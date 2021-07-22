Mets trade OF McKinney to Dodgers for minor leaguer, cash
CINCINNATI — The New York Mets traded outfielder Billy McKinney to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday for minor league outfielder Carlos Rincon and cash.
The NL East-leading Mets also claimed right-hander Roel Ramírez off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Mets acquired McKinney from Milwaukee on May 25. In 39 games with New York, the 26-year-old batted .220 (20 for 91) with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 RBIs. He was designated for assignment on July 16.
The 23-year-old Rincon hit .263 with 12 homers and 48 RBIs in 63 games at Double-A Tulsa. He will report to Double-A Binghamton.
The 26-year-old Ramirez will be optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. He pitched in one game for St. Louis this year and one game last season.
Ramirez was 0-1 with one save and a 4.34 ERA in 20 games with Triple-A Memphis this year.
Bird, Alvarez chosen to carry US flag at opening ceremony
Four-time Olympic women’s basketball gold medalist Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez were chosen as U.S. flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the Olympics on Friday night.
Alvarez, who won a silver medal in speedskating at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and Bird were chosen by a vote of fellow U.S. athletes. They are the first duo to share the honor of leading the delegation into the ceremony.
Bird is the second U.S. women’s basketball player to carry the flag, joining current coach Dawn Staley, who did it at the 2004 games. Those were the first that Bird participated in.
“It’s an incredible honor to be selected the flag bearer for Team USA,” Bird said. “I know what that means, because I got to witness Dawn Staley go through it when she was selected in 2004. It’s an honor that is bigger than the moment in that you’ve been selected by your fellow Team USA athletes to represent the entire delegation, and it will last forever.”
Bird will be trying to win an unprecedented fifth gold medal with teammate Diana Taurasi, which would give them the most in golds in women’s basketball history.
Alvarez becomes the first baseball player to carry the flag for the U.S. The sport returned to the Games at the request of Japan after being absent from the previous two Olympics.
He made his major league debut last year with the Miami Marlins, but has been in the minors this year. If the U.S. baseball team were to medal, he’d be the only the third American to medal in both the Winter and Summer Games, joining Eddie Egan (boxing and bobsled) and Lauryn Williams (track and field and bobsled).
Tokyo, Paris, LA, Brisbane -- 2032 Olympics go to Australia
BRISBANE, Australia — How about this for an Olympic-scale list of world cities: Athens, Beijing, London, Rio, Tokyo, Paris, Los Angeles and, wait for it, Brisbane.
Since the Summer Games were last hosted in Australia, at Sydney in 2000, and when they’ll return Down Under in 2032, the Olympics have been held in some of the world’s most famous cities.
Brisbane, the capital of Queensland state and Australia’s third-largest city, is an outlier. It’s aiming to produce an Olympics more like Barcelona in 1992 than London or Beijing.
It’s not a so-called top-tier world city but combined with close neighbors and Olympic co-hosts in the southeast corner of Queensland, the region has some of Australia’s most iconic beaches on the Gold and Sunshine Coasts.
Thousands of people crowded into an Olympic live site on the South Bank, watching on a big screen and looking across the Brisbane River at the downtown area when the International Olympic Committee confirmed Wednesday at a meeting in Tokyo what had long been considered a sure thing: that Brisbane will host the games in 2032.
Fireworks burst over the river and high-rise buildings in the city as people cheered, danced and celebrated the confirmation of southeast Queensland’s bid.
The exclusive negotiation rights granted to Brisbane made it almost a foregone conclusion, which only gave people in Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coasts more reason to celebrate.
Tokyo virus cases hit 6-month high 2 days before Games open
TOKYO — Tokyo’s COVID-19 infections surged to a six-month high Wednesday with the Olympic host city logging 1,832 new cases just two days before the Games open.
Tokyo is currently under its fourth state of emergency, which will last until Aug. 22, covering the entire duration of the Olympics that start Friday and end Aug. 8. Fans are banned from all venues in the Tokyo area, with limited audiences at a few outlying sites.
“What we have worried about is now actually happening,” Japan Medical Association President Toshio Nakagawa said at a weekly news conference. “The surge in cases has been expected whether we have the Olympics or not, and we are afraid that there will be an explosive increase in cases regardless of the Olympics.”
