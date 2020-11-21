Pac-12 cancels Washington State-Stanford game
The Pac-12 has canceled Washington State’s football game at Stanford.
The conference said Saturday night’s game has been called off because the Cougars don’t have enough scholarship players available because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
This is the first game both schools have had canceled this season because of the coronavirus.
Washington State athletic director Pat Chun says the school has nine football players in COVID-19 protocols and four players had to be put into the protocol Friday morning leading to the cancellation of the Cougars’ game at Stanford.
Chun said as of last weekend, the Cougars had zero players in their COVID protocols and the first positive test came early in the week. The four positives Friday morning kept the Cougars from reaching the Pac-12 mandate of 53 scholarship players available.
Chun said it was too early to know whether next Friday’s Apple Cup against rival Washington will be played as scheduled. He said figuring out the situation around the Apple Cup would begin Sunday.
“We’re going to get through tomorrow as planned and come Sunday we’ll start making oåur daily assessments about where our roster is at and where we’re at with everything related to trying to field a team on Friday,” Chun said.
Wilson throws 2 TDs, Seahawks hold off Cardinals
SEATTLE — Russell Wilson rebounded from his worst performance of the season to throw for two touchdowns, and the Seattle Seahawks moved back on top of the NFC West with a 28-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.
Wilson was flawless, erasing the mistakes from the past four weeks when Seattle dropped three of four, including losses in the past two weeks to Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams. The skid left Seattle in a tie on top of the NFC West with the Rams and Cardinals.
For a few days, Seattle (7-3) will be back on top alone until the Rams play on Monday night against Tampa Bay. It was an important victory for the Seahawks heading into the softest part of their schedule, with four upcoming games against teams with a combined 8-28-1 record.
Wilson was 23 of 28 for 197 yards and TD passes of 25 yards to DK Metcalf and 11 yards to Tyler Lockett in the first half. Wilson had committed 10 turnovers in the previous four games combined, a stretch that started with Seattle’s 37-34 overtime loss to Arizona in Week 7.
Collins, Brin lead No. 25 Tulsa to stunning 2 OT win
TULSA, Okla. — Zaven Collins returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime to give No. 25 Tulsa a 30-24 comeback victory over Tulane on Thursday night.
Tulsa (5-1, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) forced overtime with a 37-yard Hail Mary completion as time expired, with third-stringer Brin Davis connecting with JuanCarlos Santana.
Davis entered with 2:09 left in the third quarter after backup Seth Boomer was carted off the field because of a left leg injury. Starter Zach Smith left with a torso injury late in the first quarter.
Bou scores in 95th minute, Revs advance in playoffs
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Gustavo Bou scored on a long shot in the 95th minute to give the New England Revolution a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Impact on Friday night in the play-in round of the MLS Cup playoffs.
New England advanced in the playoffs for the first time in six seasons. The Revs will play in the first round Tuesday night against either top-seeded Philadelphia or No. 2 Toronto FC.
Carles Gil volleyed home his first goal of the season in the 38th minute to open the scoring for New England. Gil, the MLS newcomer of the year last season, had surgery on his left Achilles tendon in August.
Romell Quioto tied it in the 61st minute, heading in a free kick. Montreal goalkeeper Clément Diop pushed Adam Buksa’s header off the post in the 92nd minute.
Bruce Arena won his MLS-leading 33rd career playoff game as a manager.
Live Fast Motorsports becomes 3rd new NASCAR team for 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR will have another new team in 2021 — bringing the total to three new ownership groups in the Cup Series — with the formation of Live Fast Motorsports.
The team formally announced Friday is owned by drivers Matt Tifft and B.J. McLeod.
McLeod will drive the No. 78 Ford next season. Tifft’s one season as a Cup Series driver ended late in 2019 when he suffered a seizure at Martinsville Speedway. He’s not raced since.
At 24, Tifft becomes the youngest owner in the series. The Live Fast entry joins 23XI Racing, owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, and Trackhouse Racing, owned by former driver Justin Marks, as new teams next season.
“This is as big of a deal to me as being a driver in the Cup Series,” Tifft said.
