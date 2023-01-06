AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association must approve changes.
Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the 24-year-old player had to be resuscitated on the field.
The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications.
Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) now hold that spot. The Bengals (11-4) had a chance to earn that top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs.
The league is considering various scenarios. A decision is expected no later than Friday.
Seedings could be determined by winning percentage. In that case, the Chiefs would remain in the top spot with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.
The Bills lost a thrilling overtime game at Kansas City in the divisional round last year. They beat the Chiefs 24-20 in Kansas City in October to earn a tiebreaker advantage for the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Adding an eighth playoff team to the field in both conferences and giving the top two teams a first-round bye is perhaps the most intriguing among the many possibilities.
US beats Sweden 8-7 in OT to finish 3rd in world junior hockey
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — Chaz Lucius completed a hat trick in overtime and the United States beat Sweden 8-7 on Thursday to finish third in the world junior hockey championship.
Canada faced the Czech Republic in the championship game Thursday night.
Lucius ended the 3-on-3 extra period when he flipped a backhander over goalie Carl Lindbom. Cutter Gauthier had two goals and Logan Cooley, Ryan Ufko and Hughes also scored for the Americans, coming off a 6-2 loss to Canada in the semifinals Wednesday night.
“It’s not the game we want to be in,” said Lucius, a Winnipeg farmhand with the Manitoba Moose. “But overall it’s a really memorable experience.”
Filip Bystedt tied it for Sweden with 21 seconds left in regulation with his second goal of the game. Oskar Pettersson, Leo Carlsson, Milton Oscarson, Liam Ohgren and Noah Ostlund also scored. On Wednesday, the Czech Republic rallied to beat Sweden 2-1 in overtime.
Kaidan Mbereko was the winner in goal for the United States, stopping 14 of 16 shots in the third period and overtime. Trey Augustine gave up five goals on 20 shots over the first 40 minutes. Lindbom made 28 saves.
Galaxy add vets Mavinga, Rodriguez; trade DePuy to Nashville
CARSON — The LA Galaxy have signed MLS veterans Chris Mavinga and Jose “Memo” Rodriguez.
The Galaxy also traded defender Nick DePuy to Nashville on Thursday for $50,000 in general allocation money and a second-round draft pick in 2024.
Mavinga, a French defender, agreed to a two-year deal with the Galaxy through 2024 after spending the previous six seasons with Toronto FC. He played in 152 games across all competitions with the Canadian club, which won the MLS Cup title in 2017.
Rodriguez, a midfielder from Texas, agreed to a one-year contract with club options for 2024 and 2025. He has spent most of his professional career with the Houston Dynamo, recording 21 goals and 15 assists in 148 appearances across all competitions since 2015.
DePuy appeared in 59 games over three seasons with the Galaxy, recording two assists.
Angel City acquires No. 1 NWSL draft pick in 3-team trade
Angel City acquired the top overall pick in the upcoming National Women’s Soccer League draft in a three-team trade on Thursday.
Angel City was expected to use the pick to select Alyssa Thompson, an 18-year-old forward out of Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles — but she has not yet declared for the Jan. 12 draft. The team’s interest in Thompson was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.
Thompson made her debut with the U.S. senior national team last year while also playing for the under-17 Total Futbol Academy boys’ team in MLS NEXT. She has committed to Stanford.
Thompson has until Monday to declare for the draft.
Angel City acquired midfielder Yazmeen Ryan from the Portland Thorns in exchange for the fifth overall pick this year and a 2024 second-round selection, and $200,000 in allocation money. Angel City then sent Ryan to NY/NJ Gotham with $250,000 in allocation money for the No. 1 pick.
Angel City did not make the playoffs last year as an expansion team but has higher expectations for this season. The team could see the return this spring of forward Christen Press, who tore her ACL last season.
“We know that in order to achieve these goals, we have to set ourselves up for on-field success for many years to come, which is why we wanted to be able to control our destiny with the No. 1 overall draft pick of the 2023 Draft,” Angel City general manager Angela Hucles said in a statement. “We are focused on making as big of an impact on the field as possible, and we look forward to being able to do so in our second season.”
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas fired basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday, telling his attorney he is “unfit” for the position while he faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée.
Beard had five years left on a seven-year guaranteed contract that included a provision he could be fired for cause if he was charged with a felony or committed other behavior unbecoming of his position or that reflected poorly on the university.
The charge of assault by strangulation/suffocation family violence carries a possible prison sentence of two to 10 years if convicted; the woman told police Beard strangled and bit her, but later denied he choked her.
Beard had been suspended without pay since he was arrested, and school officials had said there was an internal investigation.
The university’s vice president of legal affairs, Jim Davis, wrote in a letter to Beard’s attorney Thursday that Beard engaged in “unacceptable behavior that makes him unfit to serve as head coach at our university.” Whether prosecutors continue with the case does not determine whether Beard engaged in conduct unbecoming of the school, Davis wrote.
