Biles back for beam
Simone Biles is returning to competition in Tokyo.
The 2016 Olympic champion will compete in the balance beam finals on Tuesday, a little over a week after stepping away from the meet to focus on her mental health.
The 24-year-old Biles won bronze on beam in Rio de Janeiro five years ago.
She removed herself from the team final on July 27 after a shaky performance on vault during the first rotation. She watched from the sidelines as her three American teammates completed the meet without her; the U.S. took silver behind the team known as the Russian Olympic Committee.
Biles later said she was dealing with issues surrounding air awareness, referred to as “the twisties” in her sport. Biles qualified for all five individual event finals but took herself out of four of them.
Elsewhere in gymnastics, American gymnast Jade Carey won the gold medal on floor exercise, Shin Jeahwan of South Korea won the men’s vault, and Liu Yang of China won the men’s still rings.
Beach volleyball team moving on
April Ross and Alix Klineman have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Olympic beach volleyball tournament.
The American “A-Team” beat Cuba 21-17, 21-15. The win came a day after two other U.S. teams were ousted in the first knockout round.
Next up for the Americans is one defending gold medalist Laura Ludwig of Germany and her partner Maggie Kozuch.
Jake Gibb and substitute teammate Tri Bourne lost to Germany in the beach volleyball round of 16, ending their shotgun partnership after just two weeks.
Bourne was a last-minute swap after Gibb’s original partner, Taylor Crabb, tested positive for COVID-19 when he arrived in Japan. The pair had just three practices before their first match, but they made it out of pool play with a 2-1 record.
Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler beat Bourne and Gibb 17-21, 21-15, 15-11 to advance to the quarterfinals.
US women’s basketball tops France in pool play
A’ja Wilson scored 22 points and Breanna Stewart added 17 to help the U.S. beat France 93-82 in their final pool play match.
The win was the 52nd in a row for the U.S. going back to the bronze medal game of the 1992 Olympics. The U.S. went undefeated in group play and advanced to the quarterfinals. The Americans (3-0) haven’t lost a game in group play since women’s basketball was added to the Olympics in 1976.
“It wasn’t a must win, but we always want to win,” Stewart said. “To have that momentum going into the quarterfinals, this is where we start to peak.”
Brooksby of US beats 2-time Slam runner-up Anderson in DC
WASHINGTON — Jenson Brooksby grabbed the last six points of the opening set and went on to beat Kevin Anderson 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the first round of the Citi Open on Monday, two weeks after losing to the two-time Grand Slam runner-up in an ATP final.
Brooksby, a 20-year-old from Sacramento, California, was oh-so-close to dropping the first set at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open. He faced a set point while serving down 6-5, but Anderson put a backhand into the net.
Then Anderson’s 113 mph ace — one of his 11 aces on the 80-degree afternoon — provided him with a 4-1 edge in the tiebreaker. But the 35-year-old South African wouldn’t take another point in that set.
Brooksby used drop shots to collect a couple of points and was helped by some misses by Anderson, including an unforced error on a backhand that closed a 14-stroke exchange to end the set.
On July 18, Anderson topped Brooksby in straight sets to win a grass-court title at Newport, Rhode Island.
Anderson has been ranked as high as No. 5 and was a finalist at the U.S. Open in 2017, losing to Rafael Nadal, and at Wimbledon in 2018, losing to Novak Djokovic. Anderson is currently 75th.
Brooksby is ranked 130th; he finished 2020 at 307th.
He’ll face 16th-seeded Frances Tiafoe under the lights of the Citi Open’s main stadium on Tuesday night.
In other early Day 1 results, Andreas Seppi advanced to a matchup against No. 2 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime by beating Yusatka Uchiyama 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, Daniel Elahi Galan eliminated Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-3 and Ricardas Berankis defeated qualifier Mitchell Krueger 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Poland grants visa to Belarus Olympian who fears for safety
TOKYO — Poland granted a visa Monday to a Belarusian Olympic sprinter who said she feared for her safety and that her team’s officials tried to force her to fly home, where the autocratic government was accused of diverting a flight to arrest a dissident journalist.
An activist group that is helping athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya told The Associated Press that it bought her a plane ticket to Warsaw for the coming days.