Experts noted that cases among younger, unvaccinated people are sharply rising as Japan’s inoculation drive loses steam due to supply uncertainty. Many of the serious cases are those in their 50s.
Japan’s vaccinations began late and slowly, but the pace picked up dramatically in May for several weeks as the supply of imported jabs stabilized and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government desperately pushed to accelerate the drive before the Olympics.
Casas, Frazier lead US over collegians in last Olympic prep
CARY, N.C. — Boston Red Sox minor leaguer Triston Casas hit a two-run homer in the first inning and drove in three runs, and Todd Frazier had a tiebreaking single to lead the U.S. Olympic team over a college national team 5-2 Tuesday night to complete a three-game exhibition sweep.
Brooks Lee of Cal Poly SLO homered on the second pitch of the game from Toronto minor leaguer Simeon Woods-Richardson, who allowed two runs and four hits in three innings while striking out seven. Woods-Richardson gave up a tying single to Virginia Tech’s Gavin Cross in the third.
Tampa Bay prospect Shane Baz, who pitched a perfect inning in the July 11 Futures Game at Denver’s Coors Field, allowed three hits in three scoreless innings with six strikeouts for the win.
Cleveland minor leaguer Anthony Gose pitched a one-hit eighth, and former Yankees and White Sox closer David Robertson struck out the side in the ninth for the save.
Frazier, released by Pittsburgh in May, hit a two-out single in the fourth off Virginia’s Nate Savino to drive in Nick Allen, who had doubled.
Casas hit a run-scoring single in the seventh and scored on a single by Milwaukee minor leaguer Jamie Westbrook.
The U.S. won Sunday’s opener 8-3, and 1-0 on Monday.
Managed by Mike Scioscia, the Americans play their Olympic opener against Israel on July 30 in Yokohama, Japan.
LaVine cleared, USA Basketball awaits 3 NBA Finals players
USA Basketball expects to have its full 12-man roster available for Sunday’s matchup against France, the first game for both teams in the Tokyo Olympics.
Zach LaVine has been cleared to exit the health and safety protocols that stemmed from a coronavirus testing-related issue, will fly to Japan and rejoin the team on Thursday. And the plan is that the three players from the NBA Finals — Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday from the newly crowned champion Milwaukee Bucks and Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns — will be in place on Saturday.
“I’ve got to celebrate this and then get on a flight and represent my country,” Holiday said in Milwaukee, where the Bucks clinched the title.
The rest of the American roster worked out in Japan for the first time on Wednesday, a day after its flight from Las Vegas. The likelihood remains that the team — which has already seen JaVale McGee and Keldon Johnson added in place of Kevin Love and Bradley Beal — will have just one full practice together before its games start to count.
“There’s not a whole lot you can do when they get here the day before,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said Wednesday from Tokyo. “Luckily, it’s basketball. Try to keep it simple and take care of what we think we can take care of. ... The good thing is, they’ll be in shape. I don’t know how the plane’s going to affect them, because it’s not an easy flight.”
The Americans arrived in Tokyo with just eight players from the 12-man roster because of LaVine’s situation and the NBA Finals.
Hall of Famer Bobby Bowden has terminal medical condition
Hall of Fame college football coach Bobby Bowden announced Wednesday he has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.
“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden said in a statement released to news outlets, including The Associated Press. “My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace.”
The 91-year-old Bowden was hospitalized last October after he tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test came a few days after returning to his Tallahassee home from a lengthy hospital stay for an infection in his leg. He did not disclose his condition in his statement.
During his 34 years coaching Florida State, Bowden amassed a 315-98-4 record and built the Seminoles into a national power, winning 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and national titles in 1993 and 1999. He won 357 games during his 40 years in college coaching and was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.
Texas, Oklahoma reportedly reach out to SEC about joining
HOOVER, Ala. — Big 12 powers Texas and Oklahoma have reached out the Southeastern Conference about potentially joining the league, the Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday, citing a source it did not identify.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey declined to comment on the report from the newspaper, which cited a “high-ranking official with knowledge of the situation” and said an announcement could come in the next couple of weeks. Adding two members would give the powerhouse SEC 16 teams, the largest in major college football.
