Editor’s Note
Due to an earlier deadline of 8 p.m. throughout the pandemic, some games might not make it into the print edition of your Valley Press. Please find the following full story on our website at www.avpress.com: MLB National League Division Series Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres.
LAFC-Colorado postponed after Rapids staffer tests positive
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Colorado’s home game against Los Angeles FC was postponed Wednesday night after a member of the Rapids’ staff tested positive for the coronavirus.
Major League Soccer said the decision was made in consultation with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment and infectious disease experts.
A makeup date will be announced later.
Storm has NFL eyeing possible Chargers-Saints venue change
NEW ORLEANS — The NFL and New Orleans Saints are working on contingency plans for Monday night’s scheduled game between the Saints and Los Angeles Charges in New Orleans in the event Hurricane Delta brings severe weather to southeastern Louisiana.
“We continue to monitor developments and remain in contact with the two clubs,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “We have built-in contingencies for every game in the event circumstances require a change.”
The NFL also had contingency plans in place for recent games played in California because of concerns about how wildfires were affecting air quality. So far, no West Coast games have been moved or rescheduled.
As of Wednesday, forecasts indicated Hurricane Delta would come ashore in Louisiana on Friday as far west as near the Texas-Louisiana border, or as far east as the New Orleans area.
The threat of severe weather already has caused the relocation of No. 17 LSU’s game against Missouri on Saturday from Baton Rouge to Columbia, Missouri.
If the game were to be moved, one possibility would be Indianapolis, where the Saints have gone in the past to avoid severe weather. New Orleans did so in 2008 as Gustav approached Louisiana. The Saints held practices in Indiana before returning later to play in their home opener against Tampa Bay in the Superdome as originally scheduled.
In that case, however, the Saints knew about six days before the game that they would be able to play at home. In this case, however, the time frame would be more compressed with the storm not expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast until three days before the game.
Washington benches QB Haskins, switches to Allen vs. Rams
Dwayne Haskins is going from starting quarterback to out of uniform.
Ron Rivera benched Haskins for Washington’s next game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams and turned to Kyle Allen as the new starter with the team 1-3 and at what the coach believes is a crucial moment of the season. Alex Smith will back up Allen with Haskins inactive after not having enough time to learn a new system in his second year in the NFL.
MLB starts process of taking over minors’ governance
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is moving ahead with planning to eliminate the separate governing body of minor league baseball as part of a project to shrink affiliations from 160 to 120.
MLB said Wednesday it had retained Peter B. Freund and Trinity Sports Consultants to work on the transition.
The Professional Baseball Agreement between MLB and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues expired Sept. 30 without a successor deal following a year of acrimonious negotiations. The National Association was founded in 1901 and Pat O’Conner, the National Association president for the past 13 years, last month announced his retirement effective Dec. 31. The National Association office has been in St. Petersburg, Florida, and MLB intends to move minor league governance to the commissioner’s office in New York.
Freund is principal owner of the Memphis Redbirds, the St. Louis Cardinals’ Triple-A farm team in the Pacific Coast League, and of the Williamsport (Pennsylvania) Crosscutters, a Philadelphia Phillies’ Class A team in the short-season New York-Penn League that has hosted big league games in recent summers. He is co-owner of the Charleston (South Carolina) RiverDogs, a New York Yankees’ Class A team in the South Atlantic League, and is a New York Yankees limited partner.
He also helps run two soccer clubs: He is principal owner of Memphis in the second-tier United Soccer League and executive chairman of Dagenham & Redbridge in England’s fifth-tier National League.
MLB said in a statement he will “help develop the framework for a more cohesive and efficient model for the development of players.”
While the minors did not play this year and players with minor league contracts received $400 weekly stipends, MLB has announced salary increases of 38-72% for 2021 .
MLB has said intends to retain baseball in the minor league cities losing affiliations. It has announced the Appalachian League will convert next year to a college summer circuit for rising freshmen and sophomores.
Identities of all teams losing affiliations have not been announced, and MLB anticipates it will take several months to work out details on the transition to a system of licenses for minor league affiliates.
The minors drew 41.5 million fans in 2019 for 176 teams in 15 leagues, averaging 4,044 fans per game.
No. 12 Oregon preseason favorite to win Pac-12 title
SAN FRANCISCO — No. 12 Oregon has been picked by the media as the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12 championship when the conference resumes its season.
The Ducks received 21 votes to capture a title game that’s slated to be played Dec. 18. Others receiving votes to win the crown in a poll released Wednesday include USC with 15, along with Arizona State and Utah with one apiece.
