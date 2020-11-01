MLS postpones game, cancels another because of COVID-19
NEW YORK — Major League Soccer postponed the Los Angeles FC’s scheduled game Sunday night at San Jose, and canceled Minnesota’s match at Sporting Kansas City because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The league made the moves Saturday.
LAFC had three positive cases among their player group. While the remaining players and staff have continued to test negative, the match was postponed to allow for additional testing and evaluation. MLS said it is evaluating whether the match can be rescheduled.
After confirming a case Wednesday, Minnesota had a second player Saturday with a confirmed positive test.
Cowboys QB Dalton out vs Eagles, rookie set for 1st start
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys declared quarterback Andy Dalton out Saturday for their game in Philadelphia because of a concussion, clearing the way for rookie Ben DiNucci’s first start.
DiNucci will appear in prime time Sunday night against the Eagles (2-4-1) in his home state of Pennsylvania. The former Pitt quarterback finished his college career at James Madison, leading that school to the FCS championship game before getting drafted in the seventh round by Dallas.
It’s the third straight game for DiNucci to see action for the Cowboys (2-5). He took the final snaps late in a blowout loss to Arizona, which was Dalton’s first start in place of injured star Dak Prescott, and threw his first pass last week against Washington.
Dalton, a nine-year starter in Cincinnati before signing a one-year contract as Prescott’s backup, got a concussion in the third quarter against Washington on hit that led to linebacker Jon Bostic’s ejection.
Prescott was the last rookie to start at quarterback for Dallas four years ago. He replaced an injured Tony Romo during the preseason and was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after leading the Cowboys to a franchise-record 11 straight wins. Romo didn’t get his job back after he recovered from a back injury and retired the next offseason.
Athletic director: Wisconsin has 22 positive COVID-19 cases
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez says the total number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Badgers’ football program has increased to 22.
Alvarez told ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday that 12 football players and 10 staffers have tested positive. Alvarez said school officials would decide Tuesday whether to go ahead with the ninth-ranked Badgers’ scheduled Nov. 7 home game with Purdue.
“We’re still having additions in our cases, and that’s something we’ve got to get our arms around and control it,” Alvarez said.
The Badgers (1-0) had been scheduled to play at Nebraska (0-1) on Saturday, but Wisconsin officials announced Wednesday they were calling off that game and pausing team activities for a week due to a coronavirus outbreak within the program. The Wisconsin-Nebraska game won’t be rescheduled.
Wisconsin announced Wednesday that six players and six staffers – including head coach Paul Chryst – had tested positive since Oct. 24, the day after its season-opening 45-7 victory over Illinois.
AAC acknowledges replay mistake in East Carolina-Tulsa game
The American Athletic Conference said Saturday that replay officials in the East Carolina-Tulsa game erred when overturning a fumble call that would have ended what turned out to the the Golden Hurricane’s game-winning drive.
Tulsa scored the go-ahead touchdown with 29 seconds left Friday in what turned out to be a 34-30 victory against the Pirates at home. But it came after an apparent fumble by a Tulsa ball carrier and recovery by ECU with 1:52 left in the game.
The ruling on the field was a turnover, but replay officials determined the runner had regained control of the ball before he was down, and when it came loose the play should have been over.
The American said it reviewed the game and found the runner did not regain possession of the ball, and the ruling on the field awarding the ball to East Carolina should not have been reversed.
Major college football bowl season set to kickoff Dec. 19
The bowl season will start Dec. 19, the day most of the major college football conferences are set to play their championship games, and includes 37 games.
College football’s postseason schedule was finally set Friday. Several bowls, including the Holiday Bowl in San Diego and the Hawaii Bowl, have already called off their games for this season because of issues related to the pandemic.
But there will still be opportunities for 72 teams to go bowling in the 36 games that lead up to the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The CFP semifinals will be played Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The Peach Bowl in Atlanta will also be played earlier on New Year’s Day.
