Jasmyne Spencer’s goal gives Angel City a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Current
KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Jasmyne Spencer’s goal in the 67th minute gave Angel City a 1-0 victory over the Kansas City Current in the National Women’s Soccer League on Friday night.
Spencer’s left-footed shot from the right side went into the far corner and well out of Current goalkeeper Adrianna Franch’s reach.
Angel City, coming off a 2-1 win over OL Reign last weekend, is undefeated in its last 10 matches across all competitions. The team moved into seventh in the league standings with the win.
Kansas City had three wins and a pair of draws over its last five matches in all competitions and was mired in 11th in the standings.
Franch stopped Paige Nielsen’s shot off a free kick in the 11th minute. Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson, making her first regular-season start, saved an attempt from Kristen Hamilton in the 25th.
Franch made another dramatic save on Sydney Leroux’s shot in the 83rd minute.
Kansas City’s Michelle Cooper was handed a yellow card in the first half. Because of yellow card accumulation, she will miss the Current’s next regular-season game.
Perrine Delacour holds onto Portland Classic lead with another bogey-free round
PORTLAND, Ore. — Perrine Delacour held onto the Portland Classic lead Friday with another bogey-free round at Columbia Edgewater, shooting a 5-under 67 in perfect conditions a day after opening with a 63 in the rain.
“You had to adjust for the pins, especially on the wedges,” Delacour said. “But it was definitely nicer. I mean, even though the bag is still wet from yesterday, but it was definitely nicer to be in shorts and polos instead of rain gear.”
Winless on the LPGA Tour, the 29-year-old Frenchwoman took a one-stroke lead over Linn Grant into the weekend on the tree-lined layout just south of the Columbia River.
“I just kept patient,” Delacour said. “I mean, of course, coming from a leader on the first day, shooting 9 under, you know you’re not going to shoot twice 9 under.”
Delacour has five top-10s in 11 seasons on the LPGA Tour, with her career best a third-place finish in the 2020 Women’s Australian Open.
Grant, the 24-year-old Swede who won the Dana Open in July in Ohio for her first LPGA Tour title, followed an opening 65 with a 66 to get to 13 under.
Megan Khang, coming off her first tour victory Sunday in Vancouver, British Columbia, was 12 under after her second 66.
Monday qualifier Chanettee Wannasaen (66) was 10 under with Ally Ewing (65), Elizabeth Szokol (66), Charley Hull (67), Ruoning Yin (64), Madelene Sagstrom (67) and Gina Kim (70).
US Open defending champs and No. 1 seeds Krejcikova and Siniakova knocked out in women’s doubles
NEW YORK — Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, the top-seeded team and the defending U.S. Open women’s doubles champions, were knocked out of the tournament Friday in the second round.
They lost 6-2, 6-3 to fellow Czechs Marketa Vondrousova, the Wimbledon singles champion, and Barbora Strycova, who won the doubles title at the All England Club.
Krejcikova and Siniakova completed a career Grand Slam with their victory last year at Flushing Meadows. That capped a dominant season in the major tournaments, winning all three they played. They were unable to defend their 2021 French Open title after Krejcikova tested positive for COVID-19.
Strycova came out of retirement this year after giving birth to a son and teamed with Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan to win their second Wimbledon doubles title.
The loss by Krejcikova and Siniakova leaves the third-seeded team of Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula as the highest seeds left in the tournament. No. 2 Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter were upset in the first round.
MLB won’t extend the pitch clock for the posteason
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is keeping the pitch clock the same for the postseason as it was for the regular season, brushing aside complaints from some players.
Following an MLB executive council meeting this week, the commissioner’s office informed the competition committee there will be no change, a decision first reported by Sports Illustrated. The competition committee adopted the clock ahead of the 2023 season along with restrictions on defensive shifts and larger bases.
The clock is set at 15 seconds with no runners on base and 20 seconds when there are runners.
The average time of a nine-inning game has dropped from 3 hours, 10 minutes in 2021 to 3:04 last year, when the PitchCom electronic signaling device was introduced, and to 2:39 so far this season. That is on track to be the fastest since 1984.
The average has crept up from 2:37 in April to 2:38 in May, 2:39 in June and 2:41 in both July and August.
