Dodgers place pitcher Syndergaard on injured list
CINCINNATI — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed pitcher Noah Syndergaard on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a blister on the index finger of his right throwing hand.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the timetable for Syndergaard’s return is unknown despite the 15-day designation.
“The physical, the mental, the emotional part, as he’s talked about, has taken a toll on him,” Roberts said. “So, the ability to get him away from this. He left today to go back to Los Angeles to kind of get back to normalcy.”
Syndergaard allowed six runs and seven hits in three innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night, raising his ERA to 7.16.
Syndergaard (1-4) has surrendered at least five runs in three straight starts.
Syndergaard has been trying to return to the player he was before Tommy John surgery sidelined him for the better part of the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Roberts said Syndergaard will need at least “a few weeks” to both heal and get away from baseball and “reset.”
“I think searching and not being comfortable with where he was at in the moment is certainly evident in performance,” Roberts said. “So hopefully this time away will provide more clarity on who he is right now as a pitcher.
“Trying to perform when you’re searching at this level is extremely difficult. I applaud him from not running from it, but it’s still very difficult. Hopefully it can be a tale of two stories, two halves when he does come back.”
Veteran WR Demarcus Robinson joining Los Angeles Rams
THOUSAND OAKS — Veteran receiver Demarcus Robinson is joining the Los Angeles Rams.
Robinson’s representatives at Katz Brothers Sports confirmed the deal on social media Thursday.
Robinson spent last season with the Ravens, becoming Baltimore’s second-leading receiver with 48 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns despite starting only five of his 17 games. He spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, catching 145 passes for 1,679 yards and 14 TDs.
Robinson will attempt to win a job with the Rams, who traded receiver Allen Robinson to Pittsburgh in April after one unsuccessful season. Los Angeles’ passing game struggled last season after the offseason departures of Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr., and with Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford playing only nine games because of injuries.
Demarcus Robinson joins a group behind Kupp including Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, fellow newcomer Tyler Johnson and rookie Puka Nacua.
Canada’s Corey Conners shares lead at Canadian Open as PGA Tour resumes following LIV deal
TORONTO — Corey Conners shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the RBC Canadian Open, the first PGA Tour event since its announcement of a merger with Saudi-funded rival LIV Golf.
Conners is seeking to become the tournament’s first Canadian winner in 69 years. Also at 67 were Aaron Rai, Justin Lower and Chesson Hadley.
Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy opened with a 71 at Oakdale. Matt Fitzpatrick, who will seek to defend his U.S. Open title next week at Los Angeles Country Club, was one of nine players at 68.
At No. 29 in the world, Conners is the highest-ranked of 21 Canadians in the field. The last player from Canada to win the event was Pat Fletcher in 1954 at Point Grey in Vancouver.
Conners did not speak to reporters after his morning round because he was dealing with an urgent personal matter. His two PGA Tour victories both came at the Valero Texas Open, including this year.
“Really disciplined off the tee, we didn’t try to do too much,” said Danny Sahl, Conners’ caddie. “But he had tons of fairways, missed maybe a couple in the first cut.
“Corey’s just tee-to-green hitting greens in regulation, made some good putts, just strong all around.”
Mike Weir in 2008 was the last Canadian to lead after the first round. The 53-year-old Weir shot 72 Thursday in his 30th Canadian Open appearance.
“I think he’s experienced enough to know that it’s so early, that it doesn’t really mean much yet,” Weir said of Conners. “He just wants to, I’m sure, just keep doing what he’s doing.”
Canadians Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Pendrith and Roger Sloan were among the group at 3 under.
Lloyd a Fox studio analyst for Women’s World Cup, Dellacamera lead broadcaster
LOS ANGELES — Two-time FIFA Player of the Year Carli Lloyd will work as a studio analyst for Fox’s Women’s World Cup coverage and JP Dellacamera will be lead play-by-play commentator for the third straight tournament.
Dellacamera will be paired with former U.S. national team midfielder Aly Wagner for the second straight Women’s World Cup, Fox said Thursday. They are among three crews on site in Australia and New Zealand for the tournament, which runs from July 20 to Aug. 20.
