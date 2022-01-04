NFL finale is showdown for playoffs: Chargers at Raiders
The NFL’s schedule changes for Week 18 will feature exactly what the league wanted: a Sunday night showdown for a playoff berth.
To finish off the NFL’s first 17-game season, the Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders game was flexed from daytime to primetime. Both AFC West rivals are 9-7 and the winner will advance to the postseason.
“Each week has a life of its own in the NFL. It’s having a life of its own since the beginning, and that’s the way we need to treat things around here,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “And the more, the longer that we’re here, the more people will realize that every week is going to feel like this coming week.”
Also in the mix for the final wild-card slot in the AFC — New England owns one of them — are the Colts, the Steelers and the Ravens. If Indianapolis wins next Sunday at Jacksonville, it’s in. Pittsburgh (7-7-1) must win out; it plays Monday night at home against Cleveland, then visits Baltimore (8-8) and still could fall short.
Baltimore needs all sorts of help, but is mathematically alive and must break a five-game slide on Sunday against Pittsburgh. The Ravens would get the nod if they finish at 9-8 with the Chargers and Colts because they swept the other teams. But if the Raiders are 9-8 along with Baltimore and Indy, Las Vegas goes for the same reason.
A Chargers loss eliminates them.
The league also switched two games from Sunday to Saturday. Kansas City, already the AFC West champion, will be at Denver, followed by Dallas at Philadelphia. Neither of those games has the strong postseason implications of Chargers-Raiders.
The Chiefs (11-5) could get the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a victory but would need Tennessee (11-5) to lose at Houston. Denver is out.
Dallas (11-5) has won the NFC East and Philadelphia (9-7) owns an NFC wild card.
Bucs coach: Antonio Brown didn’t claim injury before walkoff
TAMPA, Fla. — Antonio Brown’s latest messy departure from an NFL team, the Buccaneers, was not about an injury, coach Bruce Arians said Monday.
Yes, the Buccaneers are moving on from Brown, whose NFL career is on hold yet again after another in a series of incidents, including two women accusing him of sexual assault in 2019.
But Arians dispelled the notion that Brown stormed off the field Sunday — tossing some of his gear into the stands and waving to fans at the Jets’ MetLife Stadium — after refusing to go back in because of an ankle injury that had sidelined him for several weeks.
Twice, Arians was asked about Brown claiming he was hurt. Both times, the coach answered “No,” that Brown didn’t tell him he was injured.
“It’s pretty obvious what happened. He left the field and that was it,” Arians said, declining to elaborate on an exchange the coach said he had with the receiver on the sideline.
Pressed for details on what was said and whether Brown claimed he was too injured to play, Arians replied: “We had a conversation and he left the field.”
Asked what specifically was said that might move Brown to react the way he did, the coach added: “You have to ask him, brother. I don’t have a clue.”
“I just hope the best for him,” Arians said, while shedding little light on what led to Brown taking off his jersey, shoulder pads, undershirt and gloves before walking off during the third quarter of Sunday’s 28-24 Tampa Bay victory.
Arians added he has no regrets about giving the often-troubled receiver an opportunity to play with Tom Brady and revive a career derailed by on- and off-the-field issues — even though it ended in such a bizarre fashion. Tampa Bay was Brown’s third team since his last full season in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018.
The 33-year-old Brown also had messy departures from Oakland and New England — released before ever playing a game for the Raiders and then suiting up just once during a brief stay with the Brady-led Patriots in 2019.
Nets ‘hopeful’ Irving can debut Wednesday against Pacers
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash said the organization is “hopeful” that Kyrie Irving could make his season debut Wednesday at Indianapolis, “but no determinations have been made yet.”
Irving has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, which makes him ineligible to play home games under a New York City vaccine mandate. The Nets initially rejected the prospect of having Irving play only road games before reconsidering when a COVID-19 outbreak depleted the team’s roster.
Asked what would be the determining factors in Irving’s return, Nash said, “how he feels and whether we determine it is safe for him to come back.”
Nets general manager Sean Marks said on Dec. 18 that the team was open to bringing Irving back as a part-time player. At the time, Brooklyn had 10 players in the COVID-19 protocol.
The Nets have been worried about how much they’ve used the other two stars on their roster, Kevin Durant and James Harden. Entering Monday night’s game against Memphis, Durant was averaging 37.1 minutes per game and Harden was averaging 36.7 minutes.
Brooklyn entered Monday’s game with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.
In addition to home games at Barclays Center, Irving cannot play at the New York Knicks’ arena, Madison Square Garden, or at Golden State or Toronto because of vaccine mandates in those teams’ home cities.
Rockets suspend leading scorer Wood, Porter for bad behavior
PHILADELPHIA — The Houston Rockets suspended guard Kevin Porter Jr. and forward Christian Wood for Monday’s game against Philadelphia for conduct detrimental to the team.
Wood is Houston’s leading scorer at 16.8 points. He and Porter both had meltdowns in a loss Saturday to Houston and neither player played in the second half.
