon Nakashima defeated seventh-seeded Fabio Fognini 7-6 (7), 7-6 (6). Third-seeded Daniel Evans and fourth-seeded Reilly Opelka advanced with straight-set wins.
Andy Murray set up a quarterfinal with David Goffin after beating world No. 23 Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3 in a match that finished after midnight.
The top two seeds are already out of the Adelaide International 2. Thiago Monteiro was leading 6-7 (2), 6-3, 1-0 when top-seeded Gael Monfils retired with what was reported to be a neck or shoulder problem.
Russia dominates on day 1 of European figure skating champs
TALLINN, Estonia — Russia dominated the first day of the European figure skating championships on Wednesday, taking the top three positions in the men’s and pairs short programs.
World champions Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov led the pairs competition after a clean skate that scored 82.36 points in a classical program to music from the ballet “La Esmeralda.” Mishina and Galliamov won the world title last year and have won all four of their competitions this season going into next month’s Olympics.
Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov were in second on 81.58 after Tarasova put a hand down when landing from a throw.
Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii were third on 76.26 after Boikova doubled their opening triple salchow. They have a 13-point lead over the next-ranked pair. The pairs free skate is Thursday.
Andrei Mozalev led a Russian sweep of the top three positions in the men’s short program, only three days after he was added to the team as an injury replacement.
Less than a point separates the three Russians, leaving the competition finely poised ahead of the free skate on Friday. Mozalev leads with 99.76 points after landing a quadruple toeloop-triple toeloop combination, a quad salchow and a triple axel, with Mark Kondratiuk on 99.06 and Evgeni Semenenko on 99.04.
Mozalev, who won the world junior title at the same venue in 2020, was named to the Russian squad on Sunday after 2018 Olympian Mikhail Kolyada was injured in training. Mozalev is looking to impress the federation to claim one of the three spots on the Russian Olympic team.
Man charged with giving Olympic athletes performance drugs
NEW YORK — U.S. prosecutors charged a Texas man on Wednesday with providing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes competing in last summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, including the star Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare.
Eric Lira, 41, of El Paso, is the first person to be charged under a new U.S. anti-doping law governing international sports competitions.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan said Lira distributed the drugs, including human growth hormone and erythropoietin, a blood-building hormone, “for the purpose of corrupting” the 2020 Games, which were held in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lira also is accused of conspiring to violate drug misbranding and adulteration laws. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.
“It’s not winning if you take illegal substances — it’s cheating,” FBI Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll said in a statement.
The criminal complaint identifies Okagbare only as “athlete 1,” but it includes details, including her performances in specific races, that make it clear she was one of Lira’s clients. A text message was sent to Okagbare seeking comment.
Okagbare had been provisionally suspended for testing positive for human growth hormone in July 2021 — in an out-of-competition test — just hours before the former world championships silver medalist was due to run in the semifinals of the women’s 100 meters at the Olympics. A criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court described that suspension.
KHL to suspend season for a week because of virus cases
MOSCOW — The Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League, a key source of players for Olympic teams, decided Wednesday to suspend its season for a week because of coronavirus outbreaks at many clubs.
The KHL said it will stop play from Saturday and resume on Jan. 22. The league said it knew of positive tests for 124 players around the league as of Tuesday morning, with 27 of those cases reported within the previous 24 hours.
The KHL website already listed 16 games rescheduled or canceled.
After the NHL withdrew from the Olympics last month, the KHL became crucial to assembling national teams for next month’s Beijing Games.
Gold-medal favorite Russia and host nation China are both expected to send squads of KHL players. Most of the other nations in the 12-team Olympic men’s tournament are expected to call on at least some players from the KHL.
Women’s hockey league shifts All-Star Showcase to Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Premier Hockey Federation is shifting its 2022 All-Star Showcase to Buffalo, New York, as a result of COVID-19 restrictions in Toronto, which would have severely limited the number of fans being able to attend.
The All-Star Showcase is still scheduled to be played on Jan. 29, the league announced Wednesday. The PHF said Toronto will now be scheduled to host next year’s event. Toronto originally was chosen as host this year to coincide with the expansion Toronto Six playing their first season at home.
The Six were established in 2020 but spent their first season with the league’s five other teams competing in a shortened schedule at Lake Placid, New York, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Buffalo, which is home to the Beauts, will become the first two-time host of the event. The city was home to the All-Star Game of the since re-named National Women’s Hockey League in its inaugural 2015-16 season. That first game was held in Buffalo’s downtown Harborcenter, while this year’s game will be played at the multi-rink Northtown Center in suburban Buffalo.
This year’s showcase will feature All-Stars split into three teams competing in a round-robin format, with the most goals determining the champion.
Lukas Reichel set for NHL debut with Chicago Blackhawks
CHICAGO — Top prospect Lukas Reichel is slated for his NHL debut when the Chicago Blackhawks host Montreal on Thursday night.
Reichel, 19, was added to Chicago’s taxi squad Wednesday after he was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. Interim coach Derek King said he plans to put the young forward in the lineup against the Canadiens.
“Our game plan was to let him get as many games as he can down in Rockford and then eventually bring him up for a couple games and then see how he does and see what we have here and see where he’s at,” King said, “and then mostly likely be right back down to Rockford to finish and play some more hockey games.”
