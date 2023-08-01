Clippers’ Coffey arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in vehicle, police say
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Amir Coffey was arrested early Sunday on a firearms misdemeanor in Hollywood, authorities said.
Coffey, 26, was a passenger in a vehicle that police pulled over for speeding shortly before 2 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Officer Tony Im, a department spokesperson.
Coffey was cited for carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, Im said. He was released on his own recognizance from a county jail on $10,000 bail.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 24, jail records show.
The driver was cited for speeding, and another passenger received a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana, Im said.
Coffey has been with the Clippers for four seasons.
“We’re aware of a legal situation involving Amir Coffey and are looking into it,” the team said in a statement on Monday.
It’s possible that Coffey could face sanctions from the NBA. The league typically reviews all matters of personal and criminal conduct and can issue a fine or suspension when it deems appropriate.
The 6-foot-7 guard/forward has been primarily a bench player and is averaging 5.5 points per game.
He played in 50 games last season, including nine starts, and averaged 3.4 points per game. His best season came in 2021-22, when he played in 69 games with 30 starts and averaged 9.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
Angels outfielder Ward placed on IL with facial fractures after being hit in head
TORONTO — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was placed on the 10-day injured list with facial fractures on Sunday, a day after he was hit by a 91 mph pitch from Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah.
Ward was taken to a Toronto hospital after being struck in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 6-1 loss. He was released from hospital Saturday evening.
Before Sunday’s game, Angels manager Phil Nevin said Ward did not have vision damage. Surgery is an option for Ward, but no decision has been made. It was not clear when Ward would be able to return to California. The Angels play a three-game series at Atlanta this week before returning home Thursday to host Seattle.
To replace Ward, the Angels selected the contract of infielder Kevin Padlo from Triple-A Salt Lake.
Batting with the bases loaded, Ward was hit by a 2-0 pitch from Manoah. The ball appeared to strike Ward next to his next left eye, knocking off his batting helmet.
Plate umpire Andy Fletcher motioned to the Angels’ dugout for the trainer as Ward went down, blood running down his face. Angels staff rushed to the plate and held a towel to Ward’s face. After a couple of minutes, Ward got to his feet and left the field on a cart. His left eye appeared to be swollen shut.
A six-year veteran who has spent his entire career with the Angels, Ward is batting .253 with 14 home runs and 47 RBI in 97 games.
FIFA says Women’s World Cup will greet its 1 millionth fan as ticket sales surpass 1.68 million
SYDNEY — FIFA says ticket sales for the Women’s World Cup have reached 1.678 million over the first 38 matches of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
It said in a statement Tuesday that total attendance across those matches had reached 982,975 and it would surpass the 1 million mark for spectators at Tuesday’s final Group E match between the United States and Portugal at the 50,000-capacity Eden Park stadium at Auckland, New Zealand.
The tournament has already broken attendance records for a Women’s World Cup.
The previous record was around 1.35 million who attended a 52-game tournament in Canada in 2015. The 2023 edition has been expanded to 32 teams and will include 64 matches.
The opening games on July 20 set records for women’s soccer matches in both co-host countries. The crowd at New Zealand’s upset win over Norway set a new national mark of 42,137. Australia’s 1-0 over Ireland later that day attracted 75,784 at Stadium Australia.
A week later, more than 49,000 people attended the Matildas’ upset 3-2 los s to Nigeria in Brisbane.
Pac-12 leaders set to meet, receive details of potential media rights deal, AP source says
Pac-12 leaders are scheduled to meet this week and Commissioner George Kliavkoff is expected to present the members with details of a long-awaited and critical potential media rights deal, a person familiar with the conference’s plans told The Associated Press on Monday.
The meeting is set for Tuesday for presidents and chancellors, along with athletic directors, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Pac-12 is not publicly addressing its internal discussions. The meeting, which was first reported by Oregon-based sports blogger John Canzano, comes less than a week after Colorado announced it was leaving the Pac-12 after this year and re-joining the Big 12.
Pac-12 leaders have mostly been steadfast — at least publicly — that they want to keep the conference together and were cautiously optimistic the league’s next media rights deal would provide enough revenue to do so.
