NHL reschedules games, season set to end on time April 29
Despite postponing more than 100 games for coronavirus-related reasons, the NHL is still on track to complete the regular season on time by the end of April.
While it came at the expense of players competing in the Beijing Olympics, the new schedule keeps the top hockey league in the world on pace to award the Stanley Cup before July 1.
The NHL on Wednesday revealed new dates for 98 postponed games, keeping the initial target date of April 29 for the end of the regular season. That would allow the traditional 16-team playoffs to begin in early May as originally planned.
“We are profoundly grateful to our fans for their support and understanding during a challenging time and to our clubs, the NHL Players’ Association and the players for their cooperation in a rescheduling of unprecedented logistical complexity,” Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said.
The changes include moving 23 other games around and 95 games filling the Feb. 7-22 gap that previously was scheduled for the Olympic break. After the league and players union agreed to participate in the Olympics, the decision was made in late December to skip the Games in order to get through the 1,312-game season — the most in NHL history.
A total of 104 games have been postponed this season, including dozens linked to attendance restrictions in Canada.
Finishing the playoffs before Canada Day and the Fourth of July was key for the NHL after competing the 2021 season July 7; the 2020 season wrapped on Sept. 28 in quarantined bubbles following a pause of more than four months because of the pandemic. The league is hoping to start the 2022-23 season on time in early October with training camps opening in mid-September.
Georgia QB Bennett announces he will return for 1 more year
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is returning for another season after leading the Bulldogs to their first national championship in 41 years.
Bennett, who carried a flip phone and avoided social media during the 2021 season, made an exception to his policy by posting the words “One More Year” on his Instagram account on Wednesday.
Bennett began his Georgia career as a walk-on. He then transferred to a Mississippi junior college before returning to the Bulldogs. As a senior in 2021, Bennett replaced JT Daniels as the starter and then kept the job.
Bennett will take advantage of the NCAA’s “Super Senior” rule to use the added year of eligibility granted in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Daniels, who transferred to Georgia from Southern Cal, has again entered the transfer portal as he seeks a new school for his final year of eligibility.
Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton also entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.
NBC will not send announcers to Beijing for Winter Games
NBC will not be sending its announcers and most hosts to the Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive.
It will be the second straight Games for which the broadcast teams will work mostly out of NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, rather than the host city.
“Something significant has changed virtually every day for the last three months, forcing us to adjust our plan numerous times. And I expect that to continue as well as the challenge of doing the Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, the head of NBC’s Olympics production unit.
“With COVID’s changing conditions and China’s zero-tolerance policy, it’s just added a layer of complexity to all of this, so we need to make sure we can provide the same quality experience to the American viewers. That’s why we are split between the two cities.”
NBC Sports spokesman Greg Hughes said in a phone interview the network no longer plans to send announcing teams for Alpine skiing, figure skating and snowboarding to China. Those had been among the handful of announcers expected to travel, but NBC’s plans changed over the past couple of weeks.
“Our plans will continue to evolve based on the conditions, and we’re going to stay flexible as we move through this,” Hughes said.
NBC Olympics president Gary Zenkel is one of 250 people the network already has in Beijing. Most of those are technical staff.
“We are in a closed loop. It is restrictive access, but it does allow us to access the broadcast center and venues,” he said.
Olympic athletes, media and workers will be cut off from the rest of China during the Games, with the only places they can go being competition venues, their accommodations and transportation between the two. China plans to isolate anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 for at least two days, pending a negative result. The country also has a mandatory 21-day isolation period for anyone entering the country who isn’t vaccinated.
USA Today was first to report on NBC’s decision.
Most of NBC’s announcers were stateside for the Summer Games, but the marquee sports of track and field, swimming and gymnastics had announcers in Tokyo.
NBC is expected to be transparent about the fact that its announcers are not onsite.
Nuggets acquire Bryn Forbes from Spurs in 3-team trade
DENVER — The Denver Nuggets acquired veteran wing player Bryn Forbes from San Antonio on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal that also included Boston.
The Nuggets sent injured players Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier to Boston, and the Celtics dealt Juancho Hernangomez to San Antonio.
The Spurs also will receive a future second-round draft pick from the Nuggets. The deal was first reported by ESPN.
