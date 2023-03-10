AP source: Doncic MRI shows no significant issues with thigh
Luka Doncic had an MRI that showed no significant issues with his bothersome left thigh, easing some concerns for the Dallas Mavericks that the All-Star might miss major time as they push for a playoff spot, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said Thursday.
That person spoke of condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because there was no announcement from the team about Doncic’s status. He is averaging 33 points a game, and made an early exit a day earlier. ESPN first reported the MRI result.
Doncic said after leaving in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s 113-106 loss at New Orleans that he could barely run and was in too much pain to be effective. He has said that he first noticed the thigh issue when he woke up after a game about three weeks ago.
“I didn’t get hit. So, it’s kind of weird for me,” Doncic said Wednesday night. “I really don’t know what it is.”
He said that if the MRI came back clear he hoped ice and physical therapy would help him return quickly. Doncic said the injury affects his ability to run somewhat, but mostly bothers him on jump shots.
Dallas (34-33) was narrowly in the Western Conference playoff picture with 15 games remaining. The Mavericks next play on Saturday night at Memphis.
49ers sign OL Colton McKivitz to 2-year extension
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers signed offensive lineman Colton McKivitz to a two-year extension before he became a restricted free agent.
The deal announced Thursday keeps McKivitz under contract through the 2024 season for San Francisco.
McKivitz was a fifth-round pick in 2020 and has started five games in his career. He is expected to be in the mix to take over the right tackle job in San Francisco this upcoming season if starter Mike McGlinchey leaves in free agency.
McKivitz has played 28 games over three years with his most important game coming in the 2021 season finale when he filled in for injured All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams.
McKivitz held up well that game against the Los Angeles Ram and helped San Francisco win 27-24 in overtime to clinch a playoff spot.
Cal fires coach Mark Fox after school’s worst-ever season
BERKELEY — California men’s basketball coach Mark Fox was fired Thursday following the worst season in school history.
The Golden Bears finished 3-29 in Fox’s fourth season as coach following a 69-52 loss Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament against Washington State. Cal set a school record for most losses and worst winning percentage in a season.
Cal went 38-87 in Fox’s tenure, ending his final season on a 16-game losing streak. Fox’s .304 winning percentage ranking second worst in school history to predecessor Wyking Jones’ 16-47 mark (.254) in the two seasons before Fox arrived.
“I want to thank Mark for his unwavering commitment to our men’s basketball program,” Cal Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton said in a news release. “He led the team through some challenging times, and always did so with the class and professionalism we have come to expect from him. ... I wish him the best of luck in the future.
“This was a difficult decision and one that I do not take lightly. After deliberately and holistically evaluating all aspects of our program, I felt a change was needed at this time,” Knowlton said.
The Bears said they will immediately begin a search for a coach. That person will be tasked with reviving a program that hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2016 and hasn’t won a game in the tournament since 2013 under Mike Montgomery.
Fox couldn’t even get close, posting a losing record in all four seasons.
Patrick Ewing fired by Georgetown after latest losing season
WASHINGTON — Patrick Ewing was fired as men’s basketball coach at Georgetown on Thursday after the latest in a series of rough seasons at the school he led to a national championship as a player in the 1980s.
The school announced that that it “has begun a national search for new leadership.”
Ewing was never a head coach at any level of the sport until getting the job with the Hoyas in 2017, and he leaves after a half-dozen years with a record of 75-109. His last game was an 80-48 loss to Villanova on Wednesday night in the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden, the arena where Ewing was a star for the NBA’s New York Knicks for so many years.
Georgetown went 7-25 this season, including 2-18 in regular-season conference play, a schedule capped by a 40-point loss to Creighton. Ewing presided over a 29-game Big East losing streak that began in March 2021 and ended this January, the most consecutive defeats in league history.
The past two seasons were particularly poor: The Hoyas won a combined total of 13 games while losing 50, a winning percentage of .206.
Ewing’s tenure included only one winning season, zero victories in the NCAA Tournament and just one appearance in the Big Dance. It’s a far cry from the sort of success the program enjoyed when the 7-foot-tall Ewing was patrolling the paint as an intimidating, shot-blocking force at center decades ago.
