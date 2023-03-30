UCLA guard Jaylen Clark declares for NBA draft
LOS ANGELES — UCLA guard Jaylen Clark has declared for the NBA draft, weeks after a leg injury forced him out of the season’s final six games.
The junior from Riverside, California, announced his plans on his Instagram account Wednesday.
“Thank you to UCLA and coach (Mick) Cronin for believing in me,” Clark’s post read. “I’d like to announce that I am declaring for the 2023 draft.”
Clark didn’t indicate whether he would hire an agent ahead of the June 22 draft or retain his remaining eligibility. He has until May 31 to withdraw and be able to return to Westwood.
He suffered a lower right leg injury in the regular-season finale against Arizona on March 4. Clark averaged 13 points and six rebounds while starting 29 of 30 games. He led the Pac-12 in total steals with 78, tying for third all-time in single-season steals for the Bruins.
He was a second team All-Pac-12 selection, was named the league’s defensive player of the year and made its five-man All-Defensive Team.
Cal hires Mark Madsen as basketball coach
BERKELEY — California is hiring a former Stanford star to revive its struggling basketball program.
The Golden Bears announced Wednesday that Mark Madsen was signed to replace the fired Mark Fox following the worst season in school history.
“We conducted an exhaustive search, and one name kept rising to the top — and that’s Mark Madsen,” athletic director Jim Knowlton said. “Mark is a person of high character, high energy, high intensity, and he’s done it the right way. He’s intense. He’s passionate. He loves his student-athletes, and he loves competing. We want an ambassador for this program who is going to make us proud and develop our young men — both on and off the court. I am absolutely thrilled that Mark will lead our program into the future.”
Madsen played at Stanford under Mike Montgomery, who later coached at Cal, from 1996 to 2000 and helped the Cardinal reach the Final Four in 1998.
After a nine-year playing career in the NBA that featured two titles as a backup on the Lakers in 2001-02, Madsen went into coaching.
He spent time in the NBA’s developmental league and a year at Stanford before spending five seasons on the Lakers staff.
Madsen then was hired in 2019 to take over Utah Valley. He posted a 70-51 record in four years with a 28-9 mark this season before losing on Tuesday night in the NIT semifinals to UAB.
“Having grown up in the area, I have always admired Cal as an institution and as an athletic program, with so many of my teachers, coaches and friends impressive Cal graduates,” Madsen said. “We will win with young men who have elite academic and athletic talent and who will represent Cal with pride.”
AP source: Minor leaguers reach 5-year labor deal with MLB
NEW YORK — Minor league players reached a historic initial collective bargaining agreement with Major League Baseball on Wednesday that will more than double player salaries, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details were not announced.
As part of the five-year deal, MLB agreed during the contract not to reduce minor league affiliates from the current 120.
The sides reached the agreement two days before the start of the minor league season and hours after a federal judge gave final approval to a $185 million settlementreached with MLB last May of a lawsuit filed in 2014 alleging violations of federal minimum wage laws.
Union staff recommended approval, and about 5,500 minor leaguers were eligible to cast ballots in a vote expected Thursday. MLB teams must also vote to approve and were likely to do so over the next week.
Minimum salaries will rise from $4,800 to $19,800 at rookie ball, $11,000 to $26,200 at Low Class A, $11,000 to $27,300 at High Class A, $13,800 to $27,300 at Double A and $17,500 to $35,800 at Triple-A. Players will be paid in the offseason for the first time.
Most players will be guaranteed housing, and players at Double-A and Triple-A will be given a single room. Players at Low A and High A will have the option of exchanging club housing for a stipend. The domestic violence and drug policies will be covered by the union agreement. Players who sign for the first time at 19 or older can become minor league free agents after six seasons instead of seven.
Minor leaguers players will receive four weeks of retroactive spring training pay for this year. They will get $625 weekly for spring training and offseason training camp and $250 weekly for offseason workouts at home.
US to play Mexico in Nations League semis on June 15
MIAMI — The defending champion United States will play Mexico in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League on June 15 at Las Vegas.
The winner advances to the final against Canada or Panama on June 18, also in Las Vegas, the regional governing body said Wednesday. The semifinal match kicks off at 10 p.m. EDT, following the Canada-Panama match.
No. 13 U.S. also plays 15th-ranked Mexico in an exhibition om April 19 at Glendale, Arizona. That match is not on a FIFA fixture date and neither team figures to have most of its Europe-based players.