Kilavkoff has been pursuing a new deal to replace the ones that expire in 2024 since Southern California and UCLA announced a little more than a year ago that they will to join the Big Ten when the current contracts with ESPN and Fox run out. Meanwhile, the Big 12 swooped in last fall and agreed to an extension that kicks with the two networks that starts in 2025.
“We’re on track to announce our deals at about the same time everyone would have anticipated and predicted before conference realignment,” Kliavkoff said at Pac-12 football media day two weeks ago in Las Vegas. “Patience will be rewarded.”
With Colorado’s planned departure, the Pac-12 is down to nine still-committed members. If Kliavkoff can’t deliver a deal that gets close to the $31 million per year the Big 12’s contract is expected to pay its members there could be more defections.
“Each of us will make our own independent analysis,” Arizona President Robert C. Robbins said in June. “I’m hopeful that the deal is going to be good enough to keep us together.”
MLB pays $185 million in settlement of minor leaguers’ minimum wage lawsuit
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has paid its $185 million settlement of a lawsuit by minor leaguers alleging violations of minimum wage laws.
Under terms of the settlement agreed to last year, about 24,000 players from 2009-22 were potentially eligible to share the money, with estimated payments to players averaging in the $5,000 to $5,500 range. MLB said Monday it had transferred the money to JND Legal Administration, which is expected to make the payments by Aug. 14.
Minor leaguers unionized last September and agreed this spring to a five-year labor contract that more than doubled player salaries.
The settlement covers all players with minor league contracts who played in the California League for at least seven straight days starting on Feb. 7, 2010, through the settlement’s preliminary approval last Aug. 26; players who participated in spring training, extended spring training or instructional leagues in Florida from Feb. 7, 2009, through last Aug. 26; and players who participated in spring training, extended spring training or instructional leagues in Arizona from Feb. 7, 2011, through last Aug. 26.
The suit was filed in 2014 by first baseman/outfielder Aaron Senne, a 10th-round pick of the then-Florida Marlins in 2009 who retired in 2013, and two other retired players who had been lower-round selections: Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Liberto and San Francisco Giants pitcher Oliver Odle. They claimed violations of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and state minimum wage and overtime requirements for a work week they estimated at 50 to 60 hours.
Damar Hamlin puts aside fear and practices in pads for the first time since cardiac arrest
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Of the thousands of emotions — trepidation among them — running through Damar Hamlin’s head Monday while pulling on his pads for practice for the first time at training camp, the one that ultimately won out was joy.
For everything the Buffalo Bills safety has overcome in seven months since going into cardiac arrest during a game and needing to be resuscitated on the field, Hamlin leaned on his faith in God and himself, along with the support from his family and teammates, to take another step toward resuming his playing career.
“This is just a another milestone on the journey — might be one of the biggest ones,” Hamlin said after practice.
“I made the choice to play. But I’m processing a thousand emotions. I’m not afraid to say that it crosses my mind of being a little scared here and there,” he added. “My faith is stronger than any fear. That’s what I want to preach up here. And that’s the message I want to spread on to the world that as long as your faith is stronger than your fear, you can get through anything.”
Though Hamlin was cleared to resume practicing in mid-April, he did so wearing a helmet and shorts with his teammates through their spring sessions and first four days of training camp, as mandated by NFL rules. The magnitude of the Bills’ first day in pads wasn’t lost on Hamlin, given it marked the first time he was in full uniform since collapsing on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 after making what appeared to be a routine tackle of Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.
“It’s a superblessed space. To be able to do what I love again,” Hamlin said. “Just trying to keep everything as normal as possible.”
The normality of football struck him about an hour into practice when Hamlin took the field for the first time during a team red-zone running drill in which tackling was still not allowed.
On his second play, Hamlin showed no hesitation when bursting toward Damien Harris and wrapping him up with both arms.
Hamlin’s biggest contact came on the final play of practice, when he avoided a block to work his way into the backfield and help a teammate stop tight end Quintin Morris for what would have been a loss.
“That first little moment of contact, that was just letting me know. I felt alive, man. I felt like I’m here,” Hamlin said with a wide grin. “So it felt good. It was just that moment of: ‘All right, let’s settle in and let’s just take one play at a time. Let’s just keep going.’”
