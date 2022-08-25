Top PGA Tour players to commit to 20-event big money slate
ATLANTA — The PGA Tour made its boldest response yet to the rival Saudi-funded league Wednesday with a plan for the best players to commit to a 20-tournament schedule in which they will compete against one another up to 17 times for average purses of $20 million.
The tour also is doubling the bonus pool of its Player Impact Program to $100 million spread across 20 players, and it’s changing the criteria so it’s geared more toward media exposure.
Players starting out their careers will get $500,000 at the start of the year that will count against their earnings until the number is surpassed.
“This isn’t some sort of renegade group trying to take some sort of power grab of the PGA Tour,” said Rory McIlroy, a player-director on the tour board. “This is, ‘OK, how can we make this tour better for everyone that’s going to play on it now and everyone that’s going to play on the PGA Tour going forward.’”
Of the sweeping changes PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan laid out, the most significant was what came out of a private meeting of 23 top players last week: a new model that assures the best play in the same tournaments more often.
“Those players rallied together to strengthen the tour platform, recognizing that if fans are going to invest in the PGA Tour, it means a hell of a lot more if they know the players are investing right back,” Monahan said.
The 20-tournament commitment starts in January with the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua and assumes top players are eligible.
USC transfer Slovis wins starting QB job at No. 17 Pitt
PITTSBURGH — Kedon Slovis didn’t transfer from USC to Pitt planning to sit on the bench.
He won’t.
Head coach Pat Narduzzi named Slovis the starting quarterback on Wednesday, ending a months-long competition with Nick Patti for the right to replace Kenny Pickett, who is working next door with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a remarkable final season with the Panthers last fall.
Narduzzi praised the way both Patti and Slovis approached their extended job interviews but called Slovis’ accuracy the separator.
“He’s a really, really good passer,” Narduzzi said. “We think he can lead us.”
Slovis, who threw for 58 touchdowns against 24 interceptions in three seasons with the Trojans before leaving last winter, won’t get a chance to ease into the gig. The 17th-ranked Panthers, who won the program’s first ACC title in 2021, open at home against West Virginia in the renewal of the “Backyard Brawl” on Sept. 1.
It will hardly be Slovis’ first go-round in the crucible of a rivalry. He went 2-0 against UCLA and played well in losses to Notre Dame in 2019 and 2020.
“I love playing in big games,” he said. “I think every player loves playing in big games. You know, from your high school rival to college, I think everyone’s favorite games are rivalry games. So yeah, you know, obviously you feel prepared, but more so I just feel excited.”
Narduzzi and new offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti — in the first year of his third go-round with the Panthers — didn’t rush to a decision. They attempted to split the practice reps 50/50 and “looked at every tiny detail” before giving Slovis the nod.
Patti, a redshirt senior, spent his first four seasons at Pitt as a backup behind Pickett. He started the Chick-Fil-A Bowl against Michigan State when Pickett opted out to focus on the NFL draft but ended up breaking his collarbone in the first half after completing just 2 of 5 passes for 21 yards.
Former Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin announces retirement
Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin, who had his left hand amputated at age 4, announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.
Griffin wrote for The Players Tribune that he intends to help others working with the NFL Legends Community.
“Football was always Plan B,” Griffin wrote. “My dad used to tell me and my brother that. As kids we had dreamed of playing together in the NFL, but whenever we talked about it, our dad would remind us that if we made it to the league — especially if we got to play together — that would be an added blessing. A bonus. Plan A was to go to college, get an education and do something that would make a positive impact in the world.”
Griffin, 27, was a fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018 and reunited him with his twin brother, Shaquill, who was Seattle’s starting cornerback. Shaquem Griffin went on to play in 46 regular-season games with the Seahawks over three seasons.
He started the first game of his career in 2018 against Denver. His most famous individual moment was teaming with his brother on a sack of Aaron Rodgers during a 2019 playoff game in Green Bay.
Shaquem Griffin was cut by the Seahawks before the start of the 2020 season, but was signed to the practice squad and eventually appeared in 14 games.
Shaquem Griffin signed with Miami before the 2021 season but was cut. His brother had signed with Jacksonville as a free agent.
