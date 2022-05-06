With no expectations, Wolff shares early lead at Wells Fargo
POTOMAC, Md. — Matthew Wolff’s last two competitive rounds were an 81 and a 78 at the Masters, where the 23-year-old long hitter finished behind every 60-something past champion in the field. He played a casual round at his home club a few days ago and lost every ball in his bag.
Beware the golfer with nonexistent expectations.
Playing with freedom and joy, Wolff bogeyed the par-5 second hole at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm but was flawless from there, shooting an opening-round 65 on Thursday to share the early lead at the Wells Fargo Championship.
“I can go out and shoot 90 tomorrow and as long as I have a good attitude, I can put a check mark on this week and say that I’ve grown as a person and as a player and that’s just all I really care about right now,” Wolff said. “To be honest, it’s funny, but I’m not here to win a golf tournament, I’m here to have a good time.”
Joining Wolff atop the leaderboard were local favorite Denny McCarthy and two PGA Tour rookies from England, Aaron Rai and Callum Tarren. K.H. Lee, Nick Watney and Adam Svensson each shot 66. Rory McIlroy, the top-ranked player in the field at No. 7, was two shots back after an up-and-down 67.
Grizzlies Brooks suspended one game for flagrant on Payton
SAN FRANCISCO — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State’s Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals.
The league announced the penalty Thursday, so Brooks must sit out Saturday’s Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece.
Payton was injured with 9:08 left in the first quarter when Brooks clobbered him on the head and the guard fell awkwardly on his left arm. Brooks received a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected.
The Warriors said Thursday that journeyman Payton also sustained ligament and muscle damage on the play that coach Steve Kerr called “dirty” and said “broke the code” of NBA conduct. Payton underwent an MRI exam in the Bay Area on Wednesday and will be re-evaluated again in two weeks.
The NBA also announced Thursday that Warriors forward Draymond Green was fined $25,000 for directing an obscene gesture at the Grizzlies fans. He flipped them off with both hands while going to the locker room to be examined for an injury in the first quarter of Golden State’s 106-101 loss Tuesday.
Report: Mickelson had $40 million in gambling losses
Federal auditors investigating Phil Mickelson’s role in an insider trading scheme found his gambling losses totaled more than $40 million from 2010 to 2014, according to an excerpt from Alan Shipnuck’s forthcoming biography.
Shipnuck posted the excerpt on his “Firepit Collective” site Thursday. His unauthorized biography on Mickelson is to be released May 17 during the PGA Championship. Mickelson is the defending champion. He has not said if he will be playing.
Mickelson has been out of public view since the final round of the Saudi International on Feb. 6. A short time later, Shipnuck posted explosive comments from Mickelson on his involvement in Greg Norman’s Saudi-backed golf venture.
Mickelson dismissed Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, including the killing of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi, by saying it was worth getting involved with the Saudis if it meant gaining leverage to get what he wanted from the PGA Tour.
Mickelson was a relief defendant in 2016 in the insider trading case that sent noted gambler Billy Walters to prison.
Olesen tied for lead at British Masters amid career rebuild
SUTTON COLDFIELD, England — Thorbjorn Olesen shot a 6-under 66 to share the lead after the opening round of the British Masters on Thursday in his bid to end a four-year title drought and get his career back on track after a damaging court case.
Olesen’s last win was at the Italian Open in June 2018. He was suspended by the European tour the following year after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman and being intoxicated on a flight following a World Golf Championships event in Tennessee.
Olesen was acquitted by a court in December after saying he had no memory of his behavior because he had been drinking alcohol and taking sleeping tablets. The Danish player said the case had a “devastating impact” on his career, having plunged down the ranking from his position at No. 62 at the time of the incidents.
Now ranked No. 376, Olesen hasn’t finished higher than a tie for 12th in any of his seven events on the European tour this year but made a strong start in this week’s tournament at The Belfry — a course in central England that has hosted the Ryder Cup.
Nadal saves 4 match points to advance; Murray withdraws
MADRID — Rafael Nadal saved four match points before outlasting David Goffin in three sets to reach the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Thursday.
Nadal needed more than three hours to win 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (9) in only his second match after an injury layoff.
Nadal’s 1,050th career victory came after Andy Murray withdrew from his match against Novak Djokovic because of a stomach illness.
The fourth-ranked Nadal had beaten the 32nd-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets in his opening match at the clay-court tournament, his first after missing six weeks because of a rib stress fracture.
“I knew before I arrived that this was going to be a complicated week,” Nadal said. “Whatever happens now, to win two matches here is fantastic news for me.”