For the Nuggets, the move gives them a solid outside shooter in Forbes and the potential to add another player. The team is believed to have interest in veteran big man DeMarcus Cousins to help the frontcourt depth behind reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic for a playoff run.
And for Boston, the move will mean getting much closer to dropping below the luxury tax threshold this season.
The Nuggets were looking for more of an outside threat in a season when they are missing max players Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (back) due to injuries. Forbes is shooting 41.7% from 3-point range this season and averaging 9.1 points.
Forbes has been a consistent deep threat throughout his NBA career. He’s third in 3-point field goal percentage over the last four seasons among any player with 1,000 or more attempts, trailing Joe Harris and Seth Curry.
The 28-year-old Forbes has played in 37 career playoff games, including 20 last season with Milwaukee when the Bucks captured the NBA title.
The Celtics get flexibility, but the players are essentially with the team on paper only. Bol was recently sent to Detroit as part of a trade package that was rescinded when the 7-foot-2 forward didn’t receive medical clearance with the Pistons. Denver announced Tuesday that Bol underwent right foot surgery and was out indefinitely.
Dozier also is out after tearing the ACL in his left knee earlier this season. Dozier appeared in 97 games for the Nuggets over the last three seasons and averaged 6.7 points.
Foot feels fine as Henry preps for Titans’ playoff return
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Derrick Henry says it was “shocking” having to deal with the first injury of his career during the season. The 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year is just happy to be back practicing with the Tennessee Titans.
Just in time for Saturday’s divisional playoff game against Cincinnati.
Henry talked to reporters Wednesday for the first time since breaking his right foot Oct. 31. The injury cost him the final nine games of the season. The NFL’s 2019 and 2020 rushing leader led the league again when hurt, and Henry still finished the season ninth with 937 yards.
“It was the first time that I got injured during the season and had to miss you know the rest of the season, so it was definitely different ...,” Henry said. “Just glad that I was able to get through it and had my support system and happy to be back.”
Henry said he appreciates everyone who helped him get to this point. The Titans (12-5) started the 21-day window for Henry to practice with the team Jan. 5, and they also gave him an extra week to work himself closer to game shape by earning the AFC’s first-round bye as the No. 1 seed.
Chilly Ohio qualifier nears ‘high risk’ for USSF guidelines
A kickoff temperature of about 25 degrees is forecast for the United States’ World Cup qualifier against El Salvador at Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 27, with a wind chill index approaching what the U.S. Soccer Federation’s health guidelines call “high risk for cold-related illness.”
Walker Zimmerman views winter weather as a prime opportunity for himself and his American teammates. He remembered back to March 2013, when he viewed on television the infamous Snow Clasico, a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica during a blizzard at Commerce City, Colorado.
“I was even talking to my wife over the break,” the 28-year-old defender said Wednesday. “I was like, you know what? I want it to be freezing. I want it to be cold. I want the snow. I want to be a part of something so iconic that I saw and I really remember growing up. And that’s exciting to me. So I think the guys are ready to embrace it, embrace the cold. And it will be a really good environment for us fan-wise, as well.”
AccuWeather forecast the 7 p.m. temperature in Columbus next Thursday will be 24 to 26 degrees with winds from the west at 4 to 14 mph and a 40% chance of snow showers. The forecast for the Jan. 30 qualifier against Canada at Hamilton, Ontario, calls for temperatures from 22 to 24 and winds at 5-10 mph for the 3 p.m. start, with a 10% chance of snow flurries.
The forecast for the Feb. 2 qualifier against Honduras at St. Paul, Minnesota, which starts at 6:30 p.m. CST, is for 18-20 degrees, winds of 7-14 mph and a 30% chance of snow flurries.
Orlando to host US final home World Cup qualifier in March
CHICAGO — The United States will play its final home World Cup qualifier at Orlando, Florida, on March 27 against Panama.
The U.S. Soccer Federation announced Wednesday that the match will be at Exploria Stadium, where the Americans beat Panama 4-0 on Oct. 6, 2017, also their next-to-last qualifier.
Needing only a draw in their finale to qualify, the U.S. lost 2-1 four days later at Trinidad and Tobago, and the Americans’ streak of seven straight World Cup appearances was stopped.
The U.S. is 4-0 at Exploria, which has a capacity of 25,500 and opened in 2014.