The Cotton Bowl will be the first New Year’s Six game played on Dec. 30. The Orange and Fiesta bowls will be played on Jan. 2 and
Because of the delayed start to the regular-season in college football, and schedules altered to deal with COVID-19 disruptions, championship weekend is now on what would have been the first Saturday of bowls.
The day before the playoff field is set on Dec. 20 — when conferences such as the Big Ten and SEC are crowning their champions — the Frisco Bowl is set to be played in Texas.
Two new bowl games debut this season: the Montgomery Bowl in Alabama on Dec. 23 and the L.A. Bowl in Los Angeles on Dec. 30.
NBA, players extend deadline for opting out of CBA
The NBA and its players agreed Friday to extend the deadline for opting out of the Collective Bargaining Agreement by one week until Nov. 6, and talks will continue in the interim regarding the numerous issues that have to be decided before next season begins.
It is the fourth extension of the opt-out deadline since the pandemic started in March. If either the NBA or the National Basketball Players Association chooses to opt out by that date, the CBA would be terminated Dec. 14, “unless the parties agree otherwise,” the NBA said.
The NBA and NBPA need to adjust language in the CBA before a plan for next season can be finalized, simply because many rules in that document were written with a normal season — free agency in the summer, season beginning in October, fans in arenas, revenue meeting projections — in mind.
The league is targeting a Dec. 22 start to next season, though for that to happen a deal would have to be struck soon. Some players have balked at the notion of starting again that quickly; it would be less than a two-month turnaround for the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers and Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat between the end of the NBA Finals and the start of their training camps. But the league believes starting around Christmas and playing a 72-game season would lead to $500 million in additional revenue compared to a later start and shorter season.
Halep tests positive for virus
Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has tested positive for COVID-19 and says she has “mild symptoms.”
The 29-year-old Romanian player said on Twitter that she is self-isolating at home and “recovering well from mild symptoms.”
She added, “I feel good... we will get through this together.”
Halep is ranked No. 2 in the world. She won Wimbledon in 2019 and the French Open in 2018. Wimbledon was cancelled this year because of the pandemic.
Halep skipped the U.S. Open due to fears of catching COVID-19. She said in August that she preferred to stay and train in Europe.
Clarke, Karlsson share PGA Tour Champions lead in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Darren Clarke eagled the par-5 18th hole Saturday for a 10-under 62 and a share of the second-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ TimberTech Champions.
Winless on the 50-and-over tour, the 52-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland had eight birdies in the bogey-round at The Old Course at Broken Sound.
“I’m looking forward to tomorrow.,” Clarke said. “Maybe one of these days I am going to have one. Unfortunately, with my S-10 visa situation, this is my last tournament, I can’t play Phoenix next week. Let’s hope I finish the year strong.”
Robert Karlsson of Sweden birdied the 18th for a 66 to match Clarke at 13-under 131.
Cubs pick up $16.5M option on 1B Anthony Rizzo for 2021
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs picked up their $16.5 million option for Anthony Rizzo on Saturday, bringing back the popular first baseman after he struggled during the pandemic-shortened season.
The 31-year-old Rizzo hit just .222 this year for his lowest batting average since his first year in the majors in 2011. But he has been one of the majors’ most productive sluggers since he was acquired in a 2012 trade with San Diego. He’s also a key clubhouse leader for the NL Central champions.
Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool win as normality returns to EPL
On a day uncertainty reigned in England as the nation prepared to go back into lockdown, the Premier League returned to something resembling normality.
Three of the teams expected to contend for the title — Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool — all picked up wins in back-to-back fixtures on Saturday. There was also the familiar sight of Liverpool, the defending champion, back atop the standings thanks to a late goal that is becoming its trademark.
Diogo Jota came off the bench and scored in the 85th minute to earn Liverpool a hard-fought 2-1 victory over West Ham, extending the team’s unbeaten record in league play at Anfield to 63 games — tied for the longest streak in the club’s history.