Rob Stone will be the studio host for Fox’s third straight Women’s World Cup along with two men’s World Cups. The set will have the Sydney Opera House as a backdrop.
Fox is broadcasting its third straight Women’s World Cup under a deal with FIFA through the 2026 men’s World Cup in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Three on-site crews in Australia and New Zealand is up from two at the 2019 women’s tournament in France. At last year’s men’s World Cup in Qatar, all five crews called matches from stadiums.
Dellacamera will be working his seventh Women’s World Cup along with 10 men’s World Cups.
Defaulted in doubles, Miyu Kato strikes back with mixed doubles title at French Open
PARIS — Miyu Kato left behind the disappointment of her controversial disqualification in doubles by claiming the mixed doubles title at the French Open on Thursday.
Playing with Tim Puetz of Germany, the pair defeated 2019 U.S. Open singles champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada and Michael Venus of New Zealand 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Kato, a 28-year-old player from Japan, and her women’s doubles partner were defaulted during their third-round match last week after Kato accidentally hit a ball girl in the neck after a point.
Kato also forfeited all of her 21,500 euros (about $23,000) in prize money and rankings points from women’s doubles but was allowed to keep participating in mixed doubles.
“It has been really challenging for me for the past few days,” Kato said. “I want to thank all the players, coaches, everyone for their heartfelt messages of support.”
Kato and Puetz played for the first time together at Roland Garros.
“Miyu, it is unbelievable what has happened in the past 10 days,” Puetz said. “I hope this helps you. I am very, very happy to win.”
The win marked the first mixed doubles title for both Puetz and Kato, who had not conceded a set before the final.
Payments in minor league lawsuit settlement held up by appeal over legal fees
SAN FRANCISCO — Minor league players will have to wait a few more months to collect their lawsuit settlement from Major League Baseball because of four players challenging the deal.
Payments to minor leaguers in the $185 million settlement of the suit alleging violations of federal minimum wage laws are being held up over an appeal filed by four objectors to the attorneys fees.
Former minor leaguers Daniel Concepcion, Anthony Garcia, Sidney Duprey Conde, and Aldemar Burgos are challenging the settlement approved by U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero in March. They want $6.5 million of the $55.5 million in attorneys fees reallocated to a certain class of player and asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to decide in their favor.
Spero ruled Wednesday the objectors have 45 days to submit to depositions with the lawyers who filed the suit.
“Objectors’ counsel has repeatedly made the frivolous assertion that the appeal will not delay implementation of the settlement agreement — a gross misrepresentation of the terms of the settlement agreement that may also have been made to the objectors,” Spero wrote in a four-page order.
“These indicia that the objectors’ appeal may be lawyer-driven and/or based on misconceptions about basic facts related to the terms of the settlement agreement provide a sufficient basis to support plaintiffs’ request for an order compelling the depositions of the appealing objectors.”
Under terms of the settlement, about 24,000 players are potentially eligible to share the money, with estimated payments to players averaging in the $5,000 to $5,500 range.
The settlement covers all players with minor league contracts who played in the California League for at least seven straight days starting on Feb. 7, 2010, through the settlement’s preliminary approval last Aug. 26; players who participated in spring training, extended spring training or instructional leagues in Florida from Feb. 7, 2009, through last Aug. 26; and players who participated in spring training, extended spring training or instructional leagues in Arizona from Feb. 7, 2011, through last Aug. 26.
Noah Gragson to miss NASCAR race at Sonoma with concussion-like symptoms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Noah Gragson will miss Sunday’s NASCAR race at Sonoma Raceway with concussion-like symptoms from a crash last weekend outside St. Louis.
Legacy Motor Club said Thursday that Truck Series driver Grant Enfinger will make his Cup debut as Gragson’s replacement in the No. 42 Chevrolet.
“Noah’s health is the highest of priorities and we commend him for making the decision to sit out this weekend,” team co-owners Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson said in a statement. “We are appreciative that Grant was available and willing to step in since the Truck Series is off this weekend.”
In 15 starts this season, Gragson earned a best finish of 12th at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He is 32nd in points.