This game against Panama is between qualifiers on March 24 at Mexico and March 30 at Costa Rica, where the Americans have nine losses and one draw in qualifying. The Americans lost 4-0 in their last qualifier at Costa Rica in November 2016, causing the USSF to fire coach Jurgen Klinsmann and bring back Bruce Arena.
The U.S. is second in qualifying with 15 points after eight games, one point behind Canada. Mexico and Panama have 14 points each, followed by Costa Rica (nine), Jamaica (seven), El Salvador (six) and Honduras (three).
The Americans play El Salvador on Jan. 27 at Columbus, Ohio, Canada three days later at Hamilton, Ontario, and Honduras on Feb. 2 at St. Paul, Minnesota.
Bisaccia interviews for Raiders coaching job
Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia interviewed for the full-time job on Wednesday as owner Mark Davis searches for a coach and general manager to lead the franchise into the future.
Bisaccia took over in October when Jon Gruden was forced to resign following the release of old offensive emails and had a 7-5 record in the regular season.
The 61-year-old Bisaccia did a good job keeping the Raiders on track through the aftermath of the Gruden ordeal and receiver Henry Ruggs III’s release after being charged with felonies in a fatal DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old woman.
Bisaccia, a longtime special teams coordinator in the NFL, earned the support of his players and helped the Raiders win their final four games to make the playoffs for the second time in 19 seasons.
Las Vegas was eliminated last Saturday in a 26-19 loss at Cincinnati, but several players including quarterback Derek Carr and star edge rusher Maxx Crosby have publicly backed Bisaccia’s candidacy.
Since 2000, there have been nine interim coaches who were promoted to the full-time job the following season. Those nine coaches combined for a .426 winning percentage with four of them making at least one playoff appearance.
Jason Garrett lasted the longest, going 80-64 in nine seasons with Dallas after replacing Wade Phillips in 2010. Garrett made the playoffs three times with the Cowboys, winning two playoff games.
Vikings interview Cowboys coordinators for head coach job
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings completed head coach interviews Wednesday with the two top assistants for the Dallas Cowboys: offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
Moore just finished his fourth season with the Cowboys and third in the coordinator role. He played quarterback at Boise State and for six years in the NFL, with Detroit and Dallas.
Quinn was the head coach in Atlanta for five-plus years, until he was fired by the Falcons five games into the 2020 season. He joined the Cowboys’ staff in 2021.
After winning the NFC East, the Cowboys lost to San Francisco last weekend in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
The Vikings previously interviewed Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. They have requested to speak with at least five other candidates: Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the two top assistants for the Los Angeles Rams, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.
Browns’ Mayfield has surgery, starts road to ‘true self’
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield has shifted into comeback mode.
The Browns quarterback had successful surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury that affected his play, led to a disappointing season and raised doubts about his future in Cleveland.
Mayfield posted a video on social media following the procedure, which was done in Los Angeles.
“Surgery went great,” Mayfield said in the clip while sitting on a bed with his non-throwing arm in a sling. “It was a complete success. Had a great medical team. Took care of me and checked that box off to get this fixed, and now it’s on the way to the road to recovery.
“This is one of those steps to get back to my true self.”
The operation was performed by Dr. Orr Limpisvasti, the team physician for the Anaheim Ducks who examined Mayfield’s shoulder during the season.
Mayfield, who only missed one game with the injury, will need up to six months of rehab, but is expected to be fully recovered by the time the Browns hold offseason workouts — assuming, of course, he’s still with the team.
The Browns said they anticipate Mayfield will begin “light throwing” in April.
Arians to appeal $50,000 fine for slapping player’s helmet
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians says he’ll appeal a $50,000 fine imposed by the NFL for slapping the helmet of one of his players during last Sunday’s 31-15 NFC wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Arians said he was trying to prevent safety Andrew Adams from drawing a penalty for pulling players out of a pile when he stepped a short distance off the sideline and struck the player’s helmet with his hand before trying to push Adams away from Eagles players.
At the bottom of the pile, the Bucs’ Ross Cockrell had recovered a muffed punt, giving the defending Super Bowl champions the ball at the Philadelphia 48. Five plays later, Tom Brady threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski, putting Tampa Bay up 24-0.