That’s a goal in three straight games for Jota, an offseason signing who is giving an extra edge to Liverpool’s attack. It is needed given the team’s troubles in defense.
Somewhat bizarrely, the defending champions lead the league — by three points from Everton, having played one game extra — despite having the worst defense in the division after conceding 15 goals so far.
The latest goal Liverpool let in was avoidable, too, with Joe Gomez heading a clearance straight at Pablo Fornals, who drove a finish into the bottom corner in the 10th minute.
Mohamed Salah equalized for Liverpool from the penalty spot just before halftime after he was tripped by Arthur Masuaku. That lifted Salah to seven goals, one behind the league’s top scorer, Tottenham’s Son Heung-min.
Jota’s winner came about the same time British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was announcing a four-week lockdown in England, starting from Thursday. The Premier League will be allowed to carry on — matches are already being played without fans, and with players undergoing regular testing — so the much-anticipated meeting between Man City and Liverpool will go ahead as scheduled next weekend.
Hamilton qualifies 2nd and predicts a ‘boring’ race in Imola
Formula One is back at Imola for the first time since 2006 and drivers have been raving over the “old-school” layout of the Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit.
After all, the track situated in Italy’s auto racing heartland will forever hold a place in F1 history as the site of Ayrton Senna’s death from a high-speed crash in 1994. Not to mention happier memories such as victories by the likes of Nelson Piquet, Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell, Damon Hill, Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso.
The narrow track and quick chicanes, however, don’t appear to be suited for modern-day F1 racing — especially compared to the far-flung newer circuits with exceedingly long straights and intricate series of mind-boggling turns.
Just ask Lewis Hamilton, who only last weekend eclipsed Schumacher by winning a record 92nd F1 race in Portugal.
Rublev sets up final against ‘lucky loser’ Sonego in Vienna
VIENNA — Andrey Rublev advanced to his fifth final of the season Saturday, setting up a title match against Lorenzo Sonego at the Erste Bank Open.
The fifth-seeded Rublev led 6-4, 4-1 when Kevin Anderson pulled out of their semifinal with a right thigh issue.
Rublev is 4-0 in finals in this shortened season and can become the first player with five tournament wins.
Sonego beat Dan Evans 6-3, 6-4, a day after he upset top-seeded Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
Bayern labors under busy schedule but goes top in Bundesliga
BERLIN — The busy schedule appears to be affecting Bayern Munich but it didn’t stop the eight-time defending champions from moving top of the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Bayern labored to a 2-1 win over Cologne and was left hanging on after a late goal from Dominick Drexler gave the home side hopes of a draw.
“It the end it was a hard-fought victory, no gala and no shining performance,” Bayern forward Thomas Müller said.
Müller might have said the same on Tuesday after another uncharacteristically narrow 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League. Bayern had scored three goals or more in each of its previous six matches.
Muriel nets 2 as Atalanta beats Crotone; Parma holds Inter
MILAN — Luis Muriel scored twice to help Atalanta get back on track in Serie A with a 2-1 win at newly promoted Crotone on Saturday.
Muriel netted both goals in the first half before Simy pulled one back for the hosts five minutes from the break.
Atalanta moved into second place, one point below early leader AC Milan which visits Udinese on Sunday.
Inter missed the chance to move level with Milan as it drew 2-2 at home to Parma. Bologna was playing Cagliari later.
Crotone remained bottom of the league with just one point — from a 1-1 draw against Juventus.
Atalanta came into the match on the back of two straight defeats in Serie A but looking to build off its comeback draw with Ajax in the Champions League, as well as hoping to boost its confidence ahead of hosting Liverpool on Tuesday.
Muriel had two good opportunities before he put Atalanta ahead in the 26th minute, gathering a ball from Ruslan Malinovskiy with his back to goal and spinning to drill it into the bottom corner.
