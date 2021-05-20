NHL clears Blues, Golden Knights after virus testing errors
DENVER — Game on for the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche after a coronavirus testing scare.
The NHL said it had investigated multiple positive COVID-19 test results from the Blues and Vegas Golden Knights from the same laboratory. The league said the results had “peculiarities and similarities” and found them to be testing errors.
The league said further testing came back “uniformly negative” and all affected players who were initially isolated out of caution and retested were eligible to play.
The announcement came only hours before Game 2 between St. Louis and Colorado in Denver on Wednesday night. Vegas plays Game 3 at Minnesota on Thursday night with that first-round series knotted at 1-1.
Local authorities will determine attendance for baseball, softball tournaments
The NCAA has announced it will let local authorities decide whether there will be limits on attendance at venues for the national baseball and softball tournaments.
Masks and physical distancing also will not be required unless mandated by local health authorities. The guidance is subject to change based on emerging trends and science around COVID-19.
The two tournaments open with 16 regionals, followed by eight super regionals, played at campus sites.
The softball tournament starts Friday, with the Women’s College World Series opening June 3 at 12,000-seat USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Baseball regionals begin June 4, with the College World Series opening June 19 at 24,000-seat TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
Danica Patrick to lead Indy 500 field in Chevy pace car
INDIANAPOLIS — Danica Patrick will be on the track at the Indianapolis 500, at the front of the field once again.
Patrick was announced Wednesday as the pace car driver for IndyCar’s marquee event. She will drive a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray hardtop convertible to lead the field to green on May 30.
It will be the first Corvette convertible since 2008 to pace “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
“I have always loved Chevy vehicles, and the Corvette convertible is such a beautiful car,” Patrick said. “Maybe they will let me drive it home.”
Patrick as a rookie in 2005 became the first woman to lead laps in the Indianapolis 500. Her third-place finish four years later was the highest for a woman in the history of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
She has since retired from racing — her 30th-place finish in the 2018 race was her final start — but Patrick returns to NBC’s broadcast crew for the event for the third consecutive year.
Chevrolet and Corvette have led the starting field more than any other manufacturer and nameplate. The 2021 race marks the 32nd time Chevrolet will pace the field dating to 1948. It it the 18th race since 1978 the Corvette was selected.
Devils hire Meghan Duggan as manager of player development
Former U.S. national team captain Meghan Duggan was named manager of player development for the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, the latest prominent women’s player to join an NHL team’s front office.
The Devils said Duggan will work with assistant general manager Dan MacKinnon in a variety of roles in the hockey operations department. Duggan expects “to do a lot of different things in hockey ops and also get on the ice to help with skills training.”
Duggan joins former U.S. teammates Kendall Coyne Schofield and Cammi Granato and Canadian rivals Hayley Wickenheiser and Danielle Goyette in NHL coaching or management jobs. Coyne Schofield joined Chicago in November as player development coach, Granato is a pro scout for Seattle and Goyette this week joined Toronto as director of player development when Wickenheiser was promoted to senior director in that department.
Duggan captained the U.S. to the gold medal at the 2018 Olympics, ending a drought that dated to 2002. She recorded 75 points (45 goals, 30 assists) in 137 games in a U.S. uniform before retiring in October.
Juventus beats Atalanta 2-1 to win Italian Cup final
REGGIO EMILIA, Italy — Gianluigi Buffon lifted the last trophy of his glittering Juventus career after his team beat Atalanta 2-1 in the Italian Cup on Wednesday to put some shine on a disappointing season.
It was a record-extending 14th Italian Cup title for Juventus, and a first for star forward Cristiano Ronaldo after the Bianconeri lost the final last year.
NBC using ESPN’s Foudy, Rae, Hildreth for Olympics
STAMFORD, Conn. — NBC is using some of ESPN’s soccer broadcasters to supplement its Olympic coverage of the sport headed by Arlo White.
Julie Foudy, Derek Rae and Jenn Hildreth will be part of NBC’s soccer coverage from July 21 to Aug. 7, the network said Wednesday.
Foudy, a two-time World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, will be paired with White at U.S. women’s games against Sweden in Tokyo on July 21, New Zealand in Saitama three days later and Australia in Kashima on July 27. They also will work the women’s gold medal match in Tokyo on Aug. 6.
White also will handle play-by-play for the men’s gold medal game in Yokohama on Aug. 7.
Marisa Pilla, a sideline reporter for Fox’s Major League Soccer coverage and CBS’s National Women’s Soccer League coverage, will work as a sideline reporter for U.S. women’s games and the gold medal match.
Braves acquire C Kevan Smith from Rays, DFA C Jeff Mathis
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Kevan Smith from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash on Wednesday and designated catcher Jeff Mathis for assignment.
Smith, 32, was designated for assignment by the Rays on Sunday. He was 1 for 4 in only three games with the Rays this season.
Smith has a .271 career batting average in six seasons with the Chicago White Sox, the Angels and the Rays.
Mathis, 38, was 0 for 9 with five strikeouts in three games with Atlanta.
The Braves also optioned left-hander Tucker Davidson to Triple-A Gwinnett and activated left-hander Grant Dayton from the 10-day injured list. Davidson allowed three runs in six innings against the New York Mets on Tuesday night in his 2021 debut
New hoops league for prep stars building facility in Atlanta
A new basketball league created for standout high school players is building a state-of-the-art facility in Atlanta.
Also under construction: the high-level hoopsters set to join a league that offers another possible avenue to the NBA.
Overtime Elite announced Wednesday it is constructing a 103,000-square-foot complex where prep players will train, study and compete. The new league markets itself to top-notch players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of an academic education and a six-figure salary. It’s another potential route to the NBA besides college, the developmental G League or heading overseas.
Last month, the league hired a head coach in Kevin Ollie, who led UConn to a national title in 2014.
Scheduled to start in September, the league will feature 30 players — yet to be named — all living and playing in Atlanta.
Dallas Open to bring ATP Tour men’s tennis to SMU next year
DALLAS — The Dallas Open will bring professional men’s tennis to the city next year as the first ATP Tour event there since the circuit started in 1990.
The indoor hard-court tournament will be played at SMU from Feb. 6-13, the tour announced Wednesday.
It is an ATP 250 event that is moving after being held in New York the past three years.
Top-level men’s pro tennis hasn’t been played in Dallas since the pre-ATP World Championship of Tennis Finals were there from 1971-89.
Schmid claims 1st pro victory, Bernal extends Giro lead
MONTALCINO, Italy — Swiss cyclist Mauro Schmid won the 11th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday for the first victory of his professional career, and Egan Bernal extended his overall lead on the tricky gravel roads.
There were four unpaved sections that made up half of the final 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) of the Wine Stage of this year’s race and Remco Evenepoel — one of the Giro favorites — struggled.
Evenepoel had been second overall, 14 seconds behind Bernal. But he was dropped on the third gravel section and Bernal took the opportunity to up the pace in the peloton. Evenepoel crossed the line more than two minutes behind Bernal.
Bernal, a former Tour de France champion, now holds a 45-second lead over Aleksandr Vlasov. Nobody else is within a minute of him, with third-place Damiano Caruso 1:12 behind.
