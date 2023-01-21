AP source: McBride out as US men’s soccer general manager
NEW YORK — Brian McBride is out as general manager of the U.S. men’s national team, U.S. Soccer Federation sporting director Earnie Stewart told the governing body’s board of directors.
Stewart informed the board during his presentation near the end of the board’s executive session on Thursday, a person familiar with the discussion told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the decision, first reported by ESPN, was not announced.
McBride had held the job for three years. Stewart did not tell the board whether the former U.S. team star will be replaced in the role, the person said.
USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone and spokesman Neil Buethe did not respond to requests for comment.
McBride reported to and supervised former teammates in his role as GM and was involved in controversy with another former teammate.
Stewart, 53, played for the U.S. at the 1994, 1998 and 2002 World Cups and was hired as the first GM of the team in June 2018 as part of a management reorganization that followed the Americans’ failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. He recommended to the board in December 2018 that Gregg Berhalter be hired as coach.
Mike Trout says back is pain-free ahead of spring training
NEW YORK — Mike Trout feels pain-free as the start of spring training approaches.
The Los Angeles Angels’ three-time AL MVP was sidelined between July 12 and Aug. 19 last year by an injury to his upper back and ribcage. After returning, he hit .308 with 16 homers and 29 RBIs in 40 games for an overall season batting average of .283 with 40 homers and 80 RBIs in 119 games.
The 31-year-old 10-time All-Star is the captain of the U.S. team in the World Baseball Classic and will report to spring training by Feb. 16.
“The back’s been a non-issue for the past four months,” Trout said during a conference call Friday. “I felt a little bit when I came back during the season last year and then I’ve been on top of it pretty well and just keeping the same routine in the weight room, just a warmup and making sure all the back muscles around it is strong.”
The U.S. team will try to defend its 2017 WBC title (the 2021 tournament was called off because of the pandemic). The road to that starts when players report to the Phoenix area on March 6, then play exhibitions in Arizona against the San Francisco Giants on March 8 and the Angels on March 9.
The Americans open World Baseball Classic play against Britain on March 11 as part of a first-round group that includes Mexico, Canada and Colombia.
Trout, who is from south New Jersey, also talked Friday about another important sport to him: the NFL. A longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan, he recorded a video of himself singing the fight song for the team four years ago and plans to be at Saturday’s playoff game against the New York Giants.
“The football game tomorrow is going to be fun because I’m obviously going to be there,” Trout said.
Lavelle scores 2 goals, US women beat New Zealand 5-0
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Rose Lavelle scored a pair of goals and the United States women beat New Zealand 5-0 in an exhibition on Saturday.
Ashley Hatch, Mallory Swanson and Taylor Kornieck also scored for the U.S. at Auckland’s Eden Park stadium. It was the second of two matches between the teams, which are preparing for this summer’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Swanson scored twice in Wednesday’s 4-0 U.S. victory in Wellington. The former Mallory Pugh took Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson’s last name when the pair married in December.
The matches against New Zealand capped the U.S. team’s January training camp. The trip was strategic for the Americans, who will play all their World Cup group stage matches in New Zealand.
The announced crowd of 12,721 was the biggest ever for a New Zealand women’s match.
Alex Morgan was a late scratch because of lower leg tightness. She was replaced in the starting lineup by Hatch, who scored her fifth international goal in the 22nd minute. Trinity Rodman got the assist.
Lavelle, who wore the captain’s armband, scored in 39th minute. Swanson added a rebound goal in the 53rd minute before Lavelle’s second goal in the 74th. Kornieck scored the final goal on a header.
The teams have met 21 times overall, with the U.S. dominating the series 19-1-1.
More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta
ATLANTA — More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday.
Season-ticket holders of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the Jan. 29 game is played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The league revamped its playoff system after Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengal was canceled. The contest was halted when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Week 17, and there wasn’t enough time to make it up.
The Bills could’ve claimed home field throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over the Bengals. Instead, Buffalo played one less game and finished a half-game behind top seed Kansas City, prompting the league to decide that a neutral site would be used if both teams advanced to the conference championship.