Chicago also removed defenseman Erik Gustafsson and goaltender Kevin Lankinen from COVID-19 protocol. Defenseman Nicolas Beaudin was assigned to the taxi squad, and forwards Kurtis Gabriel, Mike Hardman and Josiah Slavin and goaltenders Cale Morris and Arvid Soderblom were reassigned to Rockford.
Reichel was selected by the Blackhawks with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 NHL draft. He has 11 goals and nine assists in 20 games with the IceHogs.
Chelsea finishes job against Spurs to reach League Cup final
LONDON — Even before celebrating his first anniversary as manager later this month, Thomas Tuchel has achieved a first with Chelsea.
Defeating Tottenham in the League Cup semifinals means Tuchel has reached every major final unlike any predecessor at the west London club.
There was victory in the Champions League final and a losing FA Cup final last season. Chelsea will be back at Wembley Stadium next month to contest the League Cup final after Antonio Rüdiger’s header sealed a 1-0 victory at Tottenham on Wednesday to complete a 3-0 aggregate win.
“It’s good we are not shy to say we want to be finalists and win finals,” Tuchel said. “But we cannot simply expect to win every title that’s available, we shouldn’t be arrogant.
“We enjoy that we play for an ambitious club. This is a gift. The club sharpens the mentality of the players.”
Chelsea’s display was again so commanding that Tottenham offered little threat, aside from having two penalties and an equalizer correctly overturned by VAR.
That should trouble Antonio Conte, two months into his reign as Tottenham manager with a squad ill-equipped to win a first trophy since beating Chelsea for the 2008 League Cup.
Chelsea is into a 15th final since then, including the FA Cup won by Conte in 2018 to complete his two years in charge of Chelsea.
In the Feb. 27 League Cup final, the west London club will play Arsenal or Liverpool, who meet in their delayed first leg on Thursday. And there’s still a trip to the Club World Cup before then in February.
Madrid beats Barcelona for 100th time, reaches Cup final
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Barcelona put on a good fight as an underdog, but in the end it was Real Madrid celebrating again after a thrilling “clásico” between the Spanish powerhouses in Saudi Arabia.
Federico Valverde scored in extra time to give Real Madrid a 3-2 win over Barcelona on Wednesday for its 100th victory over its storied rival and a spot in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.
Barcelona twice equalized in regular time but couldn’t recover after Valverde scored from close range on a breakaway eight minutes into extra time to give Madrid its fifth straight win over the Catalan club in all competitions.
Defending Super Cup champion Athletic Bilbao will face Spanish league champion Atlético Madrid in the other semifinal Thursday.
“We competed well,” Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué said. “It’s not the result we wanted but we are a step closer to winning. I’m very proud of our team. We have to leave with our heads up after the way we played against a Real Madrid team that is having a very good season.”
The Spanish Super Cup is being played in Saudi Arabia again after the coronavirus pandemic transferred last year’s edition back to Spain. The competition was moved to Saudi Arabia — and expanded from two to four teams in a “Final Four” format — as part of a deal reportedly worth 30 million euros ($34 million) a year until 2029.
The changes drew criticism from human rights activists and complaints from fans who preferred the competition stayed in Spain. Among those complaining was Athletic midfielder Raúl García, who said this week it made “no sense” to play the games away from Spain.
Sanchez gives Inter win over Juventus in Italian Super Cup
MILAN — Substitute Alexis Sánchez scored with the last kick of the match to help Inter Milan win the Italian Super Cup with a 2-1 victory over bitter rival Juventus after extra time on Wednesday.
Sánchez’s goal, helped by an error from the Juventus defense, sparked scenes of wild celebration at San Siro as almost every member of the Inter bench ran onto the field to embrace Sánchez in the far corner.
Lautaro Martínez had converted a penalty in the first half to cancel out American midfielder Weston McKennie’s opener for Juventus in an entertaining game for the first piece of silverware of the season.
Sanchez has now scored three goals in his past five matches but was only brought off the bench in the 75th minute.
“I thought I would play because I was in form, I was hungry to win something,” Sánchez said. “I was like a caged lion, if they let me play I become a monster.”
Defending champion Juventus has a record nine victories in the Italian Super Cup. But this was the first time since 2012 it qualified for the game as Italian Cup winner rather than league champion after it saw its run of nine successive Serie A titles ended by Inter and former coach Antonio Conte last season.
PSG calls off trip to Qatar, Saudi Arabia because of COVID
PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain called off its upcoming trip to the Persian Gulf region on Wednesday because of coronavirus concerns.
The French league leader was scheduled to fly to Qatar for a three-day training camp starting Sunday and then play a friendly match in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Jan. 19.
“In view of the health situation in France, Paris Saint-Germain has decided to postpone the Qatar Winter Tour 2022 to protect the health of its staff and players,” PSG said. The club is owned by the Qatari state and last toured Qatar in 2019.
PSG was due to play a team composed of players from Saudi Arabia’s leading clubs Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, which won a record fourth Asian Champions League title in November.
Former long-serving Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger, who is now FIFA’s head of soccer development, was to take charge of the combined side.
PSG’s squad has been hit by COVID-19 cases this month, with Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler the latest players to contract the virus, which forced them to miss Sunday’s league game at Lyon.
Lionel Messi contracted the virus while he was in Argentina during the mid-season winter break. He has since tested negative.
Two matches in the French league’s first division were postponed last weekend because of a high number of positive virus cases in the squads of Lorient and Troyes.
Lorient’s trip to defending champion Lille and Montpellier’s home game against Troyes have been rescheduled for Jan. 19.
