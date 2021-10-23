Ash Barty done for season, won’t defend her WTA Finals title
BRISBANE, Australia — World No. 1-ranked Ash Barty won’t defend her season-ending WTA Finals title and is done for the year due to continuing COVID-19 travel and quarantine restrictions.
“I wanted to let everyonae know that I won’t be competing in any further tournaments in 2021, including the WTA Finals in Mexico,” Barty said in a statement on Saturday. “It was a difficult decision but I need to prioritize my body and my recovery from our 2021 season.”
Barty hasn’t played since the U.S. Open in September and says her focus now is on preparing for another attempt at winning her home Australian Open in Melbourne in January.
The 25-year-old Barty won five titles this season, including a second major at Wimbledon in July, and is assured of ending as year-end No. 1.
Barty won the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China in 2019 before last year’s edition was not played because of the pandemic.
Simmons out for home opener, still not ready to join 76ers
PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons sat out the Philadelphia 76ers’ home opener on Friday night for personal reasons and the franchise does not know when the three-time All-Star guard will return.
Simmons was suspended for the first game of the season for conduct detrimental to the team after coach Doc Rivers threw him out of practice for refusing to participate in a drill. He returned Friday and addressed the team before the shootaround for the opener against Brooklyn. Rivers said it was a “productive day” and hoped the meeting was a start toward bringing Simmons back into the fold.
“It still doesn’t mean things will work out perfect, or it could,” Rivers said. “I’ve always believed that. I’ve never wavered from that.”
Simmons averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists over four seasons with Philadelphia, which drafted him No. 1 in 2016 out of LSU, where he played only one season. His defining moment as a Sixer came when he passed up a wide-open dunk against Atlanta in the second round of last year’s playoffs that would have tied the game late in Game 7. Simmons took the blame for Philly’s early postseason exit.
Rivers said he didn’t want to predict when Simmons might rejoin the Sixers — if the guard returns at all.
UCLA’s Cronin a winner at the track ahead of hoops opener
LOS ANGELES — UCLA coach Mick Cronin is a winner even before the college basketball season starts next month.
A 3-year-old filly co-owned by Cronin won the $63,000 feature at Santa Anita by three-quarters of a length on Friday.
Sent off at 6-1 odds, So Very Smart paid $14.40, $6.40 and $8.20
The victory, worth $37,800, increased So Very Smart’s career earnings to $84,860, with two wins in seven starts. Cronin and his Boom Racing own the filly in partnership with three other stables.
Trained by Doug O’Neill and ridden by Abel Cedillo, So Very Smart ran six furlongs in 1:11.16.
So Very Smart overhauled leader Rain Diva a sixteenth of a mile from the finish, holding off Smoothlikebuttah at the wire.
So Very Smart won her first career race on Oct. 16 by 6¼ lengths.
The second-ranked Bruins open the season on Nov. 9.
Virus keeps Kingsbury from practice as Cards prep for Texans
TEMPE, Ariz. — Linebacker Chandler Jones was back at the Arizona’s practice facility on Friday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury was not.
The undefeated Cardinals are still sifting through COVID-19 issues as they prepare to face the Houston Texans on Sunday. Arizona’s trying to push to 7-0 for the first time since 1974.
Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, Jones and defensive linemen Zach Allen and Corey Peters all missed last week’s 37-14 win over the Cleveland Browns after testing positive on the virus. So far, only Turner and Jones have returned.
Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Kingsbury is “getting better by the day” and the team is still hoping he’d be cleared by Sunday. Joseph added that if Kingsbury’s not available, the Cardinals would go with a similar plan as last week’s game in Cleveland, where Joseph was in charge of the defense and assistant receviers coach Spencer Whipple called the offensive plays.
Kingsbury has been able to handle all the offensive meetings virtually from his home.
Pens’ star Crosby: still no timetable for return from injury
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby still isn’t sure when he will be cleared to return after he had left wrist surgery last month.
Crosby skated with his teammates for more than an hour Friday in the latest step in his recovery from surgery in early September. The team announced at the time of the procedure that Crosby would miss a minimum of six weeks. The six-week mark passed on Wednesday with Crosby still inching his way back.