Broncos’ Tim Patrick injures left Achilles tendon after missing last year with torn right ACL
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos braced themselves for a second straight season without their steadiest wide receiver and locker room leader after Tim Patrick was carted off the field with a left Achilles tendon injury Monday — almost a year after tearing his right ACL at training camp.
“It’s a tough break for us as a team when you see something like that, a great player, a great leader,” cornerback Patrick Surtain II said. “We wish him the best and just go on from there.”
With an energized crowd of 3,000 looking on as the Broncos practiced in full pads for the first time, Patrick hit the ground in pain just as he came out of his cut on a short route during a seven-on-seven passing drill. He threw his helmet as teammates including Courtland Sutton and Russell Wilson rushed to his side.
The injury happened right in front of head coach Sean Payton, who was watching Patrick make an adjustment from a previous route.
“It’s always difficult, especially a guy like that’s a leader who’s coming off an entire year of rehabilitation,” Payton said. ”It’s difficult for his teammates, for all of us. So, maybe, hopefully we get some good news. But it appears it’s his left Achilles.”
After being carted off, Patrick entered the Broncos facility on crutches, keeping weight off his left leg.
Vollering wins women’s Tour de France and teammate Reusser clinches final stage
PAU, France — Dutch rider Demi Vollering won the women’s Tour de France for the first time on Sunday while her teammate Marlen Reusser of Switzerland clinched the final-stage time trial.
Although the 26-year-old Vollering was already in a strong position after a dominant win in Saturday’s penultimate stage up to Tourmalet in the Pyrenees, she still had enough energy left to finish 10 seconds behind Reusser in the time trial held in the southwestern city of Pau.
Team SD Worx completed a stage treble with Lotte Kopecky of Belgium finishing in third place. Kopecky was 38 seconds behind Reusser, who covered the 22.6 kilometers (14 miles) in 29 minutes, 15 seconds.
Kopecky’s performance also moved her up two spots to second place overall in the general classification, a total of 3 minutes, 3 seconds behind Vollering, with Kasia Niewiadoma of Poland dropping to third overall.
Niewiadoma was also 3:03 behind Vollering but Kopecky edged her out in the standings because of time splits recorded in the time trial, organizers said.
The 40-year-old Dutchwoman Annemiek van Vleuten, last year’s Tour winner, was fourth this year, finishing 3:59 behind Vollering.
Niewiadoma won the best climber’s polka-dot jersey while Kopecky collected the green jersey for best sprinter.
Defending champion Liudmila Samsonova defeats Danielle Collins at DC Open in Washington
WASHINGTON — Defending champion Liudmila Samsonova stretched her winning streak in Washington to six matches by beating 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of the DC Open on Monday.
The eighth-seeded Samsonova saved both break points she faced while winning four of Collins’ service games. Collins hurt herself by double-faulting eight times.
Samsonova is a 24-year-old from Russia who is currently ranked 18th. Her trophy on the hard courts of the U.S. Open tune-up tournament a year ago was one of four singles titles she’s won.
In other women’s matches on Day 1 at the first combined ATP-WTA 500 event, sixth-seeded Belinda Bencic advanced when Anastasia Potapova retired from their match in the first set with an injured left ankle, and Marta Kostyuk eliminated 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
In men’s action, Aslan Karatsev beat Kiranpal Pannu 7-6 (3), 6-1, Alexander Shevchenko defeated Maxime Cressy 6-3, 7-6 (8), Michael Mmoh beat Bradley Klahn 6-3, 6-3, and Yosuke Watanuki moved into the second round when Wu Yibing stopped playing because of illness.
Northwestern hiring veteran college coach Skip Holtz as temporary special assistant, AP source says
Northwestern is hiring veteran college football coach Skip Holtz, who has won two straight USFL championships with Birmingham, to a temporary role as special assistant to interim head coach David Braun, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because Northwestern was still finalizing the hire.
Braun was named interim head coach earlier this month to replace Pat Fitzgerald, who was fired after an investigation into hazing allegations in his program.
Holtz, the son of former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz, has 17 years of experience as a major college football head coach with East Carolina, South Florida and Louisiana Tech. He is 119-98 overall and was 64-50 with six straight bowl victories at La Tech before stepping down after the 2021 season.