Nadal was up 5-3 in the second set before being broken twice and squandering a couple of match points to allow Goffin to even the match. He also struggled in the third and faced four match points in the tiebreaker. The first was saved with an ace, and Goffin hit the net on the second. On the next two, Nadal needed a couple of perfectly executed drop shots to stay in the match.
Ben Simmons has successful back surgery, Nets announce
Ben Simmons underwent what was determined to be a successful back surgery in Los Angeles on Thursday. The Brooklyn Nets are hoping that he is fully recovered before the start of training camp this fall.
Simmons will need about three weeks for an “initial recovery period,” the Nets said, before he can start his rehabilitation program. The procedure Simmons had was called a microdiscectomy, in which a small fragment of a herniated disc is removed to relieve pressure on the spinal column.
Training camp will start in late September.
Simmons last played a game on June 20, 2021. He missed this entire season — some with Philadelphia before being traded to the Nets in the move that sent James Harden to the 76ers — for a variety of reasons, including mental health concerns before the trade and then what were originally called back spasms after the trade.
The hope is the surgery will allow Simmons to get back on the court, play without pain and become another key piece of a title-contending group led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving that Brooklyn envisions.
Working through the mental issues that Simmons is dealing with, Nets coach Steve Nash said toward the end of Brooklyn’s season, will remain a top priority for the team as well going forward.
Former MLB star Mark Teixeira earns Georgia Tech degree
ATLANTA — Mark Teixeira earned plenty of accolades over his long tenure in the big leagues. Five Gold Glove trophies. Three Silver Slugger awards. A World Series ring.
Made a lot of money, too.
Still, Teixeira felt something was missing.
That gap in his resume will be filled Saturday when he graduates from Georgia Tech with a degree in business administration, more than two decades after he left campus to pursue a professional baseball career.
“I’m super proud to able to say I’m a Georgia Tech graduate now,” Teixeira said on a Zoom call this week. “I’ve always said I’m an alum. It was weird saying that.”
Teixeira played three years for the Yellow Jackets, becoming one of the best college players in the nation (and meeting a fellow student who became his wife), before heading to the Texas Rangers as the No. 5 overall pick in 2001.
French first-division clubs lost $678 million last season.
PARIS — French first-division soccer clubs lost 645 million euros ($678 million) during the coronvirus-hit 2020-21 season, the league’s financial watchdog said Thursday.
The DNCG said 17 of the 20 teams in Ligue 1 lost money last season.
Match revenues took a huge hit as games were held without fans from October onward and with limited capacity set at 5,000 before that. Only Saint-Etienne, Rennes and Dijon — which was relegated — stayed in the green.
The total amount lost was 140 percent higher than the total of 269 million euros ($283 million) lost during the 2019-20 campaign, which was called off with 10 matches left as the pandemic hit.
Stefan Wilson hired to drive 33rd car at Indianapolis 500
INDIANAPOLIS — British driver Stefan Wilson spent an entire year searching for a spot in this year’s Indianapolis 500 field.
The journey proved equally challenging for team owners Don Cusick and Elton Julian — until they joined forces.
On Thursday, the trio announced it solved two problems by putting the 32-year-old Wilson in the No. 25 Chevrolet, giving race organizers a 33rd entrant and almost certainly a full starting grid for the May 29 race.
“It’s been a journey,” Wilson said. “We began work on this June 1st of last year. We had these plans that should have been so easy and it just didn’t end up that way. There was, I think, a time when we all sort of had given up. But I carried on working, carried on making calls.”
And now the IndyCar veteran will be rewarded with another chance to compete in “the greatest spectacle in racing” after finishing 33rd last year.
Byron signs 3-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports
CONCORD, N.C. — William Byron has agreed to a three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports that will keep him in the No. 24 Chevrolet through the 2025 season.
The 24-year-old Byron has two Cup Series wins already this season and four in his career. He made the playoffs for the third consecutive year in 2021 when he posted 20 top-10 finishes.
He was the 2017 Xfinity Series champion.
“With the great people around me, I’m excited to continue pursuing race wins and playoff success,” Byron said. “Together we’ve built a No. 24 team that I know will contend for championships. I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season and my years to come with Hendrick Motorsports.”
Hendrick Motorsports signed Byron in August 2016 when he was 18 years old. After his four-victory Xfinity Series title run in 2017, he advanced to the Cup level where he earned 2018 rookie of the year honors. Byron is the only Cup Series driver other than Hall of Famer and four-time champion Jeff Gordon to win for Hendrick in the No. 24 Chevrolet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.