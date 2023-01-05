Shiffrin takes slalom to move within 1 win of Vonn’s record
ZAGREB, Croatia — Mikaela Shiffrin felt “really excited” Wednesday after winning the first women’s World Cup race of 2023.
And it wasn’t because she had just moved within one victory of Lindsey Vonn’s record.
“I skied better than I probably ever have,” Shiffrin said.
The defending overall champion dealt best with difficult course conditions to dominate a floodlit slalom and raise her career tally to 81 World Cup wins. She could match the best mark Thursday at another slalom on the same course.
American standout Vonn set the women’s record of 82 before retiring in 2019. The overall best mark is 86, from Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.
“I’m happy, I’m incredibly happy. I mean, I had so much fun skiing today and it was really my best skiing both runs today,” said Shiffrin, who beat runner-up Petra Vlhová by 0.76 seconds, with the rest of the field finishing more than 1.20 off the pace.
Samuel could return in Week 18 for 49ers
SANTA CLARA — Deebo Samuel thought his season was over when his left leg collapsed after being tackled in Week 14.
Instead, Samuel got good news that he avoided a major injury to his knee and ankle, and he is now poised to come back for the San Francisco 49ers for a playoff run.
“I thought I was done,” he said Wednesday about his reaction when he got injured against Tampa Bay. “I never had been in a position like that in my 15 years playing and it was a kind of scary scene. Just knowing I came out of it was just crazy.”
Samuel said he believes a surgery he had in college on his ankle helped prevent a more serious injury.
He managed to return to practice last week and could play in the regular season finale Sunday against Arizona for the NFC West champion 49ers (12-4).
Samuel said he wanted to see how his body responds in practice this week before knowing if he will play against the Cardinals.
“Not necessarily trying to push,” he said. “I’m not going to risk myself. If I’m not 100% ready to go, I’m not going to go out there.”
Phillies add bullpen depth with former elite closer Kimbrel
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies signed reliever Craig Kimbrel to a one-year contract, hoping the onetime elite closer can become a quality arm out of the bullpen.
An eight-time All-Star, Kimbrel has 394 career saves, which is most among all active pitchers and ranks seventh on the career list. Kimbrel struggled last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was left off the postseason roster.
He had 22 saves in 27 chances last season with the Dodgers. Kimbrel appeared in 63 games for the Dodgers and posted a 3.75 ERA.
Perhaps a change of scenery can help the 34-year-old Kimbrel rediscover his form with the National League champions. He has gone 15 for 15 in save opportunities at Citizens Bank Park, where all 21 of his appearances have been scoreless.
A 2018 World Series champion with Boston, Kimbrel won the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2011 with Atlanta. He has pitched 13 seasons in the majors for six teams.
The Phillies also acquired right-handed pitcher Erich Uelmen from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash.
The 26-year-old Uelmen pitched in 25 games with the Cubs in 2022, finishing eight of them. He posted a 4.67 ERA, including a 2.84 mark in 23 of his 25 appearances during his first major league season.
Expanded CFP will mean even longer seasons for title teams
With the 12-team playoff expansion approved for 2024, teams that make it to the national championship game will be facing even longer seasons.
Georgia and TCU played in their respective conference championship games before the College Football Playoff, so both will be in their 15th game Monday night. When expansion comes, the two teams who make the final game will play 16 or 17 games.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he worries less about playing more games than having the long layoff after the Southeastern Conference championship game.
“I haven’t really thought about it because I know that’s coming down the road,” Smart said of the playoff expansion. “But at the end of the day, the gap, the space between the last game being the conference championships and the semifinals probably bothers me more than anything else because I think you lose rhythm there. So I don’t know that it’s the total number of games as much as it is the layoff in between.”
TCU coach Sonny Dykes said he believes the 12-team playoff “is going to be great” for the Big 12 and everybody else.
“I think there’s a lot of good football teams that deserve to be in the playoff,” Dykes said. “And I’ve always believed that the cream rises and the more opportunities that schools outside of the traditional brands get, the more those schools can become traditional brands. I think if you exclude them, it’s hard to break in. And I think this will give a lot of schools like TCU an opportunity to get in the mix and show what they’re capable of.”
Hamlin’s foundation approaching $7 million in donations
Damar Hamlin’s foundation continued getting donations Wednesday, with the total pushing toward $7 million raised in only the two days since the Buffalo Bills safety’s heart stopped during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Through Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had exceeded $6.6 million. Some NFL teams and players made significant donations to the fundraising drive that Hamlin set up in December 2020 with hopes of having his foundation provide toys for needy children.