Police responded to an emergency call at Beard’s house after midnight on Dec. 12 and arrested him after Beard’s fiancée, Randi Trew, told officers he choked her from behind, bit her and hit her when the two got in an argument.
The Associated Press does not typically identify alleged victims of extreme violence, but Trew issued a public statement on Dec. 23 in which she denied telling police Beard choked her. She also said she never intended for him to be arrested or prosecuted.
Shiffrin’s record hunt on hold with Zagreb slalom canceled
ZAGREB, Croatia — Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait at least a couple of more days to match Lindsey Vonn’s World Cup wins record.
A night slalom scheduled for Zagreb, Croatia, on Thursday was canceled due to warm temperatures and strong wind, organizers announced.
Shiffrin has 81 career wins, one fewer than Vonn’s women’s record. Ingemar Stenmark holds the overall top mark of 86.
Shiffrin, who has won five straight races across multiple disciplines, can match and break the record in two giant slaloms scheduled for Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Saturday and Sunday.
Shiffrin won the first of two scheduled slaloms in Zagreb on Wednesday. Using purely artificial snow at the low-altitude venue, organizers created a strip of white down an otherwise brown hill.
Shiffrin said the cancellation was “not the craziest surprise in the world, considering how little snow there was.
“But the fact that they pulled it off yesterday made me feel like it was definitely going to be pulled off today, so I’m shocked,” she added. “But I don’t know why I’m shocked, because it’s not that surprising.”
The International Ski Federation did not immediately announce if the Zagreb race would be made up at another resort.
Lynn Williams returns to US women’s team after injury
Forward Lynn Williams and defender Emily Sonnett have returned to the national team for a training camp that will help the United States prepare for this summer’s World Cup.
Coach Vlatko Andonovski announced a 24-player roster for the team’s January camp in New Zealand on Thursday. Williams and Sonnett have recovered from injuries but Sophia Smith (foot) and Megan Rapinoe (ankle) were not included.
The United States will face New Zealand on Jan. 18 in Wellington and on Jan. 21 in Auckland. The matches will help both teams ramp up for the World Cup, which will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
The U.S., which won the last two World Cups, will play group stage matches in both cities during the tournament that begins on July 20. The team’s base camp for the tournament will also be in New Zealand.
Sonnett, who injured her foot, hasn’t played since last summer’s World Cup qualifying matches in Mexico, where she scored her first international goal against Costa Rica.
Williams had a hamstring injury that required surgery and has kept her sidelined since last February’s SheBelieves Cup. Williams has 14 goals in 47 appearances with the team.
Djokovic, Shapovalov to meet in Adelaide quarterfinals
ADELAIDE, Australia — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International where he will face Denis Shapovalov.
Djokovic defeated Quentin Halys 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5) on Thursday, and Canadian Shapovalov beat Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-3 to advance.
Djokovic and other top players are using this event as a warm-up for the Australian Open beginning Jan. 16. Djokovic missed the Australian Open last year because he was unvaccinated. He’s been allowed to enter this year as COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed.
Djokovic lauded Halys’ play in a very tight match.
“It was a great performance from my opponent today,” Djokovic said. “I want to congratulate him for great quality tennis and a great fight today. Tough luck, but he played like a top-10 player.”
Djokovic said he was still trying to get a feel for his game.
“Two tiebreaks were probably the most realistic score of today’s match and I’m just glad to overcome the tough challenge,” Djokovic said.
Djokovic is unbeaten in seven matches against Shapovalov. However, the Canadian may have added confidence this time after Canada defeated Australia in the Davis Cup final in November.
James, Durant lead early in NBA All-Star starter voting
NEW YORK — LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets might be headed toward yet another NBA All-Star Game rematch.
James is the overall leader so far in All-Star balloting, and Durant leads all Eastern Conference players in early voting returns — putting them on track to be All-Star captains for the third consecutive year.
James had 3,168,694 votes entering Thursday, topping the list of Western Conference frontcourt players. Denver’s Nikola Jokic is second (2,237,768) and the Lakers’ Anthony Davis is third (2,063,325).
Durant leads Eastern Conference frontcourt players with 3,118,545 votes. That’s just ahead of Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (2,998,327) and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (2,226,712).
Golden State’s Stephen Curry leads all guards in the balloting with 2,715,520 votes. Dallas’ Luka Doncic has the No. 2 spot among West guards with 2,388,502 votes.
Among East guards, Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving leads with 2,071,715 votes, and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell is second with 1,637,374.
Michigan St football player pleads guilty to misdemeanors
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A Michigan State football player facing a felony charge for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a game pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanors.
The felony was dropped, under a deal with prosecutors, and Khary Crump’s record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation, attorney Mike Nichols said.
Crump was one of seven Michigan State players facing charges but the only one tagged with a felony. Scuffles broke out in the tunnel after Michigan defeated the Spartans, 29-7, on Oct. 29. Video showed Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows.