Live Fast will be based in Mooresville and operate with a partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing. Tifft and McLeod bought out Archie St. Hilaire’s ownership interest of a charter used in 2020 by Go Fas Racing.
Troy football coach tests positive
Troy football coach Chip Lindsey has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Trojans will still play Middle Tennessee on Saturday, with special teams coordinator Brian Blackmon serving as interim coach of the Alabama school. Lindsey’s positive came from the team’s weekly testing on Wednesday for players and staff. The school said Friday that Lindsey “is experiencing very mild symptoms” and is isolating.
Illinois men’s basketball team looking for alternate opponents
No. 8 Illinois is trying to find a replacement opponent after Wright State pulled out of next week’s men’s basketball game because of a COVID-19 outbreak within its program.
The teams were scheduled to play Thursday at Illinois. But Wright State canceled, saying it would not have enough players available because of positive tests and close contacts as well as injuries.
Illinois said it will try to plug in an opponent. The Illini are now scheduled to open the season Wednesday against North Carolina A&T and meet Ohio on Friday.
Arizona winter high school sports delayed to January
PHOENIX — The Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board has delayed the start of winter high school sports until January as coronavirus cases surge across the state.
The board voted Thursday that winter sports seasons will be allowed to start Jan. 5 and must end by Feb. 19. Teams must practice for at least 14 days before starting competition.
The maximum number of games for basketball and soccer will remain at 20. But the board approved two extra wrestling matches, increasing the maximum allowed from 12 to 14.
The board also said no fans will be allowed until further notice and no invites, regional tournaments or out-of-state competition will be allowed.
Streb shoots 63 to lead Villegas by 2 shot at Sea Island
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Robert Streb birdied his last two holes on the Plantation course at Seal Island and matched his career low with a 9-under 63, giving him a two-shot lead over Camilo Villegas on Friday in the RSM Classic.
Villegas had an even better finish to stay in range going into the weekend.
His tee shot on the par-5 18th on the Plantation course hit a cart path on the right side of the fairway and bounced enough that he only had a 9-iron left over the water to a front pin. He was urging it to clear the water, and it landed just on the green and left him about 12 feet away for a closing eagle and a 66.
The final two rounds move to the Seaside course, which Joel Dahmen lit up Friday for a 9-under 61 that took him outside the cut line to just outside the top 10.
The last four winners at the RSM Classic each had the 36-hole lead.
Kim leads McDonald in Pelican Women’s Championship
BELLEAIR, Fla. — Breakthrough winners in their last starts, Sei Young Kim and Ally McDonald were on top again Friday in the Pelican Women’s Championship.
The second-ranked Kim, making her first start since winning the KPMG Women’s PGA a month and half ago at Aronimink for her first major title, shot a 5-under 65 at Pelican Golf Club to take a one-stroke lead over McDonald into the weekend.
Not that Kim was paying attention to the leaderboard.
“Golf is compete with myself, I think,” Kim said. “If you see the leaderboard then I think I think about the other things. I just want to think about focus on myself and what I have to do.”
McDonald had a 66. She won her first LPGA Tour title late last month in the Drive On Championship-Reynolds Lake Oconee in Georgia in the tour’s last event.
Stafford, Bridgewater both questionable for Lions-Panthers
Detroit’s Matthew Stafford and Carolina’s Teddy Bridgewater are both questionable for Sunday’s game between the Lions and Panthers — and aside from those two quarterbacks, several other players are dealing with injuries for the two teams.
Running back D’Andre Swift (concussion) and receivers Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip) were ruled out for Detroit on Friday. Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) is also missing this weekend’s game.
Stafford, who has been dealing with a right thumb injury, was limited in practice Friday. Bridgewater was also limited with a right knee sprain, and coach Matt Rhule said he would be a game-time decision. If Bridgewater can’t play, either Will Grier or P.J. Walker would start at quarterback. Rhule said he hadn’t decided who yet.
Bridgewater was hurt in his team’s loss to Tampa Bay last weekend.
Goran Dragic, Meyers Leonard quickly agree on Heat returns
MIAMI — Goran Dragic has repeatedly said that he wants to finish his career in Miami. Meyers Leonard ended last season wanting a second run with the Heat.