Rockets coach Stephen Silas said Monday that Porter had a “spirited debate” and “lost his temper” at halftime, “to the point where I thought what would be best for the team and best for our culture as a group, and just making sure that everybody is one the same page, I thought it would be best for him to be suspended for today’s game.”
The Athletic and other media outlets reported, based on sources, that Porter and Wood were called out at halftime by assistant coach John Lucas.
Wood did not start the game and only played 8 minutes before he was benched.
“We had a disagreement as far as him going back into the game in the second half, and I decided it would be best for the team,” to suspend him, Silas said. “It’s very much attached to accountability for everybody on our team. My job is to hold people accountable to their actions and not overreact at all, but react appropriately.”
Oklahoma QB Williams enters portal, says Sooners an option
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams said Monday he is entering his name in the transfer portal so he can speak with other schools, but he has not ruled out staying with the Sooners.
The freshman and former five-star recruit from Washington, D.C., who was recruited to Oklahoma by then-head coach Lincoln Riley revealed his intentions on social media.
Riley left Oklahoma to become coach at Southern California the day after the Sooners ended their regular season with a loss to Oklahoma State. Former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was hired to replace Riley.
“I think we all come to college to find our path and prepare for the future. I came to Oklahoma with a plan, but with all the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward,” Williams tweeted.
Williams would be one of the most sought-after transfers in college football.
He passed for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns and ran for 435 yards and six scores in 2020, taking over the starting job from preseason Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler midway through the season.
Rattler already has transferred to South Carolina.
Raiders rookie Nate Hobbs arrested on misdemeanor DUI charge
Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge shortly after the team returned from a road game in Indianapolis.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Monday that dispatch received a call at about 4 a.m. about a driver asleep inside a vehicle parked on an exit ramp of a parking garage.
Police made contact and Hobbs failed a field sobriety test and was booked at the Clark County Detention Center for a misdemeanor DUI.
Las Vegas police spokesman Officer Aden OcampoGomez said Hobbs was processed following his arrest. Jail records did not reflect whether Hobbs was still in custody by Monday afternoon.
A police report was not immediately available.
Austin FC and Ring agree to new designated player contract
AUSTIN, Texas — Veteran midfielder and club captain Alex Ring has agreed to a new multiyear contract with Austin FC of the MLS that also makes him one of the club’s designated players.
Ring’s contract includes guarantees for 2022 and 2023 with options for the following two years, the club announced Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Ring played in 31 matches in Austin’s inaugural 2021 season, with four goals and three assists. The Finland native played the previous four seasons with New York City. He also has 44 career appearances with the Finland national team.
Teams are allowed three designated players and Ring’s contract would mean the club has to make a decision on contracts for midfielders Cecilio Dominguez and Tomas Pochettino, and forward Sebastian Driussi. Pochettino has reportedly been linked to a possible transfer to River Plate in his native Argentina.
Austin struggled through its first season in MLS season, finishing 12th in the 13-team Western Conference, one point ahead of last-place Houston.
Austin was the lowest-scoring team in the conference last season, and previously announced the signings of striker Maxi Urruti and winger Ethan Finlay ahead of the 2022 season.
Barcelona, Bayern hamstrung by more virus cases
Pedri González and Ferran Torres joined Barcelona’s list of players with COVID-19 on Monday, while German clubs’ preparations for the Bundesliga’s resumption after the winter break are being hampered by infections.
Torres tested positive hours after his official presentation in front of several thousand fans at Camp Nou following his transfer from Manchester City. Barcelona said the forward and Pedri “are in good health” and isolating at home.
Pedri was hoping to return to the field soon after having recovered from a leg injury that has sidelined the Spain midfielder since September.
Torres is recovering from a foot injury in October and hoped to be ready to face Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals next week.
Barcelona is still without Gavi Páez, Ousmane Dembele, Sergiño Dest, Philippe Coutinho, and Abde Ezzalzouli due to infections. Jordi Alba and Dani Alves returned to training on Monday after testing negative following their isolations.
Xavi Hernández called up 10 reserve team players to travel with his squad on Sunday for the 1-0 win at Mallorca.
Sky Sports News off US television due to NBCSN shutdown
STAMFORD, Conn. — Sky Sports News has been dropped from U.S. television following the shutdown of the NBC Sports Network.
SSN, the leading outlet of British and European soccer news on U.S. television, was broadcast on Fox Soccer Channel for many years, then was dropped when NBC took over U.S. broadcast rights to England’s Premier League from Fox. SSN returned on March 1, 2019.
Premier League highlights are often broadcast on SSN, and Fox no longer had the rights to show those clips.
NBC started airing simulcasts for one or two hours on most weekdays at 11 a.m. Eastern time starting March 1, 2019, after Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, took control of Sky. NBCUniversal shut down the NBC Sports Network on Saturday, shifting many Premier League broadcasts to the USA Network.
NBC Sports said Monday that SSN is not currently on its broadcast or streaming schedule.
UNLV promotes interim AD Harper to full-time job
LAS VEGAS — UNLV has promoted interim athletic director Erick Harper to serve in the job full time.