Crump in one video appeared to swing his helmet at a Michigan player. Nichols said a letter of apology to Gemon Green was part of the deal.
“This was handled in great fashion, but it could have only been done so by a Maryland Terrapin,” said Judge Cedric Simpson, a Maryland graduate.
Crump was suspended by coach Mel Tucker. In addition, the Big Ten has suspended him for eight games in 2023.
The defensive back had one tackle in four games in 2022.
IIHF would like NHL 2026 Olympics decision by spring 2024
The head of the International Ice Hockey Federation said Thursday that he would like a decision on NHL participation in the 2026 Olympics by the spring of 2024.
IIHF President Luc Tardif told reporters at the world junior championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, that would give the parties involved two years to prepare for the Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email it’s “likely a reasonable timeline” to make that call.
“I’m optimistic, but everybody has to do an effort to be there,” Tardif told the Canadian Press and others at the event. “You need to have the same rules as the other athletes. We are not a travel agency. We organize a competition.”
The league and its players’ association have agreed to participate in 2026 after skipping the past two Olympics, if they can reach a deal with the IIHF and the International Olympic Committee. The NHL did not participate in Pyeongchang in 2018 after the IOC would not pay travel- and insurance-related costs as it did on five previous occasions from 1998-2014.
“If we discussed directly with the players — the players want to go — we would find a way,” Tardif said. “But it’s more complicated than that.”
NHL players were set to go in 2022 before pandemic-related schedule interruptions caused them to pull out. They have not competed in the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi.
Emma Raducanu injures ankle ahead of Australian Open
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Emma Raducanu blamed slippery indoor courts for an ankle injury which forced her to withdraw from the ASB Bank Tennis Classic on Thursday, less than two weeks before the start of the Australian Open.
The 2021 U.S. Open champion was in tears after retiring in the third set of her second-round match against Slovakian qualifier Viktoria Kusmova.
The British player slipped late in the second set and then summoned the trainer who heavily strapped her left ankle during a lengthy injury break. The 20-year-old Radacanu attempted to continue and was serving in the first game of the third set when she tearfully indicated she could not play on.
Matches at the Auckland WTA Tour event were moved indoors Thursday for the second straight day because of heavy rain.
Harbaugh: ‘I expect’ to be back at Michigan next season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh said he expects to coach Michigan’s football team next season, posting a statement Thursday on the team’s social media accounts following reports of his interest in returning to the NFL.
“I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days,” Harbaugh said in a statement on Thursday. “College and NFL teams have great interest in all our personnel, from players to coaches to staff, and I truly believe that is a testament to the strength of our University of Michigan football program.”
While Harbaugh’s future with the school still seems unclear, Michigan is also awaiting word from the NCAA on an investigation into the football program regarding impermissible texts and calls — including some by Harbaugh — to high school prospects during part of a COVID-19 dead period, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The NCAA was also looking at whether a member of Michigan’s off-field football staff violated rules by doing on-the-field coaching during practice, the person said.
Speaking on condition of anonymity because Michigan officials were not making details of the investigation public, the person said the school is expecting a notice of allegations from the NCAA as soon as Friday.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper had a conversation with Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Panthers do not typically release details of their coaching search.
West Virginia can keep transgender sports ban, judge says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s ban on transgender athletes competing in female school sports is constitutional and can remain in place, a federal judge ruled Thursday.
“I recognize that being transgender is natural and is not a choice,” U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Goodwin wrote in his decision. “But one’s sex is also natural, and it dictates physical characteristics that are relevant to athletics.”
The American Civil Liberties Union and its West Virginia chapter filed the lawsuit in 2021 on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl who hoped to compete in middle school cross-country in Harrison County. The lawsuit named the state and county boards of education and their superintendents as defendants.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded the decision Thursday.
“This is not only about simple biology, but fairness for women’s sports, plain and simple,” the attorney general said. “Opportunities for girls and women on the field are precious and we must safeguard that future.”
The ACLU of West Virginia said it was reviewing the decision with co-counsel to determine next steps. The ban applies to middle and high schools, as well as colleges.
The plaintiff’s lawsuit did not challenge whether schools should be allowed to have separate sports teams for males and females, and Goodwin was tasked with determining whether the Legislature’s definition of the terms “girl” and “woman” is constitutionally permissible. The Save Women’s Sports Bill signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice says they mean anyone assigned the female gender at birth.
D-backs sign 3-time All-Star Evan Longoria to 1-year deal
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed three-time All-Star third baseman Evan Longoria to a one-year deal.
The team announced the signing on Thursday. The 37-year-old Longoria is a 15-year veteran, spending his first 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and the last five with the San Francisco Giants.
Longoria — a three-time Gold Glove winner — brings some experience to what’s expected to be a young lineup in 2023. He also adds right-handed power to a team that already has a lot of left-handed hitting. He has 331 career homers.
Longoria has battled injuries over the last few seasons, but has been productive when healthy. He hit .244 with 14 homers and 42 RBIs last season 89 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.