The three-time Stanley Cup winner has been dealing with pain in the wrist off and on since shortly after the 2014 Olympics. He initially hoped offseason rest would give it time to heal properly, a strategy that worked for him during previous summers. But as training camp for the 2021-22 season loomed with symptoms still lingering, he opted to have surgery in hopes of fixing the problem for good.
“So I think we all felt like it was something I wouldn’t have got through this season if I didn’t take care of it,” Crosby said. “Unfortunately end up missing some time here early, but I guess the other side of that was missing a lot more games, probably, in the middle of the year.”
Crosby called surgery the “last resort,” but felt it became unavoidable this time around. He said the procedure was different from the arthroscopic surgery he had on the wrist on Aug. 31, 2020.
“It was something I was able to manage (for years),” he said. “There were points where it bugged me more than others. You just get used to it. ... It became more and more of a factor last year and then into the summer. Just had to take care of it.”
The next part of Crosby’s recovery will be figuring out when the wrist is good enough to handle a heavy load of faceoffs. He typically takes 20 to 25 a game, a movement that can put a lot of pressure on the joint.
Two South Koreans tied for lead at home LPGA tournament
BUSAN, South Korea — Hee Jeong Lim shot a 6-under 66 and first-round leader Na Rin An a 69 to leave the South Korean players tied for the lead after two rounds of the LPGA Tour’s BMW Ladies Championship on Friday.
Lim and An had 11-under totals of 133 on the par-72 LPGA International Busan course.
American Danielle Kang shot 68 and In Gee Chun 69 and were tied for third, one stroke behind.
Jin Young Ko missed extending an LPGA scoring record on Thursday but started a new one on Friday.
Ko had 14 straight rounds in the 60s, tying her with Annika Sorenstam (2005) and So Yeon Ryu (2015-17) for the most in tour history, going into the first round. But Ko finished with a 1-under 71 on Thursday.
On Friday, Ko moved back into contention with a bogey-free 64 to leave her in fifth place, two behind the leaders.
Masters champion Matsuyama takes 2nd-round lead at Zozo
CHIBA, Japan — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama overcame cold temperatures and often steady rain showers to shoot a 2-under 68 Friday and take a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship.
Matsuyama, who trailed by a stroke after the first round following a 64 on the par-70, 7,041-yard Narashino Country Club course, had a two-round total of 8-under 132.
Temperatures dropped to as low as 12 degrees Celsius (53 Fahrenheit) late in the second round.
Cameron Tringale birdied his final hole for a 66 and was in second place. Matt Wallace birdied his final three holes for a 69 and tied for third with Brendale Steele (68), two behind Matsuyama.
Joaquin Niemann shot 71 after an opening 64 and was tied for fifth, three strokes behind.
“It was tough, I couldn’t feel my hands and it was really cold,” said Niemann, who bogeyed his first two holes.
Matsuyama made his shot of the day Friday from heavy rough on the eighth hole — his 17th — putting his low shot about 20 feet from the pin before watching his birdie putt drift just right, On his final hole, he left another birdie putt short.
Oklahoma St. coach Gundy agrees to perpetual 5-year deal
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has agreed to a new contract that will keep him on a perpetual five-year deal at his alma mater.
The OSU/A&M Board of Regents has approved the recommendation from Oklahoma State president Dr. Kayse Shrum and Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg. The school announced the agreement on Friday in a news release that stated further terms will be provided at a later date.
Gundy has a career record of 143-67 in 17 seasons and has led the program to 15 consecutive bowl games. The 54-year-old ex-Oklahoma State quarterback has coached the Cowboys to four New Year’s Six bowl games since 2010, and the Cowboys have reached The Associated Press Top 10 poll in 10 seasons since 2008, including this season.
The eighth-ranked Cowboys take a 6-0 record into Saturday’s game at Iowa State.
FBI looking for players victimized by Connecticut AAU coach
The FBI has identified “quite a few” sexual abuse victims of a former Connecticut girl’s AAU basketball coach and authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding others, an official said Friday.
Danny Lawhorn, 30, of Hartford, faces both state sexual assault and federal child enticement charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of three girls who played for the Bria Holmes Elite program between 2017 and this year.
The federal charges allege that in June he assaulted a player from overseas who was staying at the Hartford home that Lawhorn shared with Holmes, a former WNBA player, and the couple’s child.