Atlanta’s 75,000-seat, retractable-roof stadium was chosen as the site. If either Kansas City or Buffalo loses this weekend in the divisional round, the AFC championship game would be played at the higher-seeded team.
Hurricanes’ Pacioretty suffers 2nd Achilles tendon tear
RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes winger Max Pacioretty has suffered a second tear of his right Achilles tendon, the team said Friday.
Pacioretty was placed on injured reserve after he was hurt late in the third quarter of Thursday night’s win over Minnesota.
Players placed on IR must sit out a minimum of seven days, but this injury will almost certainly end Pacioretty’s season. The 34-year-old had surgery over the summer after the initial tear of his right Achilles tendon.
Pacioretty went down with 19.3 seconds left in the game while he had control of the puck near the goal and the boards. He pulled up as he tried to change directions and grabbed at the back of his lower right leg.
Canucks’ Boudreau emotional amid rumors of imminent firing
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau became emotional on Friday when asked about rumors that he may soon be fired.
“I’d be a fool not to say that I don’t know what’s going on,” Boudreau said as tears welled in his eyes. “But ... you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is.”
Boudreau’s job security has been in question since the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an 0-5-2 start. Vancouver was sixth in the Pacific Division, 12 points out of a playoff spot, entering Friday’s home game against Colorado.
The 68-year-old Boudreau, who previously coached the Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild, was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to replace Travis Green. Vancouver began last season 8-15-2 under Green but went 32-15-10 under Boudreau, missing the playoffs by five points.
The success has not carried over to this season. The Canucks are allowing 3.96 goals per game and their penalty kill has a league-worst 66.9% success rate.
AP source: Panthers postpone interviews after Walkes’ death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have postponed interviews with head coaching candidates Sean Payton and Kellen Moore after the death of Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Panthers owner David Tepper and other members of the search committee returned to Charlotte on Thursday from New York, where they had planned interview Payton, to support the grieving Charlotte FC players. Walkes was killed Wednesday in a boat crash in Miami. Tepper was on hand for a vigil outside of Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on Thursday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the team does not disclose details of its coaching search.
Tepper owns Charlotte FC, an MLS team that recently completed its first season.
NFL VP backs NY girls’ high school bid for flag football
KENMORE, N.Y. — Freshman Sydney Yost’s bid to establish a flag football program at her all-girl high school already has its first fan: NFL Vice President Troy Vincent.
This week, the former player visited Mount St. Mary Academy in suburban Buffalo, New York, to help Yost achieve the objective she and two classmates proposed in September and then laid out in a letter to him.
An avid Bills fan, Yost said she and her family started throwing around a football outside for exercise during the pandemic. With few avenues available for girls to play the sport, Yost wondered whether flag football could be an option.
“The topic we kept coming back to is that flag football should be an inclusive program. This is the main reason why we want to start one,” she wrote to Vincent. “It will empower women to be successful in a sport that is traditionally played by men.”
During his visit on Wednesday, Vincent not only provided Yost and school officials advice on how to establish a program, but also vowed to attend the first game.
Florida releases QB Rashada from scholarship to end breakup
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Highly touted high school quarterback Jaden Rashada is moving on from Florida, a breakup that was weeks in the making and cost the Gators one of their most prized recruits.
Florida officially granted Rashada a release from his National Letter of Intent on Friday, three days after he requested to be let go.
Rashada’s decision came after the Gator Collective — an independent fundraising group that’s loosely tied to the university and pays student-athletes for use of their name, image and likeness — failed to honor a four-year deal worth more than $13 million, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side acknowledged the split publicly.
The high-profile case will, at the very least, prompt changes at Florida. It also could lead to a lawsuit and potentially an NCAA investigation.
Diamondbacks affiliate Hillsboro names woman as manager
PHOENIX — Ronnie Gajownik has been hired as manager of the Hillsboro Hops, becoming the first woman to manage a minor league Class High-A team, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced Friday.