Lawyers: Former NBA star Shawn Kemp fired in self-defense
TACOMA, Wash. — Former NBA star Shawn Kemp acted in self-defense when he exchanged gunfire in a Washington parking lot while trying to retrieve a stolen cell phone and other items, his attorneys said Thursday.
Kemp, 53, was arrested by Tacoma police Wednesday for investigation of a drive-by shooting but was released from jail Thursday afternoon without charges having been filed. The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office said it would not file charges pending further investigation.
“We’re grateful they didn’t rush to judgment,” said Seattle criminal defense lawyer Tim Leary, who is representing Kemp.
In a written statement, another Kemp attorney, W. Scott Boatman, said Kemp’s vehicle was broken into Tuesday night and several items were taken — including an iPhone. Kemp tracked the phone’s location to an occupied car at the Tacoma Mall, and when Kemp confronted the individuals inside, they shot at him, and he returned fire, Boatright said.
“There was not a drive by shooting as previously reported and Mr. Kemp’s actions were reasonable and legally justified,” Boatman said. “Mr. Kemp met with law enforcement at the scene in an attempt to assist in the matter.”
Tacoma police said they recovered a gun at the scene.
Kemp, who has two licensed cannabis stores in Seattle, was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.
Kemp debuted in the NBA during the 1989-90 season as a 20-year-old who had never played college basketball. He became known for his high-flying, athletic dunks.
Patrick McEnroe chosen new Tennis Hall of Fame president
NEWPORT, R.I. — Former player and current TV analyst Patrick McEnroe will be the new president of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, and USTA Foundation chief executive Dan Faber was chosen as the Hall’s new CEO.
The Hall announced the appointments on Thursday and said McEnroe and Faber will begin their roles on May 1.
Todd Martin resigned as CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame in October after nearly a decade in the post.
McEnroe, younger brother of John McEnroe, won the 1989 French Open men’s doubles title and was a singles semifinalist at the 1991 Australian Open. He was the U.S. Davis Cup captain from 2000-10, winning the title in 2007, and the head of player development for the U.S. Tennis Association from 2008-14.
Faber increased the USTA Foundation’s revenues by $14 million in a decade there.
Former world No. 1 and 2017 inductee Kim Clijsters was named the Hall’s honorary president, an ambassadorial role, in August.
Maryland adds Josh Gattis, Zac Spavital to football staff
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland has hired Josh Gattis as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Gattis joins the Terrapins after one season as Miami’s offensive coordinator. He was fired after the team went 5-7. Prior to that, Gattis was an offensive coordinator at Michigan. He won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant in 2021.
Maryland announced the hire Thursday and also announced the addition of Zac Spavital as safeties coach.
Gattis worked with Maryland coach Michael Locksley when they were on the staff at Alabama in 2018. Gattis joins Kevin Sumlin, who was hired as a co-offensive coordinator at Maryland earlier this offseason.
Dan Enos, Maryland’s previous offensive coordinator, was hired for the same job at Arkansas.
Spavital spent the past four seasons as defensive coordinator at Texas State and has also coached at Texas Tech, Houston and Oklahoma.
“The additions of Josh and Zac really bolsters our already strong coaching staff,” Locksley said. “Josh and I have a strong relationship and a proven track record of working together to produce a potent offense. He and I share many of the same philosophies and it should be a very smooth transition.
“Zac comes to us with a history of being part of defenses that have a tremendous amount of success, especially when it comes to being aggressive and taking the ball away.”
Kansas coach Self to miss Big 12 tourney game with illness
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas coach Bill Self will miss the seventh-ranked Jayhawks’ quarterfinal game against West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday with what the school called an undisclosed illness.
Kansas officials announced the news about five hours before tipoff between the top-seeded Jayhawks and eighth-seeded Mountaineers. Assistant Norm Roberts will serve as the acting coach; he filled the same role earlier in the season when Self served a school-imposed four-game suspension.
The Jayhawks are the defending Big 12 Tournament champions and are trying to secure a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament, where they will attempt to defend the national championship they won last April.
“Self is doing well and receiving great care at the University of Kansas Health System,” the school said Thursday in a statement. It did not say whether Self would be back should the Jayhawks advance to the semifinals.
The 60-year-old Hall of Fame coach led Kansas to the regular-season championship in the toughest conference in the nation this season despite losing several key players from the team that beat North Carolina the national title.