The U.S. beat Mexico 2-0 at Cincinnati and drew 0-0 at Mexico City during World Cup qualifying. The Americans defeated El Tri 3-2 in extra time in the 2021 Nations League final at Denver and won 1-0 in that year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup final at Las Vegas.
Suarez fined $50,000 by NASCAR for hitting cars on pit road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR fined Daniel Suarez $50,000 on Wednesday for hitting another vehicle on pit road following the race at Circuit of the Americas.
The fine was classified as a behavioral penalty and cited “contact with another vehicle on pit road after the race.”
Suarez hit both his Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain from behind and then Alex Bowman as the cars returned to pit road following Sunday’s race on the road course. He spoke with Bowman on pit road after, and leaned into Chastain’s car to speak to his teammate through the window.
“He just thought I drove in and tried to drive through him,” Bowman said. “Daniel and I, we’ve been teammates in the past, raced together a long time. I respect the hell out of him. I’m sure he’s still not super happy. Just tried to explain that I wouldn’t race him like that, that I was shoved in there.”
Suarez finished 27th in a race that went to triple overtime with 10 cautions in the final 17 laps. The race went seven laps past the scheduled distance.
The penalty could be considered light in that Suarez avoided a points reduction. NASCAR last year fined Ty Gibbs $75,000 and docked him 25 points for hitting another car on pit road. The penalties are typically intense because of the safety concerns with team personnel and NASCAR officials located on pit road.
Spain-Serbia matchup in Davis Cup draw: US faces Croatia
LONDON — The draw for the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals set up a possible meeting between No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 2 Novak Djokovic as Spain and Serbia were placed in the group on Wednesday.
Spain will host Group C, which also includes the Czech Republic and South Korea, in Valencia in September.
The United States will face two-time champion Croatia along with Finland and the Netherlands in Group D. That group will be hosted by Croatia, although the city and venue has yet to be announced.
Defending champion Canada, which won the tournament for the first time last year, is in Group A along with host Italy, Sweden and Chile.
Group B consists of host Britain, last year’s runner-up Australia, France and Switzerland.
The top two teams in each group advance to the Final 8 tournament in Malaga, Spain, in November.
Spain beat Serbia in last year’s group stage, when neither Djokovic nor Spain’s Rafael Nadal took part. Alcaraz, who reclaimed the No. 1 ranking from Djokovic this month, was in the Spain team last year but did not play against Serbia.
Police: Wizards’ Bradley Beal faces possible battery charge
ORLANDO, Fla. — Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is facing a possible misdemeanor charge in central Florida after a fan accused the NBA All-Star of hitting him during an argument after a game against the Orlando Magic.
Probable cause exists to charge Beal with simple battery for the March 21 confrontation, an Orlando police case report said.
Beal has not been arrested or charged as of Wednesday.
The report said the case would be filed with the local State Attorney’s Office, but prosecutors said they didn’t have a record of the case late Tuesday.
The Wizards acknowledged they knew about the situation with Beal in Orlando but declined to comment.
According to the police report, Beal was walking down a tunnel at the Amway Center to the Wizards’ locker room following the team’s 122-112 loss to the Magic. A fan swore at Beal and accused him of causing the fan to lose $1,300 from a bet.
Beal walked back toward the fan and his friends, and began to exchange words, investigators said. At some point, Beal swatted a hat off the head of the heckler’s friend, police said, allegedly hitting the friend’s head.
The friend contacted police the next day to report the alleged assault and provided police with video of the confrontation.
Beal, 29, was the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft by the Washington Wizards. He was selected in the 2013 NBA All-Rookie First Team and is a three-time NBA All-Star.
Temple hires Penn State assistant Fisher to replace McKie
PHILADELPHIA — Temple named Penn State assistant Adam Fisher just its fifth coach since 1973 on Wednesday.
Fisher’s goal will be to turn around a program that hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2019.
Fisher replaces Aaron McKie, who was transferred out of the coaching job earlier this month after four seasons and a 52-56 overall record with no tournament berths. McKie is now a special advisor to the athletic department.
Fisher takes over a team in flux with six players in the transfer portal. Temple has yet to find any steady success in the American Athletic Conference.
Fisher spent eight years as an assistant with Miami before he joined Micah Shrewsberry’s staff last season at Penn State. Shrewsberry has since moved on to Notre Dame.