The current standoff apparently began after Tsimanouskaya criticized how officials were managing her team — setting off a massive backlash in state-run media back home, where authorities relentlessly crack down on government critics. The runner said on her Instagram account that she was put in the 4x400 relay even though she has never raced in the event.
The runner was then apparently hustled to the airport but refused to board a flight for Istanbul and instead approached police for help. In a filmed message distributed on social media, she also asked the International Olympic Committee for assistance.
“I was put under pressure, and they are trying to forcibly take me out of the country without my consent,” the 24-year-old said in the message.
The rapid-fire series of events brought international political intrigue to an Olympics that have been more focused on operational dramas, like maintaining safety during a pandemic and navigating widespread Japanese opposition to holding the event at all.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: “What is important is that everyone who asks for protection, for refugee status, is afforded that opportunity. … The Japanese authorities have done what they can to protect her, and I think that is the most important part. No one should be forced to go home under threat or under force.”
Colts’ QB Carson Wentz out 5-12 weeks with broken foot
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss five to 12 weeks because a broken left foot, coach Frank Reich said Monday.
He was to have surgery Monday to remove a piece of bone, coach Frank Reich said. Doctors determined Wentz had broken the foot years ago, probably in high school. Part of the bone came loose during practice last Thursday.
Wentz hasn’t practiced since and instead has been making the rounds with doctors. Reich said the Colts will have a better timetable about two weeks into Wentz’s rehab.
Reich made the announcement following his return to the practice field after missing all of last week’s workouts because of a positive COVID-19 test.
For now, Indy plans to use Jacob Eason as the starter. Eason was a fourth-round draft pick in 2020 and has not appeared in an NFL game — regular season or preseason. The Colts also signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley on Saturday.
Kiki Vandeweghe to assume new role as special NBA adviser
NEW YORK — Kiki VanDeWeghe is taking on a new role with the NBA’s operations department.
The league announced Monday that Vandeweghe, who has served as executive vice president of basketball operations since replacing Rod Thorn six years ago, will become a special adviser to Byron Spruell, president of league operations. VanDeWeghe also was general manager of the New Jersey Nets and Denver Nuggets. He played in the league for 13 years.
“I am proud of our staff and what we accomplished together, including the fundamental improvements to the game and unprecedented business success of our league,” he said in a statement.
VanDeWeghe joined the league office in 2013 as vice president, basketball operations and was promoted to senior vice president of the department the same year. He has been involved in a range of matters, including rules, analytics and game operations.
VanDeWeghe also was general manager of the New Jersey Nets and Denver Nuggets. He played for the Nets, Nuggets, Trail Blazers and Knicks during a 13-year career. He also worked as a TV analyst for ESPN and Fox Sports.
Banged-up US women’s volleyball team heads to quarters
TOKYO — Coach Karch Kiraly knew there would be challenges and adversity to overcome if the U.S. women’s volleyball team wanted to achieve its goals at the Tokyo Olympics.
He sure was right during pool play, and now the Americans are in position to make a run at their first gold medal in the sport after winning their group.
Two key starters have gone down with ankle injuries, an assistant coach spent two weeks in quarantine as a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and the Americans dealt with a straight-set loss to the team known as the Russia Olympic Committee.
But after finishing the preliminary stage with a tense, five-set win over Italy on Monday despite setter Jordyn Poulter joining star Jordan Thompson on the sideline with a rolled right ankle, the U.S. heads into the quarterfinals in good form.
“We have had our share and our team handled it superbly,” Kiraly said about the adversity. “They really stayed together. I look back and our substitute box is getting very lonely back there. There’s only three or four players there. So it’s getting to be a bit of an adventure. But our team played with great heart and played together.”
The next task for the U.S. team will be the quarterfinals on Wednesday, when the Americans will face the Dominican Republic, which beat Japan in four sets to advance.
Italy (3-2) took second place in Pool B followed by Turkey (3-2) and ROC (3-2).
Brazil (5-0) won Pool A after sweeping Kenya in its final match and will play ROC in the quarters. Serbia (4-1) swept South Korea earlier Monday, but both teams advanced to the quarterfinals.
South Korea will face Turkey and Serbia will take on Italy in the other two quarterfinal matchups.
Defending champion China did not advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in 10 Olympic trips after star Zhu Ting was hampered by an injured right wrist. The Chinese were eliminated after losing their first three matches.