He also coached UConn for five years before the program made the jump to the top tier of Division I.
Braun was hired as defensive coordinator by Northwestern in January after coaching at North Dakota State and has no previous head coaching experience in college.
Holtz’s job with Northwestern is expected to run through the season and not interfere with his USFL job, the person said.
Nebraska’s Myles Farmer is suspended indefinitely as coach Matt Rhule opens first preseason camp
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska defensive back Myles Farmer, the team’s second-leading tackler last season, was not on the 120-man roster when the Cornhuskers opened practice Monday and his return was uncertain.
First-year coach Matt Rhule said he suspended Farmer indefinitely. Rhule didn’t disclose the reason other than to say it had to do with a failure to adhere to team standards.
The previous coaching staff suspended Farmer for the game against Michigan last November after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.
Rhule also announced that wide receiver Josh Fleeks, a transfer from Baylor, reported “significantly” overweight Sunday and will be held out until he makes weight.
Brodie Tagaloa, who was expected to be in the defensive line rotation, probably is out for the season because of injuries sustained in a car accident two weeks ago. Rhule said Tagaloa had facial cuts and required knee surgery.
Churchill Downs to improve track maintenance, veterinary resources for fall meet after horse deaths
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs will implement safety measures for its September meet including new track surface maintenance equipment and additional monitoring and equine care following 12 horse deaths before and after the Kentucky Derby that spurred suspension of its spring meet.
Racing is scheduled to resume Sept. 14 and run through Oct. 1 at the historic track, which paused racing operations on June 7 to conduct an internal safety review following the spate of horse deaths from racing or training injuries. Seven died in the days leading up to the 149th Derby on May 6, including two in races preceding the premier event.
The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority recommended suspending the remainder of the meet, which moved to Ellis Park in western Kentucky. Training continued at Churchill Downs during the investigation, and a release on Monday stated that while industry experts found no issues with the racing surfaces, the track invested in new maintenance equipment. It will also double the frequency of surface testing among infrastructure upgrades.
Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen said the track’s commitment to safety “remains paramount” in the release and added, “our participants, fans and the public can be assured that we will continue to investigate, evaluate and improve upon every policy and protocol.”
The announcement comes days after Carstanjen said racing would resume this fall with no changes and called the deaths “a series of unfortunate circumstances” in an earnings call with CDI investors.
Churchill Downs veterinarians will receive additional resources for specialized horse care and to assist in pre-race inspections and entry screening, the release added. The track will work with HISA and industry experts to predict at-risk horses through advanced analytic techniques.
A safety management committee including horsemen, track employees and veterinarians will also be created.
Mark Jackson laid off by ESPN with Doris Burke and Doc Rivers slated as replacements, AP source says
Add Mark Jackson to the list of ESPN reporters and commentators who have been laid off over the past five weeks.
Jackson was let go on Monday with two years remaining on his contract. With Jeff Van Gundy also being laid off in late June, ESPN is expected to replace them with Doris Burke and Doc Rivers, two people close to the move told The Associated Press.
They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they aren’t at liberty to publicly discuss personnel moves.
Burke and Rivers would join Mike Breen on ESPN and ABC’s top NBA broadcast crew.
Burke would be the first woman to serve as a game analyst for the NBA Finals on television. She has called the finals on ESPN Radio since 2020 and has been an analyst on ESPN’s NBA games since 2017.
Rivers, who was fired as coach of the Philadelphia 76ers in May, called games on ESPN during the 2003-04 season.
Jackson first joined ESPN in 2006 before leaving in 2011 to take the head coaching job with the Golden State Warriors. He returned to the network in May 2014 after being fired by the Warriors.
Van Gundy had been the network’s top NBA analyst since 2007 and recently called a record 17th NBA Finals. Breen, Van Gundy and Jackson called 15 finals together.
Cowboys running back Ronald Jones gets 2-game suspension for violation on performance-enhancers
OXNARD — Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones on Monday was suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers.
Jones is eligible to participate in practices at training camp and in preseason games. Jones was on the field Monday as the Cowboys started their second week of camp.
Jones, who turns 26 Thursday, signed with Dallas as a free agent in the offseason. He was a second-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2018 and spent four seasons with the Buccaneers. He had career highs of 978 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020.