Asked at his league’s football media days if the SEC has had any discussions with Texas or Oklahoma, Sankey said only: “I’m talking about the 2021 season.”
Neither Oklahoma nor Texas would confirm any discussions about a potential move to the SEC. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, whose 10-member league would suffer a major blow with such defections, did not return messages seeking comment.
Federer, Osaka, Djokovic entered in US Open
NEW YORK — Roger Federer, who withdrew from the Olympics because a knee injury, and Naomi Osaka, who skipped Wimbledon and withdrew from the French Open because of mental issues, are both in the singles fields for the U.S. Open.
The USTA announced the fields Wednesday for the tournament that runs from Aug. 30-Sept. 12 in New York.
Federer lost in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. Osaka has not played a match withdrawing after the first round in Paris.
The entry lists include players who make the field automatically. Players still can withdraw from the tournament.
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who won the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon, will be seeking to become the third man to win all four Grand Slam singles titles in the same year. Don Budge in 1938 and Rod Laver in 1969 are the others.
Top shooter Hill of Britain tests positive, will miss Tokyo
LONDON — Top-ranked shooter Amber Hill of Britain will miss the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, she announced Wednesday.
The No. 1 in women’s skeet said she tested positive Tuesday night shortly before her scheduled departure for Tokyo, and that she was in self-isolation with no symptoms.
“Broken is about the only way to describe the pain I’m feeling right now,” the 23-year-old Hill wrote on her Instagram account.
British tennis players Johanna Konta and Dan Evans previously withdrew after testing positive.
Spanish Olympian complains of measures hurting nursing moms
MADRID — The captain of Spain’s synchronized swimming team has complained about the “drastic measures” by Tokyo Olympic organizers that have made it impossible for her to take her baby to the Tokyo Games.
Ona Carbonell used her Instagram account to say she had to leave behind her 11-month-old son “despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied by our infants or young children.”
“We have been informed by the organizing entities of some extremely drastic measures that make this option impossible for me,” she said. “After receiving countless expressions of support and encouragement to go to Tokyo with Kai, I wanted to express my disappointment and disillusionment that I will finally have to travel without him.”
She said “our only possibility is to wait for the end of this pandemic so that normality returns” and “that the reconciliation of motherhood and elite sport is no longer something extraordinary and practically impossible to carry out.”
Family members were not allowed to accompany athletes to Tokyo due to COVID-19 restrictions but the International Olympic Committee had announced last month that nursing mothers would be allowed to bring their babies to Japan. The move had come after complaints made by Canadian basketball player Kim Gaucher and American soccer player Alex Morgan.
Her story: 1st time all-female broadcast crew calls MLB game
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There was history — and her story, too — in the broadcast booth at Tropicana Field on Tuesday night.
For the first time in Major League Baseball history, an all-female announcing crew called a game as the Tampa Bay Rays played the Baltimore Orioles.
The YouTube broadcast featured Melanie Newman on play-by-play with Sarah Langs as the analyst. Alanna Rizzo was the on-field reporter, and Heidi Watney and Lauren Gardner hosted the pregame and postgame coverage.
“Beyond excited for this, and so honored to be part of it,” Langs tweeted before the game.
The Rays won 9-3.
“It’s not a novelty, it’s about normalcy,” MLB Network posted on Twitter.
Rolovich won’t attend Pac-12 event due to vaccine mandate
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State coach Nick Rolovich said he will not participate on site at next week’s Pac-12 media day in Los Angeles after choosing not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
“As the Pac-12 Conference has required that all in-person participants at next week’s Pac-12 football media day be fully vaccinated I will participate remotely and look forward to talking about our football team and the incredible young men in our program,” Rolovich wrote in a statement posted Wednesday on Twitter. “I have elected not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for reasons which will remain private. While I have made my own decision I respect that every individual — including our coaches, staff and student-athletes — can make his or her own decision regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Rolovich is about to begin his second season as the head coach at Washington State after spending the previous four seasons at Hawaii. Washington State played just four games last season and had two games — included the Apple Cup with rival Washington — canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
Washington State has said all students engaging in activities on campus for the 2021-22 academic year must provide proof of vaccination with exemptions for medical, religious or personal reasons.