Capitals’ Orlov suspended 2 games for kneeing Jets’ Ehlers
WASHINGTON — Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov has been suspended two games for kneeing Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers.
The NHL department of player safety announced the suspension Wednesday after holding a hearing with Orlov and his representatives.
Orlov was not penalized for the knee-on-knee hit late in regulation of the Capitals’ game against the Jets on Tuesday night. Ehlers was injured on the play and is considered out indefinitely.
Coach Dave Lowry said he was “disappointed” in the lack of a penalty call. Orlov assisted on Washington’s overtime goal minutes later.
Eagles say Jalen Hurts will be their starting QB in 2022
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles say Jalen Hurts will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2022.
“We talk about Jalen and the growth he had, really as a first-year starter and second-year player, and leading this team to the playoffs,” general manager Howie Roseman said Wednesday, just three days after a 31-15 loss at Tampa Bay in the wild-card round.
“I’m tremendously impressed by his work ethic and his leadership. The last time we talked was during camp and we said we wanted to see him take the bull by the horn, and he certainly did that.”
Of course, despite answering “yes” twice on questions about Hurts returning as the starter, Roseman could change his mind. If an attractive option emerges in the coming months through trade or the draft, the Eagles can still pursue another QB, and explain that circumstances changed.
Last year at this time, as Nick Sirianni was being hired to coach, Roseman and Sirianni said their preference was to work things out with veteran quarterback Carson Wentz, who had been benched in favor of Hurts down the stretch in 2020.
The Eagles would have avoided the NFL’s largest-ever dead cap charge, $33.8 million, by keeping Wentz but he told them he would rather play elsewhere. They sent their franchise QB to Indianapolis for what turned out to be a first-round pick this year and a third last year.
The Eagles have the 15th, 16th and 19th overall selections in the 2022 draft, including their own pick, Miami’s and the one from the Colts.
Stephanie Labbe retires after winning gold with Canada
Stephanie Labbe, the goalkeeper for the Canadian women’s national team that won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has announced her retirement.
Labbe released an emotional video on Wednesday explaining her decision. She’ll step away from the national team in April. The 35-year-old recently left her club team, Paris Saint-Germain, playing her final match in December.
“In recent months, I felt both the weight and the lightness of what soccer has given me and what I was given back. I’ve poured my heart and soul into the sport. I’ve packed up my life and moved around with soccer for years. I’ve made hard decisions and left family and friends behind, all in search of being my best. I’ve pushed my physical and mental self to places I didn’t know were possible. I mastered the ability to be completely present and joyful in the highest pressure situations,” she said. “And now I found clarity and peacefulness in knowing that I’ve left everything on the field.”
Labbe, who made her first appearance with the national team in 2008, is a veteran of three World Cups, two Olympics and four CONCACAF tournaments. She has made 85 appearances with the national team overall with 43 clean sheets.
Canada clinched the gold medal by winning a penalty shootout 3-2 against Sweden after a 1-1 draw in the Olympic final last summer. It was the first major tournament title for the Canadians, who were the two-time defending bronze medalists.
Injured Polish luge athlete picked for Beijing Olympics
A Polish luge athlete who was seriously injured in a November training crash at the track built for next month’s Olympics plans to head back to that venue and compete in the Beijing Games.
Mateusz Sochowicz was confirmed to be part of Poland’s four-person Olympic luge team, the International Luge Federation said Wednesday. Sochowicz was sidelined for about two months while recovering from a fractured left kneecap and deep lacerations on his right leg, among other injuries.
Sochowicz is in St. Moritz, Switzerland, this week for the final World Cup stop of the season. He likely will compete in the Nation’s Cup race on Friday, which could serve as his way of qualifying for the World Cup men’s race on Saturday.
Sochowicz got back on the ice for the first time last week in Germany. It was “as if I hadn’t driven for two months,” he said.
Tottenham stages latest-ever comeback to win an EPL game
Tottenham staged the latest-ever comeback to win a Premier League game on Wednesday.
Manchester United’s second-half turnaround was quite the surprise, too.
On a dramatic night in England’s top division, Tottenham was losing to Leicester after 94 minutes and 52 seconds. Within two minutes, Netherlands forward Steven Bergwijn had scored two goals to seal a 3-2 win pretty much out of nowhere.