Jones will be eligible to play Sept. 24 at Arizona.
Wild, Gustavsson agree to a 3-year, $11.25M contract to avoid arbitration with young goalie
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild signed goalie Filip Gustavsson to a three-year, $11.25 million contract on Monday, avoiding salary arbitration after his strong first season with the club.
The Wild have little room left on their salary cap after accounting for Gustavsson’s $3.75 million annual average value, but general manager Bill Guerin said he expects the 25-year-old to compete with veteran Marc-Andre Fleury for the starting job this season. The Wild also have top prospect Jesper Wallstedt waiting in the wings in the AHL.
“Having good goalie is a luxury, and we’ve got three of them, so we’re very happy about that,” Guerin said. “I think three years at the age that Gus is, it gives him a nice runway to really prove what he can be, and if he can continue to get better and build on the season that he had last year, then at 27 or 28 years old he’s going to be looking at an even better deal down the road.”
Gustavsson made 37 starts last season, going 22-9-7 with three shutouts, a 2.10 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage. He had a shutout streak of 177 minutes, 13 seconds across four games from Feb. 28 to March 12, the third-longest in franchise history.
Gustavsson, who is from Sweden, was acquired a year ago in a trade with Ottawa for goalie Cam Talbot. He was 2-3 in five starts in the playoffs, including a 51-save performance in a double overtime win over Dallas in Game 1 of the first-round series.
“I’m really happy to have three years instead of just having one year and having all the pressure on my shoulders again to really perform for this year to get another contract,” Gustavsson said.
Uruguay defender Diego Godin ends playing career at age 37
BUENOS AIRES — Former Uruguay defender Diego Godin retired from professional soccer on Monday, ending a 20-year career at age 37.
Godin played in four World Cups and spent much of his club career in Spain, notably at Atlético Madrid from 2010 to 2019. This season, he played in Argentina for Velez Sarsfield.
“Dear soccer, today I am finishing a stage of my life. A stage that was my life,” Godin said in his social media channels. “I am coming back home with my family now. That’s something I always wanted. Since the moment I left, I wanted to enjoy my country and my family.”
Godin announced his retirement a day after his final appearance for Velez in a 1-0 loss to Huracan.
The Uruguayan also had spells at Villarreal, Inter Milan and Cagliari. He arrived at Velez in the second half of 2022 after a disappointing stint at Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro.
Godin played more than 600 professional matches and scored 38 goals in his career. He lifted 10 titles, including two at the Europa League.
He played for Uruguay at the past four World Cups.
Devils re-sign defenseman Kevin Bahl to a 2-year contract worth $2.1 million
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Kevin Bahl to a two-year contract worth $2.1 million.
Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Monday the 23-year-old will earn $900,000 this season and $1.2 million in 2024-25.
Bahl appeared in his third NHL season with New Jersey and played in a career-high 42 games, finishing with two goals and six assists. His 6.52 hits per 60 minutes ranked second for all New Jersey defensemen who played in more than 10 games. He played in 11 of the team’s 12 playoff games and averaged 13 minutes, 31 seconds in time on ice.
The Devils acquired Bahl from Arizona in December 2019 in the deal that sent Taylor Hall to the Coyotes. He made his NHL debut against Philadelphia late in the 2020-21 season. Before that, he played for the Devils’ American Hockey League affiliates at Binghamton and Utica.
17-year-old American cyclist killed while training for mountain bike world championships
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Seventeen-year-old American cyclist Magnus White, who was scheduled to race at the upcoming world championships in Scotland, was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle on a training ride near his home in Boulder, Colorado.
USA Cycling announced his death in a statement Sunday.
White was a rising multidisciplinary star, winning a junior national championship in cyclocross in 2021 and earning a place on the U.S. national team. He competed with the team in Europe ahead of last year’s cyclocross world championships, and he was picked to represent the U.S. again at this year’s cyclocross worlds in the Netherlands.
White began to dabble in road cycling and mountain biking this season. He was on one of his final training rides before the junior world mountain bike championships in Glasgow, Scotland, when the accident occurred.
He is survived by his parents, Michael and Jill, and his brother, Eero.
“He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community,” USA Cycling said in a statement. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time.”