Harper’s hiring, announced on Monday, was effective Jan. 1. He had served as interim athletic director since Desiree Reed-Francois left UNLV for Missouri in August.
“Erick has a strong track record in intercollegiate athletics and tremendous passion for our university, our student-athletes, and our coaches,” UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield said in a statement. “He’s also vested in our community and has a vision for the program that I believe will continue the momentum we’ve built and lead us to new levels of success in all areas of Rebel athletics.”
Harper worked for nine years as UNLV’s senior associate athletic director for development before being appointed interim AD on Aug. 16. He had been overseeing fundraising efforts for the department and served as the administrator for several sports.
Harper previously was an associate athletic director for football operations at Arizona from 2003-11 and began his athletics administrative career at Kansas State from 1990-2003. He was a four-year starter at defensive back at Kansas State before graduating in 1992.
Senators-Kraken becomes 92nd NHL game postponed this season
The NHL on Monday postponed the Seattle Kraken’s home game scheduled for Thursday against Ottawa because of COVID-19 problems with the Senators.
It’s the 92nd NHL game to be postponed for coronavirus-related reasons this season. Several of those are linked to attendance restrictions in Canada.
The Senators have nine players, including league ice time leader Thomas Chabot, in virus protocol along with assistant coach Bob Jones, who was one of the new additions Monday. A major reason their game at Seattle was called off is that none of the players could have returned to Canada afterward because of federal travel restrictions still in place.
The Buffalo Sabres added forward Kyle Okposo and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to the league’s COVID-19 protocol list. They join four players, including center Dylan Cozens, who were went into protocol Dec. 29.
Shiffrin returns to World Cup after recovering from virus
ZAGREB, Croatia — Mikaela Shiffrin is set to return to the women’s World Cup at a slalom on Tuesday, eight days after she announced she tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced out of two technical races in Austria last week.
Shiffrin had a negative test on Monday afternoon before the American’s name appeared on the official start list for the race released by the International Ski Federation.
“See you tomorrow, Zagreb,” Shiffrin wrote on Instagram.
Shiffrin, who has won the event four times since 2013, will wear bib No. 7. The first run starts at 12:30 p.m. local time (1130 GMT); the second run at 4:05 p.m. (1505 GMT), and this course will be set by Shiffrin’s coach, Mike Day.
However, Shiffrin’s American teammate, Nina O’Brien, is among a group of racers missing Tuesday’s race as the coronavirus is increasingly affecting the women’s circuit, less than five weeks before the Beijing Olympics.
The group sidelined for Tuesday’s race also includes at least three Swiss skiers -- Camille Rast, Aline Danioth and Mélanie Meillard -- as well as two Austrians, a Norwegian, and an Italian.
One of the Austrians, Franziska Gritsch, said in November it was her “personal decision” not to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. She was not allowed to travel to the Nov. 27-28 tech races in Killington, Vermont, for that reason.
Shiffrin missed a giant slalom and a slalom in Lienz last week but remained in the lead of the overall World Cup standings, 93 points ahead of Sofia Goggia. The Italian speed specialist, who has not competed in slalom for five years, is absent in Croatia.
Petra Vlhova, who is Shiffrin’s main rival in slalom, won the race in Austria last week and increased her lead over the American in the discipline standings to 120 points after four of nine races.
Vlhova, who will open the slalom on Tuesday, has won the floodlit race in Zagreb for the past two years.
No spectators will be allowed at the race on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, which usually is among the best-visited races on the women’s calendar.
No fans: US Olympic speedskating trials set for empty arena
MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Olympic speedskating trials will be held without fans or media because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.
US Speedskating made the announcement Monday, just two days before the start of the trials at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee.
The trials, which conclude on Sunday, determine the long-track team that will represent the U.S. at the Beijing Games. The short track squad was set last month at separate trials in Salt Lake City.
The Beijing Olympics are scheduled to begin Feb. 4 despite a startling rise in COVID-19 cases because of the omicron variant.
“It’s vital that we continue to keep a strong focus on the health and welfare of our athletes,” said Ted Morris, executive director of US Speedskating. “Our ability to create a competition bubble provides us with the best situation to protect our athletes while providing them with the opportunity to qualify for the Beijing team at the Olympic trials.”
All media coverage will be done virtually.
“We appreciate the understanding of parents, fans and media so that we can provide the best environment possible for our athletes,” Morris said.
Brittany Bowe, Erin Jackson and Joey Mantia — all from Ocala, Florida — are the leading medal contenders for the American team.
Bowe and Mantia are veterans of the program and looking to make their third Olympics. Bowe won a bronze in team pursuit at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.
Jackson, who competed in her first Olympics four years ago, has emerged as one of the world’s top sprinters, becoming the first Black American woman to win a World Cup title this season.
The short track team includes 2018 Olympians Maame Biney and Ryan Pivirotto. The remaining short trackers will be making their Olympic debuts in Beijing: Kristen Santos, Corinne Stoddard, Julie Letai, Eunice Lee and Andrew Heo.