MLB teams to play all 29 opponents under ‘23 balanced sked
NEW YORK — Every major league team will play each other in the same season for the first time next year as the sport switches to its first balanced schedule since 2000.
As a result of the format switch agreed to in the March lockout settlement, high-profile games between division rivals such as Yankees-Red Sox, Dodgers-Giants and Cubs-Cardinals will be reduced from 19. Intradivision games will drop from 47% to 32%.
A team will host all of the other 29 clubs at least once every two seasons.
“I think it’s great for the fans,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “I’m so tired of playing the same people.”
Major League Baseball said Wednesday it will open the 2023 season on March 30 and again will try to have every team start on the same day, which last occurred in 1968.
A team will play 13 games against each division rival for a total of 52 and six or seven against each other club in its league for a total of 64. The remaining 46 games are against interleague opponents: a home and road two-game series against a so-called natural rival and a single three-game series against each of the 14 other clubs in the opposite league.
Innovative coach Don Coryell picked as HOF finalist
Innovative offensive coach Don Coryell, who helped usher in the modern passing game to the NFL, was picked as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.
The former Chargers and Cardinals coach was announced Wednesday as the candidate from a group of 12 coaches and contributors. Coryell will get into the Hall if he is supported by at least 80% of the full Hall of Fame panel of voters next January.
Coryell had a 111-83-1 record in 14 NFL seasons, won three playoff games and never reached a Super Bowl.
But his impact on the game with his famous “Air Coryell” offense in San Diego was transcendent as he took advantage of rule changes that opened up the passing game in the late 1970s and put together an offense that still influences the game today.
After a successful collegiate stint at San Diego State where he helped groom future Hall of Fame coaches John Madden and Joe Gibbs, Coryell took over the St. Louis Cardinals in 1973.
He led a franchise that won at least 10 games only twice in 53 seasons before he arrived to three straight double-digit win seasons and the team’s only two division titles in St. Louis with Jim Hart as his quarterback. Coryell won Coach of the Year in 1974.
Woods, McIlroy behind tech-infused golf league in TV venture
ATLANTA — Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are bringing their own version of team golf to the PGA Tour.
A day after Woods and McIlroy announced a new media venture called TMRW Sports, they unveiled a project Wednesday that involves 18 players competing in a series of matches featuring technology as much as shot-making.
It’s called “TGL,” a tech-infused golf league that will be held in a stadium built for the occasion where fans can watch three-man teams compete in an 18-hole match — using simulators for the long shots, live shots for the shorter ones — that will take only two hours.
The league is to start in January 2024 and feature 15 regular-season matches on Monday nights, followed by the semifinals and the finals.
“For the fans, think sitting courtside at an NBA game. It’s that type of environment — music, player introductions. You’re right on top of the action as a fan,” said Mike McCarley, the former Golf Channel president who formed TMRW Sports with Woods and McIlroy and is its CEO. “You see everything play out in front of you.”
TMRW Sports — pronounced “tomorrow” — was formed to build technology-focused projects with a progressive approach to sports, entertainment and media.
Among the investors is Dick Ebersol, the retired chairman of NBC Sports whose many contribution to sports on TV include Sunday Night Football. He worked with McCarley at NBC.
Michigan’s Hutchins retires as NCAA softball victory leader
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Carol Hutchins, the NCAA softball victory leader who led Michigan to the 2005 national title, has retired after 38 seasons directing the Wolverines.
The school made the announcement Wednesday, saying Bonnie Tholl was promoted to lead the program after she serving as Hutchins’ top assistant for 29 years.
Hutchins had 1,707 victories.
“There are countless people to thank, and I want to start with Bob DeCarolis for bringing me to Ann Arbor 40 years ago, and giving me this unbelievable opportunity,” Hutchins said. “I have served nine athletic directors and want to express my gratitude to each of them for their continued commitment toward the growth of women’s athletics and softball here at Michigan.”
Hutchins was hired as Michigan’s coach in 1985. Twenty years later, she became the first softball coach east of the Mississippi River to win a national title. In 2015, the Wolverines lost in the NCAA championship game.