“I am confident we have found the right person to lead Temple men’s basketball,” athletic director Arthur Johnson said. “We look forward to welcoming coach Fisher to the Temple community and returning to the NCAA Tournament under his leadership.”
Fisher also worked as a graduate manager at Villanova under Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright from 2007-09.
The Owls have traditionally given their coaches significant time on the bench, though McKie’s tenure was the shortest since Ernest Messikomer from 1939-42. The next five coaches all lasted at least 10 seasons, notably Hall of Fame coach John Chaney’s tenure from 1982-2006.
Sharks sign D Nikolai Knyzhov to 2-year extension
SAN JOSE — The San Jose Sharks signed defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov on Wednesday to a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season.
The 25-year-old Knyzhov returned to the Sharks lineup on March 6 after missing nearly two full years with lower-body injuries. He has played nine games for San Jose since returning and scored one goal.
Knyzhov has three goals and eight assists in 68 career games in the NHL.
“We’re excited to keep Nikolai with our group for at least the next two years,” general manager Mike Grier said. “He worked hard to rejoin the team this season and we look forward to watching his game continue to grow.”
The Russian native was originally signed by San Jose as a free agent in July 2019, following his participation in the team’s prospect development camp.
Penn State hires VCU’s Rhoades as men’s basketball coach
Penn State hired VCU’s Mike Rhoades on Wednesday as its men’s basketball coach, bringing in the Pennsylvania native to take over a program coming off its first NCAA Tournament appearance in more than a decade.
The Penn State board of trustees approved a seven-year deal worth $25.9 million for Rhoades, who is from Mahanoy City in Eastern Pennsylvania.
He replaces Micah Shrewsberry, who was hired away by Notre Dame last week.
Shrewsberry, an Indiana native, was at Penn State for two seasons. The Nittany Lions went 23-14 this season, reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011 and won an NCAA game for the first time since 2001.
Rhoades, 50, was 129-61 in six seasons at VCU, including three NCAA Tournament bids. He also spent three seasons at Rice, going 23-12 in the final year with the Owls before returning to VCU.
He was an assistant at the Richmond, Virginia, school from 2009-14 under then-head coach Shaka Smart.
Padres 3B coach Williams has colon cancer, surgery Friday
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres third base coach Matt Williams has colon cancer and will have surgery on Friday.
Mike Shildt, the former St. Louis Cardinals manager who is a senior adviser with the Padres, will fill in as third base coach beginning Thursday, when the most eagerly anticipated season in franchise history begins with a home game against the Colorado Rockies.
Williams, a five-time All-Star in a 17-year career spent mostly with the San Francisco Giants, said he was diagnosed about three weeks ago.
“I don’t have any symptoms, I don’t have any issues, but at this point it’s important that we get it out of there,” Williams said Wednesday.
Williams, 57, said initial scans show that the cancer hasn’t spread. “That’s a good thing, so we’ll see how it goes from here. ... I’ll do what I can and fight as hard as I can to get back as quickly as possible.”
Williams played 10 seasons with San Francisco, one with Cleveland and six with Arizona, including 2001 when the Diamondbacks won the World Series. He won four Gold Glove Awards and four Silver Slugger Awards.
Rangers CF Taveras to start season on IL, Jankowski on team
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras will start the season on the injured list while still recovering from a strained oblique sustained during a batting practice session at spring training.
General manager Chris Young said Wednesday, when discussing roster moves the day before the season opener, that Taveras has made significant progress. But the team didn’t want to rush him.
“We were kind of waiting, holding out maybe a little bit of hope that Leody would turn the corner,” Young said. “While he’s made great progress, and I just got an update that today’s been a really good day, the right thing to do is be cautious here and make sure we get Leody for the duration, and not push him to be ready for opening day.”
With Taveras on the IL, the Rangers will have Travis Jankowski on the opening day roster after he went to spring training as a non-roster player. He is a center fielder who has played for five teams over eight major league seasons, including 43 games for the New York Mets last year.
Young said pitcher Jake Odorizzi (arm), who was acquired in a trade from Atlanta early in the offseason, and reliever Glenn Otto (shoulder) were going to the 60-day injured list. Relievers Josh Sborz (ankle) and Spencer Howard (arm) are going to the 15-day IL.
Taveras could return as early as the team’s series opener at the Chicago Cubs on April 7.
NC State’s Terquavion Smith to enter NBA draft after 2 years
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State sophomore guard Terquavion Smith says he’s entering the NBA draft.