It sparked wild scenes as Tottenham’s players clambered over advertising signs to celebrate in front of their fans, with stewards having to intervene.
“We showed today that we don’t want to give up. Never,” said Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, whose unbeaten league record at the London club was preserved.
As an extra reward for Tottenham, the victory took the team above fierce rival Arsenal and into fifth place in the league — only one point off the Champions League positions with games in hand.
The previous latest comeback to win came in arguably the Premier League’s most famous match, when Manchester City scored in the 92nd and 94th minutes to beat Queens Park Rangers 3-2 and clinch the title in May 2012.
As for Man United, Ralf Rangnick’s under-pressure team put in a wretched first-half display at Brentford and was lucky to be 0-0 at halftime, only for Anthony Elanga — with his first Premier League goal — Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford to score after the break in a 3-1 win. Ivan Toney pulled a late goal back for Brentford.
United stayed seventh but is one point behind Tottenham having played two games more.
Atlético bus hit by fans; Betis’ stadium closed for 2 games
MADRID — Real Sociedad fans threw objects at the team bus carrying Atlético Madrid players to a Copa del Rey match on Wednesday, causing some damage and upsetting Atlético coach Diego Simeone.
Earlier Wednesday, the Spanish soccer federation closed Real Betis’ stadium for two matches after a player was hit by a piece of PVC thrown from the stands in a Copa match last weekend.
Spanish media said there was minor damage to Atlético’s bus after Sociedad fans attacked it as the team arrived at the Anoeta Stadium for the round-of-16 match in the Basque Country city of San Sebastián.
Simeone could be seen inside the bus reproaching Sociedad fans who continued to chant and insult the visitors before police intervention.
Betis will have to play away from its Benito Villamarín Stadium after the piece of PVC thrown by a fan hit Sevilla player Joan Jordán in the head and forced last Saturday’s game to be suspended.
Postponements farce sees EPL explore tightening of rules
When Arsenal this week sent Pablo Mari away on loan and released Sead Kolasinac, trimming the squad looked perplexing for a club already struggling to muster a team to play.
Folarin Balogun and Ainsley Maitland-Niles had only just been loaned out when Arsenal told the Premier League it lacked enough players to host Tottenham last Sunday.
Calling off a game wasn’t unusual for England’s top division. Applying coronavirus regulations has seen 22 postponements since last month as the spread of the omicron variant has depleted squads and shut training facilities.
But when the request to postpone the north London derby against Tottenham went to the league on Friday, Arsenal had only one declared coronavirus case in the squad. Instead, with five players at the African Cup of Nations and injury absentees, Arsenal successfully convinced the league to call off its game against Tottenham in a stretching of the pandemic policies not intended for this scenario.
“The decision to postpone the game was very, very strange,” Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said, with a few days to reflect on his frustration. “We have a big problem to solve and it’s COVID, but only about this situation can you decide to postpone, not for other situations.
“Honestly, it’s my first time in my life — and I’ve had a bit of experience in football — to see postponed games because of injuries.”
Regulations state a game must go ahead if a club has 13 fit outfield players plus a goalkeeper. But confusion over the application of the rules has created a growing sense of farce. The league hasn’t said why Arsenal wasn’t told to promote less experienced contracted players into the first team, with the under-23s playing on Friday night. Nor has the league addressed if Arsenal missing Granit Xhaka was a factor in the postponement after he was suspended following his sending off against Liverpool in the League Cup.
Atlético out of Copa, Sevilla held in Spanish league race
MADRID — Atlético Madrid was eliminated by Real Sociedad in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, with the 2-0 defeat adding to its poor run and increasing the pressure on coach Diego Simeone.
In the Spanish league, Sevilla missed a chance to move closer to leader Real Madrid after being held 1-1 at Valencia.
Atlético’s setback against Sociedad came less than a week after it fell to Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.
Simeone’s team is also struggling in the Spanish league, having lost four of its last six games in the competition and dropping 16 points behind Madrid with a game in hand. Atlético won the league title last season for the first time since 2014.
Criticism over Simeone continues to increase as the team fails to put an end to its struggles.
Ticket price hike for World Cup final in Qatar reaches 46%
The cost of attending the World Cup final is up to 46% higher in Qatar than the previous tournament in Russia, fans discovered Wednesday as tickets went on sale.