In its first two years of existence, the donation drive raised about $2,900. After Hamlin’s injury, more than 200,000 donations — averaging about $32 — were made in less than 48 hours.
His charity, the Chasing M’s Foundation, said Wednesday that it was still formulating a plan on how to use the money.
“We’re simply awestruck by the level of support and generosity we’ve seen over the past two days,” read a statement from the foundation on the GoFundMe page. “With over $6 million raised, this fundraiser has become an overnight reminder of the incredible nature of humankind. Your actions directly reflect the type of human Damar is himself. ... We’re hopeful about Damar’s future involvement in disbursing the incredibly generous contributions.”
The foundation says it has used past donations for toy drives, back-to-school drives and camps for children.
Commanders to start rookie Sam Howell at QB vs. Cowboys
ASHBURN, Va.— Sam Howell is expected to start at quarterback for the Washington Commanders in their season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, with the rookie set to make his NFL debut.
Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Wednesday he opted to go with Howell after initially considering giving Taylor Heinicke the nod and changing his mind after talking to players and members of his staff. Washington was eliminated from playoff contention after Carson Wentz threw three interceptions in a loss to Cleveland and Green Bay beat Minnesota last week.
Going back to Wentz was not something Rivera considered, he said, adding that Heinicke will be Howell’s primary backup. Howell is starting so he can get his first taste of football in the pros.
“It really came down to finding out about the young man,” Rivera said.
Washington selected Howell in the fifth round of the draft, 144th overall, last year. The former University of North Carolina star, who was once considered a potential top-10 pick, has been practicing all season behind Wentz and Heinicke and spent a few games in uniform as the Commanders’ backup.
While quarterbacking a team out of contention, Howell is set to face an opponent with plenty to play for. The Cowboys can win the NFC East with a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Eagles against the New York Giants.
“We want to win the game,” Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said. “You can’t go into the game and think you’re going to shift gears, I just think for the principle alone. We’re going to do everything we can to win this game.”
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has ‘successful’ ACL surgery
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said he had “successful” knee surgery to repair an ACL injury that he suffered against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12.
The 25-year-old Murray posted a picture of himself laying in a hospital bed with the message: “ACL surgery was successful, thank you for all the love and prayers. I appreciate the support and positivity more than I can express, I’ll be back.”
Murray was injured on the team’s first offensive drive in the 27-13 loss to the Patriots. The two-time Pro Bowl selection was flushed out of the pocket and running to his right when he tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but tumbled to the grass in obvious pain.
“I texted him yesterday, it went well,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “So now, he starts rehabbing. I know he’s excited to get it done and start moving forward.”
Kingsbury said there’s a chance Murray won’t be ready for Week 1 next season.
“We know that’s coming, that’s a discussion that has to be had,” Kingsbury said.
The Cardinals (4-12) have played three other quarterbacks since Murray’s injury, including Colt McCoy, Trace McSorley and David Blough. Kingsbury said Blough will start the regular-season finale against the 49ers on Sunday.
Kingsbury said McCoy has been shut down for the season after battling concussion symptoms the past few weeks.
Cyberknife, White Abarrio among Pegasus World Cup invitees
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Cyberknife will have an opportunity to end his career with a win in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational.
The initial list of 12 horses who have been invited to the Jan. 28 race was released Wednesday, and Cyberknife — who won the Arkansas Derby and the Haskell last year — is one of the headliners. It’ll be the final race before retirement for Cyberknife, a winner of nearly $2.1 million so far in his career.
Another top name on the list is White Abarrio, who won the Florida Derby at Gulfstream last year. Simplification won the Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream last year and is an invitee, along with Art Collector — a winner of a field-best $2.3 million in purses and Awesome Again Stakes winner Defunded.
Also on the list is Stilleto Boy, which was third in last year’s Pegasus, and the D. Wayne Lukas-trained Last Samurai.
Skippylongstocking, Get Her Number and Proxy were invited, along with Argentinian horse Super Corinto and Chilean horse O’Connor.
The winner of the Pegasus will receive about $1.8 million from the purse.
The initial field for the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf, also Jan. 28 at Gulfstream, was also announced and is led by Colonel Liam — who has won the race in each of the last two years.
Also invited: Cabo Spirit, City Man, Decorated Invader, Dicey Mo Chara, Ivar, Masteroffoxhounds, Master Piece, Shirl’s Speight, Speaking Scout, Who’s The Star, and Wit.
