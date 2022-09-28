Chargers place WR Guyton on IR, claim LB Tuszka off waivers
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers placed wide receiver Jalen Guyton on injured reserve and claimed outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka off waivers on Tuesday.
Tuszka made his first NFL start for the Tennessee Titans in last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, getting two tackles. Tuszka was a seventh-round pick by Denver in 2020 and also played for Pittsburgh and Tennessee.
Guyton, in his fourth season with the Chargers, suffered a torn ACL on the final possession of last week's 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had two receptions for 64 yards in the game, including a 54-yard catch in the third quarter.
William Byron penalized for hit on Hamlin that NASCAR missed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR on Tuesday docked William Byron 25 points and fined him $50,000 for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin in a retaliatory move missed by scoring officials.
The penalty dropped Byron to eight points below the cutline heading into Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. The Hendrick Motorsports driver had been 17 points to the good, and third in the standings, before the penalty.
NASCAR on Tuesday also fined Ty Gibbs $75,000 and docked 23XI Racing 25 owner points for what it called “retaliatory vehicle contact on pit road with crew members/officials in close proximity; second offense" in Sunday's race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Gibbs was racing off pit road when he retaliated against Ty Dillon, who had nearly collided with Gibbs as he Gibbs was pulling out his pit stall. After swerving to avoid Dillon, Gibbs attempted to door-slam Dillon and pushed Dillon’s car close to a NASCAR official on pit road.
The Gibbs incident drew a larger monetary fine and a Tuesday apology from Joe Gibbs' grandson.
“I have to have a better understanding of the situation and my surroundings,” Gibbs wrote on social media. “I'm thankful no one was injured and will learn from it.”
Ravens release DB Daryl Worley after he was inactive Sunday
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens released defensive back Daryl Worley on Tuesday.
The Ravens also announced they had signed guard Zack Johnson and linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to the practice squad and released wide receiver Makai Polk and cornerback T.J. Carrie from the practice squad.
Worley played for the Ravens in Week 2 against Miami but was inactive Sunday at New England. This is his seventh NFL season.
Baltimore hosts Buffalo on Sunday.
Browns' star Garrett suffers sprain, banged up in car crash
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and minor cuts when he flipped his Porsche in a frightening single-car accident on Monday.
Garrett, who spent several hours being treated at a hospital, rolled his car on a rural road following practice. He was driving with an unidentified female passenger, who was also taken for emergency care.
Despite his many injuries, Garrett has not yet been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons (1-2).
Browns executive Andrew Berry said Tuesday night the team was “thankful that Myles, his passenger and no other parties were seriously injured in the single-car accident yesterday.”
The team said its doctors concluded Garrett injured his shoulder, biceps and had some “minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts.”
“Myles didn’t suffer any fractures and has also cleared concussion protocol,” Berry said in a statement. "Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity. Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week.”
Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release that troopers arrived at the scene of the accident to find Garrett's damaged car on the side of the road after it appeared to flip over several times.
Garrett had been driving on State Road in Sharon Township while traveling south after he left the team’s headquarters in Berea, Ohio.
The highway patrol doesn't suspect impairment from drugs or alcohol. Garrett and his passenger were both wearing seat belts in his Porsche 911 Turbo S. The crash is still under investigation.
Boise State QB Bachmeier set to hit transfer portal
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier intends to transfer with the Broncos off to a disappointing 2-2 start.
A spokesman for Boise State confirmed Tuesday that Bachmeier has filed paperwork to initiate the process of transferring. Bachmeier told ESPN he wants to find a situation that will allow him to win games and prepare for the NFL.
Bachmeier will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Boise State coach Andy Avalos said Tuesday that Taylen Green will be the starting quarterback for Friday's game against San Diego State.
Bachmeier has played in 29 career games at Boise State. His best season was last year, when he threw for 3,079 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Bachmeier has started all four games this season for the Broncos, but he had seen some of his playing time taken by Green. Bachmeier was just 13 of 34 passing for 93 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' loss to UTEP last Friday.
A day later, Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough was fired and replaced for the rest of the season by former Boise State and NFL head coach Dirk Koetter.
Jets place LT George Fant on IR with knee injury
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets placed left tackle George Fant on injured reserve Tuesday, the latest injury to hit a reshuffled offensive line.
Fant is dealing with a left knee injury and was replaced by Conor McDermott early in the second half of the Jets' 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.
It has been a rough start to the season for Fant, who was initially slated to start at left tackle but had to slide to the right side when Mekhi Becton was lost for the year with a knee injury. The Jets then signed veteran Duane Brown to play left tackle — but he's on injured reserve for at least another week with a shoulder injury, prompting Fant to move back to the left side.