The Colombia forward forced Crotone goalkeeper Alex Cordaz into another good save before doubling his tally in the 38th after being set up by Remo Freuler.
England wins 6 Nations after Ireland loses in Paris
ROME — England regained the Six Nations title after Ireland failed to beat France on Saturday.
England ticked the boxes in beating Italy 34-5 with a bonus point then had to wait to see if it was enough to reclaim the title after a three-year wait. Ireland ended up needing to win by six points in Paris but lost by eight, 35-27.
Eddie Jones’ England finished level on points with France but won the trophy courtesy of a much better points difference, 44 to 21. Ireland was third.
England did what it needed to do on a balmy evening at Stadio Olimpico but it wasn’t the romp most predicted by a team which put 40-plus on Italy in its last three visits.
England dominated again but played the first half poorly, kicking away possession 22 times, and led only 10-5. It was much more intense and accurate after the break in scoring four tries. Owen Farrell landed four of his six goalkicks, hitting the post twice.
Defenders rescue Rennes in 2-1 win vs Brest
PARIS — Rennes’ defenders came to the rescue in a 2-1 win against Brest in the French league on Saturday.
The home side hit the crossbar through forward Martin Terrier in a one-sided first half, but fell behind in the 57th minute after Brest midfielder Franck Honorat scored.
Center-halves Damien Da Silva and Nayef Aguerd then pounced to give Rennes a much-needed win after dropping points in recent weeks.
Da Silva turned in a cross from close range in the 65th and Aguerd headed home a cross four minutes later.
Third-place Rennes is level on 18 points with second-place Lille and leader Paris Saint-Germain, which was playing at Nantes later Saturday.
Lille faces Lyon on Sunday.
Gaudu wins Vuelta’s mountainous 11th stage, Roglic still top
ALTO DE LA FARRAPONA, Spain — David Gaudu of France won the grueling 11th stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Saturday, while title rivals Primoz Roglic and Richard Carapaz remained locked atop the overall classification.
Gaudu sped away from Marc Soler and screamed with joy as he crossed the finish line at the top of Alto de la Farrapona. The Groupama-FDJ rider won the 170-kilometer (105-mile) ride up four category-one climbs in Spain’s northern mountains in just under 5 hours.
Gaudu and Soler were the last remnants of a breakaway that successfully stayed ahead of the group of overall contenders on the final climb.
Defending champion Roglic maintained the red leader’s jersey that he reclaimed from Carapaz on Friday. Roglic and Carapaz crossed together to remain on the same overall time.
Dan Martin is third overall at 25 seconds behind.
Giants’ Barkley has ACL surgery on right knee in California
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has had surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee.
Giants coach Joe Judge confirmed the surgery on Saturday without giving specifics.
Judge said Ronnie Barnes, the team’s senior vice president of medical services and head trainer, spoke with the surgeon in Los Angeles and said the procedure seemingly went well.
Barkley, the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, was injured against the Chicago Bears in the second game of the season when he was tackled at the end of a run. He has been waiting for the swelling in the knee to go down before having the surgery.
Donaldson shoots 69, leads by 1 shot at Cyprus Open
PAPHOS, Cyprus — Jamie Donaldson will look to seal his first European Tour title in more than six years after taking a one-stroke lead at the end of the third round of the Cyprus Open on Saturday.
Donaldson, who is most famous for securing the winning point for the European team at the 2014 Ryder Cup, birdied the 18th hole for the third time this week to shoot 2-under 69 and reach 14 under par. He won the last of his three titles at the Czech Masters in 2014 and is playing on an invitation this week.
The 45-year-old Welshman moved one shot ahead of five players at Aphrodite Hills Resort — David Drysdale, Marcus Armitage, Thomas Detry and the Finnish pair of Kalle Samooja and Sami Välimäki.
Samooja started the third round six strokes off the lead but shot the lowest round of the day, a 7-under 64.