The 29-year-old Gajownik (pronounced Gah-jow-nick) served as video coordinator for the Hops in 2021. She was on the coaching staff of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Diamondback’s Double-A affiliate, last season as first-base coach.
Rachel Balkovec became the first woman to manage a professional baseball team last year when she led the New York Yankees’ Class A Tampa Tarpons.
Gajownik was a two-year starter on South Florida’s softball team and also won a gold medal with the United States in the 2015 Pan American Games.
The Diamondbacks also hired coaches Ronald Ramirez, Gabriel Hernandez and Ty Wright, as well as trainer Haruki Mukohchi and strength coach Ryan Harrel for Hillsboro’s staff.
Michigan fires co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on Friday amid an investigation by campus police into possible computer-access crimes at the football building.
Athletic Director Warde Manuel said Weiss, who also served as quarterbacks coach, was dismissed “after a review of university policies.” The two-sentence statement didn’t elaborate.
Weiss released his own statement Friday, saying he was proud of his two seasons at Michigan.
“I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place,” he said. “I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love.”
The Detroit News reported that Weiss’ Ann Arbor home was searched by police on Jan. 10. Weiss earlier this week said he was cooperating with investigators. He has not been charged.
Bowman, Capitani to coach US swim team at worlds in Japan
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Bob Bowman, Michael Phelps’ longtime coach, and Carol Capitani were announced Friday as head coaches of the U.S. swimming team for this summer’s world championship in Fukuoka, Japan.
Bowman will lead the men’s team. Capitani, the women’s head coach at Texas, will head the women’s squad, USA Swimming said.
Bowman, who is the men’s and women’s coach at Arizona State, will be serving as a head coach at the world championship for the fourth time, in addition to handling that role at Phelps’ final Olympics in 2016.
Bowman also was on the U.S. staff at four other Olympics: 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2020.
This will be the biggest role for Capitani on the international stage. She served as U.S. women’s head coach at the 2013 Duel in the Pool and the 2017 World University Games.
Warriors’ Kerr favors shorter season to fix NBA “rest” issue
CLEVELAND — Steve Kerr doesn’t like being the bad guy, and empathizes with fans who get upset when NBA teams rest star players.
Golden State’s coach has a solution — less games.
Following the Warriors’ overtime loss in Boston on Thursday night, Kerr sat superstar Steph Curry along with starters Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Curry, who recently returned after missing 11 games with a shoulder injury, played 43 minutes and scored 29 points in the Warriors’ 121-118 loss to the Celtics in a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals won by Golden State.
Kerr’s decision meant fans were deprived of maybe seeing Curry put on a shooting clinic like he did at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in last year’s All-Star Game. This is Golden State’s only visit to Cleveland.
Twins trade batting champ Arraez to Marlins for Pablo López
MINNEAPOLIS — Luis Arraez was taking a nap Friday after a workout when he got a call and was told the Minnesota Twins had traded him to the Miami Marlins.
“I was surprised,” he said, “but this is baseball. This is a business. I’m ready to go now. I’m a Marlin and I’m excited to be here.”
The Twins traded the reigning AL batting champion to the Marlins for a three-player package featuring starting pitcher Pablo López.
López should bolster an already deep Twins rotation, albeit one that’s absent a true ace. He’ll slot in with Sonny Gray, Tyler Mahle, Kenta Maeda, Joe Ryan and perhaps Bailey Ober. This has been an eventful month for the Twins, having re-signed shortstop Carlos Correa.
Veteran rugby player Beale charged over sexual assault
SYDNEY — Veteran rugby winger Kurtley Beale was granted bail by a Sydney court on Saturday after being charged over an alleged sexual assault.
The 34-year-old, 95-test Wallaby was ordered to surrender his passport, not contact witnesses and to report to police daily.
Beale was arrested on Friday and held in custody over an alleged incident in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on Dec. 17. He faces four charges, including sexual intercourse without consent.
The charges came after police received a report that a 28-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at a licensed premise in Bondi Beach. Beale was arrested in a vehicle stop on Friday afternoon.
In a statement, Rugby Australia said Beale had been suspended pending the conclusion of the legal proceedings.