She won 22 Big Ten regular-season titles, 10 conference tournament championships and never had a losing season. She led Michigan to 29 NCAA Tournaments, including 12 appearances in the Women’s College World Series.
Hutchins grew up in Lansing, Michigan, attending Everett High School with Earvin “Magic” Johnson. She played softball and basketball at Michigan State. She was hired as an assistant coach at Michigan in 1983 and returned to lead the team after one year as coach at Ferris State.
British Open champion Smith set to play 2 Australian events
BRISBANE, Australia — British Open champion Cameron Smith is set to return home to play for the first time since 2019 when he contests the Australian Open and Australian PGA golf tournaments later this year.
Smith will be OK to play in both regardless of whether he joins the rival LIV Golf series, as he has been rumored to do. Unlike the PGA Tour, which has suspended players who have competed in the LIV series, the PGA Tour Australasia has no policy against its members playing other tours.
The Australian Open, to be played concurrently with the Women’s Australian Open, is scheduled for Dec. 1-4 at Kingston Heath and Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne. The Australian PGA is set for Nov. 24-27 at Royal Queensland in Brisbane.
Rangers, Copenhagen advance to Champions League group stage
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands — Rangers returned to the Champions League group stage following a 12-year absence and a humiliating financial crisis, advancing through the playoff round Wednesday by winning 1-0 at PSV Eindhoven.
Rangers will take its place in Thursday’s group-stage draw thanks to Croatia forward Antonio Čolak’s 60th-minute goal in the second leg to seal a 3-2 win on aggregate score.
A decade ago, Rangers was liquidated as a club and restarted in the fourth tier of Scottish football.
Now it joins city rival Celtic, which got direct entry as the Scottish league winner, in the lucrative Champions League that is worth tens of millions of euros (dollars) to each.
Copenhagen also advanced Wednesday by holding Turkish champion Trabzonspor to a 0-0 draw after winning the home leg 2-1 last week.
Dinamo Zagreb became the last team to qualify after beating Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt 4-1 after extra time in Croatia. Substitute Josip Drmic scored the decisive goal in the 117th minute and then set up another for Petar Bockaj three minutes later.
Dinamo had led 2-1 after 90 minutes to level the aggregate score after Glimt won 1-0 in Norway last week.
UEFA abolished the away-goals rule last year, which would have sent the Norwegian champion through for a first Champions League appearance.
2016 champion Kerber out of US Open; says she’s pregnant
NEW YORK — Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because she is pregnant, announcing the news via social media by joking that “two against one just isn’t a fair competition” and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle.
The 34-year-old German won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2016 to rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She also won the Australian Open that year and added a Wimbledon championship in 2018.
She hasn’t competed on tour since a third-round loss at Wimbledon on July 1. She is currently ranked 52nd.
Pera beats top-seeded Krejcikova for 12th straight win
CLEVELAND — Bernarda Pera extended her career-best winning streak to 12 matches, beatiung top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals in Tennis in The Land.
Pera, ranked No. 51, broke 2021 French Open champion Krejcikova four times in claiming eight of the final nine games. The 27-year-old has won her last two WTA 250 tournaments in Budapest, Hungary, and Hamburg, Germany.
Second-seed Martina Trevisan of Italy withdrew with a left thigh injury, giving Shuai Zhang a walkover. Third-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia was upset by Madison Brengle 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the round of 16.
Alexandrova served for the match twice in the second set against No. 63 Brengle, who fought off six match points in her 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 opening round victory over Varvara Gracheva at the U.S. Open tune-up eventg.
The only remaining seeds are Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus (seventh) and Alizé Cornet from France (eighth). Sasnovich will take on Brengle, while Cornet will face China’s Zhang in the quarters.
Three of the final eight players are Americans in Pera, Brengle and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.
EPL teams advance in League Cup; City-Chelsea in 3rd round
LONDON — Newcastle, Leeds and Brighton carried their strong Premier League form into the English League Cup on Wednesday by beating lower-league opposition in the second round despite fielding lineups containing fringe players.