Enfinger is the 2015 ARCA champion and a Truck Series regular. He has two wins this season, most recently last week at Gateway outside St. Louis. He’s third in the Truck Series standings.
“My thoughts are with Noah, I know how much he loves this team and the guys on it,” said Enfinger. “I’m happy to help out Legacy Motor Club and the No. 42 team.”
NCAA tweaks rules on block/charge calls in men’s basketball
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA is tweaking how block/charge calls are made in men’s basketball.
The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved rule changes on Thursday that require a defender to be in position to draw a charge at the time the offensive player plants a foot to go airborne for a shot. If the defender arrives after the player has planted a foot, officials have been instructed to call a block when there’s contact.
Defenders had to be in position to draw a charge before the offensive player went airborne under previous rules.
NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee members made the proposal after NCAA members complained that too many charges were being called on those types of plays.
The panel also approved reviews of basket interference calls during the next media timeout — if the official called it on the floor — a shot clock reset to 20 seconds on an offensive rebound that hits the rim, and players being allowed to wear any number between 0 and 99.
A timeout also will be granted to an airborne player with possession of the ball, and non-student bench personnel will be allowed to serve as peacekeepers on the floor if an altercation occurs.
NCAA changes delay-of-game penalty in women’s basketball, adds rule on flopping
The NCAA is changing its penalty for delay-of-game violations in women’s basketball and adding a new rule on flopping.
Players will no longer get charged a technical foul for certain delay-of-game violations, including the one Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark got called for in the Hawkeyes’ NCAA championship game loss to LSU. The All-American received a technical foul, according to a pool report after the game, because she didn’t pass the ball to an official after a foul was called late in the third quarter. That was deemed to be a delay of game by the officials.
Since it was the second delay-of-game violation for Iowa, Clark was charged with a technical foul. Players receive a personal foul when they are assessed a technical foul in college basketball, and the foul was Clark’s fourth of the game.
Under the new rule, that play would have resulted in the team getting a technical foul instead of Clark.
As for flopping, players will be issued a warning on the first offense and a technical foul will be charged for each subsequent infraction. Under the new rule, the second and any subsequent flop calls will add to the team foul count but would not count toward a player’s five fouls leading to disqualification.
The committee hopes this change will reduce instances of players trying to fool officials by flopping either on the offensive or defensive end.
Swarbrick to step down as Notre Dame’s AD next year; NBC Sports’ Peter Bevacqua will take over
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Jack Swarbrick will step down as Notre Dame’s athletic director next year after a 16-year run in which he helped the school maintain its independent status amid an unprecedented flurry of conference realignment.
Notre Dame announced Thursday that NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua will succeed Swarbrick. Bevacqua, a 1993 Notre Dame alumnus, will join the university July 1 as a special assistant to the president for athletics before takin over the athletic department sometime in the first quarter of 2024.
“It speaks volumes about Notre Dame and Father Jenkins’ leadership that we can implement such a well-conceived succession plan and attract someone of Pete’s talent and experience,” Swarbrick said. “I have worked closely with Pete throughout his time at NBC and based on that experience, I believe he has the perfect skill set to help Notre Dame navigate the rapidly changing landscape that is college athletics today, and be an important national leader as we look to the future.”
Notre Dame officials noted that Bevacqua has been NBC’s chief steward of the network’s exclusive broadcast rights agreement with Fighting Irish football. This year will mark the 33rd season that NBC has been the home for Notre Dame football home games.
Swarbrick, a 1976 Notre Dame alum, emerged as one of the most powerful players in college sports as he worked with Power Five conference commissioners to formulate a playoff plan that included the Fighting Irish while enabling them to remain an independent. His hire of Brian Kelly — now at LSU -- sparked the rejuvenation of the football program, as the Irish played for a national title in 2012 and reached the playoff in 2018 and 2020.
Notre Dame has won nine team national titles during Swarbrick’s tenure, most recently the men’s lacrosse championship this year. The Irish also won five championships in fencing and one each in women’s basketball, men’s soccer and women’s soccer.