Two other former players in the Holmes Elite program have come forward to say they were abused by Lawhorn in 2017 and 2019, federal prosecutors said. All three girls, who were under the age of 18 at the time, said Lawhorn asked for a massage before he sexually assaulted them, according to court documents.
Aristos Papadacos, a special agent with the FBI’s New Haven office, said at a news conference Friday they are asking for any other victims to come forward and contact them through a speci
Louisville, women’s hoops coach agree to contract extension
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sixth-ranked Louisville and women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz have agreed to a contract extension through 2028.
Financial terms were not released. Walz’s previous deal was extended in 2018 through the 2024-25 season. Athletic director Vince Tyra said in a release that he was “excited” about the extension. The AD cited continuity in Walz’s coaching staff as key to the program’s status as a national championship contender and said the extension would solidify that continuity.
Louisville will begin the season on Nov. 12 against national runner-up Arizona in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Domestic leagues eye review of Champions League 2024 changes
GENEVA — UEFA’s plans for overhauling the Champions League could still be reviewed, the group that represents European domestic leagues said Friday, adding that it may challenge some details that favor storied clubs.
UEFA approved changes in April that would replace the current Champions League format — which has a six-game group stage — with a single league table guaranteeing each team 10 games against 10 different opponents starting in the 2024-25 season.
However, the 33-nation European Leagues group now hopes to revive its long-standing objections to the Champions League taking more revenue and fixture space in the crowded soccer calendar.
The leagues hope UEFA will cut back on the 10-game Champions League format and object to giving two wild-card entries to teams from major leagues who don’t qualify on merit, saying those spots should instead go to domestic title winners from mid-ranking countries.
“We do think that changes will be made,” said European Leagues managing director Jacco Swart, adding UEFA had promised “a second phase of the process.”
UEFA has set a mid-December target to finalize the 2024-25 changes, which could also see a final-four mini tournament rather than the traditional two-leg semifinals.
Suns respond to potential investigation, deny racism, sexism
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns released a statement regarding a potential media investigation into the workplace culture of the franchise, denying that the organization or owner Robert Sarver have a history of racism or sexism.
The statement sent Friday said the organization is aware that ESPN is working on a story accusing the organization of misconduct on a “variety of topics.” The Suns responded by saying they were “completely baseless claims” and “documentary evidence in our possession and eyewitness accounts directly contradict the reporter’s accusations, and we are preparing our response to his questions.”
Sarver — a Phoenix businessman — has owned the Suns since 2004.
Suns general manager James Jones, who is Black, said in the team’s response: “None of what’s been said describes the Robert Sarver I know, respect and like – it just doesn’t.”
Alexandrova beats Sabalenka to reach Kremlin Cup semifinals
MOSCOW — Aryna Sabalenka’s first tournament since testing positive for the coronavirus ended after only two matches.
The second-ranked Belarusian lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 Friday in the quarterfinals of the Kremlin Cup.
Alexandrova will face Maria Sakkari in the semifinals.
Sabalenka was playing in her first tournament since reaching the semifinals of the U.S. Open last month. She then missed the tournament in Indian Wells, California, after a positive test for the coronavirus.
In Moscow, Sabalenka had a first-round bye and beat Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round.
Sakkari booked her semifinal spot by beating Simona Halep 6-4, 6-4 after holding off a late surge from the Romanian, who broke back twice from 5-1 down in the second set.
Also, Garbine Muguruza was beaten 6-1, 6-1 in just 48 minutes to Anett Kontaveit after the two-time Grand Slam champion lost three consecutive service games at the end of the first set and start of the second.
Kontaveit is into her fifth semifinal of the year as she seeks to win a third title in as many months after winning the Cleveland tournament in August and Ostrava in September.
Kontaveit plays Marketa Vondrousova, who upset fourth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-2.
In the men’s draw, local fans are guaranteed to see a Russian finalist after Aslan Karatsev and Karen Khachanov each won their quarterfinal matches in straight sets and now meet in the semifinals. Karatsev won 6-4, 6-3 against experienced Frenchman Gilles Simon and Khachanov defeated John Millman 7-6, 7-6 (4).