Smith announced his decision in a social-media post, saying he was eager to pursue “a lifelong dream of mine.”
“I’m ready to give it my all and make my mark at the next level,” he said.
The 6-foot-4 guard was a first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference pick for The Associated Press after averaging a team-best 17.9 points, which was second in the ACC. He also made 187 3-pointers over his two seasons.
Smith is considered a first-round draft prospect and had worked out at the NBA combine last year. His return last season helped the Wolfpack return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018 before falling to Creighton in the first round.
Duke’s Dariq Whitehead entering NBA draft after one season
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead is entering the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-7 wing announced his decision Wednesday. He averaged 8.3 points and shot a team-best 42.4% from 3-point range in 28 games.
Whitehead missed the first four games while recovering from an offseason foot injury, then missed another four games during the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule with a sprain to his lower left leg. Those impacted his ability to develop over the course of the season.
In a statement from the school, coach Jon Scheyer says Whitehead is “just scratching the surface on who he’s going to be” and supports Whitehead’s decision.
Whitehead scored 16 points in a win against eventual Final Four team Miami in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, then had four steals in the title-game win against Virginia. He had 13 points off the bench in a career-best 33 minutes in the second-round NCAA loss to Tennessee.
Phillies get outfielder Pache from A’s for minor leaguer
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired center fielder Cristian Pache from the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for a minor league pitcher.
Pache has played in in 115 games for the Atlanta Braves (2020-21) and Athletics (2022). He played center field in all but two of them.
The Phillies opened a spot on the 40-man roster by placing first baseman Rhys Hoskins on the 60-day injured list.
The A’s got 23-year-old right-hander Billy Sullivan. He was signed by the Phillies as a non-drafted free agent in 2020 and went 5-1 last season with Double-A Reading.
TCU’s Miles declares for NBA draft, says he’ll go this time
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU guard Mike Miles Jr. declared Wednesday for the NBA draft, saying the time is right to go pro.
Miles had also declared for the draft last year, but pulled his name out of consideration and returned for his junior season with the Horned Frogs. He said he is not coming back this time.
The guard averaged 17.9 points while playing in 27 of TCU’s 35 games. He missed five Big 12 games in a row after hyperextending his right knee Jan. 28. He sat out two earlier games with a left foot issue and another with an illness.
“In the middle of the season, I was playing really good,” he said when announcing his decision. “This was before my injury, so like a couple of games before my injury I felt like I was ready. I felt like I did everything I could. I got better.”
After being named the preseason Big 12 player of the year by the league’s coaches, Miles finished as a second-team All-Big 12 pick. He was second in the league in scoring and was third in shooting at 49.7%, a career high.
13 3-year-olds are late nominees to Triple Crown races
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wild On Ice, winner of the Sunland Park Derby, is among 13 3-year-old colts that were made eligible to compete in this year’s Triple Crown series with a late payment of $6,000.
There are now 382 horses eligible to compete in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont. The late payment was due Monday. The Triple Crown opens May 6 with the Derby.
Wild On Ice won the Sunland Park Derby at 35-1 odds. The other late nominees are: Ireland-bred Brave Emperor, El Camino Real Derby winner Chase the Chaos, Coffeewithchris, Empirestrikesfast, Eye Witness, Henry Q, Interlock Empire, King Russell, Kolomio, Mr. Peeks, Nautical Star, and Ninetyprcentmaddie.
Any horse not nominated during the early or late phases can become eligible through a supplemental fee due at the time of entry for each Triple Crown race. The Kentucky Derby fee is $200,000, the Preakness is $150,000 and the Belmont costs $50,000.
Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon returning for 5th season
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State star guard Jacy Sheldon said she’s returning for a fifth year after missing most of this season with a leg injury.
Sheldon, who helped the Buckeyes make the Elite Eight for the first time since 1993, posted her intentions Wednesday on Twitter.
Under the caption, “Unfinished business,” Sheldon wrote: “I love being a Buckeye and I can’t wait to run it back with my teammates. See you next year Buckeye Nation.”
Sheldon only played in 13 games this season. The 5-foot-10 guard played well in the NCAA Tournament, hitting a late layup to beat North Carolina before Ohio State knocked out UConn, ending the Huskies’ streak of reaching 14 straight Final Fours.
Ohio State lost Monday night to top-seeded Virginia Tech.
Sheldon averaged 19.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals as a junior.