He was present for a shoot-around at T-Mobile Center on Wednesday and appeared to be in normal condition. He met with reporters for about 20 minutes outside the locker room and said his team was ready for another March run.
“We’ve talked about we’re going to Kansas City to try to put ourselves in position to win this thing, but knowing we better take one game at a time,” he said. “I’ve put the emphasis on let’s go play our best. What the (Big 12) tournament does, it can validate what your regular season’s been. And this is an opportunity to validate it.”
Texans lose 5th-round pick, fined for extra Watson benefit
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans lost their pick in the fifth round of this year’s draft and must pay a $175,000 fine for a salary cap reporting violation involving Deshaun Watson, the NFL announced Thursday.
A review by the league determined the Texans provided their then-quarterback Watson with undisclosed compensation in the form of a membership at an alternate athletic facility in 2020. Clubs must report any player compensation or benefit as part of the salary cap requirements in the collective bargaining agreement.
Watson spent his first five seasons with the Texans before being traded to the Browns a year ago.
He didn’t play for the Texans in the 2021 season, sitting out following a trade request and after sexual misconduct allegations during massage sessions made by two dozen women. He served an 11-game suspension this season due to those allegations and has settled 23 civil lawsuits.
Thursday’s discipline against the Texans leaves the team with 10 picks in the upcoming draft, including the second overall pick and the 12th in the first round they received as part of the trade that sent Watson to Cleveland.
MLS, Liga MX League’s Cup competition kicks off July 21
Major League Soccer and Liga MX announced the bracket and schedule Thursday for this summer’s League’s Cup competition between the two leagues.
The tournament was expanded this year to include all 18 Liga MX clubs and 29 MLS clubs as the United States and Mexico prepare to host the 2026 World Cup with Canada. Both leagues will pause their seasons for the CONCACAF-sanctioned event.
The group stage will open July 21 and the top two finishers from each group will advance to the knockout stage. The title and third-place matches will be held on Aug. 19.
The top three finishers in the World Cup-style competition earn spots in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League.
Pachuca and LAFC have byes and advance directly to the round of 32 as champions from their respective leagues. LAFC won the 2022 MLS Cup and Pachuca had the most combined points accumulated across Liga MX’s Clausura and Apertura seasons during 2022.
MLS venues will host the knockout round matches. The advancing MLS teams will host matches with Liga MX clubs and matches between Liga MX clubs will be held at a venue designated by the organizing committee.
Games between MLS clubs will be hosted by the group winner. In the round of 16, games between MLS clubs will be hosted by the team with the better 2022 regular-season record.
Leagues Cup matches will be televised on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, Fox Sports, TelevisaUnivision and TSN in Canada.
The groups were previously announced.
AP source: Jets agree on deal with Ravens to acquire S Clark
The New York Jets are acquiring veteran safety Chuck Clark from the Baltimore Ravens, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.
New York agreed Thursday to send a seventh-round draft pick in 2024 to Baltimore, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because teams can’t announce trades until the NFL’s new year begins next Wednesday.
NFL Network first reported the trade of Clark to New York.
While the Jets await word from quarterback Aaron Rodgers on his future and whether he wants to join them in a trade, New York addressed its secondary.
With Lamarcus Joyner scheduled to be a free agent after starting 14 games in his second season with the Jets, Clark would appear to be his replacement opposite Jordan Whitehead at safety. Whitehead’s spot on the roster appears a bit uncertain, though, since he will count $10.2 million on the salary cap next season.
The Jets already began working on clearing cap space by deciding Thursday to release wide receiver/kick returner Braxton Berrios, an All-Pro selection as a kick returner in 2021 who was due to count $8.2 million on the cap.
New York appears set at cornerback with Sauce Gardner, the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, and veteran D.J. Reed, and now brings in a sure tackler at safety in Clark.
The 27-year-old Clark has played all six of his NFL seasons with the Ravens since being drafted in the sixth round in 2017 out of Virginia Tech. But his starting role appeared uncertain with the Ravens expected to move Kyle Hamilton, their first-rounder last year, into Clark’s spot.
Baltimore also will clear about $4 million in salary cap space, which will help the Ravens after they put the nonexclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson on Tuesday. Jackson would make $32.4 million if he plays this season on the nonexclusive tag.