As such, their time as free agents didn’t last long.
Dragic and Leonard have both decided to return to the reigning Eastern Conference champions, each telling The Associated Press on Friday evening that they have agreed to accept Miami’s offer of two-year deals to remain with the Heat.
Big hit: Browns star Garrett on COVID list, out for Eagles
CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett has been slowed down just when the Browns need him most.
Cleveland’s dynamic star defensive end and the NFL’s leader in sacks will miss Sunday’s game against Philadelphia — and maybe more — after testing positive for COVID-19, dealing the Browns a major blow as they try to end an 18-year playoff drought.
Darnold has ‘good shot’ at returning as Jets QB next week
NEW YORK — Sam Darnold might be back leading the New York Jets’ huddle as soon as next week.
The quarterback will be sidelined for the second straight game with a shoulder injury, but coach Adam Gase was optimistic Friday that Darnold could return for next Sunday’s home game against Miami.
“He’s doing good and he’s feeling better,” Gase said. “I think we’ve got a good shot for the next game. I mean, he’s progressing in the right direction. We’ll just kind of see how this weekend goes and how he feels Monday and Tuesday, and we’ll be able to know on Wednesday.”
That’s a bit of a surprisingly positive development because Darnold was considered out indefinitely and there was some speculation he wouldn’t be back any time soon. The 23-year-old quarterback said earlier this week that it was the right decision for him to not play Sunday against the Chargers in Los Angeles and wanted to be sure he’s totally healthy before he takes the field again.
6 Titans out vs. Ravens including Jadeveon Clowney, Saffold
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will be without starting left guard Rodger Saffold and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney on Sunday when the Titans visit Baltimore.
Saffold and Clowney are among six Titans declared out Friday.
Saffold hurt his ankle in a loss Nov. 12 to Indianapolis and managed to finish the game. But he didn’t practice all week. Center Ben Jones is questionable with an injured knee that kept him from practicing this week, and the Titans lost three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan to a torn ACL in October.
Clowney, signed to a one-year deal on Sept. 7, is missing his second game in three weeks. He was scratched Nov. 8 in a win against the Bears but played in the loss to Indianapolis.
Red Sox tab Will Venable as bench coach in Cora’s return
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have hired Will Venable to be a bench coach on manager Alex Cora’s staff.
Venable spent the last three seasons with the Cubs as a first- and third-base coach after a 12-year career as a major league outfielder, mostly with the San Diego Padres. Venable, whose father, Max, also spent a dozen years in the majors, played both basketball and baseball at Princeton.
The Red Sox also said that Jason Varitek has been named game planning coordinator, Ramón Vázquez will be the quality control coach and interpreter, and Kevin Walker has been named bullpen coach.
Picthing coach Dave Bush, hitting coach Tim Hyers, assistant hitting coach Peter Fatse, first-base coach Tom Goodwin and third-base coach Carlos Febles will be back in their previous roles.
Mets sign pitcher Sam McWilliams, was in minors with Rays
NEW YORK — The New York Mets have signed right-hander Sam McWilliams, who’s spent six years in the minor leagues with three other organizations.
The Mets announced the one-year contract Friday. The 25-year-old will get $750,000 in the majors and $195,000 in the minors.
The 6-foot-7 McWilliams was in Tampa Bay’s 60-player pool this year, He is 30-35 with a 3.85 ERA in his career, making 94 starts and 15 relief appearances.
New Mexico basketball teams temporarily relocating to Texas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s men’s and women’s basketball teams are temporarily relocating to Texas due to coronavirus restrictions in their home state.
Athletic director Eddie Nunez said this week that the men’s program will set up at South Plains College in Lubbock. The women will move to Amarillo and practice at West Texas A&M in nearby Canyon.
The basketball season is set to start next week, but neither program has announced a nonconference schedule yet. The Mountain West Conference moved to a 20-game schedule this season with two-game series between the same teams.
The basketball relocations come three weeks after the football team temporarily relocated to the Las Vegas area to play its season. The Lobos played their first game in Las Vegas last weekend.
