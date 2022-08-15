Pablo Carreno Busta wins in Montreal, 1st Masters 1000 title
MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain won the National Bank Open on Sunday, beating eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
The first unseeded winner in the event since Argentina’s Guillermo Canas in 2002, Busta won his seventh ATP Tour title and first Masters 1000 victory.
The 23rd-ranked Carreno Busta improved to 7-5 in final appearances. Hurkacz fell to 5-1.
Unseeded Reilly Opelka reached the final last year in Toronto, then lost to Daniil Medvedev.
Simona Halep wins 3rd National Bank title, needs 3 sets
TORONTO — Simona Halep won the National Bank Open on Sunday for the third time, beating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.
Halep, from Romania, also won the title in 2016 and 2018 when it was called the Rogers Cup. It’s the 24th title of Halep’s career and first since switching to Patrick Mouratoglou as her coach.
The 26-year-old Haddad Maia, who is from Brazil, has never won a tennis tournament at this level before but has rocketed up the WTA Tour’s standings this year.
She upset three seeded players at the National Bank Open: 13th-seeded Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, and 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova in succession.
A year ago, Haddad Maia was ranked 183rd in the world, but entered this week’s tournament No. 24 and will crack the top 20 next week.
Stark claims 3rd LET title and gets LPGA Tour membership
BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland — Maja Stark of Sweden closed with a 10-under 63 on Sunday and won the ISPS Handa World Invitational for her third victory this year on the Ladies European Tour, and this one with an additional perk.
The tournament is co-sanctioned with the LPGA Tour, giving the former Oklahoma State star access to join the LPGA.
Stark started the final round two shots behind Amanda Doherty and quickly seized control with a 31 on the front nine at Galgorm Castle. She had nine birdies through 14 holes and turned a tight race into a rout.
Stark finished at 20-under 271, five shots clear of Allisen Corpuz, who closed with a 68.
The tournament was held at Galgorm Castle and Massereene, played concurrently with an official European tour event. The men and women competed separately but for the same prize fund, with Stark collecting a career-high $225,000 from the $1.5 million purse.
Stark won two times on the LET late last year. She was runner-up (and low female) in the Asian Mixed Stableford, and then captured the Women’s New South Wales Open and the Amundi German Masters.
The 22-year-old Swede had the option of taking immediate LPGA membership or waiting until 2023 for her rookie year. The LPGA Tour has nine tournaments left on its schedule before the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in November.
Japan’s Saka Baba wins US Women’s Amateur in blowout
UNIVERSITY PLACE — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history.
The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay.
Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners.
Baba was one of four amateurs to make the cut in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles, tying for 49th. She shared medalist honors and reached the round of 32 in the U.S. Girls’ Junior at The Club at Olde Stone.
The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Ten championship in April while earning medalist honors.
The margin matched the third-largest in a 36-hole final in the event. Anne Quast Sander set record in 1961, beating Phyllis Preuss 14 and 13. Glenna Collett beat Virginia Van Wie 13 and 12 in 1928, and Babe Didrikson Zaharias routed Clara C. Sherman 11 and 9 in 1946.
Falcons’ top draft pick London sidelined by knee injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons rookie receiver Drake London, the eighth overall draft pick, was held out of practice Sunday after leaving the exhibition opener at Detroit with an injured knee.
Coach Arthur Smith indicated there is no immediate timetable for London’s return to the field.
“It’s nothing that we’re really concerned about long term,” Smith said. “We’ll be smart. He’s had a really good training camp. We hope to get everyone back by the time the regular season rolls around.”
London asked out of Friday’s game after catching a 24-yard pass from Marcus Mariota in the first quarter. He bounced up as soon as he was tackled and showed no signs of a limp as he headed to the sideline.
He went briefly into the medical tent on the sideline and spent the rest of the night watching the game.
Smith said it was too soon to tell if London will miss the rest of the preseason.
“We’ll see and we’ll assess it week to week,” Smith said. “He’s had a really good camp. He’s got his feet wet, and I’m pleased with him.”
London sustained a broken right ankle last year in his final season at USC, but still caught 88 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games. He was chosen Pac-12 offensive player of the year despite missing the Trojans’ last four games.
Rookie linebacker Troy Andersen, a second-round pick, was back on the practice field Sunday after not playing at Detroit.
Defensive end Marlon Davidson, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and cornerbacks Darren Hall and Cornell Armstrong did not participate.
Antron Brown races to first NHRA victory as team owner
TOPEKA, Kan. — Three-time season champion Antron Brown raced to his first victory as a team owner Sunday in the Menards NHRA Nationals.
Brown broke a 30-event drought, beating four-time defending series champion Steve Torrence in the final round for his 69th victory and first since the third race of the 2021 season. The 46-year-old Brown had a 3.902-second run at 309.49 mph at Heartland Motorsports Park.