The media has successfully selected the conference champion in 31 of the last 59 polls.
Oregon also picked up 35 of the 38 first-place votes to repeat as the Pac-12 North division champion, followed by California with three. The rest of the predicted order of finish went Washington, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State.
On the Pac-12 South side, USC earned 32 first-place votes. The Trojans were followed by Arizona State, Utah, UCLA, Colorado and Arizona.
The league voted last month to resume the season after postponing it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The seven-game, conference-only schedule will begin Nov. 7.
Jets’ Darnold out with shoulder, Flacco to start vs. Cards
NEW YORK — New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will sit out against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with his sprained right shoulder.
Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that veteran Joe Flacco will get the start at home in Darnold’s place.
“We’re just making sure we do the right thing, not only by him, but for the immediate future and long term,” Gase said of Darnold.
Darnold, who was injured last Thursday night against Denver, is week to week. The team will see how the quarterback feels after he rests this week.
Indians’ Francona underwent several surgeries during season
CLEVELAND — Indians manager Terry Francona revealed he underwent several surgeries in a four-day span and required an extended stay in intensive care while dealing with major health issues that sidelined him for most of the 2020 season.
Francona missed 48 of Cleveland’s 62 games during the pandemic-shortened season. He initially underwent an operation for a gastrointestinal problem in August that had bothered him for a year.
That was followed by blood clotting that led to more operations and him being admitted to the Cleveland Clinic.
“It was kind of a tough time,” the 61-year-old Francona said Wednesday on a Zoom call from his home in Arizona. “I don’t want to go through that again.”
Hurricane forces move of LSU-Missouri game out of Louisiana
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — No. 17 LSU will travel to Missouri’s home stadium for a late-morning kickoff on Saturday instead of hosting the game at night as originally scheduled because of Hurricane Delta’s expected landfall in or near Louisiana later this week.
The Southeastern Conference announced the move on Wednesday. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement that moving the game was in the best interest of safety for Louisiana.
The game will be played at 11 a.m. CDT in Columbia, Missouri, after being previously scheduled for Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Delta postpones No. 23 La. Lafayette-Coastal Carolina game
LAFAYETTE, La. — The threat of severe weekend weather from Hurricane Delta has led to the postponement of No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette’s game against visiting Coastal Carolina from Saturday to the night of Oct. 14.
The move gives the unbeaten Ragin’ Cajuns (3-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) and opportunity to showcase their program in what is now slated to be a nationally televised Wednesday night game on ESPN.
App St-Georgia Southern game postponed by virus
Next week’s game between Appalachian State and Georgia Southern has been postponed until December amid coronavirus cases and contact tracing within the Mountaineers program.
The schools announced the postponement Wednesday, one week before they were set to meet at Georgia Southern. That game will now take place on Dec. 12.
This marks the second straight postponed for the Mountaineers. They announced last week that Wednesday’s game against Louisiana would move to Dec. 4 or 5.
Appalachian State says it hasn’t been able to practice since before the win against Campbell on Sept. 26, with all active cases recovering in isolation and others required to quarantine due to contact tracing.
The school had announced last week that there had been 19 new positive cases associated with the football team cluster, consisting of eight staff and 11 students.
MAC season starts with full slate of games Wednesday, Nov. 4
The Mid-American Conference will begin its six-game regular season with every team in the conference scheduled to play Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The MAC, which was the first FBS conference to postpone fall football and the last to reverse course, released its schedule Wednesday.
The conference will stick to its “MACtion” brand and play all weeknight games the first three weeks of the season before shifting to Saturdays the last three weekends. The MAC championship game is scheduled for Dec. 18 at Ford Field in Detroit.
The first day of the season will feature defending MAC champion Miami (Ohio) at home against Ball State; Central Michigan at Ohio; Bowling Green at Toledo; and Buffalo at Northern Illinois.
Dick Williams resigns as Cincinnati Reds president
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds president Dick Williams has resigned to pursue other interests with his family’s property development business, the team said Wednesday.
The 50-year-old Williams worked in Reds baseball operations for 15 years and has been president since 2016. The Reds said he is leaving to work more closely with family-owned and controlled North American Properties, which has an ownership stake in the team.
Nick Krall will continue in his role as vice president and general manager.
Williams told the Cincinnati Enquirer he had informed Reds CEO Bob Castellini in August that this season would be his last, no matter how the Reds finished.