The steep rise in the prices for the FIFA showpiece match since 2018 contrasts with the group stage — apart from the opening game — and round of 16 seeing a reduction in the cost of the cheapest tickets, which fans can apply for online.
The most expensive tickets on general sale for the Dec. 18 final at Lusail Stadium are 5,850 Qatari riyals ($1,607), up 46% from the $1,100 for the 2018 final won by France.
Category-two tickets are 3,650 Qatari riyals ($1,003), up 41% from $710 for the final four years ago. Category-three tickets — the cheapest available for international fans — are 2,200 Qatari riyals ($604), one-third more expensive than the $455 last time. The category-four final tickets for local residents soars from the equivalent of $110 in Russia to 750 Qatari riyals ($206).
Ed Littler, central Nebraska sportscaster for 25 years, dies
HASTINGS, Neb. — Ed Littler, a central Nebraska sportscaster for 25 years, has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19. He was 70.
Littler died Tuesday night, according to KSNB-TV in Hastings, where Littler had worked for more than two decades.
Littler, who retired in 2017, was the longtime sports anchor at KHAS-TV, which later became KSNB. He was well-known for his passion for covering high school and small college sports in central Nebraska and University of Nebraska-Lincoln football.
Littler, a native of Deerfield Beach, Florida, graduated from Florida State in 1976. He landed his first TV job as a sports reporter in Huntington, West Virginia. He moved to Ohio and worked at stations in Columbus, Youngstown and Akron before he arrived at KHAS-TV in 1992.
Littler was a fixture at the Nebraska football team’s news conferences and had a cordial relationship with the head coach in the 1990s, Hastings native Tom Osborne.
Beijing residents disappointed Olympics will be closed event
BEIJING — With just over two weeks before the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, residents of the Chinese capital say they’re disappointed at not being able to attend events because of coronavirus restrictions that have seen parts of the city placed under lockdown.
Organizers announced Monday that no tickets will be sold to the general public and only selected spectators will be allowed. Access to the famed National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest, and indoor venues in the heart of Beijing have been sealed off.
People interviewed Wednesday appeared understanding of the restrictions. Many of them could be seen skating on Beijing’s frozen lakes in a sign of continuing enthusiasm for winter sports.
Because China allows no public protests or opinion polling and tightly restricts free speech, any opposition to the Games or the restrictions would be muted.
Chen Lin had planned to buy tickets for speed skating, but gave up over personal concerns about the pandemic and after it became clear that tickets would only be offered to selected spectators.
Inter survives scare to overcome Empoli 3-2 in Italian Cup
MILAN — Inter Milan survived a scare as it beat Empoli 3-2 after extra time on Wednesday to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals.
It appeared as if Empoli was about to pull off an upset in the round of 16 when it went ahead with Nedim Bajrami’s strike and an own-goal by home ‘keeper Ionuț Radu after Alexis Sánchez’s opener for Inter.
But Andrea Ranocchia leveled in stoppage time to send the match into extra time, where Stefano Sensi scored the winner. Inter will next play either Roma or Lecce — the only team outside Serie A left in the competition.
Inter, which leads Serie A, had rotated its squad to give several players a rest. But coach Simone Inzaghi was forced into an early change when Joaquín Correa limped off in tears with a suspected hamstring problem and was replaced by Sánchez in the fifth minute.
Sánchez had come off the bench to score a last-minute winner against Juventus in the Italian Super Cup last week. And he headed in a cross from Denzel Dumfries in the 13th minute.
Inter had chances to double its lead but Empoli began to get into the match and scored a deserved equalizer when Kristjan Asllani cut the ball back from the byline for Bajrami to control and fire into the bottom right corner.
And the turnaround was complete when a towering header from former AC Milan forward Patrick Cutrone bounced off the underside of the bar and in off the back of Radu’s leg.
Just as it appeared as though Empoli was about to pull off a shock result at San Siro, Ranocchia levelled with an acrobatic volley from 12 yards.
Sánchez thought he had scored the winner with almost the last kick of the match — as he had done against Juventus — but it was ruled out for offside.
The former Manchester United forward did have a hand in the goal in the 14th minute of extra time. Following a mistake by the Empoli defence, Sánchez set up Sensi — who had only just come on as a substitute.