Clock violations have averaged 0.48 per game, dropping from 0.71 in April to 0.57 in May, 0.41 in June, 0.38 in July and 0.29 in August.
Nine-inning postseason games last year averaged 3:23, including 3:24 for the World Series.
Ryan Preece cleared to race Darlington after scary Daytona crash last week
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Ryan Preece has been cleared to race in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway after his frightening crash at Daytona a week ago.
Preece announced his status Friday on social media, posting a video that included shots of the crash underneath the words, “See you at @TooToughToTame,” one of Darlington’s nicknames.
The Stewart-Haas Racing driver went airborne last Saturday night and rolled over more than 10 times before coming to rest. He then got out of the damaged machine and walk off without any apparent injuries.
Preece was checked out and released at the track and checked again by doctors during the week to make sure there was no lingering damage from the accident.
NASCAR will start its playoff run at Darlington on Sunday night. Preece is not among the 16 drivers chasing a championship.
NC State safety Ashford headed back to Raleigh a day after frightening injury
HARTFORD, Conn. — North Carolina State safety Rakeim Ashford was cleared to return to Raleigh on Friday, a day after being taken off the field on a stretcher during the Wolfpack’s season-opening win over UConn.
Medical tests on Ashford came back “normal” on Friday and the 6-foot-1 grad student was being released from a Hartford hospital, team spokeswoman Annabelle Myers said in an email.
Ashford, a transfer from Jones College in Mississippi, was hit late by a UConn player at the end of a kickoff return with 1:54 left in the third quarter. He went down and lay motionless for about 10 minutes as both teams knelt and watched emergency crews work on him.
A cart was brought onto the field, but not used. Ashford was eventually strapped to a stretcher and wheeled off the field.
UConn’s Isiah Davis was called for unnecessary roughness for the blindside hit on the play.
The Wolfpack went on to score a touchdown on the ensuing drive to take a 24-14 lead and won by that score.
Rashada throws for two TDs, Arizona State earns storm-delayed win over Southern Utah
TEMPE, Ariz. — Jaden Rashada threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns, and Arizona State withstood a more than two-hour weather delay to beat Southern Utah 24-21 early Friday in coach Kenny Dillingham’s coaching debut.
The Sun Devils (1-0) were in control in the first half, taking a 21-7 lead on Rashada’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Troy Omeire through a dust storm.
Thunderstorms followed the dust and the game was delayed, steady rain still falling when play resumed.
With a few hundred fans remaining in the stands, the Sun Devils got stuck in the mud against an FCS opponent.
Southern Utah had a 68-yard reception negated by a targeting penalty early in the third quarter, but Justin Miller later hit Isaiah Wooden on a 52-yard reception. Miller then found a wide-open Zach Mitchell for a 17-yard TD that pulled the Thunderbirds within 21-14.
Arizona State’s offense stagnating Elijah Badger’s 81-yard kickoff return gave the Sun Devils a first-and-goal from the 6 late in the third quarter. Three holding calls later — one that negated a touchdown — Dario Longhetto kicked a 38-yard field goal.
The Sun Devils stalled again and Southern Utah’s George Ramirez returned Jordan Washington’s blocked punt 47 yards for a touchdown that pulled the Thunderbirds within 24-21.
Arizona State then ground out the clock by getting the ball to Cam Skattebo. The Sacramento State transfer had 71 yards and a touchdown rushing, with four catches for 41 yards.
The Sun Devils have won 24 straight home openers, the third-longest active streak in the FBS, behind Florida (33) and Oklahoma State (27).
Chad Green poised to make Blue Jays debut after rehabbing from Tommy John surgery
Chad Green was reinstated from the 60-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.
The reliever joined the Blue Jays for the first time after undergoing Tommy John surgery with the New York Yankees last season.
After seven years with the Yankees, the 32-year-old Green signed an $8.5 million, two-year contract with Toronto in the offseason. He was 33-22 with a 3.17 ERA and 11 saves in 272 major league games, including 24 starts.
Green had a 1.46 ERA in 12.1 innings of work between Class A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo this season. The right-hander struck out 15 and walked one.
Toronto also recalled infielder Spencer Horwitz from Buffalo before Friday night’s game at Colorado. Right-hander Hagen Danner was placed on the 60-day IL with a left oblique strain.