Salary-shedding Predators trade Bonino to Wild for Kunin
The Nashville Predators traded center Nick Bonino to the Minnesota Wild for forward Luke Kunin on Wednesday, a swap on the second day of the NHL draft that sent two picks to the Wild and one back to the Predators.
The 32-year-old Bonino will carry a $4.1 million salary cap hit in the final season of the four-year, $16.4 million contract he signed with Nashville. Bonino tied for second on the Predators with 18 goals this season in 67 games, also contributing 17 assists, a plus-17 rating and 89 blocked shots. He’s a left-shot player with 11 years in the NHL who will help fill a void at center while joining his fifth different team.
Penguins send 2-time Cup-winning goalie Murray to Senators
PITTSBURGH — Matt Murray’s time in Pittsburgh is over.
The Penguins sent the two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender to Ottawa on Wednesday in exchange for forward prospect Jonathan Gruden and a second-round pick in the 2020 draft. Murray became expendable when Pittsburgh rewarded All-Star Tristan Jarry with a three-year contract over the weekend.
Seahawks sign veteran DT Damon Harrison
RENTON, Wash. — Looking to bolster the interior of their defensive line, the Seattle Seahawks signed former All-Pro Damon “Snacks” Harrison to their practice squad Wednesday and he could make his debut as early as Sunday against Minnesota.
The move could be a strong one by Seattle, which added another option to a defensive tackle rotation that already includes starters Poona Ford and Jarran Reed, and backups Bryan Mone and Anthony Rush.
Seattle didn’t need to clear a spot on the 53-man roster for Harrison by adding him to the practice squad. The Seahawks could call up Harrison for Sunday’s matchup with the Vikings, depending on his conditioning and how he gets through practice this week, coach Pete Carroll said.
Suarez lands NASCAR ride with new Trackhouse Racing team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former driver Justin Marks has started a new NASCAR team that will field a car in 2021 for Daniel Suarez.
The team announced Wednesday is called Trackhouse Racing and will field the No. 99 Chevrolet for Suarez, who will drive for his fourth team in four years. The team will have an alliance with Richard Childress Racing.
Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan Racing moving to suburban Indy
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing will consolidate its operations in suburban Indianapolis by 2022, the team and the state announced Wednesday.
The new location in Zionsville, northwest of Indianapolis, will combine its IndyCar operations in suburban Brownsburg and its International Motor Sports Association operations now based in Hilliard, Ohio.
Camavinga, Caputo set age marks for France, Italy in wins
BERLIN — France and Italy celebrated notable achievements on opposite ends of the age spectrum on Wednesday as both teams earned big wins in friendly games.
The 17-year-old Eduardo Camavinga became France’s youngest scorer in more than 100 years after making his first start for the national team, netting the opening goal in a 7-1 rout of Ukraine in Paris.
The 33-year-old Francesco Caputo became the oldest player to score on his debut for Italy when he grabbed the second goal in a 6-0 win over Moldova in Florence.
The Sassuolo forward broke the record held by Leonardo Pavoletti, who was 30 when he scored in a European Championship qualifier against Liechtenstein last year.
US women’s soccer team plans camp in Colorado this month
CHICAGO — The U.S. women’s national team will hold a training camp beginning Oct. 18 in Commerce City, Colorado.
The roster has not been announced for the 10-day training camp, which will be the first time the team will come together since the SheBelieves Cup tournament in March. The start will come after the National Women’s Soccer League fall series concludes.
The team and staff members will be in a controlled environment in a Denver-area hotel for the duration of the camp, following a strict health and safety protocol. Players will be tested before leaving for camp, on arrival and then every two days.
Scotland loses 3 players after virus tests for Euro playoff
GLASGOW — Scotland has lost three players, including Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, from its squad for a European Championship playoff on Thursday after UEFA-mandated COVID-19 tests.
The Scottish soccer federation said Wednesday that midfielder Stuart Armstrong tested positive, and Tierney plus Ryan Christie were classed as “close contacts” and must self-isolate.
All three players are unavailable to face Israel in a Euro 2020 playoff in Glasgow on Thursday.
Former Florida State coach Bowden hospitalized with COVID-19
Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden was hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of COVID-19.
Family friend Kim Shiff, Bowden’s former publicist, told the AP in a text message that the 90-year-old college football Hall of Famer was “very fatigued,” but had no other symptoms.
Bowden was being treated treated at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.
Bowden’s wife, Ann, told the Tallahassee Democrat her husband was scheduled to undergo a chest X-ray and other tests.