Clark, a starter for most of the past four seasons, has five interceptions, 3 1/2 sacks and five forced fumbles in his career.
AP source: Jets releasing WR/KR Braxton Berrios
The New York Jets are releasing wide receiver/kick returner Braxton Berrios in a salary cap move, according to a person familiar with the decision.
Berrios, an All-Pro selection as a kick returner in 2021, was due to count $8.2 million on the cap and the sides couldn’t come to an agreement on a restructured contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the move won’t become official until the NFL’s new year begins next Wednesday.
ESPN first reported the Jets’ decision to release Berrios.
New York will save $5 million on the cap by releasing Berrios, but will have $3.2 million in dead money. Berrios was re-signed last offseason to a two-year, $12 million contract. He’s the first significant player to be cut by the Jets as they try to improve their salary cap situation.
New York was slightly over the cap heading into next week, but recently cleared $3.6 million when they restructured tight end C.J. Uzomah’s contract by converting $4.5 million of this year’s salary into a bonus.
The 27-year-old Berrios was a versatile presence in the Jets’ offense and on special teams during his four seasons in New York. He was claimed off waivers by the Jets from New England in 2019 after being a sixth-round pick of the Patriots out of Miami in 2018.
Berrios has 107 career catches for 1,085 yards and five touchdowns — all with the Jets. He also has averaged 24.9 yards on kickoff returns, including leading the league with 30.4 yards per return in 2021. Berrios also has averaged 11.4 yards on punt returns in his career.
Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón to start season on injured list
TAMPA, Fla. — Carlos Rodón’s debut for the New York Yankees is going to have to wait.
The veteran left-handed pitcher will begin the season on the injured list due to a left forearm strain.
Rodón will be shut down for 7-10 days, squashing any chance he’ll will be ready by opening day, New York general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday.
The Yankees signed Rodón to a six-year, $162 million deal in the offseason to join a starting rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino.
Rodón struggled in his first spring training appearance, allowing five runs on six hits in two innings of work against Atlanta on Sunday.
Cashman said Rodon’s elbow is fine.
The 30-year-old is coming off a spectacular season with San Francisco, going 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA in 178 innings while making the All-Star game for the second consecutive year.
Memphis big man Steven Adams out at least a few more weeks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis center Steven Adams will be out for a few more weeks to recover from the sprained ligament in his right knee, the team said Thursday.
Adams hurt the posterior cruciate ligament in his knee on Jan. 22 in a game against Phoenix when diving for a loose ball in the final seconds.
Initially, the Grizzlies said he would miss three to five weeks. But Adams had a stem cell injection on Wednesday and will “be reevaluated in approximately four weeks,” the team said in a statement.
Adams was leading the NBA in offensive rebounds when he was injured and averaging 8.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
The Grizzlies are also without guard Ja Morant, who will not face charges in Colorado related to a livestreamed video in which he appeared to be displaying a gun in a strip club. The team said Wednesday that the earliest Morant could play is March 17 at San Antonio — and there’s no guarantee that’ll happen.
Wild star Kaprizov to miss 3-4 weeks with lower-body injury
ST. PAUL, Minn. — All-Star left wing Kirill Kaprizov is expected to miss the next three to four weeks with a lower-body injury, the Minnesota Wild announced on Thursday.
Kaprizov was hurt in the game on Wednesday at Winnipeg, when 6-foot-7 Jets defenseman Logan Stanley collided with him as he protected the puck and Stanley delivered a check. Stanley’s momentum carried all of his weight on top of the back of Kaprizov, who then fell to the ice as his left knee bent awkwardly and his legs spread apart in a scissors-kick motion.
In his third year with the Wild, Kaprizov has played in 214 of a possible 216 games including the playoffs, but this injury will likely cost him most of the remainder of the regular season.
The Wild have 17 games left. Their win at Winnipeg moved them into a first-place tie with Dallas for the Central Division lead, with the Stars having played one fewer game.
Kaprizov leads the Wild with 39 goals, which was tied for sixth in the league as of Thursday. The Wild are just 26th in the NHL with an average of 2.75 goals per game, and with a team-leading 74 points Kaprizov has had a hand in more than 41% of their goals.
The Wild, who are 9-0-2 in their last 11 games, recalled forward Sammy Walker from their AHL affiliate in Iowa. They play next at San Jose on Saturday night.