Sale of the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars to group led by MLB’s Cubs co-owner is finalized
CHICAGO — The National Women’s Soccer League formally approved the sale of the Chicago Red Stars to an ownership group led by Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts.
The league’s Board of Governors unanimously approved the $60 million deal Friday.
Ricketts and her family have owned the Cubs since 2009. She is also a minority owner of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky.
The new Red Stars ownership group also includes Debra Cafaro, chairman and CEO of Ventas and a partner in the Pittsburgh Penguins ownership group; Impact Engine CEO Jessica Droste Yagan; Laura Desmond, chair and CEO of smartly.io; Sidney Dillard, a partner at Chicago’s Loop Capital; and others.
“Collectively, we are committed to empowering our great athletes, rewarding our loyal fans, and continuing to build on the NWSL’s exponential growth. We are in the early days of the work of building a championship organization on and off the pitch,” Ricketts said in an open letter to fans Friday.
The Red Stars were put up for sale in December by owner Arnim Whisler, who faced criticism from fans and players stemming from a misconduct and abuse scandal that rocked the league in 2021. Chicago coach Rory Dames, who was accused of verbal and emotional abuse, resigned and was subsequently banned from the league.
Commissioner Jessica Berman hailed the “new chapter” for the Red Stars.
“These talented and accomplished owners, successful in business, sports, and leaders in the Chicago community, are committed to investing the resources necessary to take the Chicago Red Stars to the next level and enable the NWSL to continue our collective growth,” Berman said in a statement.
Hartford USL team says league refuses to reschedule game despite COVID-19 outbreak
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford’s USL team says the league refuses to reschedule its game Saturday despite an outbreak of COVID-19 that has sidelined 10 players.
The Hartford Athletic soccer team posted on social media that those 10 players tested positive for the virus this week. That will leave the team with just 12 available players for its game at Tampa Bay, none of them goalkeepers.
The team said despite asking the league and the Rowdies to reschedule, they have been told the game will go on.
“We are beyond disappointed in this decision, which is in no way aligned with the spirit of competition and fails to put the best interests of the players, staff and fans first,” Hartford Athletic wrote in its statement.
Email messages seeking comment from the league were not immediately returned. A spokesman for the Rowdies declined to comment.
The game between the Athletic (4-18-4), who are in last place in the Eastern Conference, and Tampa Bay (14-6-5), which currently sits in second place, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Hunter Greene among 3 Reds pitchers to go to COVID-19 list. He’s expected to miss a week
CINCINNATI — Reds right-handed pitcher Hunter Greene will miss at least a week after he was among three pitchers placed on the COVID-19 injured list, the team said Friday.
“Hunter will be on the COVID list for seven days,” Reds manager David Bell said. “He could pitch any time after that as long as he gets better each day. He could start on Friday. That would be the earliest.”
After the first game of the Friday doubleheader, won by the Cubs 6-2, the Reds announced they also put right-handed starter Ben Lively and reliever Fernando Cruz on the COVID-19 list.
Greene (3-6), a 24-year-old fireballer, had three starts after returning Aug. 20 from nearly two months on the injured list with a sore hip.
His first two starts after that were rocky — 13 earned runs in a total of 6.2 innings — but he rebounded in his last outing on Wednesday, allowing one run and three hits through 5.1 as the Reds beat the Giants 4-1.
Jamal Adams won’t be ready for Week 1 for Seahawks, Pete Carroll says
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks won’t have safety Jamal Adams back in time for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Pete Carroll told a Seattle radio station on Friday.
Speaking on 93.3 KJR-FM, Carroll said Adams won’t be ready for Week 1 as he continues his recovery from a torn quadriceps tendon suffered in the 2022 season opener. Adams was activated off the physically unable to perform list last week but has mostly just taken part in walkthrough practices.
“It’s going to be after the start of the season,” Carroll said. “We’re not going to push him. ... We got to make sure once he’s back he stays back. We’re going to be really careful with how we do that.”
Carroll also indicated that rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon may miss the opener as well due to a lingering hamstring injury. Witherspoon, taken with the No. 5 overall pick in the draft, missed significant time during training camp while dealing with the hamstring issue.
“Devon’s not quite back yet,” Carroll said. “It’s going to be a race to the opener. Might not make that. But we’re shooting for very soon.”