Czech Republic beats Sweden 2-1 in OT in world junior semis
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — David Jiricek tied it with 39 seconds left in regulation, Jiri Kulich scored late in overtime and the Czech Republic stunned Sweden 2-1 on Wednesday to advance to the world junior hockey title game.
The Czech Republic will face the winner of the night semifinal between the United States and Canada. The Czechs reached the final for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 2000 and 2001.
Buffalo first-rounder Kulich averted a shootout, cutting from the right side to the slot and lifting the puck over goalie Carl Lindbom’s right shoulder with 50 seconds left in the 10-minute extra period.
In regulation with goalie Tomas Suchanek off for an extra attacker, Jiricek ripped a one-timer past Lindbom from the left point.
Suchanek made 21 saves, allowing only Ludvig Jansson’s second-period goal. Lindbom stopped 29 shots.
Earlier Wednesday, Latvia beat Austria 4-2 to sweep the best-of-three relegation series.
AP source: Red Sox, Devers agree to 11-year, $331M extension
BOSTON — Rafael Devers has agreed to an 11-year extension worth $331 million with the Boston Red Sox, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deal.
Locking up Devers, a two-time All-Star third baseman, was an important move for the Red Sox and their uneasy fans after All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, slugger J.D. Martinez and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi departed in free agency.
The team and the 26-year-old Devers reached the new deal a day after he agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million contract to avoid arbitration in his final year under team control.
Devers’ extension is the longest-term commitment this offseason by the Red Sox and Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, supplanting the five-year, $90 million deal signed by Japanese star Masataka Yoshida.
Devers was the AL’s starting All-Star third baseman each of the past two years. In 141 games last season, he batted .295 with 42 doubles, 27 home runs and 88 RBIs.
The Red Sox are trying to bounce back from a 2022 season in which finished 78-84, last in the ultra-competitive AL East. A year earlier, they won 92 games and reached the ALCS.
Bears’ Fields to miss finale, ending shot at QB rushing mark
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Justin Fields won’t get a chance to break the single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback.
Fields will miss the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings because of a strained hip and Nathan Peterman will start in his place, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.
Fields finishes his second season with 1,143 yards rushing, 63 shy of the record of 1,206 set by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in 2019 during his MVP season.
Fields said after Sunday’s blowout loss at Detroit his hip was sore. Eberflus said it was bothering him Monday. An MRI confirmed the strain and the team’s medical staff ruled him out for the game against NFC North champion Minnesota on Sunday.
Eberflus said it is “not a long-term injury” and Fields would have been sidelined even if Chicago had a playoff game this week. The Bears (3-13), on a franchise-record nine-game losing streak, have a shot at the No. 1 pick in the draft. The only team with a worse record is Houston (2-13-1).
Eberflus insisted holding out Fields was a medical decision and not an attempt to boost the Bears’ shot at the No. 1 pick.
Brewers acquire RHP Bryse Wilson from Pirates for cash
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash on Wednesday.
It comes a week after the Pirates had designated Wilson for assignment.
Wilson, 25, went 3-9 with a 5.52 ERA while making 20 starts out of 25 appearances last season. He struck out 79 and walked 32 batters in 115 2/3 innings.
He owns a career record of 9-17 with a 5.54 ERA in 56 games, including 43 starts. Wilson has 162 strikeouts and 79 walks in 232 1/3 innings.
Pittsburgh acquired Wilson and right-hander Ricky DeVito from Atlanta in a July 2021 trade that sent right-hander Richard Rodriguez to the Braves.
The Brewers made room for Wilson on the 40-man roster by designating right-hander Trevor Kelley for assignment. Kelley, 30, went 1-0 with a 6.08 ERA in 18 relief appearances last season.
US beats Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semis
SYDNEY — Frances Tiafoe beat Britain’s Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to move the United States into the United Cup mixed teams tournament semifinals.
Tiafoe’s victory gave the Americans an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five Sydney City Final.
It means the U.S. will be among four teams in the semifinal portion of the tournament that begins Friday at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena.
Earlier, world No. 3 Jessica Pegula gave the United States a 2-1 lead by beating Britain’s Harriet Dart 6-2, 6-0.
In the afternoon session, Madison Keys moved the U.S. ahead after rallying from a set down to defeat Katie Swan 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. But world No. 14 Cameron Norrie came back to post a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win against No. 9 Taylor Fritz to level the match.
Pegula and Fritz then won the final mixed doubles match to wrap up the 4-1 U.S. win.
“I think Madi really set the tone with her match,” Pegula said. “I think I did everything really well today. I could feel it. Some days you come out firing and you feel really good. I was honestly trying to settle myself down because I was seeing the ball really well today.”