The draw for the third round was also made and it features seven all-Premier League matchups — including Manchester City hosting Chelsea.
Newcastle was pushed the hardest of the three top-flight teams in action Wednesday, needing to come from behind to beat fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers 2-1 thanks to goals by Jamaal Lascelles in the 40th minute and Chris Wood in the 52nd.
Coming off a 3-0 win over Chelsea in the league, Leeds beat third-tier Barnsley 3-1 after Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra scored his first goal for the club. Mateusz Klich scored the other two goals for Leeds, one of them a penalty.
Brighton has already won away against Manchester United and West Ham in the league and found third-tier Forest Green easy to deal with.
Deniz Undav, on his first start for the club since an offseason move from Belgian side Union SG, Steven Alzate and Evan Ferguson were the scorers in a 3-0 victory.
Second-tier team Bristol City was the other team to advance Wednesday.
Fulham was the only Premier League team to be eliminated in the second round. In the third round, the Premier League teams playing in European competitions enter the League Cup and two of them — City and Chelsea — will meet in the standout match.
Other all-Premier League matches include Manchester United vs. Aston Villa and Arsenal vs. Brighton, while Liverpool begins its title defense at home to third-tier Derby.
US and Norway forge unprecedented ski jumping partnership
Ski jumping governing bodies from the United States and Norway have forged an unprecedented partnership.
USA Nordic Sport and Norges Hopplandslaget announced Wednesday that their national ski jumping teams will share coaches, training facilities, sports science data and efforts to attract sponsors as part of a four-year agreement.
The combined team will be led by Norwegian Clas Brede Bråthen.
Norway is a traditional power in the sport, leading the world with 12 Olympic golds and 36 medals overall. At the Beijing Games in February, Marius Lindvik of Norway won Olympic gold in ski jumping on the large hill.
Team Penske extends Joey Logano’s contract for No. 22 Ford
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Team Penske signed Joey Logano on Wednesday to a long-term contract extension that locks down both the 2018 NASCAR champion and teammate Ryan Blaney for the next several years.
Blaney got a contract extension last week, and Logano’s has been finalized to keep him in the No. 22 Ford.
“Over the last 10 years Joey has become such an important part of Team Penske and we know he will continue to be a leader and a winner with the No. 22 Ford team well into the future,” said team owner Roger Penske. “Joey is a great champion of our sport and we are proud of how he continues to produce for our team and represent all of our partners.”
Logano joined Team Penske ahead of the 2013 season after he was dumped by Joe Gibbs Racing over lack of performance. But he’s flourished at Penske and won 27 Cup races, including the 2015 Daytona 500, the 2016 NASCAR All-Star race, the 2021 Bristol Dirt race and the first Next Gen race in the January exhibition at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Logano won his championship in 2018 when he beat Carl Edwards in the season finale to earn his only Cup title. It was only the second Cup title in Penske’s storied history.
“Since taking over the No. 22 car at Team Penske, I’ve had the opportunity to accomplish so many of my dreams both on and off the track,” Logano said. “For the last 10 years, Roger has provided me the resources to be competitive, a team that stands behind me and leadership that is second to none.
“I’m excited to be continuing our relationship together so we can keep focusing on winning races, more championships and doing what we do for many years to come.”
Logano has made the playoffs all but one season since joining Team Penske and has reached the championship round four times. He’s currently fourth in the Cup Series standings with two wins heading into Saturday night’s regular-season finale at Daytona.
ESPN+ reaches 2-year deal with women’s pro hockey league
Women’s pro hockey in the United States will continue having a broadcast home on ESPN+ after the Premier Hockey Federation announced a two-year contract extension with the streaming service on Wednesday.
ESPN+ will provide live coverage of PHF regular-season games, special events, and the Isobel Cup playoffs. The deal comes a season after the two first formed a partnership in which the PHF’s championship game aired live on ESPN2.
Entering its eighth season as North America’s only women’s professional hockey league, the PHF is expanding to seven teams by adding a franchise in Montreal. The league also has teams based in Boston, Newark, New Jersey, Milford, Connecticut, Buffalo, New York, Richfield, Minnesota and Toronto.