“We kept our heads down,” Brown said. “We faced a lot of resistance, but this AB Motorsports team, we’re all one unit. I wouldn’t want to do this with anybody else. All the people that have been behind us and supported us, this means so much. It felt so good to get this win. I love it and here we come, baby.”
Bob Tasca III won in Funny Car, Troy Coughlin Jr. in Pro Stock and Joey Gladstone in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Tasca beat 73-year-old John Force in the final with a 3.999 at 316.82 in a Ford Mustang for his second victory of the season and 11th in his career.
Coughlin raced to his second straight victory, topping defending series champion Greg Anderson with a 6.680 at 206.54 in a Chevrolet Camaro.
Gladstone also raced to his second straight victory, beating Eddie Krawiec with a 6.876 at 195.59 on a Suzuki to take the points lead.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel celebrates with surprise shower
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Anyone celebrating a birthday around the Tennessee Titans walks carefully around the team’s headquarters to try and avoid center Ben Jones, who likes to surprise people usually with a pie to the face.
On Sunday, the veteran lineman helped coach Mike Vrabel celebrate his 47th birthday in style.
Jones snuck up behind Vrabel as the coach talked with fans and signed autographs after practice. Jones doused Vrabel with baby powder, turning Vrabel’s head white before the coach could grab a towel to get it off his face.
What Vrabel thought of the cloud of baby powder will have to wait until Monday. The reigning AP NFL Coach of the Year didn’t speak to reporters Sunday; his coordinators took a turn with the media.
Dolphins CB Trill Williams tears ACL in preseason opener
Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams tore his ACL in the team’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Sunday.
During the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ 26-24 home win Saturday, Buccaneers backup quarterback Kyle Trask threw a pass to receiver Deven Thompkins. Williams made the tackle on the play but immediately grabbed his left knee after falling to the ground.
“You hate to see an injury like that for a guy that’s been working as diligently as Trill has,” McDaniel told reporters Sunday.
It isn’t yet clear whether Williams will be placed on the team’s injured reserve list. When asked about it Sunday afternoon, McDaniel was hesitant to say if he would.
“You’re careful not to get ahead of yourself with all the medical opinions that are currently in that process right now,” McDaniel said, “but it does seem severe, and I wouldn’t be completely surprised if that was the case.”
Either way, the Dolphins may look to sign a free agent to add depth and experience at cornerback.
Williams, a second-year player out of Syracuse, was undrafted in 2021 and signed with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent. Williams later joined the Dolphins off waivers.
On a team looking for backup cornerback depth, Williams had performed well in training camp, putting himself in position to be a solid option behind Xavien Howard, Nik Needham and Byron Jones. Jones, who had surgery on his lower left leg in March, remains on the physically unable to perform list.
“It’s one of the hard things about the profession that I really struggle with when I see that happen to someone,” McDaniel said. “He’s proven time and time again that things of that nature won’t keep him back over the long haul. The challenge is to make that thing happen for a good reason and come back stronger and better. But it’s something that hurt the hearts of the whole team, myself included.”
US women’s hockey coach Wroblewski sidelined by COVID-19
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States women’s national hockey team, which will feature 18 returning Olympians, took the ice for the first time Sunday to prepare for the world championships without new coach John Wroblewski, who tested positive for COVID-19.
Wroblewski tested positive Saturday, USA Hockey spokeswoman Melissa Katz said, and will coach remotely while spending a 10-day stretch in self-isolation. Should he be cleared, Wroblewski would travel separately to join the team in Denmark, where the U.S. opens the 10-nation tournament against Japan on Aug. 25.
“The COVID news is unfortunate, but I’ll look at the positive side. I got a great look at the overall picture this week, and now I get to remove myself and process it while still making team decisions,” Wroblewski wrote in a text to The Associated Press.
Before testing positive, Wroblewski had a chance to meet the players at a series of practices last week involving Under-18, college and national team members.
“I’m excited to take this window to create development plans for some of our players that they can start to work on even during the tournament,” he added.
He said another benefit is by having assistant coaches Josh Sciba and Shelley Looney run practice, it will allow them to become more familiar with the systems Wroblewski has introduced, and help further develop their rapport with players.
Villarreal seals return of Argentina midfielder Lo Celso
MADRID — Giovani Lo Celso is returning to Villarreal on another loan from Tottenham, the Spanish club said Sunday.
The Argentina midfielder arrived at Villarreal in the beginning of the year but his initial loan expired at the end of the season.
The 26-year-old Lo Celso was an important player in Unai Emery’s squad that last season reached the semifinals of the Champions League and finished seventh in the Spanish league.
Lo Celso, who previously also played for Paris Saint-Germain and Real Betis, helped Argentina win the Copa America last year.
Villarreal made its season debut on Saturday with a 3-0 win at Valladolid in the Spanish league.