After Olympics, Grant Hill to take USA Basketball men’s lead
Grant Hill was not looking for new things to do.
He’s on the board of trustees at Duke, his alma mater where he played for Mike Krzyzewski. He’s an investor, broadcaster, public speaker, member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, co-owner and vice chairman of the Atlanta Hawks, and a member of the board of directors at the NCAA.
He says no to plenty of things. And then USA Basketball came calling.
That call led to Hill adding one more job to his portfolio. When the Tokyo Olympics end, he will replace Jerry Colangelo and become managing director of USA Basketball’s men’s national team — a most challenging task that he’ll begin with the Americans just a few months away from resuming qualifying for the 2023 Basketball World Cup and with an eye already on the 2024 Paris Olympics.
“Another opportunity to represent your country, to serve your country in this capacity, that was the reason for me,” Hill said. “I think also understanding how important, how significant the Olympic experience was for me back in 1996 and wanting to help recreate for young men who are coming through the NBA and want to be a part of this. It’s almost a calling in a lot of ways.”
Hill will not be in Tokyo for the Olympics, the first one where the U.S. will play under Gregg Popovich after Krzyzewski’s three-Olympics, three-gold-medals run ended. Hill’s absence is only because of logistical challenges; the rules don’t allow for unlimited personnel with a team, even in non-pandemic times, so Hill’s in-person involvement with the team picked for the Tokyo Games was limited to its training camp in Las Vegas.
AP Source: 49ers sign LB Fred Warner to $95M extension
The San Francisco 49ers agreed on a five-year contract extension with Fred Warner that makes him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the NFL.
A person familiar with the deal said Wednesday that the extension that runs through 2026 is worth about $95 million with $40.5 million in guarantees. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the deal yet.
ESPN first reported the deal.
The deal tops the $18 million a year average for Seattle’s Bobby Wagner, which had been the top at the position.
Locking up Warner with a long-term deal was one of the key tasks for San Francisco before the start of training camp next week.
This contract comes on the heels of the $75 million, five-year contract extension that star tight end George Kittle got last summer as the Niners do their best to keep their young core players. They were unable to do that with defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who was traded for a first-round pick to Indianapolis in 2020 instead.
Wolves sale approved, as Taylor sends 20% to Lore, Rodriguez
MINNEAPOLIS — The first increment of the $1.5 billion sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez has been formally approved by the NBA.
The Timberwolves issued a statement Wednesday confirming the transaction and welcoming Lore and Rodriguez to the organization. The deal, which also includes the WNBA franchise Minnesota Lynx, was first reached between current owner Glen Taylor and Lore and Rodriguez this spring and was structured to begin with an initial transfer of a 20% stake in the club this year.
Lore and Rodriguez will then have the right to purchase additional 20% shares in 2022 and 2023, when they would become controlling owners of the two basketball teams.
Portland councilors hear pitch for new soccer stadium
PORTLAND, Maine — A local group headed by a former soccer player has proposed two sites for a stadium that it hopes would anchor a new men’s professional soccer team in Portland.
The City Council’s Housing and Community Development Committee heard the proposal on Tuesday from the group that says it will raise the money from private sources to build the stadium, which it hopes to locate on city land, the Portland Press Herald reported.
Former professional player Gabe Hoffman-Johnson is the founder of the ownership group USL to Portland, referencing the name of one of three divisions of professional soccer sanctioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation. Hoffman-Johnson played soccer at Falmouth High School and lives in Portland, the newspaper reported.
The group asked council members to give them guidance as to which of the two sites they should pursue. One is located at a park off of Interstate 295 on the bay near the Back Cove trail. The second proposed option is to upgrade the Fitzpatrick Stadium and move the track that currently is located there.
Orioles put Akin, Santander on COVID-19 IL
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Baltimore Orioles placed left-hander Keegan Akin and outfielder Anthony Santander on the COVID-19 injured list before Wednesday’s game at Tampa Bay.
Akin had been scheduled to start against the Rays.
Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde learned about the situation late Tuesday night.
“We’re following the protocols,” Hyde said. “There’s going to be more information. This is pretty last-minute news, so there’s going to be more information as we go along, but right now we’re putting two guys on the injured list because of COVID protocols and then we’ll go from there.”