Bowden recently returned home from a lengthy hospital stay for an infection in his leg. He was notified he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
Brooks Koepka to return next week in Las Vegas for CJ Cup
LAS VEGAS — Brooks Koepka is ready to get back to golf, announcing Wednesday he will play next week in the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.
Koepka has not played since he missed the cut in the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 14. He withdrew ahead of the FedEx Cup playoffs because of lingering injuries with his leg, hopeful time off would allow him to play in the U.S. Open. Instead, he had to withdraw because he wasn’t fully healthy.
Cowboys cut 13-year vet Carr after adding just before season
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys released defensive back Brandon Carr on Tuesday, cutting ties with the 13-year veteran after bringing him in just before the season for depth in the secondary.
Carr, who was with the Cowboys for five of his first 12 seasons while starting all 192 of those games, rejoined the club on the practice squad. That group was expanded from 10 to 16 with all veterans eligible because of the pandemic.
The 34-year-old was moved to the active roster for the opener but didn’t play, ending his streak of consecutive games. Carr played sparingly in the past three games. He spent the previous three years in Baltimore.
Quebec junior hockey team has 18 positive coronavirus cases
LONGUEUIL, Quebec — Eighteen members of a team in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada announced the breakout Wednesday, two days after they suspended in-person activities. That move came after learning of one positive test following the first weekend of regular-season play in the QMJHL.
Players and staff have been placed in isolation for 14 days. Team activities are suspended indefinitely.
The Sherbrooke Phoenix also suspended in-person activities after playing the Armada twice last weekend.
The QMJHL was the only one of three Canadian major-junior hockey leagues to open play around its traditional start date during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League have said they hope to start in December.
Study: MLS gets A for racial hiring, but sliding in gender
A diversity report for racial and gender hiring in Major League Soccer reported a high score for hiring people of color but a fourth straight decline in the hiring of women at the team and league level.
Wednesday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida assigned an overall B grade, with an A for racial hiring but a C-minus for gender hiring. The report examined a range of positions at the league headquarters and within franchises while reviewing data from July covering the 2020 season.
The gender score stood at 81 points for a B as recently as 2016 but has now fallen to 69.9 points for the 2020 report card, a decline of nearly 13.7%. It is the lowest gender score for MLS since 2007.
Inaugural Bathurst International car race delayed until 2021
BATHURST, Australia — Ex-Formula One driver Rubens Barrichello will have to wait until next year to race on one of Australia’s most iconic layouts.
Officials on Wednesday said the inaugural Bathurst International at Mount Panorama has been postponed until 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Barrichello, who won 11 Formula 1 Grand Prix races in an F1-record 322 starts — a mark equaled by Kimi Raikkonen last month in Russia — would have had to go into a 14-day quarantine in Australia before the Nov. 12-15 series of races because of current restrictions for incoming international travelers.
The 48-year-old Brazilian driver was scheduled to to drive n the S5000 open-wheel race. The S5000s are Australia’s fastest racing cars and could have broken the lap record on the 6.2-kilometer (3.8-mile) layout which includes famous hills and sharp turns and is part of residential traffic when races are not being held.
IOC investigating athlete claims of reprisals in Belarus
GENEVA — The IOC is investigating claims from Belarusian athletes who say they face reprisals for protesting the disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.
Belarus has been in turmoil amid protests and a crackdown by security forces since August when its authoritarian leader Lukashenko won a sixth presidential term.
The election is widely seen as rigged in favor of Lukashenko, who has also been president of the Belarus Olympic Committee for 23 years.
Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, said Wednesday it received complaints from athletes alleging “undue politically motivated pressure exerted” by Belarusian sports officials.
Ganna solos to 2nd Giro stage win, Almeida retains lead
CAMIGLIATELLO SILANO, Italy — World champion Filippo Ganna earned his second stage victory at this year’s Giro d’Italia on Wednesday, and Portuguese rider João Almeida added more than 40 seconds to his overall lead.
Ganna — the time trial world champion and winner of the time trial in Stage 1 — sat up on his bicycle and punched the air before burying his face in his hands as he crossed the line at the end of the hilly 225-kilometer (139.8-mile) leg from Mileto to Camigliatello in Calabria in Stage 5.
Patrick Konrad beat Almeida in the sprint for second place as they led the peloton over the line, 34 seconds behind Ganna.
Ganna, an Italian who rides for Ineos Grenadiers, had been part of the eight-man breakaway and he attacked 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the finish on the first-category climb of the Valico Montescuro.