Two-time Kremlin Cup champion Marin Cilic swept past Pedro Martinez 6-1, 6-2 to set up a semifinal meeting with Ricardas Berankis, who beat Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 7-6 (1).
California’s Brooksby, 20, clinches Next Gen Finals berth
ANTWERP, Belgium — Qualifier Jenson Brooksby locked up a berth in the Next Gen Finals for the top 21-and-under players on the ATP Tour by reaching the semifinals in Antwerp with a 7-5 6-0 victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Friday.
Brooksby, a 20-year-old from California currently ranked a career-best 70th, reached the final four at an ATP tournament for the third time this season. This already has been a breakthrough year for Brooksby, who finished 2020 ranked outside the top 300 and took a set off Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open before losing their fourth-round match.
Brooksby will turn 21 on Tuesday.
Eight men get to compete at the Next Gen Finals, which are scheduled to be held Nov. 9-13 in Milan after being called off a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Next up for Brooksby at the indoor hard-court tournament in Antwerp will be a match against No. 2 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina on Saturday.
Schwartzman, a French Open semifinalist in 2020, followed up his win against three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray by beating American qualifier Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 6-2.
Saint-Etienne salvages draw in game delayed by thrown flares
PARIS — Mickael Nade scored an injury-time equalizer as Saint-Etienne came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home against Angers on Friday in a French league game that was delayed after the host’s angry fans threw flares onto the field to protest the team’s poor results.
The kickoff was pushed back by about one hour after multiple burning flares were thrown from the stands, with both teams returning to their dressing rooms while officials debated whether to call the game off. Fans also unfurled a banner calling for Saint-Etienne coach Claude Puel to be fired, with the team still winless and in last place going into the game.
When the game finally started, Angers took a 2-0 lead after Ismael Traore netted in the 28th minute and Angelo Fulgini added the second in the 56th. But Whabi Khazri curled in a superb free kick for Saint-Etienne in the 61st and Nade delivered the last-gasp equalizer by heading in from close range following a corner.
That led to Puel screaming out loud in delight on the sidelines — although it remains unclear whether the point will be enough to save his job.
Zhang Boheng wins all-around final at gymnastics worlds
KITAKYUSHU, Japan — Zhang Boheng of China edged Olympic champion Daiki Hashimoto on Friday to win the gold medal in the men’s all-around at the gymnastics world championships.
Zhang, who didn’t qualify for China’s team for this summer’s Olympics, held a slim lead over local favorite Hashimoto heading into the final apparatus, the horizontal bar — an event Hashimoto won at the Tokyo Games.
Zhang scored 14.800 points while Hashimoto received 15.133 but it wasn’t enough to erase the deficit and the 21-year-old Zhang finished with 87.981 overall points to 87.964 for Hashimoto.
“This is my first time to take part in the world championships and the first time to win the all-around title for my country,” Zhang said. “I was nervous waiting for the scores to appear because it was so close, such a high-level competition.”
Zhang became the first Chinese men’s all-around world champion since Xiao Ruoteng in 2017.
Illia Kovtun of Ukraine was third with 84.899 points followed by Yul Moldauer of the United States with 84.365.
AP sources: Southern Miss accepts invite to join Sun Belt
Southern Mississippi accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference on Friday, dealing another blow to Conference USA, which already had six members announce their departures this week.
Two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that Southern Miss had agreed to leave a conference it helped found in 1995 and join the Sun Belt at a date to be determined.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the Sun Belt was not yet prepared to make an announcement and was still working on more expansion moves that it did not want to address publicly.
Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill did not immediately return a message left by The AP.
Udoka: Celtics haven’t talked to Kanter about Tibet comments
BOSTON — Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Friday night that he hasn’t talked to center Enes Kanter about the player’s criticism of the Chinese government that led to the team’s games being pulled off television there.
“We know it’s out there,” Udoka said before the team’s home opener against the Toronto Raptors. “He is very passionate about a lot of things and he has the freedom to say what he wants. That’s above my department.”
In a series of social media posts, Kanter proclaimed his support for Tibetan independence and called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “dictator.” Kanter also wore shoes with the phrase “Free Tibet” on them during the New York Knicks game on Wednesday.
“More than 150 Tibetan people have burned themselves alive!! — hoping that such an act would raise more awareness about Tibet,” he wrote on Twitte r. “I stand with my Tibetan brothers and sisters, and I support their calls for Freedom.”