In Canada, the PHF has a broadcasting agreement with TSN.
A year away: USA Basketball ramps up World Cup preparations
LAS VEGAS — There is no roster of players. No schedule for games, either. USA Basketball hasn’t even qualified for next year’s World Cup yet, and probably won’t be able to clinch one of the 32 spots in that field until November at the earliest.
The countdown is on anyway.
Thursday marks exactly one year until the beginning of the next men’s Basketball World Cup, with the first games set to be played on Aug. 25, 2023 at the event that will be hosted by Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. It’s not the Olympics and won’t get the same attention, yet is a major priority for the Americans especially since the U.S. finished seventh — the senior national team’s worst showing ever at a major international event — at the most recent World Cup in China three years ago.
Citing personal issues, Texier takes break from Blue Jackets
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexandre Texier will not join the team for the upcoming season because of unspecified personal problems.
The Blue Jackets said in a release Wednesday that the 22-year-old native of Saint-Martin-d’Hères, France, would not be with the team for the 2022-23 season, “per the advice and recommendation of the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.”
“During the past year, I have experienced some personal issues and challenges and I feel I need to be close to my family at this time,” the player said in a statement. “This is a hard decision, but it is the best one for me right now.”
Texier will not be paid by the Blue Jackets and his $1.5 million salary will not count against the salary cap this season. He will be allowed to sign a one-year contract to play in Europe for the 2022-23 season.
Texas murder trial in pro cyclist’s killing may be delayed
AUSTIN, Texas — The trial of the woman accused of killing pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Texas likely will be delayed from its scheduled October start because defense lawyers have filed a flurry of motions that require consideration, the presiding judge said Wednesday.
Kaitlin Armstrong’s attorneys pressed her right for a speedy trial when she pleaded not guilty plea to murder in July, and jury selection was scheduled to start Oct. 19. But in a hearing with defense lawyers and prosecutors, Judge Brenda Kennedy called that start date “highly unlikely.”
“It’s obvious not everybody is ready for trial,” Kennedy said.
Armstrong’s attorneys have filed motions to suppress evidence from her May 12 interview with police, arguing she was not properly read her rights when questioned. They also say she asked to leave several times before she was allowed to.
Prosecutors and Armstrong attorney Rick Cofer said Wednesday that they have agreed to a gag order to prevent “prejudicial” comments to the media, and the judge indicated she would likely approve it.
Wilson, 25, was found shot to death in Austin May 11 and investigators have alleged she and 34-year-old Armstrong may have been romantic rivals. Police have said Wilson previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.
Marc Soler gives Spain 1st Grand Tour stage win in 2 years
BILBAO, Spain — With the finish line in sight, Marc Soler looked back over his shoulder and realized his challengers wouldn’t catch him.
He threw his hand to his helmet in apparent disbelief, then started celebrating a big win for him and his country.
Soler broke free on the final ascent to win the fifth stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Wednesday and give Spain its first stage win at a Grand Tour race in two years. No Spanish rider had won since Ion Izagirre took the sixth stage of the 2020 Vuelta.
“In the end I was able to make it happen and I’m very happy,” said Soler, of UAE Team Emirates. “It’s not easy. There are many Spanish riders in many teams but we often have to work. It’s not easy but we can also win.”
Soler’s other win at the Vuelta came on the second stage in 2020.
Frenchman Rudy Molard was in the group of riders who crossed the line four seconds behind Soler and took the overall leader’s red jersey from three-time defending champion Primoz Roglic, who had won Tuesday’s stage
Scottish cyclist dies, partner says suffered cardiac arrest
GLASGOW, Scotland — A Scottish cyclist has died after suffering cardiac arrest in bed, according to his Olympic champion partner who said Wednesday she “tried and tried” to save him.
The death of Rab Wardell was confirmed by Scottish Cycling on Tuesday, days after he won a national mountain bike championship. He was 37.
“We send our love & support to his family, friends & all those in our community who knew him,” the governing body said.
Wardell’s partner, Katie Archibald, who won gold medals for Britain at track cycling at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games, said “I still don’t understand what happened; if this is real.”