Alexander Wells, who was on the taxi squad, replaced Akin as Wednesday’s starter. Outfielder Ryan McKenna, who had been optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, rejoined the team.
Former NCAA champion runner gets prison for fatal crash
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A former NCAA champion runner was sentenced Wednesday to at least 40 months in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed a woman in southeastern Michigan.
Boaz Kisang Cheboiywo pleaded no contest in June to causing a death while operating a vehicle while drunk.
The 42-year-old native of Kenya was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in April in Ypsilanti Township, 40 miles (64.3 kilometers) west of Detroit. Christen Knight, 38, of Canton was killed, MLive.com reported.
Arsenal cancels US trip after positive COVID-19 tests
LONDON — Arsenal pulled out of the Florida Cup and canceled its pre-season trip to the United States after members of its traveling party tested positive for COVID-19, the club said Wednesday.
The Premier League team had been scheduled to depart Thursday and play against Inter Milan in Orlando on Sunday. It said a “small number” of the traveling party tested positive.
“We fully understand what a disappointment this is for our supporters in America who were looking forward to seeing us compete in the Florida Cup as part of our pre-season build up,” the team said in a statement. “Our apologies also go to the organizers of the Florida Cup who had done a fantastic job making the preparations and our partners who had arranged events around our participation in the competition.”
The statement didn’t specify how many members of the traveling group tested positive or if any were players.
“We are glad to say the members of staff are not currently displaying any COVID symptoms. They are now in self-isolation at home,” the team said. “We hope everyone understands this difficult situation which is beyond anyone’s control.”
Everton and Colombia’s Millonarios are the other teams participating in the seventh edition of the Florida Cup.
Brazil police release Boca Juniors team after stadium brawl
RIO DE JANEIRO — Players of Argentina’s Boca Juniors spent the night in a bus outside a Brazilian police station before being allowed to leave Wednesday following a brawl with security after their Copa Libertadores penalty shootout loss to local Atletico Mineiro.
Police in the city of Belo Horizonte said they had questioned six members of the Argentine delegation, two of whom were fined 3,000 reals ($575) each for damages. The other four were charged with bodily injury and contempt and are supposed to appear in court at a later date.
Police did not release the names of those fined and charged.
The fight erupted as players from Boca Juniors returned to the locker room after the Tuesday night game. Video footage showed members of the team throwing punches and portable railings at security personnel. The team apparently was infuriated by a goal that had been disallowed by a video review offside call.
The Brazilian club said on Twitter that Boca players had also tried to break into their locker room and that they destroyed water coolers and railings.
Taylor leaves ESPN after failing to reach contract extension
Maria Taylor is leaving ESPN after the two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension.
Taylor had been with ESPN since 2014 but her contract expired Tuesday. Her last assignment for the network was Tuesday night at the NBA Finals, where she was the pregame and postgame host for the network’s “NBA Countdown” show.
“So thankful to Jimmy (Pitaro) and all of my great teammates and friends at the SEC Network, College GameDay, Women’s and Men’s college basketball, and the NBA Countdown family — the people who believed in me, encouraged me, pushed me, and lifted me up,” Taylor said in a statement released through ESPN. “Words are inadequate to express my boundless appreciation, and I hope to make them proud.”
Taylor had hosted “NBA Countdown” since 2019 as well as being a reporter for “College GameDay” and ABC “Saturday Night Football” since 2017.
“Maria’s remarkable success speaks directly to her abilities and work ethic,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “There is no doubt we will miss Maria, but we remain determined to continue to build a deep and skilled talent roster that thoroughly reflects the athletes we cover and the fans we serve. While she chose to pursue a new opportunity, we are proud of the work we’ve done together.”
ESPN had been discussing a contract with Taylor for over a year but things reached a boiling point over the past month. Taylor rejected an extension last year and the two sides were far apart heading into the NBA Finals. Then came a New York Times report detailing comments her colleague Rachel Nichols made about Taylor last year during the NBA’s restart in Florida.
Nichols, who is white, was announced in September 2019 as the NBA Finals host but the network later decided to promote Taylor, who is Black.