The last national title in football for the Irish was in 1988.
Mets slugger Pete Alonso returns to New York for tests on sore left wrist
ATLANTA — Mets first baseman Pete Alonso returned to New York for further testing on Thursday after being hit on his left wrist by a pitch and leaving Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves.
Manager Buck Showalter said Alonso had a CT scan in Atlanta Thursday morning. The slugger was scheduled for an MRI later Thursday in New York.
Asked why the additional testing was taking place in New York, Showalter said, “I think we’d rather have our people look at it.”
Alonso, who leads the majors with 22 homers, was hit by a 96 mph fastball from Charlie Morton in the first inning of Atlanta’s 7-5 win on Wednesday night.
The Mets said Wednesday night Alonso had a contusion and X-rays revealed no broken bones. More tests were scheduled even before Showalter said Alonso had more soreness in the wrist on Thursday morning.
“We had plans for him to have the scan this morning anyway, just to be on the safe side,” Showalter said.
Broncos agree to 1-year deal with Frank Clark after Baron Browning knee surgery, AP source says
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have agreed to a one-year deal with former Kansas City Chiefs edge rusher Frank Clark following third-year pro Baron Browning’s knee operation, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Browning underwent a procedure in recent weeks to repair a torn meniscus, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t publicly addressed the outside linebacker’s health status and won’t discuss Clark’s contract until he signs. Browning is expected to be back for training camp next month.
Clark, who turns 30 next week, was cut recently by the Chiefs in a cost-saving move. He’s a ninth-year pro who had five sacks for the Super Bowl champs last year. He spent his first four seasons in Seattle, collecting 35 sacks and 72 quarterback hits.
His best season came in 2018 when he set career highs with 13 sacks and two dozen QB hits, but all three of his Pro Bowl berths came with the Chiefs between 2019 and 2021.
Clark is expected to step in opposite starter Randy Gregory, at least until Browning returns. Both Browning and Gregory have a long history of injuries that have sidelined them.
Gregory was limited to three starts and two sacks last year, his first in Denver, and Browning collected five sacks in eight starts.
Clark has never played in fewer than 14 games in his eight-year NFL career. But he was suspended for two games last season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The suspension stemmed from his no-contest plea to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon in separate incidents in 2021.
Italy to face Uruguay in Under-20 World Cup final
LA PLATA, Argentina — Italy and Uruguay will each be bidding for a first Under-20 World Cup title when the countries meet in the final on Sunday.
Italy knocked out South Korea with a 2-1 win in the semifinals Thursday after Uruguay beat Israel 1-0. Both matches took place Único Diego Armando Maradona Stadium at La Plata, which will also host the final and the playoff for third place.
Uruguay reached tournament final in 1997 and 2013, losing the championship matches to Argentina and France on those occasions, Italy will play the decider for the first time.
The evening encounter between Italy and South Korea offered more than 20,000 spectators one of the best matches of the tournament, with goalkeepers Sebastiano Desplanches and Kim Joon-hong working hard from start to finish.
Italy opened the scoring in the 14th minute via the player of the tournament so far. Cesare Casadei shot from the edge of the box despite being crowded by three South Koreans to put the ball in the back of the net for the seventh time in the U-20 World Cup.
South Korea equalized with Lee Seung-won’s shot from the spot in the 23rd after a video reviewed decision.
Both teams squandered opportunities to get ahead, including one for Italy that required goal line review. The deadlock was broken in the 86th, when substitute Simone Pafundi scored from a free kick.
The Italian lineup has been resurgent in the knockout rounds with wins over England and Colombia after placing third in its group.
Target man Anderson Duarte scored Uruguay’s only goal of the first semifinal in the 61st minute from close range, one of the few opportunities either team had during the match.
Israel goalkeeper Tomer Zarfati deflected a shot by Alan Matturro and it hit his left post, but Duarte was quicker than the Israeli defenders to put the ball in the back of the net.
To reach the final, Uruguay finished its group in second place, and eliminated Gambia and the United States.
Israel will play South Korea in the third place Sunday, almost going the distance after an eventual first trip to the Under-20 World Cup.