Tennessee AD Fulmer, Miami coach Diaz isolating for virus
Tennessee athletic director and former Volunteers football coach Phillip Fulmer said Friday he is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. And Miami’s Manny Diaz became the latest active coach to announce he has contracted the virus.
Fulmer, 70, posted on Twitter that he is “feeling fine” and was deemed not to have been in close contact with any Tennessee athletes or “sport-specific staff members.”
Tennessee plays at No. 23 Auburn on Saturday.
Fulmer is a College Football Hall of Famer who coached the Vols for 17 years and won a national championship in 1998. He has been Tennessee’s AD since 2017.
Diaz made a similar social media post earlier to announce he tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating. Diaz, 46, said he will work virtually with the No. 12 Hurricanes until he can return to the field.
Miami is not scheduled to play again until Dec. 5 at Wake Forest. The Hurricanes this week were forced to postpone games scheduled for Saturday and Nov. 28 because of coronavirus issues.
John Daly returns to skeleton, wins Day 1 of US team trials
John Daly had not been in a skeleton race for nearly three years. He wasn’t rusty.
The two-time U.S. Olympian won the first USA Skeleton team trials race of the season Friday at Mount Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid, New York, the first step toward qualifying for the World Cup team this season — and, quite possibly, making the team that will compete in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
The 35-year-old Daly was the fastest in both heats, finishing his two runs in 1 minute, 49.10 seconds. That was 0.21 seconds faster than returning national-teamer Austin Florian, and no one else in the field was within a second of Daly’s combined time.
AP source: USA Basketball entering bubble for AmeriCup games
USA Basketball and the national teams from Mexico, Cuba and Puerto Rico will be moving into a bubble in Indianapolis over the coming days to prepare for the second round of FIBA AmeriCup qualifying games later this month.
It will be the first bubble-type format for the U.S. for an international event. Players, coaches and staff will go through strict testing and other protocols before arriving in Indianapolis and during their time at the event.
A person with knowledge of the situation said the U.S. is planning to invite 14 players, mostly G League players from last season, to Indianapolis for training camp. Of those, 12 will make the roster for games against Bahamas on Nov. 29 and Mexico on Nov. 30. The person spoke Friday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the roster has not been announced.
Some camp invitees have previous USA Basketball experience at this level: Josh Magette and Levi Randolph were members of the February 2020 AmeriCup qualifying team and Amile Jefferson, John Jenkins and Travis Trice were members of past World Cup qualifying teams.
FIFA awards ceremony to be virtual event on Dec. 17
ZURICH — FIFA’s annual awards ceremony will be held as a virtual event on Dec. 17, soccer’s governing body said Friday, announcing the most-prized individual honors in a pandemic-hit year when France Football magazine canceled its Ballon d’Or contests.
The Best FIFA Football Awards was intended as a gala event in September in Milan until the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation.
Last year in Milan, Lionel Messi won a record sixth FIFA men’s best player award and Megan Rapinoe won her first best women’s player award.
Voting by national team captains and coaches, plus media and fans, will open next Wednesday and run through Dec. 9, FIFA said.
American star Gio Reyna extends Dortmund contract to 2025
DORTMUND, Germany — American youngster Gio Reyna has extended his contract with German team Borussia Dortmund.
The 18-year-old Reyna, the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga, signed a new deal through June 2025, the club said Friday.
Reyna, the son of former U.S. internationals Claudio Reyna and Danielle Egan Reyna, is regarded as one of the brightest talents in European soccer. Dortmund signed the attacking midfielder from New York City FC in July 2019 and he scored four goals in 11 league games for Dortmund’s under-19 team before his promotion to the senior team in January.
Footballers in England want immediate heading restrictions
LONDON — Heading in training sessions must be immediately restricted amid growing concerns about brain injury diseases among former professional footballers, the players’ union in England said on Friday.
The decision by the Professional Footballers’ Association followed a meeting of its management committee which assessed research into dementia and neurodegenerative diseases.
“Science has been developing quickly in this area, and we need to make an urgent intervention based on the evidence that is available now,” PFA chairman Ben Purkiss said.
“A reduction of heading in training is a practical and straightforward step. We will be engaging with members, former members and their families to work on this area within the scope of the PFA’s new advisory group, where decisions will be made on the basis of expert advice.”