All the injuries have also forced Max Mitchell, a fourth-rounder from Louisiana who was viewed as a developmental player, into starting at right tackle.
The Jets also signed offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi to the active roster from Houston's practice squad, and added offensive Mike Remmers to the practice squad.
Ogbuehi was a first-round pick of the Bengals in 2015, but hasn't started a game since 2020.
Remmers was most recently with Kansas City, where he started two games last season.
New York also released wide receiver/kick returner Diontae Spencer from the practice squad.
The news on Fant comes as quarterback Zach Wilson could make his season debut after being sidelined since injuring his right knee in the preseason opener at Philadelphia on Aug. 12. Wilson had a bone bruise and arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus.
Coach Robert Saleh said Monday the Jets were still awaiting clearance from Wilson's doctor before knowing if the second-year quarterback would start Sunday at Pittsburgh or Joe Flacco.
Pegasus on Jan. 28, Florida Derby on April 1 at Gulfstream
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Gulfstream Park announced the schedule for the 2022-23 Championship Meet, highlighted by the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational on Jan. 28.
Also on Pegasus day: The $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational, as well as the $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf.
Gulfstream's top Kentucky Derby prep race, the $1 million Florida Derby, will be run on April 1 as part of a card with 10 stakes races. Other top 3-year-old preps at Gulfstream in early 2023 include the $150,000 Mucho Macho Man on Jan. 1, the $250,000 Holy Bull on Feb. 4 and the $400,000 Fountain of Youth on March 4.
The Pegasus is returning for a seventh time. The format has changed several times in the race's infancy; the purse structure for the Pegasus World Cup no longer requires owners to put up $1 million apiece for a spot in the starting gate for what was, at its inception, the world's richest race with a purse that reached $16 million.
This much has remained constant: Winning the Pegasus changes a horse's resume. No Pegasus winner has ever finished worse than sixth in the yearlong earnings among North American horses, and two past winners — Arrogate and Gun Runner — are two of the three highest-earning thoroughbreds in U.S. history.
Gulfstream's Championship Meet runs from Dec. 26 through April 2, featuring 60 stakes races, 35 of them graded, and worth a combined $13.6 million.
Bears place receiver Pringle on IR because of calf injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle will miss at least four games because of a calf injury after the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday.
Pringle left in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Houston Texans, after catching one pass for 11 yards. He has two receptions for 33 yards after signing with Chicago in the offseason.
The Bears also signed linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster.
Chicago (2-1) visits the New York Giants this week.
Qatar tests out massive bus fleet ahead of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — Qatar has tested out a massive fleet of buses ahead of next month's World Cup, when an estimated 1.2 million soccer fans will descend on the small Gulf nation, an official said Tuesday.
Thani Al Zarraa, who is overseeing transport preparations, said some 4,000 buses will be used during the monthlong tournament, which begins Nov. 20. That includes 3,000 buses acquired for the World Cup on top of a pre-existing fleet of around 1,000, he said.
Of the new buses, around 700 will be electric, he told The Associated Press. Fans can also use Qatar's Metro rail system.
The bus fleet will shuttle passengers between main transport hubs and the eight stadiums where the matches will be held. Authorities held tests over the weekend involving some 1,800 buses without passengers.
Transport will be free for holders of the Hayya card issued by the government, which is required for entry to stadiums. An accompanying app has a feature in which fans can plan their journeys.
All visitors to Qatar, even those not planning to attend the matches, will need a Hayya card to enter the country from Nov. 1 to Jan. 23. Cardholders will also be able to enter the United Arab Emirates and Oman.
This will be the first World Cup hosted by an Arab or Muslim nation. Qatar, a small emirate in the Persian Gulf, is among the wealthiest countries on earth thanks to its massive natural gas reserves.
NCAA puts Memphis on 3 years' probation, no tourney ban
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand on Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Penny Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban.
The IARP issued only its second decision Tuesday, with cases involving Louisiana State, Arizona, Kansas and Louisville still on the group's docket.
The NCAA had accused Memphis of four Level I and two Level II violations, considered the most serious infractions, and a total of seven alleged violations including lack of institutional control, head coach responsibility and failure to monitor.
The IARP ruled that Memphis failed to monitor Hardaway as an athletics booster, provided impermissible benefits and other benefits to recruits. The panel also ruled that Memphis failed to cooperate with the investigation by delaying handing over requested documents.
The NCAA investigation started in May 2019 and continued into February 2021, with an amended notice of allegations sent to Memphis in July 2021.
The probe began over the recruitment and the short time that James Wiseman spent at Memphis after receiving $11,500 from Hardaway in 2017. That's when Hardaway was coach at East High School in Memphis. He wasn't hired as Memphis' coach until March 2018, and Wiseman committed to the Tigers in November 2018.