Chinese broadcaster Tencent did not show the Celtics’ opener against the Knicks on streaming services that typically air the games, an apparent response to Kanter’s statements.
Easton leads as Mallorca Open suspended due to darkness
SANTA PONSA, Spain — Bryce Easton was leading the Mallorca Open on Friday when the second round was suspended because of darkness on the Mediterranean island.
Easton had a four-shot lead when play was stopped with the South African still to finish the 18th hole. Easton was 4 under on the windy day at the Santa Ponsa course after making four birdies to go with one bogey on the par-4 14th. That took him to 11 under overall.
“Overall, very happy with how today went,” Easton said. “There were a lot of cross winds. ... It was a tricky day.”
First-round leader Jeff Winther of Denmark was four shots back after a 1-over 71, tied for second with Spanish trio Álvaro Quiros, Sebastián García and Jorge Campillo, who all finished their second round.
Another seven golfers are another shot back.
The second round will resume at 9 a.m. local time on Saturday.
The Mallorca Open is the third and final event of the European Tour’s Spain swing.
Steven Alker leads PGA Tour Champions’ playoff opener
RICHMOND, Va. — Steven Alker shot a 9-under 63 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three PGA Tour Champions playoff events.
Alker had a bogey-free round on The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course, making nine birdies in a 12-hole stretch from No. 12 to No. 5. The 50-year-old New Zealander is 55th in the season standings.
“It’s a new chapter for me coming from Korn Ferry and playing with those young guys — big, strong, hitting it forever,” Alker said. “So in places I was competitive out there, but I’m kind of maybe a little more competitive out here. My game’s just coming around at the right time. You’ve still got to play golf and shoot the scores.”
Steve Flesch was a stroke back. He closed with a birdie on the par-4 18th.
“I’ve been putting great and I’m not overthinking anything, which is the magic deal,” Flesch said. “I literally am playing golf like I played basketball. When I got the ball, I just shot it, and that’s how I’m playing golf. I’m taking like one look with the putter and I’m going. I’m not giving myself any time to clutter up my melon.”
Charles Schwab Cup points leader Bernhard Langer, the 2017 winner in Richmond, was three strokes back at 66 with Bob Estes, Stephen Ames, Doug Barron and Matt Gogel.
Hamilton-Verstappen’s Formula 1 duel hits the track in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton were both quicker than Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in Friday’s first practice for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix.
Bottas was fastest in the first session as Hamilton and Verstappen went 2-3. The Mercedes power surge on a track where its cars have dominated shows the work Verstappen must do Sunday to hold his slim championship lead. Verstappen leads Hamilton by six points with six races to go.
The Texas race is the first of a two-part swing in North America as the series heads next week to Mexico City. Both races were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
Mercedes has dominated the Austin track, winning five times since it opened in 2012. Hamilton has won four of those races and teammate Bottas won in 2019.
Verstappen is chasing his first championship. Hamilton has seven. An eighth would push Hamilton ahead of Michael Schumacher for the most in series history.
‘Equal chances’: World Cup skiing has balanced schedule
SÖLDEN, Austria — Alpine skiing heads into its Olympic season this weekend with the first World Cup races of a 37-event schedule that looks more balanced than in previous years.
Both the men’s and the women’s calendars include 18 speed races and 18 technical events, plus one parallel competition.
It should make for a more level playing field, after slaloms and giant slaloms used to significantly outnumber super-G and downhill races, thus favoring technical specialists over speed racers for the overall World Cup title.
“It can be interesting because now it is the same in all disciplines. Who wants to fight for the overall, I think, must ski well in both (tech and speed),” said Petra Vlhova, who starts the defense of her first overall title at a giant slalom on the Rettenbach glacier on Saturday.
The men open with a GS on the same hill the following day. The World Cup season culminates with the finals in March in Courchevel and Méribel, the French resorts hosting the 2023 world championships, and is interrupted in February for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
While French racer Alexis Pinturault is regarded by many as a favorite to successfully defend the men’s title, Mikaela Shiffrin is widely expected to be a main contender for the women’s title again after the American standout announced her return to speed races, having reduced her schedule almost exclusively to slalom and GS last year.