It was announced this month that Manchester United and England great Bobby Charlton was diagnosed with dementia. In July, the 83-year-old Bobby’s brother and fellow England World Cup winner, Jack, died after being diagnosed with the disease. Nobby Stiles, who was also part of England’s only World Cup-winning side, died after battling dementia.
Monaco rallies to beat leader PSG 3-2, Rennes loses at home
PARIS — Kylian Mbappe’s two goals against his former club were not enough as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain wasted a 2-0 lead and lost at Monaco 3-2 on Friday.
Mbappe’s first-half brace took him to 99 goals for PSG since joining from Monaco three years ago in a deal worth a staggering 180 million euros ($214 million).
But lively German forward Kevin Volland netted twice after the break, and was fouled by center half Abdou Diallo for a penalty converted by former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas in the 83rd.
Diallo was sent off to leave PSG with 10 men in the closing stages.
Huesca draws at Osasuna 1-1, remains winless in Liga
PAMPLONA, Spain — Osasuna came from behind to draw with Huesca 1-1 on Friday, keeping the visitors winless since their return to the Spanish league.
Huesca dominated early at El Sadar Stadium. Sandro Ramirez finished off a poor clearance by Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera to open the scoring in the fifth minute.
After not creating any scoring chances in the first half, Osasuna improved with substitutes made at the restart. Defender David García equalized in the 68th when he headed in a set-piece.
Huesca has drawn seven and lost three games since returning to the topflight after one season in the second division. The point lifted it from last place to out of the relegation zone in 17th place.
Manchester United announces cyber attack, systems shut down
MANCHESTER, England — Cyber criminals have attacked Manchester United’s systems, the English Premier League club said on Friday.
The northwest English club said it was confident “critical systems” required for matches to be staged at Old Trafford are secure, ensuring the team can host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.
Kostornaia, Kvitelashvili lead figure skating Rostelecom Cup
MOSCOW — European figure skating champion Alena Kostornaia beat a strong Russian women’s field to lead after the short program at the Rostelecom Cup on Friday.
Kostornaia skated a clean program with a double axel, triple lutz and triple flip-triple toeloop combination to score 78.84 points for the lead in the Russian round of the figure skating Grand Prix series.
The 2015 world champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva took second on 74.70 and Alexandra Trusova sits third on 70.81 after falling on her opening triple axel.
Georgian skater Morisi Kvitelashvili could claim his first Grand Prix win after leading the men’s short program on 99.56.
Petr Gummenik was second on his Grand Prix debut with 96.26, ahead of fellow Russian Mikhail Kolyada on 93.34. European champion Dmitri Aliev was only fifth, 10 points off the lead.
Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov lead the pairs with 79.34, a point ahead of European champions Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii.
Dukurs, Flock win opening skeleton World Cup races
SIGULDA, Latvia — Martins Dukurs of Latvia and Janine Flock of Austria opened the World Cup skeleton schedule with victories on Friday, the first day of the international sliding competition season.
Dukurs, the reigning men’s overall World Cup winner, got the 55th victory of his career. Flock, a past women’s overall World Cup champion, earned her seventh career victory.
Germany had two sliders tie for second in the men’s race, with Felix Kisinger and Alexander Gassner both finishing 0.79 seconds behind Dukurs’ two-run winning time of 1 minute, 40.44 seconds.
Flock won the women’s race in 1:43.85. Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands finished second in the women’s race, the best finish of her World Cup career, though was nearly a full second behind Flock. Endija Terauda of Latvia was third, medaling in her World Cup debut race.
Live horse racing will end this year at Scarborough Downs
PORTLAND, Maine — After 70 years, live horse racing will end this year at the Scarborough Downs racetrack in Maine.
The last harness race is scheduled for Nov. 28, the Portland Press Herald reported on Thursday.
“We’ll be closing the season in a week,” race announcer and publicist Mike Sweeney told the newspaper. “Actually, we’ll be closing out the 70-year history of Scarborough Downs.”
The track opened in 1950 and had been in decline for years, eventually closing its grandstands because of disrepair, the newspaper reported.
